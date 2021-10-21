Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Văn Học Press is proud to present A Memoir: KIỀU CHINH A N A R T I S T I N E X I L E

21/10/202111:49:00(Xem: 160)

                                                          DML_Cover_PreOrder.jpg

 Văn Học Press is proud to present:  KIỀU CHINH A N  A R T I S T  I N  E X I L E

A Memoir

English Edition

English Translation:  IAN BÙI

Editor:  MARY LEE GRANT

Book Interior Design:  TRỊNH Y THƯ

Cover Design:  NINA HÒA BÌNH LÊ

Cover Photo:  THOMAS ĐẶNG VŨ

A memoir by Kiều-Chinh, one of the most, if not the most, celebrated and beloved Vietnamese American movie actresses. She survived three wars: World War II, the Indochina war [1945-1954], and the civil war between North and South Vietnam [1954-1975]. After 1975, she has made her home in the United States, and played a multiple of roles in numerous TV shows and Hollywood films, most notably, the TV show M.A.S.H., the movie The Joy Luck Club, amongst many others. The book spans more than seven decades from her childhood in Hanoi until the recent times in the US, it vividly depicts her experiences not only as a movie actress, but also in many other facets of life, as a living witness and part of so many tragic situations, in war and peace, in tragedy and happiness, in bitter failures and glorious achievements. But at the end, it is the human spirit, inside this extraordinary woman, that prevails. A must-read book for anyone, who is interested in the history of Vietnam and especially the Vietnamese movie history.

Available now for Order On-line:

Hardcover, 550 pages

Price: US$40.00

Amazon (Worldwide):

Kieu Chinh An Artist in Exile: A Memoir: Chinh, Kieu, Grant, Mary Lee, Bui, Ian, Gold, Alison Leslie: 9798495344327: Amazon.com: Books

Barnes & Noble (US only)

Kieu Chinh An Artist in Exile by Kieu Chinh, Hardcover | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com)

Keyword for both sites: Kieu Chinh an artist in exile or Kieu Chinh Memoir

@@@

Kieu Chinh is an unusual woman who has lived what seems like five different lives. She survives as a poignant witness, an experiencer of the turbulence of our most controversial time... I salute her as a true and noble friend.

– ALISON LESLIE GOLD, author

Chinh is indeed one of the bravest, strongest and gentlest women I have ever met in my life.

– TIPPI HEDREN, actress

She’s so talented, there must be a place for her in Hollywood, somewhere.

– ALAN ALDA, actor

Even as Ms Kieu Chinh acts in Vietnam’s dramas, she harbors within herself a story just as dramatic, certainly as gripping, as any likely to appear on the screen.

– RICHARD BERNSTEIN, The New York Times

Calling Kieu Chinh a well-known actress is to speak of only half of her achievements. She personifies the idealized concept of strong Vietnamese women who face head-on the social concerns and problems of their times.

– MAI THẢO, author

Raised in the same household, one brother and two sisters were split apart into three different directions by the ravages of war. This is a story about and by Kim-Ma Estate’s third child, Kieu Chinh: celebrated actress and Goodwill Ambassador whose art and enigmatic beauty embody the hopes and hurt of a people longing for freedom and peace.

– NHÃ CA, author

Kiều Chinh An Artist in Exile is an inspiring tale of one woman's passion, determination, and will to survive and thrive in the most challenging of circumstances. It is a pleasure to enter the incredible world of Kiều Chinh, a woman of talent, elegance and refinement who persevered and succeeded against the greatest of odds.

-MARY LEE GRANT, editor

Visit Kiều Chinh Facebook for upcoming book signing events:

Kieu Chinh | Facebook


***

Văn Học Press

22 Agostino, Irvine, CA 92614 USA • vmail: +1-949-981-3978

email: vanhocpress@gmail.com • Facebook: Van Hoc Press

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Trong tuyển tập "Đành lòng sống trong phòng đợi của lịch sử" nhà văn Cung Tích Biền đã cảm nhận đời mình là "đời hoa sương cỏ" và ông đang đi cho hết một đời hoa sương mỏng manh, bé nhỏ ấy.

TQBT 59, số Tưởng Niệm Phùng Thăng với các bài viết của Trần Hoài Thư, Thái Kim Lan, Phạm Văn Nhàn, Phay Van, Thinh Văn, Đào Anh Dũng, Trần Văn Nam… THT và Nguyễn Lệ Uyên phỏng vấn những cây bút nói về Phùng Thăng: Nguyễn Vy Khanh, Khuất Đẩu, Diệu Hoa. Văn liệu sưu tầm trích từ bản dịch của Phúng Khánh và Phùng Thăng. Thơ của Trần Xuân Kiêm, Nguyễn Đức Sơn, Huy Tưởng, Đinh Cường, Trần Thị Nguyệt Mai…

