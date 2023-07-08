Song ngữ: Lợi Ích Tụng Kinh Niệm Phật / Benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha

08/07/202310:16:00(Xem: 130)

blank
Song ngữ: Lợi Ích Tụng Kinh Niệm Phật / Benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha

 

Thích Nữ Giới Hương

 

Tụng Kinh niệm Phật (Tụng là đọc, niệm là nhớ) là miệng đọc tâm nhớ, tâm và miệng hợp nhất, nhất tâm đọc và nhớ lời Kinh và danh hiệu của Phật.

 

Tụng Kinh niệm Phật của hàng xuất gia hay tại gia để tỉnh thức tâm linh, kiến tạo cho chính mình một cuộc sống an hòa. Lợi ích của sự tụng Kinh niệm Phật - ngoài công đức cho kẻ còn người mất - còn nói lên nếp sống đạo. Nếp sống cố hữu của tổ tiên chúng ta là tụng Kinh niệm Phật để tích phước cho con cháu. Hơn nữa, sự tụng Kinh niệm Phật còn đem lại nhiều lợi ích thiết thực như sau:

 

1. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật giữ cho tâm được an lành, để dễ cảm ứng với Chư Phật và Bồ Tát thiêng liêng. Tụng Niệm rất dễ dàng huân tập các điều suy nghĩ tốt vào tâm thức.

 

2. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để ôn lại những lời dạy của Phật. Lấy đó làm kim chỉ nam cho nếp sống đạo.

 

3. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để giữ cho thân, miệng, ý được thanh tịnh, trang nghiêm và chân chính.

 

4. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để cầu an, thì nghiệp chướng tích lũy trong nhiều đời nhiều kiếp sẽ dứt trừ va tránh được những tai ương hạn ách có thể xảy ra trong bất cứ lúc nào.

 

5. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để cầu siêu, nhờ sức chú nguyện thanh tịnh, hoán đổi tâm niệm xấu của người chết đã tạo, giúp họ xa lìa cảnh giới tối tăm và được sanh về thế giới an lạc.

 

6. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để tỏ lòng ăn năn sám hối trước Phật đài và kể từ nay, tâm niệm của mình được thanh tịnh, nghiệp chướng khổ đau không còn nữa.

 

7. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để pháp âm ngân vang, để cảnh tỉnh trần thế mê hoặc và cảm hóa mọi người đang sống trong cảnh u tối lầm than.

 

Vì những lợi ích trên, người đã tin Phật phải tụng Kinh niệm Phật và tụng niệm cho đúng cách. Khi tụng niệm nên giữ cho trang nghiêm, tránh mọi sự ồn ào, phức tạp, tránh mọi điều làm kích động tâm ý, đắm lợi mê danh, tham luyến trần tục. Chỉ tụng niệm trước Tam Bảo, trong Đạo tràng thanh tịnh, hoặc nơi trang nghiêm, hoặc nơi thích hợp chính đáng, không nên tụng niệm trước chỗ thờ quỷ thần, cúng cá thịt, đốt vàng mã theo thủ tục lệ mê tín dị đoan, không thích hợp với Phật pháp.

 

Nam Mô A Di Đà Phật.

 

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/images/file/iN54RH2v2AgQAOJ4/nghi-le-hang-ngay-tn-gioi-huong-bien-soan.pdf

 

.... o ....



Benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha.

 

Author: Thích Nữ Giới Hương

Translated by Nguyên Giác

 

Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha (Tụng: to recite, to chant, to read; niệm: to remember, to recall, to be mindful of) means that you read and memorize at the same time, that your speech and mind become one, that you are in a state of one-pointedness while reading and remembering the sutras and the Buddha's name.

 

Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha, whether done by monks or laypeople, is a way to spiritually awaken and establish a serene existence for oneself. The benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha -- in addition to the merits for the living and the deceased -- also speak of a religious lifestyle. The traditional way of life of our ancestors was to recite sutras and remember the Buddha to accumulate blessings for children and grandchildren. Moreover, reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha also bring many practical benefits, as follows.

 

1. Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha keep your mind at peace, making it easy to be sensitive to the sacred Buddhas and Bodhisattvas. Recitation and mindfulness are very easy ways to cultivate good thoughts in the mind.

 

2. The objective of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha is to relearn the Buddha's teachings and use them as a guideline for the Dharmic lifestyle.

 

3. The objective of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha is to keep the body, mouth, and mind pure, dignified, and righteous.

