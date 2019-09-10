Tùy bút: America, the Beautiful -- TẠ ƠN MẢNH ĐẤT NÀY

Vừa rời chiếc xe buýt của công ty du lịch Trafalgar, tôi chú ý ngay đến một nhóm đàn ông lớn tuổi, người Nga, ngồi bên trái lối đi, cạnh con kinh đào. Mỗi ông mang một nhạc cụ nhà binh như saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, v.v. Không hiểu có phải vì nghe những tiếng thầm thì bằng Anh ngữ của du khách hay không mà bỗng nhiên cả ban nhạc đều đứng lên, cử hành Quốc Ca Hoa-Kỳ.





Nhóm du khách và tôi đều dừng bước, ngạc nhiên, vì đây là lãnh thổ của Nga. Du khách Mỹ để tay phải lên lồng ngực bên trái. Nhìn các nhạc công, tôi nghĩ, có lẽ họ là những người lính trẻ nhất của trận thế chiến thứ II. Tôi cảm thấy nao nao buồn. Những người lính già nua, yếu đuối đang cố kéo chút hơi tàn để tìm sự sống qua bản Quốc Ca của kẻ thù xưa, vì lương hưu của cựu chiến binh Nga rất thấp!





Bản nhạc dứt. Du khách vui vẻ lấy tiền cho vào cái xắc nhỏ được đặt trước mặt các nhạc công. Các nhạc công ngồi xuống, đồng tấu tiếp nhạc khúc America, the Beautiful. Tôi đứng lặng, lòng đầy xúc động.





Niềm xúc động trong tôi lần này cũng dạc dào như năm 1977, khi Xuân Nguyệt – con gái lớn của tôi – lúc đó là học sinh lớp 8, được trao tặng giải nhất toàn tiểu bang Arizona về bài luận văn “What Makes America Beautiful?”





Gia đình tôi được giúp phương tiện để đưa Xuân-Nguyệt từ Yuma, Arizona, đến Phoenix nhận phần thưởng trong một buổi lễ vô cùng long trọng. Đó là lần đầu tiên tôi nghe bản America, the Beautiful được cả hội trường đồng ca. Tự dưng tôi khóc. Nhưng rồi âm điệu và lời ca của bản nhạc khiến lòng tôi lắng xuống. Tôi trầm tĩnh lại để nhận những vòng tay thân ái và những lời chúc mừng của những người Mỹ quanh tôi. Theo những lời chúc mừng của những người chưa quen này, tôi hiểu những người này nghĩ rằng tôi xúc động vì thành quả của con gái tôi. Điều đó chỉ đúng một phần; vì, ngoài sự hãnh diện của một người Mẹ, những giọt nước mắt của tôi còn mang nặng niềm âu lo và sự lạc lõng trước một tương lai đầy thử thách mà tôi không hiểu tôi có thể vượt qua được hay không!





Hơn 26 năm qua, với tất cả hy sinh và nỗ lực, gia đình tôi đã vượt qua được nhiều trở ngại. Các con/dâu/rể của tôi hiện đang đem tất cả khả năng và kiến thức đã học hỏi/đã hấp thụ tại đất nước này để góp công xây dựng một nơi mà ai cũng hơn một lần ước mơ được nhìn tận mắt sự văn minh và phồn thịnh.





Riêng tôi, ngoài sự văn minh và phồn thịnh, nước Mỹ còn có những công dân với trái tim rất vỹ đại.





Chỉ có những trái tim vỹ đại mới có thể thực hiện những chuyến bay đầy thực phẩm/đầy thuốc men cùng những phái đoàn y tế tình nguyện sang Phi-Châu cứu đói. Chỉ có những trái tim vỹ đại mới sáng tác và hát say sưa nhạc khúc We Are The World để quyên góp hiện kim gửi sang Phi-Châu cứu đói. Chỉ có những trái tim vỹ đại mới đưa nhiều phái đoàn y dược sỹ, dụng cụ y tế sang Nga cứu giúp khi lò nguyên tử của Nga – tại Chernobyl – bùng nổ. Chỉ có những trái tim vỹ đại mới có thể thực hiện những chuyến bay khẩn cấp để di chuyển hằng mấy trăm em bé mồ côi ra khỏi Việt-Nam vào cuối tháng Tư năm 1975. Chỉ có những trái tim vỹ đại mới cứu giúp hết đợt di dân này đến đợt di dân khác.