Nhà văn Cung Tích Biền hôm Thứ Bảy 16/10/2021 đã thực hiện buổi ra mắt sách tại quán Café & Té, Fountain Valley, với tham dự của nhiều văn nghệ sĩ. Nhà văn Đặng Thơ Thơ trong lời giới thiệu nói rằng buổi ra mắt sách này cũng là tròn kỷ niệm 65 năm viết văn, và là tròn 55 viết văn với bút hiệu Cung Tích Biền. Hiện diện trong buổi ra mắt sách có nhiều nhà văn, nhà thơ, nhà báo, ca sĩ, họa sĩ… trong đó có: Nhã Ca, Phạm Phú Minh, Trịnh Y Thư, Trịnh Thanh Thủy, Vương Trùng Dương, Nguyễn Thanh Huy, Đặng Thơ Thơ, Paulina Dam, ca sĩ Thu Vàng, Thân Trọng Mẫn, Đặng Phú Phong, Lê Giang Trần, Phạm Quốc Bảo, Bùi Vĩnh Phúc, Nguyễn Đình Thuần và phu nhân, Mai Tất Đắc và phu nhân, Lê Phước Bốn, Nguyễn Hà và phu nhân… Cùng nổi bật trong buổi ra mắt sách là phu nhân của nhà văn Cung Tích Biền. Người sắp xếp, mệt nhọc nhất trong buổi ra mắt sách này là chị Hoàng Thi Kim, phu nhân của nhà văn, cũng là người mà nhà văn Cung Tích Biền từng ghi nhận rằng: “Từ năm 2000 đến nay Hoàng Thị ăn

Thi sĩ Trụ Vũ nói, vì tôi vô ngã nên cái tự ngã của tôi nằm ngủ im re một giấc miên trường, dài hơn cả ngàn năm - khỏi cần ru hát ầu ơ ví dầu…Vì tôi vô ngã nên tự ngã bay bổng, tỏa hương (trầm hương). Tôi tuy hiện hữu đó nhưng tôi bình yên, tôi thong dong, tôi tự tại! Ở đây cũng cần lưu ý thêm một điểm vô cùng quan trọng để tránh đi lạc về sau. Vô ngã hoàn toàn không hàm ý rằng "ta không có ngã" (tức là thuyết đoạn diệt). Hai lãnh vực tư duy này khác nhau như đen và trắng, như mặt trời và mặt trăng. Nó cũng sai lầm hệt như chấp rằng "ta có ngã" (thuyết trường tồn). Cả hai quan niệm vừa nêu ấy đều vẫn còn trói buộc trong ý tưởng sai lầm "có cái ta". Phải quán chiếu, phải tư duy sự vật như chính sự vật ấy, mới là thái độ đúng đắn.

Không quá phức tạp nhưng đủ để người đọc suy gẫm. Bài Headfirst chỉ là một ví dụ ngắn, dọc theo những trang sách trong tập thơ Night Sky with Exit Wounds, người đọc sẽ tìm thấy rất nhiều những ý nghĩ thâm trầm, những tứ thơ tự sáng nổi bật, không chỉ gây thích thú mà còn tạo ra những suy tư và nghi vấn về bản thân trong đời sống lưu vong.

Hai phẩm cách đáng kể nhất của một nhà văn là ngôn ngữ và sự tưởng tượng. Nhà văn Trần Vũ – qua tập truyện Phép tính của một nho sĩ (Công ty sách Nhã Nam liên kết với nhà xuất bản Hội Nhà Văn xuất bản, 2019) – hình như có cả hai. Đây không phải là cuốn sách sáng tác theo công thức có sẵn, kể lể một câu chuyện mà người đọc chưa đọc hết mươi dòng đầu đã biết tác giả muốn nói gì, kết cục ra sao. Nó không phải là cuốn sách đọc qua là quên ngay, chẳng lưu lại trong bộ nhớ người đọc được vài sát-na. Nó khó khăn bắt người đọc trăn trở cùng nó, cùng chiêm nghiệm những góc cạnh đầy gai nhọn nhức nhối từ lịch sử đến siêu hình; từ bản thể đến bản nguyên con người; từ dục vọng thấp hèn đến lý tưởng cao vợi. Nó là cuốn sách đầy cá tính – You either hate it or love it, there is no midway here, no equidistance – để từ đó, hiển lộ một tính cách khai phá cực đoan hiếm thấy trong ngôi nhà văn chương Việt Nam. Những truyện ngắn của Trần Vũ trong tập truyện, tác giả viết không phải để làm cái gì phải đạo,

Trong những gì tôi được đọc và được nghe kể, hình như nhà thơ Bùi Giáng không còn tham sân si, hay nếu còn, thì rất là ít. Không rõ có ai chứng kiến lúc nào Bùi Giáng khởi tâm tham sân si hay không. Rất nhiều người đã thân cận, đã chứng kiến đời thường của nhà thơ họ Bùi và đều nhận thấy nhà thơ như là người của cõi khác, người bay trên mây, người lạc tới thế gian này, như dường không còn chút nào tham sân si; hay chỉ còn, nếu có, thì rất ít.

Tập thơ nhan đề “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” (Một Ngàn Lần Bạn Đã Đánh Mất Bảo Vật Của Mình) của nhà thơ Hoa Nguyen đã được vào danh sách chung kết dài (longlist finalists) về thơ cho giải thưởng 2021 National Book Awards, theo bản tin hôm 24 tháng 9 năm 2021 của Business Insider. Hội bất vụ lợi National Book Foundation mỗi năm đều trao giải thưởng cho các sách mới ấn hành. Ban giám khảo được đề cử từ những người trúng giải trong quá khứ và nhiều nhà văn, nhà thơ nổi tiếng khác.

Chiều mưa công viên. Hẹn hò đời nhau, duyên nào níu gọi, ai biết. Mưa rơi tầm tã không thấy bóng xe qua. Dưới cây run lạnh, ướt đẫm những hồn lưu lạc. Tuổi trẻ tay trắng, chỉ có tình yêu là nơi gửi trọn tâm chí cuồng nhiệt, đắm say.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.