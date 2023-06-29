Song ngữ: The Six Marvelous Dharma Gates / Sáu Pháp Môn Mầu Nhiệm

Sáu Pháp Môn Mầu Nhiệm

Thích Thái Hòa

Sáu pháp môn mầu nhiệm, Hán gọi là Lục diệu pháp môn. Nghĩa sáu phương pháp thực tập thiền quán, giúp ta đi vào cửa ngõ của định và tuệ, cửa ngõ giải thoát hay Niết bàn.

- Sổ tức môn:

Đây là pháp môn nhiếp phục phiền não nơi tâm, hay các vọng niệm nơi tâm bằng cách đếm hơi thở. Thở vào và ra thong thả, rồi bắt đầu đếm hơi thở từ một đến mười và ngược lại từ mười xuống một với ý thức rõ ràng không lầm lẫn. Ta có thể đếm từ một đến mười và từ mười xuống một nhiều lần. Nhờ vậy, những phiền não hay vọng niệm sinh khởi nơi tâm đều được nhiếp phục, khiến tâm ta được định tĩnh, sáng trong không còn bị phiền não khuất che.

- Tùy tức môn:

Đây là pháp môn theo dõi hơi thở vào và ra, dài và ngắn, nhanh chậm, sâu cạn. Nghĩa là ý thức của ta bám lấy và theo dõi hơi thở vào ra, dài ngắn, nhanh chậm, sâu cạn một cách đơn thuần. Nhờ vậy, những phiền não hay vọng niệm nơi tâm ta lắng xuống, khiến tâm ta định tĩnh sáng trong không còn bị phiền não khuất che.

- Chỉ môn:

Chỉ, tiếng Phạn gọi là śamatha, Hán phiên âm là xa ma tha. Đây là pháp môn buông bỏ và dừng lại. Nghĩa là ý thức không bám sát và theo dõi hơi thở nữa, mà dừng lại và đồng nhất với tâm tĩnh lặng, các phiền não hay các vọng niệm trên tâm hoàn toàn ngưng lắng, không còn làm cho tâm thức lay động, khiến tâm ta ở vào trạng thái, ngưng lắng, an tịnh của thiền định.

- Quán môn:

Quán, tiếng Phạn gọi là vipaśyanā và Pāli là vipassāna, Hán phiên âm là tỳ bà xá na. Quán là nhìn sâu vào đối tượng để thấy rõ bản chất, hay tác nhân, tác duyên của chúng.

Nên, chỉ là ý thức dừng lại ở nơi đối tượng và quán là nhìn sâu vào đối tượng để thấy rõ bản chất và nhân duyên sinh khởi của chúng để chuyển hóa. Chỉ là ôm lấy phiền não, hay gom phiền não lại ở một điểm và quán là thắp sáng ý thức rọi vào nơi khối phiền não đã gom lại ấy, khiến cho phiền não tự chuyển hóa dần, phiền não càng chuyển hóa thì tâm minh giác càng hiện ra.

Chỉ là tâm tự lắng yên và quán là từ nơi tâm lắng yên mà tự chiếu dụng. Chỉ ví như nước trong, gương sáng; quán là từ nơi nước trong, gương sáng ảnh tượng của muôn vật hiện ra. Nên, chỉ và quán tuy là hai pháp môn, nhưng đồng nhất một thể tính tịch chiếu.

Ở trong Tam vô lậu học, chỉ thuộc về giới và định, còn quán thuộc về tuệ. Và đối với Ngũ căn, Ngũ lực trong ba mươi bảy phẩm trợ đạo, tín căn – tín lực; tấn căn – tấn lực; niệm căn – niệm lực; định căn – định lực liên hệ đến chỉ và tuệ căn – tuệ lực liên hệ đến quán.

Do đó, chỉ và quán thường hỗ trợ và tương dung nhất thể với nhau trong một pháp hành.

- Hoàn môn:

Đây là phương pháp thiền quán phản chiếu lại tâm. Dùng trí quán quay nhìn lại nơi tâm ta để thấy cái gì nơi tâm ta tạo ra sự quán chiếu. Từ đó nhận ra tâm thể không có tự ngã. Nghĩa là thấy tâm rỗng lặng không có chủ thể nào tạo ra sự quán chiếu. Chủ thể vốn hư ngụy, do tưởng giả lập mà hoàn toàn không có thật chất, khiến mọi ngã tưởng hiện khởi nơi tâm tự lắng yên, các pháp vô lậu, giải thoát nơi tâm tự chiếu sáng. Tâm sáng trong, vì do sự chấp ngã không còn, chứ không có chủ thể nào làm cho tâm sáng lên cả. Nên, hoàn môn là pháp thiền quán phản chiếu lại tâm, để thấy rõ bản thể của tâm vốn rỗng lặng, không có ngã thể, không có tự tánh. Nhờ vậy mà trí tuệ vô lậu giải thoát phát sinh.

