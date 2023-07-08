

Song ngữ: Lợi Ích Tụng Kinh Niệm Phật / Benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha

Thích Nữ Giới Hương

Tụng Kinh niệm Phật (Tụng là đọc, niệm là nhớ) là miệng đọc tâm nhớ, tâm và miệng hợp nhất, nhất tâm đọc và nhớ lời Kinh và danh hiệu của Phật.

Tụng Kinh niệm Phật của hàng xuất gia hay tại gia để tỉnh thức tâm linh, kiến tạo cho chính mình một cuộc sống an hòa. Lợi ích của sự tụng Kinh niệm Phật - ngoài công đức cho kẻ còn người mất - còn nói lên nếp sống đạo. Nếp sống cố hữu của tổ tiên chúng ta là tụng Kinh niệm Phật để tích phước cho con cháu. Hơn nữa, sự tụng Kinh niệm Phật còn đem lại nhiều lợi ích thiết thực như sau:

1. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật giữ cho tâm được an lành, để dễ cảm ứng với Chư Phật và Bồ Tát thiêng liêng. Tụng Niệm rất dễ dàng huân tập các điều suy nghĩ tốt vào tâm thức.

2. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để ôn lại những lời dạy của Phật. Lấy đó làm kim chỉ nam cho nếp sống đạo.

3. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để giữ cho thân, miệng, ý được thanh tịnh, trang nghiêm và chân chính.

4. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để cầu an, thì nghiệp chướng tích lũy trong nhiều đời nhiều kiếp sẽ dứt trừ va tránh được những tai ương hạn ách có thể xảy ra trong bất cứ lúc nào.

5. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để cầu siêu, nhờ sức chú nguyện thanh tịnh, hoán đổi tâm niệm xấu của người chết đã tạo, giúp họ xa lìa cảnh giới tối tăm và được sanh về thế giới an lạc.

6. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để tỏ lòng ăn năn sám hối trước Phật đài và kể từ nay, tâm niệm của mình được thanh tịnh, nghiệp chướng khổ đau không còn nữa.

7. Tụng Kinh niệm Phật để pháp âm ngân vang, để cảnh tỉnh trần thế mê hoặc và cảm hóa mọi người đang sống trong cảnh u tối lầm than.

Vì những lợi ích trên, người đã tin Phật phải tụng Kinh niệm Phật và tụng niệm cho đúng cách. Khi tụng niệm nên giữ cho trang nghiêm, tránh mọi sự ồn ào, phức tạp, tránh mọi điều làm kích động tâm ý, đắm lợi mê danh, tham luyến trần tục. Chỉ tụng niệm trước Tam Bảo, trong Đạo tràng thanh tịnh, hoặc nơi trang nghiêm, hoặc nơi thích hợp chính đáng, không nên tụng niệm trước chỗ thờ quỷ thần, cúng cá thịt, đốt vàng mã theo thủ tục lệ mê tín dị đoan, không thích hợp với Phật pháp.

Nam Mô A Di Đà Phật.

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/images/file/iN54RH2v2AgQAOJ4/nghi-le-hang-ngay-tn-gioi-huong-bien-soan.pdf

Benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha.

Author: Thích Nữ Giới Hương

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha (Tụng: to recite, to chant, to read; niệm: to remember, to recall, to be mindful of) means that you read and memorize at the same time, that your speech and mind become one, that you are in a state of one-pointedness while reading and remembering the sutras and the Buddha's name.

Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha, whether done by monks or laypeople, is a way to spiritually awaken and establish a serene existence for oneself. The benefits of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha -- in addition to the merits for the living and the deceased -- also speak of a religious lifestyle. The traditional way of life of our ancestors was to recite sutras and remember the Buddha to accumulate blessings for children and grandchildren. Moreover, reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha also bring many practical benefits, as follows.

1. Reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha keep your mind at peace, making it easy to be sensitive to the sacred Buddhas and Bodhisattvas. Recitation and mindfulness are very easy ways to cultivate good thoughts in the mind.

2. The objective of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha is to relearn the Buddha's teachings and use them as a guideline for the Dharmic lifestyle.

3. The objective of reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha is to keep the body, mouth, and mind pure, dignified, and righteous.

4. When you recite sutras and remember the Buddha to pray for peace, your negative karma acquired in many previous incarnations will be erased, and your existence will be free of all calamities that would have occurred at any other time.

5. When you pray for the deceased by reciting sutras and remembering the Buddha, the power of your mindful pure prayer will convert the harmful thoughts formed by the dead, allowing them to escape the dark realm and be reborn in a peaceful world.

6. When you recite sutras and remember the Buddha to repent of old mistakes in front of the Buddha altar, your mind will be cleaned, and your life will be free of sorrow and negative karma.

7. You should recite sutras and remember the Buddha every day so that dharma sounds resonate in the air, awakening the worldly people from their delusion, and transforming the thinking of those who live in misery and suffering.

For the above benefits, people who believe in the Buddha must recite the Sutras, remember the Buddha, and recite them properly. Keep it dignified, avoid any noise and difficulties, avoid anything that irritates the mind, engage in profit, fall in love with fame, and be attached to worldly things when reciting. Only in front of the Three Jewels altar, in a pure Dharmic hall, in a dignified setting, or in an appropriate place may you recite the Sutras and remember the Buddha. You should not recite in front of any impure spot where people worship ghosts and gods, have fish and meat offerings, or superstitiously burn votive papers.

Namo Amitabha Buddha.