Trong số triệu triệu di dân đó có gia đình tôi. Gia đình tôi xin biết ơn:





Cựu Thiếu Tá Thủy Quân Lục Chiến và bà Michael Z. Smith, người đã bảo trợ chúng tôi từ Camp Pendleton. Ông bà Smith có ba người con: Michael, hiện là Đại-Úy Không Quân Hoa-Kỳ và cô con gái nuôi, người Nhật, Kristin cùng với bé Heather. Hiện nay ông Smith là một mục sư ở California.

Ông bà Collins. Ông Collins từng tham chiến tại Việt-Nam. Ông được một gia đình Việt-Nam che chở trong khi Việt-Cộng ruồng bắt. Ông Collins bảo vì Ông mang ơn người Việt cho nên Ông thương và muốn giúp đỡ người Việt với tất cả nhiệt tình. May mắn cho chúng tôi, vì chúng tôi là gia đình Việt-Nam duy nhất tại thành phố Yuma.

Ông bà Collard, người đã thật lòng thương yêu gia đình tôi như ruột thịt. Ông bà thường vui vẻ và hãnh diện giới thiệu với mọi người rằng chúng tôi là con và cháu của ông bà.





Tôi không hề biết ông Collard là một cựu chiến binh thế chiến thứ II; vì không bao giờ Ông nhắc nhở hoặc đề cập đến cuộc chiến khốc liệt đó. Đến khi Ông Collard qua đời, người bạn đồng ngũ của Ông đọc điếu văn, tôi mới biết ông Collard có mặt trong trận Trân-Châu-Cảng. Chính ông Collard đã cứu giúp nhiều người, kể cả người đang đọc điếu văn, rời khỏi chiến hạm... và Ông là người vượt thoát sau cùng.





Sự hiểu biết của tôi về quân nhân Hoa-Kỳ trong trận Trân-Châu-Cảng hoặc Normandy chỉ căn cứ theo sách vở và phim ảnh cho nên rất mơ hồ/rất hạn hẹp. Nhưng sự hiểu biết của tôi về sự hy sinh và lòng quả cảm của người lính Mỹ trong cuộc chiến tranh Việt-Nam thì khá tường tận – tường tận hơn cả những cuốn sách viết về chiến tranh Việt-Nam mà tác giả chưa bao giờ có mặt tại chiến trường Việt-Nam. Do đó, tôi nhận thấy, dù cuộc chiến kết thúc một cách tức tưởi, thiếu công bằng, nhưng cũng phải chấm dứt; vì máu của người Việt – cả hai miền Nam Bắc – và máu của người Mỹ đã chan hòa trong từng thước đất nơi quê hương nghèo khó của tôi.





Sau khi miền Nam bị bức tử, hạm đội Hải-Quân Việt-Nam Cộng-Hòa đã di tản hơn 30 ngàn người Việt thoát khỏi hiểm họa Cộng-sản. Nhưng nếu không có sự hiện diện của Đệ-Thất Hạm-Đội Hoa-Kỳ tại Thái-Bình-Dương cũng như không có sự giúp đỡ vô điều kiện của nhân dân Hoa-Kỳ thì số người tỵ nạn khổng lồ như chúng tôi sẽ về đâu?





Nương vào lòng nhân ái của người Mỹ, chúng tôi vào Mỹ với thái độ biết ơn và lòng tự tin để vươn lên.





Người Việt, qua bao thử thách cam go, đã vươn lên, đã góp công xây đắp và bảo vệ đất nước này.





Khi cuộc chiến Trung-Đông bùng nổ, năm 1992, tôi đã đau buồn và lo sợ khi đưa tiễn một độc giả trẻ và thân thiết nhất của tôi – Hải-Quân Đại-Úy Hoàng-Quốc-Tuấn, tòng sự trên hàng không mẫu hạm USS Independence –

ra khơi, tiến về vùng lửa đạn của Persian Gulf. Trong lá thư gửi về từ vùng Vịnh, Tuấn viết: “... Người lính Hoa-Kỳ được huấn luyện để bảo vệ Hòa-Bình chứ không phải để gây chiến ...” Theo tinh thần cao cả đó, biết bao thanh niên nam nữ Vietnamese-American đã tốt nghiệp hoặc đang thụ huấn tại các quân trường lừng danh của Hoa-Kỳ như West Point Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, v. v...









