Alone on a lengthy journey (Thiên lý độc hành)

Tuệ Sỹ: Thiên lý độc hành
Tâm Thường Định dịch
.
blank

.
1.
Ta về một cõi tâm không
Vẫn nghe quá khứ ngập trong nắng tàn
Còn yêu một thuở đi hoang
Thu trong đáy mắt sao ngàn nửa khuya
.
1.
I come back to the realm of the empty mind
Still listening
To the past
Flooding into the dying sun
Still loving
The time of Uncertainty
Hoarding in countless of shining midnight stars
Into the deep eyes
.
.
2.
Ta đi dẫm nắng bên đèo
Nghe đau hồn cỏ rủ theo bóng chiều
Nguyên sơ là dáng yêu kiều
Bỗng đâu đảo lộn tịch liêu bến bờ
Còn đây góc núi trơ vơ
Nghìn năm ta mãi đứng chờ đỉnh cao
.
2.
Walking in the sunny day on the side of the Pass
Listening to our own soul
And the grass drooping
Under the sunset
Pristine – a lovely form
Suddenly, everything is upside-down on the lonely shore
Still
There is a corner with a solitary mountain
For thousands of years
Still
We are waiting for the peak
Of an absolute truth
.
.
3.
Bên đèo khuất miễu cô hồn
Lưng trời ảo ảnh chập chờn hoa đăng
Cây già bóng tối bò lan
Ta ôm cỏ dại mơ màng chiêm bao
.
3.
On the side of the pass
There
A hidden soul shrine
Is
In the sky
There
An illusion of lanterns
Flickering and flowers
Is
The shadows of the old trees spread
I grasp the mountain grass
Dreaming
Mesmerized by beauty
.
.
4.
Đã mấy nghìn năm đợi mỏi mòn
Bóng người cô độc dẫm hoàng hôn
Bởi ta hồn đá phơi màu nắng
Ôm trọn bờ lau kín nỗi buồn
.
4.
Already
Thousands of years
Of waiting
In anguish
The shadow of a lone step
On earthly sunset
Because
We are the soul
Of rock
In sadness
The shores of sadness
Embracing
Completely
Sunlight
.
.
5.
Từ thuở hồng hoang ta ở đâu
Quanh ta cây lá đã thay màu
Chợt nghe xao xuyến từng hơi thở
Thấp thoáng hồn ai trong khóm lau
.
5.
From the beginning we are here
Around us
Tree leaves change colors
Suddenly hearing in every single
Breath
Anxiety
Looming
In our soul behind the reed
.
.
6.
Trên đỉnh đèo cao bát ngát trông
Rừng, mây, xanh, ngất tạnh, vô cùng,
Từ ta trải áo đường mưa bụi
Tưởng thấy tiền thân trên bến không
.
6.
On the peak of the high Pass
Looking out to the vast forest
Clouds
Clear water
And sky
Incredibly
From us
We pave the way
Knitting the fabrics
Of experience
And thought
Our former life
Exists
On the empty shore
.
.
7.
Khi về ngả nón chào nhau
Bên đèo còn hẹn rừng lau đợi chờ
Trầm luân từ buổi ban sơ
Thân sau ta vẫn bơ vơ bụi đường
.
7.
Coming back, we tilt our cone in greeting
Meeting on the pass
The reed forest waiting
Is
Misfortune
Time, from the beginning
Flowing in our future life
Is
We are still as helpless
As the lonely dust
Perhaps along the road.
.
.
8.
Bóng tối sập mưa rừng tuôn thác đổ


Đường chênh vênh vách đá dọa nghiêng nghiêng trời
Ta lầm lũi bóng ma tròn thế kỷ
Rủ nhau đi cũng tận cõi luân hồi
Khắp phố thị ngày xưa ta ruổi ngựa
Ngang qua đây ma quỷ khác thành bầy
Lên hay xuống mắt mù theo nước lũ
Dẫm bàn chân lăn cát sỏi cùng trôi
Rồi ngã xuống nghe suối tràn ngập máu
Thân là thân cỏ lá gập ghềnh xuôi
Chờ mưa tạnh ta trải trăng làm chiếu
Nghìn năm sau hoa trắng trổ trên đồi
.
8.
As darkness sets in
Pouring like waterfalls
Rain in the forest
The road
Protruding as the cliff
Threatens to tilt the sky
Who would be at fault
like a specter
of a century?
Altogether marching
Toward the Reincarnation
Realm
Across the town like olden days
Where we traveled by horse
Across the town
Is another herd
Of the Devil
Ups and downs
Their blinded eyes
Under floodwater
Stepping in
Our feet roll
As the sand drifts
Then
We tumble down
Listening to the stream
Pour down blood
The body itself is the body
Like the changing of leaf and grass
Bumpy
Waiting for the rain to stop
The moon used as a mattress
After thousands of years
White flowers are blossoming
On the hill
.
.
9.
Gởi lại tình yêu ngọn cỏ rừng
Ta về phố thị bởi tình chung
Trao đời hương nhụy phơi hồn đá
Thăm thẳm mù khơi sương mấy từng
.
9.
Sending back my love
As the forest grass
I am coming to town
As the greater love
For all
Incenses
Giving life
Shining
Spirited
A rock
As deep as the sea
And mist
In the stratosphere
.
.
10.
Một thời thân đá cuội
Nắng chảy dọc theo suối
Cọng lau già trầm ngâm
Hỏi người bao nhiêu tuổi
.
10
A pebble
My life
Sunshine flowing along streams
Or
The pensive old reeds
Asking
How old are we?
.
.
11.
Bước đi nghe cỏ động
Đi mãi thành tâm không
Hun hút rừng như mộng
Chập chùng mây khói trông
.
11
The grass glitters with dew
As we are walking
Deep in the dreamlike forest
Into the state of empty mind
Rolling clouds and particles become clear
.
.
12.
Thân tiếp theo thân ngày tiếp ngày
Mù trong dư ảnh lá rừng bay
Dõi theo lối cũ bên triền đá
Sao vẫn còn in dấu lạc loài
.
12
All are here
To continue
As day after day
Continues
Blinded
In the lingering image
The forest leaves
Following the old path
Along the mountain trench
Still
Why are we
Imprinted in the solitary stray?
.
.
13.
Khi về anh nhớ cài quai nón
Mưa lạnh đèo cao không cõi người
.
13.
Remember
Whenever we go or come back
Don’t forget to fasten the cone hat
It is the cold rain
In the high pass without anyone to look after!
Remember:
Emptiness
The human realm
Is
.
-----
Poem by Tue Sy
Translated by Phe Bach
Edited by Erik Korling

.
Nguồn: https://hoangphap.org/tam-thuong-dinh-dich-alone-on-a-lengthy-journey-thien-ly-doc-hanh/ 




