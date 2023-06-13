Song ngữ: Chư Phật Đản Sinh… Liên Hệ Giữa Kinh A Hàm Và Thiền Tông / When the Buddhas were born... The connection between the Agama Sutras and Zen /

Chân Hiền Tâm

Kinh Tăng Nhất A Hàm quyển III kể rằng:

Khi đức Phật hiệu Tì-bà-thi Như Lai ra đời, Thánh chúng lúc ấy có ba hội, toàn là bậc A la hán. Trong 100 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật Tì-bà-thi chỉ dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Nhẫn nhục là bậc nhất

Phật nói vô vi hơn

Không do cạo râu tóc

Làm sa môn hại người

Một trăm năm sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, đức Phật mới lập giới cấm.

Kế là đức Phật hiệu là Thi-khí Như Lai ra đời, bấy giờ Thánh chúng cũng có ba hội. Trong 80 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật chỉ dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Nếu mắt thấy tà vạy

Người trí giữ không đắm

Xả bỏ các điều ác

Là trí tuệ ở đời

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới đặt ra giới cấm.

Trong Hiền kiếp ấy, đức Phật hiệu là Tì-xá-la-bà ra đời, bấy giờ Thánh chúng cũng có ba hội. Trong 70 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật chỉ dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Không hại cũng không quấy

Vâng giữ theo đại giới

Ăn uống biết vừa đủ

Giường tòa cũng như vậy

Chuyên tâm và chí thành

Là lời chư Phật dạy

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới đặt ra giới cấm.

Trong Hiền kiếp ấy, đức Phật hiệu là Câu-lưu-tôn ra đời, bấy giờ Thánh chúng có hai hội. Trong 60 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật chỉ dùng một hai bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Ví như ông hút hoa

Sắc hoa rất sạch thơm

Lấy vị ngọt cho người

Đạo sĩ vào làng xóm

Không chê bai việc người

Cũng không nhìn phải quấy

Chỉ tự quán thân hạnh

Quán kỹ chánh không chánh

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới đặt ra giới cấm.

Trong Hiền kiếp ấy, đức Phật hiệu là Câu-na-hàm Mâu-ni Như Lai ra đời, bấy giờ Thánh chúng có hai hội. Trong 40 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật chỉ dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Giữ chí chớ khinh lờn

Nên học đạo vắng lặng

Bậc hiền không lo buồn

Nên giữ tâm tịch diệt

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới đặt ra giới cấm.

Khi đức Phật hiệu là Ca-diếp ra đời, bấy giờ Thánh chúng có hai hội. Trong 20 năm đầu, Thánh chúng thanh tịnh, Phật chỉ dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm :

Chớ làm các điều ác

Vâng làm các điều lành

Giữ tâm ý thanh tịnh

Là lời chư Phật dạy

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới đặt ra giới cấm.

Khi Phật Thích-ca Mâu-ni Như Lai ra đời, có một hội Thánh chúng gồm 1250 người. Trong 12 năm đầu không có người phạm giới, Phật dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm:

Giữ miệng ý thanh tịnh

Thân hành cũng thanh tịnh

Thanh tịnh ba hạnh này

Tu hành đạo tiên nhân

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Phật mới có 250 giới cấm v.v…

Thời kỳ tăng chúng được thanh tịnh không cần đến giới luật, giảm dần qua các đời. So với Thánh chúng trong các hội, thánh chúng của Phật Thích-ca cũng rất ít. So với tuổi thọ của các Phật trước, tuổi thọ của Phật Thích-ca cũng rất ngắn. Tuy vậy, sau khi các đức Phật quá khứ diệt độ, pháp không trụ lâu ở đời. Chỉ sau khi Phật Thích-ca diệt độ, chánh pháp mới trụ lâu ở đời. Trong kinh, Phật nói với ngài A-nan: “Không nên nghĩ đệ tử của ta ít. Đệ tử của ta ở phương đông nhiều vô ức ngàn, ở phương nam cũng vô số ức ngàn. Cho nên, này A-nan! Hãy nghĩ như vầy: Phật Thích-ca của ta thọ mạng rất dài lâu. Vì sao? Vì nhục thân tuy diệt độ nhưng pháp thân tồn tại. Đây là nghĩa vừa nói. Ông hãy ghi nhớ lấy!”.[1] Điều này ứng với việc Phật đã nói khi vừa sinh ra và đi đến bước thứ bảy: “ Trên trời dưới đất chỉ mình ta là tôn quí ”. Ta, chỉ cho pháp thân mà Phật đã nói, là tánh thể mà chúng sinh và Phật đồng có, chỉ do mê hay ngộ mà ẩn hay hiển, không phải chỉ cho nhục thân hay cái tôi của Thích-ca Mâu-ni.