-Tịnh môn:

Phương pháp lắng yên, tâm ở vào trạng thái hoàn toàn thanh tịnh. Nghĩa là tâm không còn bất cứ tác ý vọng tưởng nào đối với các hình thái của ngã. Nhờ vậy, các loại phiền não chướng và sở tri chướng nơi tâm tự lắng yên, các mê lầm do tư duy hoàn toàn dứt bặt, bản tính chân thật của tâm hiện ra một cách tự nhiên và trí tuệ vô lậu từ nơi tâm chân thật tự tỏa sáng.

Nếu thực tập sáu pháp môn nầy thuần thục, thâm diệu, ta có thể thành tựu được giới định tuệ. Và cũng từ nơi giới định tuệ mà đạt tới cứu cánh Niết bàn của chư Phật.

Bilingual: The Six Marvelous Dharma Gates / Sáu Pháp Môn Mầu Nhiệm

Author: Thích Thái Hòa

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The six marvelous Dharma gates, known in Chinese [and Vietnamese] as "Lục diệu pháp môn," refer to the six methods of meditation practice that assist us in entering the doorway of calm abiding and wisdom to go on the path to liberation or Nirvana.

The gate of counting breaths

Counting breaths is a technique for cleansing the mind of impurities and removing unwanted thoughts. Breathe in and out gently, then begin to count the breaths from one to 10 and vice versa with unequivocal clarity. You can count from one to ten, and from ten to one many times. As a result, the afflictions or delusions that arise in the mind are quieted, leaving your mind tranquil, clear, and free of defilements.

The gate of following the breaths

This is a method of paying attention to and noticing when the breath is in and out, when the breath is long and short, when the breath is fast and slow, and when the breath is deep and shallow. It means that you pay close attention to and follow the breath at all times, whether the breath is in and out, long and short, fast and slow, deep and shallow. As a result, the afflictions or delusive thoughts in your mind dissipate, leaving your mind tranquil and clear, free of defilements.

The gate of calm abiding

Calm abiding in Sanskrit is called Samatha. In Vietnamese, it is known as "chỉ." This is a meditation practice of mindfully letting go and halting all mental processes. That is, your mind no longer pays attention to and follows the breath, but instead mindfully pauses all activities and becomes a calm mind, at which point the defilements or delusive thoughts on the mind are completely quiet, no longer arising in your mind, leading your mind to a calm, peaceful, alert state of meditation.

The gate of insight

In Sanskrit, insight is known as vipasyana, while in Pali, it is known as vipassana. In Vietnamese, it is known as "quán." 'The gate of insight' is to look deeply into objects to see clearly their nature, agents, and conditions. So, while 'the gate of calm abiding' is keeping the mind fixed on the object, 'the gate of insight' is looking deeply into the object to see clearly its nature and the conditions to transform the perception to see the truth. While ‘the gate of calm abiding’ gathers the defilements in one place and makes them peaceful, ‘the gate of insight’ illuminates the consciousness where the defilements have accumulated, causing the defilements to transform on their own. The more defilement is transformed, the more clearly liberated wisdom will appear.

Hence calm abiding arises when the mind is still, and insight arises when the mind is still and illuminating usefully. Calm abiding is like a clear and still body of water, or a clear and shining mirror; Insight is the reflection shining out of a clear and still body of water, like a brilliantly shining mirror in which all things appear. So, calm abiding and insight are two dharma gates, but they have the same nature of calming and shining.

In the Threefold Training, calm abiding belongs to the training for Virtue and Concentration, while insight belongs to the training for Wisdom. In the Thirty-seven Limbs Of Enlightenment, the training of calm abiding related to the four first parts of the Five Spiritual Faculties and also the four first parts of the Five Strengths, while the training of insight related to Wisdom, the last part of both the Five Spiritual Faculties and the Five Strengths. Thus, calm abiding and insight mutually support each other in practice.

The gate of reflecting inwardly

This is a meditation technique in which you observe and look back into your thoughts to discover if there is any source in your mind that would create the insight and the reflection. Then you realize that there is no such thing as a self in the mind; that is, your mind perceives that your mind is empty, peaceful, and devoid of any source that would create the insight and the reflection. Thus, your mind is totally insubstantial, causing all self-perceptions to vanish in the mind, immaculate dharmas to be enlightened, and liberating dharmas to be present in the mind. Your mind is currently clear and pure because there is no self-attachment and non-self exists in the mind's clear mirror. As a result, "The Gate of Reflecting Inwardly" is a meditation technique that reflects the mind, allowing one to see clearly the substance of the mind, which is empty and peaceful, has no self, and has no self-nature. And then the wisdom of liberation arises.

The gate of purifying

This is a meditation state in which your mind is peaceful, quiet, and completely pure. This means that ideas about any form of self no longer arise in your mind. In this way, the hindrances of afflictions and cognitive obstructions in the mind settle down, the delusions generated by thinking are entirely vanished, the genuine nature of the mind arises spontaneously, and spotless wisdom naturally shines from the true mind.

If you practice these Six Marvelous Dharma Gates well and profoundly, you will complete the three-fold training of virtue, concentration, and wisdom. And the three-fold training of virtue, concentration, and wisdom will lead you to the ultimate Nirvana of the Buddhas.