Ngoài những tham gia đáng kể về quân sự, giới trẻ Việt-Nam cũng đã và đang xây đắp đất nước này trong tất cả mọi lãnh vực như truyền thông, giáo dục, y tế, khoa học, khoa học không gian, v. v…





Giới trẻ Việt-Nam có những đóng góp lớn lao như vậy thì những nỗ lực của thế hệ di dân Việt-Nam đầu tiên cũng không nhỏ. Thử nhìn bản đồ của các thành phố lớn như Los Angeles, Orange County, San José, Houston, v. v... thì sẽ thấy: Từ những vùng đất hoang tàn cách nay 20 năm, bây giờ đã trở thành những vùng thương mại sầm uất do người Việt khai thác. Và trong các hãng, xưởng, văn phòng, biết bao người mang họ Nguyễn, Lê, Trần ...





Khi những đóng góp của người Việt vào đất nước này mỗi ngày mỗi thăng tiến thì bỗng dưng sự phá hoại từ đâu ùa đến, phủ chụp xuống ngay lòng đất nước mà gia đình tôi đã âm thầm nhận là quê hương thứ hai!





Tin Nữu-Ước và Hoa-Thịnh-Đốn bị máy bay tấn công đến với tôi trong lúc tôi cùng nhóm du khách dùng cơm trưa sau những giờ thăm viếng thành phố Minks. Tôi ngồi bất động, lòng đầy phẫn uất. Nếu bảo rằng tôi không lo sợ thì không hẳn đúng; nhưng niềm lo sợ trong tôi bây giờ khác hẳn với sự hãi sợ của đứa bé gái – giữa thập niên 40 – theo Cha Mẹ ra “vùng giải phóng” và thấy những chiếc máy bay mang cờ tam tài (cờ Pháp) bắn phá những làng mạc xác xơ. Những chiếc máy bay đó bắn vào tất cả những vật thể nào di động; vì vậy nông dân không giám ra đồng, súc vật bị giết hại, sinh sản không kịp và con người thì đói và thiếu thốn mọi bề.





Hơn hai mươi năm sống yên lành tại miền Nam nước Việt và hơn hai mươi năm sống thanh bình trên đất Mỹ, tôi cứ ngỡ rằng bom đạn đã xa tôi, không còn cơ hội làm tôi sợ hãi nữa. Nhưng không! Trên màn ảnh TV, một tòa nhà của The World Trade Center bốc khói và một chiếc máy bay lao thẳng vào tòa nhà thứ hai. Cả hai tòa nhà lần lượt sụp xuống trong khi niềm phẫn uất trong tôi dâng cao như những cuộn khói đen ngòm thoát ra từ The Twin Towers! Tình cảm trong tôi chẳng khác gì nỗi đau xót của tôi cách nay hơn một phần tư thế kỷ, khi Việt-Cộng pháo kích ồ ạc vào Saigon – thủ đô miền Nam Việt Nam!





Là một phụ nữ được giáo dục chỉ để nuôi con và phục tòng chồng, ngày đó, trước thảm trạng của quê hương Việt-Nam, tôi chỉ biết viết những dòng ca ngợi tinh thần chiến đấu can cường của Người Lính Việt-Nam Cộng-Hòa và tôn vinh lòng hy sinh vô bờ của những người Mẹ, người vợ và người con.

Bây giờ, trước sự đổ nát và thiệt hại nhân mạng một cách phi lý và tàn bạo tại Nữu-Ước và Hoa-Thịnh-Đốn, tâm hồn tôi bị chấn động mạnh và tôi muốn viết ra những ý nghĩ thầm kín của tôi về một nơi chốn mà gia đình tôi âm thầm thọ ơn. Ý nghĩ này làm cho cuộc du lịch giảm thiểu nhiều phần thích thú. Cuộc du lịch này chỉ vì sự tò mò của tôi, muốn tìm hiểu về một nước Nga cộng sản.





Nước Nga rộng lớn nhưng môi người Nga không đàn hồi cho nên người Nga không biết cười. Thức ăn của người Nga thường là những miếng thịt dai dừ – mà không ai đoán được và cũng không ghi trong thực đơn là thịt gì – được tẩm trứng hoặc bột rồi chiên, không mùi vị, ăn đệm với khoai tây. Lâu lắm, may ra mới có một bữa thịt gà. Thức ăn của Mỹ như các loại kẹo, ice cream và sản phẩm của hãng Coca Cola được bày bán khắp nơi. Tôi cũng thấy vài nhà hàng McDonald’s và Pizza Hut. Sản phẩm tiểu công nghệ của Nga như thủy tinh và đồ gỗ thì tuyệt đẹp, vì được làm bằng tay. Hệ thống Metro của Nga tại Moscow rất tối tân, dù đã được hoàn tất cách nay nửa thế kỷ. Cứ 30 giây – vâng, 30 giây – thì một chuyến tốc hành đến và một chuyến đi ngược lộ trình với chiếc kia. Trong sinh hoạt hằng ngày, người Nga không ăn mặc giản dị, xềnh xoàng như người Mỹ. Những buổi trình diễn ballet, skate on ice làm tôi say mê bao nhiêu thì những màn vũ dân tộc và những bản dân ca cũng khiến hồn tôi giao động bấy nhiêu. Âm hưởng dân ca của Nga mang nặng niềm thống thiết của dân du mục.