Lâu xa về sau, đến thời Phật Di-lặc ra đời, khi ấy ở Diêm-phù-đề, các thứ núi sông vách đá đều tự tiêu diệt, đất đai bằng phẳng ngay ngắn như gương sáng, thời tiết khí hậu điều hòa, thân người không có tham dục, sân nhuế, ngu si, lười biếng v.v… Y phục tự có. Đại địa tự nhiên sinh lúa. Tiền tài của cải như ngói gạch không ai quan tâm. Lúc ấy có một đại thần tên là Tu-phạm-ma, không cao không thấp, không mập không ốm, không trắng không đen, không già không trẻ. Vợ là Phạm-ma-việt, không có tám mươi bốn trạng thái của người nữ, không bệnh, ý không tán loạn. Ở cung trời Đâu Suất, Bồ-tát Di-lặc quán sát thấy cha mẹ không già không trẻ, liền giáng thần hạ sinh từ hong bên phải như Thích-ca. Ngài cũng có ba mươi hai tướng tốt, tám mươi vẻ đẹp, thân màu hoàng kim. Đại thần đặt tên cho con là Di lặc.

Di-lặc ở nhà không bao lâu bèn xuất gia học đạo. Xuất gia vào nửa đêm, ngay đêm đó thành đạo dưới cội Long Hoa. Cõi nước rung động theo sáu cách. Địa thần bảo nhau: “Di-lặc đã thành Phật”. Lời ấy truyền đến cung trời Tứ thiên vương, rồi đến Tam thập tam thiên, Diệm-ma thiên, Đâu suất thiên v.v… Ma vương đem vô số chư Thiên cõi dục đến lễ bái cung kính. Cha Tu-phạm-ma, mẹ Phạm-ma-Việt, trưởng giả Thiện Tài v.v… mỗi người đều mang tám muôn bốn ngàn người đến chỗ Di-lặc. Di-lặc vì họ mà thuyết pháp Tứ đế, bố thí, trì giới v.v…

Phật Thích Ca nói với đệ tử hành 12 hạnh đầu đà là Đại Ca-diếp, Sơ tổ của Thiền tông, như sau: “Này Đại Ca-diếp! Ông không nên nhập niết bàn. Nên đợi đến khi Di-lặc ra đời. Vì sao? Vì đệ tử của Phật Di-lặc giáo hóa đều là đệ tử của ta, do ta hóa độ để lại, đã sạch hữu lậu. Đại Ca-diếp sẽ trụ trong núi ở thôn Tì-đề xứ Ma-kiệt cho đến khi Phật Di-lặc mang đại chúng vây quanh núi. Nương ân đức Phật, các quỉ thần vì Phật mở cửa, khiến mọi người thấy được Ca-diếp đang tọa thiền trong đó. Thấy rồi, vô số chúng sinh chấm dứt trần cấu được pháp nhãn thanh tịnh. Chín mươi sáu ức người đều chứng La-hán. Vì sao? Vì đều nhận sự giáo hóa của ta. Cũng do nhân duyên bốn món cúng dường : Bố thí, nhân ái, lợi hành và đồng sự. Này A-nan! Bấy giờ Di-lặc sẽ đắp y tăng-già-lê của Ca-diếp. Khi đó thân thể Ca-diếp tan rã. Di-lặc liền mang các thứ hương hoa cúng dường Ca-diếp. Vì sao? Vì chư Phật Thế Tôn đều có tâm cung kính đối với chánh pháp. Di-lặc cũng do chánh pháp hóa mà có được, thành tựu đạo vô thượng chánh giác”. Xem ra, Đại Ca-diếp tuy không lộ diện, nhưng lại chính là người nắm giữ mạng mạch Phật pháp từ thời Phật Thích-ca cho đến Di-lặc.

Thời Di-lặc, trong 1000 năm đầu, chúng tăng không lỗi lầm. Di-lặc thường dùng một bài kệ làm giới cấm:

Miệng và ý không ác

Thân cũng không phạm ác

Nên trừ ba hạnh này

Chóng thoát vượt sinh tử

Về sau, trong chúng phát sinh lỗi lầm, Di-lặc mới lập giới cấm.

