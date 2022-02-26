Alone on a lengthy journey (Thiên lý độc hành)



Tuệ Sỹ: Thiên lý độc hành

Tâm Thường Định dịch

.



.

1.

Ta về một cõi tâm không

Vẫn nghe quá khứ ngập trong nắng tàn

Còn yêu một thuở đi hoang

Thu trong đáy mắt sao ngàn nửa khuya

.

1.

I come back to the realm of the empty mind

Still listening

To the past

Flooding into the dying sun

Still loving

The time of Uncertainty

Hoarding in countless of shining midnight stars

Into the deep eyes

.

.

2.

Ta đi dẫm nắng bên đèo

Nghe đau hồn cỏ rủ theo bóng chiều

Nguyên sơ là dáng yêu kiều

Bỗng đâu đảo lộn tịch liêu bến bờ

Còn đây góc núi trơ vơ

Nghìn năm ta mãi đứng chờ đỉnh cao

.

2.

Walking in the sunny day on the side of the Pass

Listening to our own soul

And the grass drooping

Under the sunset

Pristine – a lovely form

Suddenly, everything is upside-down on the lonely shore

Still

There is a corner with a solitary mountain

For thousands of years

Still

We are waiting for the peak

Of an absolute truth

.

.

3.

Bên đèo khuất miễu cô hồn

Lưng trời ảo ảnh chập chờn hoa đăng

Cây già bóng tối bò lan

Ta ôm cỏ dại mơ màng chiêm bao

.

3.

On the side of the pass

There

A hidden soul shrine

Is

In the sky

There

An illusion of lanterns

Flickering and flowers

Is

The shadows of the old trees spread

I grasp the mountain grass

Dreaming

Mesmerized by beauty

.

.

4.

Đã mấy nghìn năm đợi mỏi mòn

Bóng người cô độc dẫm hoàng hôn

Bởi ta hồn đá phơi màu nắng

Ôm trọn bờ lau kín nỗi buồn

.

4.

Already

Thousands of years

Of waiting

In anguish

The shadow of a lone step

On earthly sunset

Because

We are the soul

Of rock

In sadness

The shores of sadness

Embracing

Completely

Sunlight

.

.

5.

Từ thuở hồng hoang ta ở đâu

Quanh ta cây lá đã thay màu

Chợt nghe xao xuyến từng hơi thở

Thấp thoáng hồn ai trong khóm lau

.

5.

From the beginning we are here

Around us

Tree leaves change colors

Suddenly hearing in every single

Breath

Anxiety

Looming

In our soul behind the reed

.

.

6.

Trên đỉnh đèo cao bát ngát trông

Rừng, mây, xanh, ngất tạnh, vô cùng,

Từ ta trải áo đường mưa bụi

Tưởng thấy tiền thân trên bến không

.

6.

On the peak of the high Pass

Looking out to the vast forest

Clouds

Clear water

And sky

Incredibly

From us

We pave the way

Knitting the fabrics

Of experience

And thought

Our former life

Exists

On the empty shore

.

.

7.

Khi về ngả nón chào nhau

Bên đèo còn hẹn rừng lau đợi chờ

Trầm luân từ buổi ban sơ

Thân sau ta vẫn bơ vơ bụi đường

.

7.

Coming back, we tilt our cone in greeting

Meeting on the pass

The reed forest waiting

Is

Misfortune

Time, from the beginning

Flowing in our future life

Is

We are still as helpless

As the lonely dust

Perhaps along the road.

.

.

8.

Bóng tối sập mưa rừng tuôn thác đổ

Đường chênh vênh vách đá dọa nghiêng nghiêng trời

Ta lầm lũi bóng ma tròn thế kỷ

Rủ nhau đi cũng tận cõi luân hồi

Khắp phố thị ngày xưa ta ruổi ngựa

Ngang qua đây ma quỷ khác thành bầy

Lên hay xuống mắt mù theo nước lũ

Dẫm bàn chân lăn cát sỏi cùng trôi

Rồi ngã xuống nghe suối tràn ngập máu

Thân là thân cỏ lá gập ghềnh xuôi

Chờ mưa tạnh ta trải trăng làm chiếu

Nghìn năm sau hoa trắng trổ trên đồi

Gởi lại tình yêu ngọn cỏ rừng

Ta về phố thị bởi tình chung

Trao đời hương nhụy phơi hồn đá

Thăm thẳm mù khơi sương mấy từng

Một thời thân đá cuội

Nắng chảy dọc theo suối

Cọng lau già trầm ngâm

Hỏi người bao nhiêu tuổi

Bước đi nghe cỏ động

Đi mãi thành tâm không

Hun hút rừng như mộng

Chập chùng mây khói trông

Thân tiếp theo thân ngày tiếp ngày

Mù trong dư ảnh lá rừng bay

Dõi theo lối cũ bên triền đá

Sao vẫn còn in dấu lạc loài

Khi về anh nhớ cài quai nón

Mưa lạnh đèo cao không cõi người

Tue Sy

Phe Bach

Erik Korling

.

Nguồn: https://hoangphap.org/tam-thuong-dinh-dich-alone-on-a-lengthy-journey-thien-ly-doc-hanh/