 

4. When you recite sutras and remember the Buddha to pray for peace, your negative karma acquired in many previous incarnations will be erased, and your existence will be free of all calamities that would have occurred at any other time.

 

5. When you pray for the deceased by reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha, the power of your mindful pure prayer will convert the harmful thoughts formed by the dead, allowing them to escape the dark realm and be reborn in a peaceful world.

 

6. When you recite sutras and remember the Buddha to repent of old mistakes in front of the Buddha altar, your mind will be cleaned, and your life will be free of sorrow and negative karma.

  

7. You should recite sutras and remember the Buddha every day so that dharma sounds resonate in the air, awakening the worldly people from their delusion, and transforming the thinking of those who live in misery and suffering.

  

For the above benefits, people who believe in the Buddha must recite the Sutras, remember the Buddha, and recite them properly. Keep it dignified, avoid any noise and difficulties, avoid anything that irritates the mind, engage in profit, fall in love with fame, and be attached to worldly things when reciting. Only in front of the Three Jewels altar, in a pure Dharmic hall, in a dignified setting, or in an appropriate place may you recite the Sutras and remember the Buddha. You should not recite in front of any impure spot where people worship ghosts and gods, have fish and meat offerings, or superstitiously burn votive papers.

 

Namo Amitabha Buddha.

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
)
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Giới lớn nhất là giới bình đẳng. Phải thấy tâm bình đẳng. Phải giữ tâm bình đẳng. Hòa Thượng Thích Tịch Chiếu đã nói với tôi như thế từ nhiều thập niên trước. Bản thân tôi vốn là một kẻ tối dạ, nên đã choáng váng ngay từ khi nghe câu nói đó. Tôi thấy như dường những lời dạy như thế chỉ có trong truyền thống Phật Giáo Trung Hoa và Việt Nam, và đặc biệt là Thiền Tông. Tôi tự nhủ là phải học Anh văn để tìm đọc Kinh Phật từ các nguồn khác để hiểu tới nơi tới chốn, và cũng vì văn phạm tiếng Anh luôn luôn rõ nghĩa, minh bạch hơn. Nơi đây, tôi chỉ dám nói là dò theo Kinh điển, không dám nói là chứng ngộ gì hết.

Chính những cú phone của Trump sẽ dẫn Trump vào tù. Bị cáo Trump đang cố gắng lật ngược cuộc bầu cử mà Trump đã thua, cuộc bầu cử mà các cố vấn chiến dịch tranh cử của Trump đã nói rằng Trump đã thua, bằng chứng bầu cử do Công tố đặc biệt Jack Smith thu thập cho thấy rằng Trump biết mình đã thua, và Trump đã tham gia vào mọi trò lừa bịp nhỏ nhặt để đạt được mục tiêu xấu xa và bất hợp pháp của mình.

Kiên định lập trường hậu thuẫn đối với công cuộc phục hoạt Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Việt Nam Thống Nhất do Trưởng Lão Hòa Thượng Thích Tuệ Sỹ - Chánh Thư Ký Xử Lý Thường Vụ Viện Tăng Thống, thừa tiếp tâm nguyện của cố Trưởng Lão Hòa Thượng Thích Quảng Độ - Đệ Ngũ Tăng Thống GHPGVNTN, để điều hành Phật sự và tái dựng lại Hội Đồng Lưỡng Viện GHPGVNTN khi có thuận duyên.

Trong niềm xúc động và tri ân, gia đình chúng con xin thành kính đa tạ tất cả các vị chư tôn Đức, Tăng, Ni, quý Phật tử chùa Quan Âm, tịnh xá Thiền Lâm, chùa Khánh Hỷ, Thầy Minh Chánh, Linh mục Bình An, Linh mục Thái Nguyên đã hết lòng tụng niệm, cầu nguyện cho Mẹ của chúng con trong suốt thời gian Mẹ còn sanh tiền cho đến lúc Mẹ vãng sanh. Xin chân thành cảm tạ đài phát thanh Mẹ Việt Nam, Radio Bolsa, Radio Chiều Thứ Bảy, Sài Gòn Hải Ngoại, VNCR, Home Entertainment, IBC đã liên tục cáo phó, phân ưu chia buồn cùng gia đình. Xin thành kính tri ân các ông bà, cô chú bác, anh chị em, bạn hữu gần xa đã chia buồn, an ủi, động viên, gửi vòng hoa, bỏ thời gian đến thăm viếng và đưa tiễn Mẹ của chúng tôi là bà Phạm Thị Như, pháp danh Diệu Chơn Hưởng thọ 78 tuổi đến nơi an nghỉ cuối cùng. Và đặc biệt xin chân thành cảm ơn đến các anh chị, cô chú, bạn hữu đã giúp lo chu toàn mọi việc những ngày tang lễ và các việc thiện nguyện Công đức của Quý vị đã hồi hướng cho Mẹ của chúng tô

Cuộc chiến trên đất nước chúng ta chấm dứt đã gần nửa thế kỷ và được gọi bằng nhiều tên khác nhau. Bài nầy xin trở lại vấn đề gọi tên cuộc chiến để hiệu đính và bổ túc thêm bài trước cách đây khá lâu của cùng người viết.