Phật Di-lặc thọ tám vạn bốn ngàn tuổi, pháp để lại tồn tại tám vạn bốn ngàn năm. Vì chúng sinh thời ấy đều là hàng lợi căn. Ngài nói: “Trong chúng này có đệ tử của Phật Thích-ca thời quá khứ từng tu phạm hạnh mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca vâng giữ pháp ấy mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca cúng dường Tam bảo mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca tu căn lành trong khoảng khảy móng tay mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca tu Tứ vô lượng tâm mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca thọ trì tam qui ngũ giới mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca tạo dựng tháp miếu chùa viện mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca sửa sang chùa cũ mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca thọ trì Bát quan trai mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca dùng hương hoa cúng dường mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca nghe Phật pháp buồn khóc rơi lệ mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca suốt đời tu phạm hạnh mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca viết kinh đọc tụng mà đến chỗ ta. Hoặc ở nơi Thích-ca thừa sự cúng dường mà đến chỗ ta”. Xem ra, hội Long Hoa gần như ai cũng có phần. Chỉ cần tu căn lành trong khoảng một khảy móng tay là đã gieo được cái nhân để gặp Phật Di-lạc trong tương lai, huống là đọc tụng, biên chép, thọ trì các kinh luận Đại thừa. Đã gieo nhân thì đủ duyên sẽ có quả. Nhanh hay chậm, lâu hay mau là do chúng ta tỉnh giác mau hay chậm, chịu tinh tấn tu hành hay giải đãi làm biếng v.v… Song chỉ khi tâm không rơi vào nhị biên phân biệt, ý không tán loạn, thì Di-Lặc trong mỗi chúng ta mới thật sự đản sinh.

Phật Thích-ca dạy: “Thiện nam tử, thiện nữ nhân nào muốn được gặp Di-lặc và ba hội chúng thanh văn, muốn ăn lúa thóc tự nhiên và y phục tự nhiên, sau khi chết sinh cõi trời thì hãy nên gắng sức tinh tấn, đừng sinh giải đãi, nên cúng dường thừa sự các Pháp sư, cúng dường các thứ hương hoa hương thơm đừng để thiếu thốn…”. Cúng dường trân châu, mã não, đất đai, chùa chiền v.v… thì có khi chúng ta không đủ điều kiện, nhưng cúng dường hương hoa hay thừa sự các Pháp sư thì chắc không khó. Chỉ là tùy tâm của mỗi người có chịu thừa sự, lấy đó làm pháp cúng dường không thôi.

Nhân mùa Phật đản, xin nguyện tất cả chúng sinh, dù là Phật tử hay chưa là Phật tử, đều được “Miệng và ý không ác. Thân cũng không làm ác”, lấy đó làm ‘pháp cúng dường’ cúng dường mười phương chư Phật cùng tất cả chúng sinh trong mười phương pháp giới.

Bilingual: When the Buddhas were born... The connection between the Agama Sutras and Zen / Chư Phật Đản Sinh… Liên Hệ Giữa Kinh A Hàm Và Thiền Tông

Author: Chân Hiền Tâm

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The Ekottara Agama, volume III, says as follows.

When the Buddha named Vipasyin Tathagata was born, the holy assembly at that time had three assemblies, all of them arhats. In the first 100 years, the holy Sangha was pure. As precepts, Vipasyin Buddha employed only lessons from one verse.

Patience is the highest virtue.

The Buddha says the highest dharma is the unconditioned.

Shaving one's hair does not lead to enlightenment.

As a monk, do not harm people.

Someone in the Sangha committed some blunders after a hundred years, and the Buddha instituted precepts.

Next, the Buddha named Sikhin Tathagata was born, and the Sangha also had three assemblies. In the first 80 years, the holy Sangha was pure, and the Buddha used lessons from one verse as precepts.

When seeing impure scenes,

the wise protect their minds from sinking.

The wisest person in the world

is the one who rejects evil.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha established the precepts.

In that Kalpa, the Buddha named Visvabhu Tathagata was born, and around then the blessed Sangha likewise had three congregations. In the first 70 years, the holy Sangha was pure, and the Buddha used only lessons from one verse as precepts.

Don't hurt anyone, and don't do anything wrong.