Dân Nga rất kiêu hãnh về Red Square, vì đó là biểu tượng của thủ đô. Khi thấy trong hình và phim ảnh, tôi cũng nghĩ Red Square rất vỹ đại. Nhưng sau khi thấy tận mắt, tôi nghĩ – không phải vì định kiến chính trị – Red Square không là gì cả; vì thiếu sự hài hòa giữa thiên nhiên và nhân tạo. Khu vực Red Square được lát bằng gạch, trên triền đồi thoai thoải, diện tích khoảng một phần ba của công trường Thiên-An-Môn. Phần cao nhất của Red Square là tòa nhà của chính phủ và mộ của Lenin. Chân đồi bên này là ngôi nhà thờ với những chóp cao hình tròn, chạm trổ và sơn phết rất rực rỡ. Chân đồi bên kia chỉ là một lối đi rộng lớn. Lối đi này, vào những dịp diễn hành để phô trương lực lượng, được Hồng Quân Nga cũng như thiết giáp và các cơ giới nặng dùng làm lối ra. Bây giờ, trên lối ra này, người ta xây một ngôi nhà trên cao, phía dưới để trống vừa đủ cho bộ hành và xe hơi nhỏ ra vào. Lối vào Red Square, phía nhà thờ, cũng được chận lại bằng nhiều dãy trụ xi-măng, với mục đích không cho thiết giáp và cơ giới nặng vào điện Cẩm-Linh.









Trước điện Cẩm-Linh, ban đêm, trong khi những cặp tình nhân trẻ thủ thỉ bên nhau những lời mặn nồng thì những người Nga lớn tuổi lại chậm bước, lòng hướng về một thủ đô đã đổi tên: St. Petersburg.





St. Petersburg là một thành phố mang nặng di tích lịch sử của Nga-Hoàng. St. Petersburg không chinh phục được cảm tình của tôi nếu không có ngôi nhà thờ cổ còn hằn vết đạn của thời Hitler xâm lược và những bức tranh đầy sinh động của Ivan Aivazovsky, Wassily Kandinsky, Pavel Filonov, v. v...





Những dòng sông ở St. Petersburg đã để lại trong hồn tôi rất nhiều lưu luyến. Những dòng sông im lìm, nhẫn nhục, chỉ biết len lõi trong từng ngõ ngách của thành phố trước sự kiêu căng thách đố âm thầm nhưng lố bịch của từng dãy lâu đài nguy nga. Lúc xuôi theo giòng Neva, trong khi mọi người lưu ý đến mấy chiếc cầu dựng đứng – vào những giờ nhất định – để tàu thủy có thể đi qua, thì tôi chỉ nghĩ đến những gì tôi đã thấy trên đoạn đường loan lỡ sau khi vào biên giới Nga.





Trên đoạn đường loang lở đó tôi đã thấy những xóm nhà lụp xụp. Thỉnh thoảng tôi mới thấy một chiếc xe hơi cũ thật cũ đậu dưới tàng cây, không biết xe còn xử dụng được hay không. Nơi khoảng sân hẹp, mỗi nhà thường cất một cái chòi nhỏ, mái và chung quanh được bọc ny-lông, để trồng hoa màu. Tôi cũng thấy người dân quê canh tác bằng tay chứ không bằng máy.

Những hình ảnh nghèo khó này cứ theo tôi mãi.