Công ty phim ảnh Warner Bros. hôm thứ Năm cho biết một bản đồ được giới thiệu trong bộ phim Barbie sắp ra mắt của họ không “có ý định” đưa ra một tuyên bố chính trị.

Cuộc xâm lăng của Nga vào Ukraine đã đập tan huyền thoại Tổng thống Nga Vladimir Putin là một nhà độc tài bất khả xâm phạm. Trước ngày 24 tháng 2 năm 2022, Putin có thể tỏ ra là vô đạo đức và hiếu chiến, nhưng qua các cuộc phiêu lưu quân sự ở Syria, Crimea, và xa hơn nữa, ông ta có vẻ như là một chiến lược gia có năng lực. Thế rồi, trong một nước cờ tính toán, ông ta thể hiện sự kém cỏi của mình bằng cách xâm lăng một quốc gia không hề gây ra mối đe dọa nào cho nước Nga, và thất bại hết phen này đến phen khác trong những mưu lược quân sự của mình – mà ví dụ mới nhất là cuộc binh biến diễn ra trong thời gian ngắn ngủi do ông Yevgeny Prigozhin, thủ lĩnh nhóm lính đánh thuê Wagner, chủ mưu hôm cuối tuần qua. Điều này, thêm một lần nữa, cho thấy huyền thoại độc tài của Putin đang trên đà suy yếu

Các nhà quan sát đương thời có thể khá ngạc nhiên khi biết rằng nguồn gốc của cụm từ “affirmative action” – cụm từ chứa đầy ý nghĩa trong bối cảnh chính trị ngày nay – có vài phần bí ẩn. Nói rộng ra, Affirmative Action (tạm dịch là Chính Sách Nâng Đỡ Người Thiểu Số) đề cập đến các chính sách và thực tiễn được thiết kế để tăng cơ hội cho các nhóm người thiểu số như người da màu trong lịch sử. Trong tuần này, quyết định của Tối Cao Pháp Viện (TCPV) về chính sách “affirmative action” sẽ đem đến những thay đổi đáng kể trong tương lai tuyển sinh ở các trường đại học trên khắp Hoa Kỳ. Vào ngày 29 tháng 6, TCPV đã ra phán quyết rằng các trường cao đẳng và đại học tư thục cũng như công lập không còn được coi chủng tộc là một yếu tố xem xét trong tuyển sinh, đảo ngược tiền lệ pháp lý trong suốt 45 năm qua.

Theo một nghiên cứu mới, cơn khát nước ngầm không nguôi của nhân loại đã khiến cho quá nhiều chất lỏng từ các nguồn dự trữ ngầm trong lòng đất bị hút ra, đến mức ảnh hưởng đến độ nghiêng của Trái Đất, theo CNN*. Nước ngầm cung cấp nước uống cho con người và gia súc, đồng thời giúp tưới tiêu cho cây trồng những khi khan hiếm mưa. Tuy nhiên, một nghiên cứu mới cho thấy việc khai thác nước ngầm liên tục trong hơn một thập niên đã làm thay đổi trục quay của hành tinh chúng ta. Nó đã nghiêng về phía đông khoảng 1.7 inch (4.3 cm) mỗi năm.

Chúng ta sẽ dễ dàng nhận ra ngay giọng điệu của người đang trò chuyện với trẻ sơ sinh hoặc trẻ nhỏ (kiểu nói chuyện bi bô – “baby talk”). Và không chỉ con người, cá heo mẹ cũng xài kiểu nói chuyện này với con mình. Theo một nghiên cứu mới, ở loài cá heo mũi chai, những con cá mẹ sẽ thay đổi giọng điệu khi ‘trò chuyện’ với con cái của chúng. Các nhà nghiên cứu đã ghi lại tiếng huýt sáo đặc trưng của 19 con cá heo mẹ ở Florida, khi đi cùng với đàn con của chúng, và khi bơi một mình hoặc với những con trưởng thành khác.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.