Keep the great precepts.

Maintain moderation when eating and drinking.

The same with the bed and seat.

Diligence and sincerity are the

teachings of the Buddhas.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha set forth the precepts.

In that Kalpa, the Buddha named Krakucchanda Tathagata was born. At that time, the holy assembly had two assemblies. During the first 60 years, the holy assembly was pure, the Buddha only used one or two verses as precepts.

Just as bees suck flowers,

and keep their colors clean and fragrant,

you should give life only by the sweet taste.

The monk enters the village and

should only mindfully observe his own body.

He did not disparage anything or

hold any opinion regarding what is right or wrong.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha set forth the precepts.

In that Kalpa, the Buddha with the name of the Kanakamuni Tathagata was born. At that time, the holy assembly had two assemblies. In the first 40 years, the holy assembly was pure, the Buddha used only lessons from one verse as precepts.

Be careful, not careless, in

learning the Way to quiet your Mind.

The wise find no reason to be concerned or sorrowful,

and they always maintain their minds tranquil.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha set forth the precepts.

When the Buddha named Kassapa Tathagata was born. At that time the Sangha had two assemblies. In the first 20 years, the holy Sangha was pure, and the Buddha used only lessons from one verse as precepts.

To avoid all evil,

to cultivate good,

and to purify one’s mind.

This is the teaching of the Buddhas.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha set forth the precepts.

When Shakyamuni Buddha was born, there was a holy congregation of 1,250 people. In the first 12 years, no one broke the precept, and the Buddha used lessons from a verse as precepts.

Keep your words, thoughts,

and actions pure.

The purification of these three

is the path to liberation.

Later, someone in the Sangha made a mistake, and the Buddha set forth the 250 precepts.

There was no need for precepts during the period of pure monks, but the levels of purification declined throughout time. Shakyamuni Buddha's congregation also had very few holy people compared to the congregations of previous Buddhas. Compared to the life span of the previous Buddhas, the life of Shakyamuni Buddha was also very short. However, after the extinction of the Buddhas of the past, the Dharma did not last long in the world. Solely after Shakyamuni Buddha passed away, the genuine Dharma has endured long on the planet.

"Do not think that my disciples are few," the Buddha stated to Ananda in the sutras. "There are many millions of my followers in the East and many millions in the South. So, Ananda! Consider the following scenario: Shakyamuni Buddha has lived for a very, very long time. Why? Because the physical body will be destroyed, while the dharma body will continue to exist indefinitely. This is exactly what I just said. Please remember that!"

This corresponds to what the Buddha said when he was born and went to the seventh step: "In heavens and on earth, only I am precious." The term "I" refers to the dharmakaya that the Buddha mentioned, which is the nature that all creatures and the Buddha have, but which is only hidden or revealed by illusion or enlightenment, and not to Shakyamuni's physical body or any of his ego.

All mountains, rivers, and cliffs will be destroyed when Maitreya Buddha comes into the world, and the land will be flat and clean like a bright mirror. The weather and climate will be good, and people will be free of lust, ill will, stupidity, and laziness. At that time, clothes will appear on their own, rice will grow naturally on the land, money, gold, and silver are only seen as bricks and tiles -- no one cares about anything.

At that time, there will be a great officeholder named Tu-Phạm-ma, who will be neither tall nor short, fat nor thin, white nor black, old nor young. Pham-maviet is the wife's name; she does not have the eighty-four states of a woman, her body is not sick, and her mind is not scattered. Observing that his parents are neither old nor young, Maitreya Bodhisattva descends from Tusita heaven and emerges from his mother's right hip like Shakyamuni. He also will have thirty-two good marks, eighty beauties, and a golden body. The great officeholder will name the child Maitreya.

Maitreya will only be at home for a short time before leaving to study the Way. He will leave home at midnight, and on that same night, he will attain enlightenment under the Long Hoa tree. The whole world will vibrate in six ways. The gods of the earth will say to each other: "Maitreya has become a Buddha." Those words will travel to the Four Heavenly Kings' heavens, then to the Thirty-Three Heavens, Yamadevaloka, and Tusita's heavens... Mara will bring innumerable devas of the sensual realm to pay respects. Tu Pham-ma, Pham-ma-Viet, and the nobleman Thiện Tài will each bring eighty-four thousand individuals to Maitreya. Maitreya will teach them the Four Noble Truths, generosity perfection, and morality perfection.