Nhưng khi đến Minsk, mọi hình ảnh đều bị đẩy lùi về quá khứ, chỉ còn trong tôi nỗi xót xa của một người vừa biết nơi mình nương náu hơn hai mươi năm qua đang bị xâm phạm nặng nề! Từ Minsk đến Riga, tôi thấy các thành phố đều treo cờ rũ và mọi người dân địa phương có vẻ sốt ruột, dán mắt vào TV hoặc ngóng tin tức từng giờ. Điều làm cho tôi xúc động nhất là hôm 14-09, lúc 12 giờ trưa, tại khách sạn Scandic thuộc thành phố Helsinki của nước Finland, ban giám đốc đã yêu cầu mọi người đứng nghiêm, dành năm phút mặc niệm để tưởng nhớ những nạn nhân của khủng bố tại Hoa-Kỳ.





Trong khi đứng nghiêm tôi vẫn bị những lời tường trình của xướng ngôn viên đài truyền hình CNN – từ chiếc TV lớn treo nơi góc phòng khánh tiết – chi phối. Tôi đau đớn, xốn xang trong lòng như ngày xưa, năm 1968, hay tin Việt-Cộng tấn công và cưỡng chiếm thành phố Huế, quê Ngoại của tôi.





Sau khi Huế được quân lực Việt-Mỹ giải tỏa, tôi nôn nóng muốn trở về để nhìn sự tan thương và đổ nát của quê Ngoại. Bây giờ, tại phi trường Helsinki đợi máy bay để sang Frankfurt, tôi cũng nôn nóng muốn trở về một nơi mà tôi gọi là nhà – Home. Nhưng bà nhân viên hãng hàng không Lufthansa, sau khi nhìn vé máy bay và thấy rõ ràng tôi không phải là một người da trắng, tóc màu, đã khẳng định:





- Bà có vé. Tôi sẽ ghi tên bà vào danh sách, nhưng sẽ không có chỗ cho bà. Bà phải chờ, vì đây là chuyến phản lực 747 đầu tiên từ Đức vào lục địa Hoa-Kỳ.





- Vé của tôi mua từ lâu, tại sao bây giờ tôi phải chờ? Và chờ đến bao giờ?





- Rất tiếc, tôi không biết bà phải chờ đến bao giờ. Khi nào có chỗ chúng tôi sẽ thông báo cho bà. Hiện tại, chúng tôi có rất nhiều hành khách ứ đọng từ mấy ngày qua. Và chuyến bay này, từ Helsinki đến Frankfurt để về Nữu-Ứớc, chỉ dành ưu tiên ...





Không đủ kiên nhẫn chờ bà ấy nói hết câu, tôi cắt ngang:





- Tại sao tôi mới rời nhà chỉ có hai tuần mà nay tôi không thể trở về, hả?





Bà ấy ngạc nhiên, nhìn tôi, gằn giọng:





- Nhà?





Tôi đáp với giọng nghèn nghẹn như sắp khóc:





- Vâng. Nhà của tôi.





- Cho tôi xem thẻ thông hành.





Chỉ nhìn thoáng qua Passport, bà ấy thay đổi thái độ ngay:





- Vâng. Bà là công dân Mỹ. Bà ưu tiên đi chuyến bay này.





Tôi cúi xuống xách hành lý, lòng âm thầm tạ ơn nước Mỹ, nơi đã cho tôi hiểu thế nào là giá trị thực tiễn của tự do, dân chủ và công bằng. Và trên tất cả mọi điều, nước Mỹ đã cho tôi cơ hội thể hiện tinh thần tự lập của một phụ nữ./.





ĐIỆP-MỸ-LINH

http://www.diepmylinh.com



****





WITH LOVE AND APPRECIATION FOR AMERICA





ĐIỆP-MỸ-LINH





Translation by Merle L. Pribbenow





(While vacationing in Russia, Điệp-Mỹ-Linh, a member of Ngay Nay’s editorial staff, watched the television in horror as the terrorist attack on America unfolded and hijacked commercial aircraft crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. This short article was written at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, while the author was waiting for a connecting flight home to the United States.)





As I stepped out of the Trafalgar Tour Company’s bus, I immediately noticed a group of old Russian men sitting on the left side of the entranceway, next to a small canal. Each man was carrying a military musical instrument – saxophone, trumpet, clarinet, etc. I didn’t know whether or not they had heard the tourists speaking in English, but suddenly this little band stood up and began playing the American national anthem.

The entire tour group stopped in surprise, because we were in Russia. The American tourists among us placed our right hands over our hearts. Looking at the band as they played, I thought to myself that they might have been very young soldiers who fought in the Second World War. I was touched with sadness as I watched these old, weak soldiers trying to use their failing breath to make a living by playing the national anthem of their former enemy, because a Russian veteran’s pension is very small.