The following is what Shakyamuni Buddha told Mahakasyapa, the disciple who performed the twelve dhutagunas and the founding patriarch of Zen Buddhism:

"Mahakasyapa! You should not enter nirvana. You should wait until Maitreya is born. Why? Because the disciples of Maitreya Buddha are all my disciples, left by me, and free of defilements. Mahakasyapa should stay in the mountain in the village of Tì-đề in the country of Ma-kiệt until Maitreya Buddha brings a large crowd around the mountain. Thanks to the Buddha, the spirits and gods will open the door for the Buddha, allowing everyone to see Mahakasyapa meditating in it. Seeing that, innumerable sentient beings will cease to afflict with pure Dharma eye. At that time, 96,000,000,000 people will become Arahants. Why? Because they all received my teachings, and they also made the four offerings: generosity, kindness, useful deeds, and cooperation. Ananda! Maitreya will then put on the sanghati robes of Kassapa. Then Kassapa's body will be disintegrated. Maitreya will immediately bring all kinds of incense and flowers as offerings to Kassapa. Why? Because the Buddhas all have reverence for the true Dharma. Maitreya will likewise study Dharma and attain unrivaled virtuous enlightenment."

Consequently, in spite of the fact that Mahakasyapa didn't show up, he was the person who held the existence of the Buddha's teachings from the time of Shakyamuni Buddha to Maitreya.

In Maitreya's time, for the first 1000 years, the holy Sangha was pure, and Maitreya Buddha used only lessons from one verse as precepts.

Those who keep evil out of

their words, thoughts, and acts

will soon be free of

the cycle of birth and death.

Later, someone in the Sangha made mistakes, and the Maitreya Buddha set forth the precepts.

Maitreya Buddha will live for eighty-four thousand years, and the dharma left behind will last eighty-four thousand years. At that point, all sentient beings will be wise. Maitreya Buddha will say:

"There are former followers of Shakyamuni Buddha in this gathering who used to practice the holy life and come to me. There are also people who used to dwell in Shakyamuni's realm and honor the Dharma but now come to me. There are also people in the realm of Shakyamuni who made offerings to the Three Jewels and now come to me. There are also people who lived in Shakyamuni's realm and now come to me after doing good deeds within a finger snap. There are also people who used to live in the realm of Shakyamuni and practice the Four Immeasurable Minds and now come to me. Additionally, there are those who once resided in Shakyamuni's realm, followed the five precepts, took the three refuges, and now come to me. Additionally, there are those who once resided in Shakyamuni Buddha's realm, constructed towers and temples, and now come to me. There are also people who used to be in Shakyamuni's realm using incense and flowers to make offerings and now come to me. There are also people who used to receive and adhere to the Eight Precepts in the realm of Shakyamuni but now come to me. There have also been persons who came to me who were once in Shakyamuni's realm and heard the Buddha's teachings while feeling sorrowful and crying. There are also persons who came to me who used to be in Shakyamuni's realm, hand-copying Buddhist sutras, reading, and chanting. There are also people who used to reside in Shakyamuni's realm and make offerings now come to me."

It seems that almost everyone has a share in the Dragon Flower Association. Reading, reciting, copying, and defending the Mahayana sutras, let alone developing a good seed in the period of a finger snap, is already sowing the cause to meet Maitreya Buddha in the future. You will have enough grace to have an outcome if you have sown a cause. Enlightenment will come sooner or later, depending on whether we awaken fast or slowly, practice vigorously or casually. In fact, if the mind does not slip into dualism and is not scattered, Maitreya Buddha is born in every one of us.

"Good men and good women who wish to meet Maitreya Buddha and his three assemblies of sravakas, to have naturally-coming rice and clothes, to be reborn in heaven after death... should practice the Dharma diligently, make offerings to the dharma masters, make offerings of fragrant flowers and incense..." said Shakyamuni Buddha.

Many of us are unable to make offerings of gold, jewelry, land, temples, and so on. It is, however, not difficult to make flower and incense offerings or to devote time to serving the sangha. Whether or not to serve the Sangha and see that as an offering is entirely up to the individual's heart.

On the occasion of the Buddha's birthday, may all sentient beings, whether Buddhist or non-Buddhist, "Be free from evil in their words, thoughts, and acts." And may that vow be the 'dharma offering' to make offerings to the buddhas of the ten directions as well as all sentient beings in the ten directions' dharma realms.

…. o ….