The music ended. The tourists smilingly dropped money into a small bag placed in front of the musicians. The musicians sat down and began playing “America, the Beautiful.” I stood still, extremely moved.





The emotions I was feeling were similar to those that I felt in 1977, when my oldest daughter, Xuan-Nguyet, then in the 8th Grade, won first prize in the entire state of Arizona for her essay, entitled “What Makes America Beautiful?” My family was assisted with transportation to take Xuan Nguyet from Yuma to Phoenix to receive the award in a wonderful and solemn ceremony. That was the first time I heard the song “America, the Beautiful” as the entire audience joined in singing. I suddenly realized that I was crying. But then the rhythm and the words of the song calmed my emotions. I regained my composure as I accepted hugs and congratulations from the Americans standing near me. From the congratulations spoken by these people whom I had never met before, I realized that they thought I was crying tears of joy for my daughter’s success. That was true only in part, because, in addition to a mother’s pride, my tears also reflected my worry and homesickness as I faced future challenges that I did not know if I could overcome.





After more than 26 years and after great sacrifices and efforts, my family has overcome many difficulties. My children and their spouses are now devoting the abilities and the knowledge they have gained in this nation to contribute to building a prosperous, educated, and cultured land. As for myself, in addition to culture and prosperity, I see that the American people had truly enormous hearts. Only such good, great hearts would have sent planeloads of medicine and volunteer medical personnel to save the starving people of Africa. Only such great hearts would have written and sung a song like “We Are the World” to raise money to send to Africa to stop starvation. Only great hearts would have sent doctors, pharmacists, and medical supplies to Russia to help when the Russian reactor at Chernobyl exploded. Only great hearts would have sent emergency flights to evacuate orphans from Vietnam in April 1975. Only great hearts would have helped wave after wave of refugees coming to this country. Among those millions of refugees were the members of my family. My family is truly grateful to:





Retired Marine Corps Major Michael Z. Smith and his wife, who sponsored us out of the Camp Pendelton refugee camp. Mr. and Mrs. Smith have three children: Michael, currently a captain in the U.S. Air Force; Kristin, whom they adopted from Japan; and the youngest girl, Heather. Mr. Smith is currently a pastor in California.

Mr. and Mrs. Collins: Mr. Collins was a Vietnam veteran. A Vietnamese family hid and supported him when the ..... were hunting for him. Mr. Collins told us he owed a debt to the Vietnamese people, so he loved them and wanted to help them with all his heart. This was fortunate for us, because we were the only Vietnamese family in the city of Yuma.

Mr. and Mrs. Collard, who loved my family like their own. They always happily and proudly introduced us to everyone as their own children and grandchildren. I was not aware that Mr. Collard had been a veteran of World War II, because he never once mentioned that terrible war. Only when Mr. Collard died and a shipmate of his gave the eulogy at his funeral did I learn that he had been at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack. Mr. Collard had saved many lives, including that of the man who gave the eulogy, and had been the last man to leave his ship.





My knowledge about U.S. servicemen at Pearl Harbor, Normandy, and other such battles is very limited, because it is based only on books and movies. However, my knowledge of the sacrifices and courage of U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam is rather vast – much better than that of authors who never saw the war in Vietnam. I believe that, even though the war ended precipitously and unfairly, it had to come to an end, because so much Vietnamese blood, from both North and South Vietnam, and American blood had been shed that it permeated every inch of the ground of my poverty-stricken country.





After South Vietnam expired, the South Vietnamese Navy evacuated more than 30,000 Vietnamese, rescuing them from the horrors of communism. If, however, it had not been for the presence of the U.S. 7th Fleet in the Pacific, and if we had not received the unconditional support and assistance of the American people, where would this massive flood of refugees have gone? Thanks to the humanity of the American people, we entered the United States with a spirit of gratitude and confidence that we could recover and rebuild our lives. After untold difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese have recovered and have contributred to the building and the defense of this nation.





When the Gulf War broke out, I was worried and frightened when I said goodbye to one of my youngest and most beloved readers, Navy Lieutenant Hoang-Quoc-Tuan, who was serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Independence and sailing off to the battlefront in the Persian Gulf. In a letter he sent me from the Gulf, Tuan wrote, “…American servicemen are trained to defend the United States, not to start wars.” Countless Vietnamese-American young men and women who shared that wonderful spirit have graduated or are now studying at famous U.S. military academies, like West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, etc.





In addition to their significant participation in military service, Vietnamese young people have contributed and continue to build this nation in every area and facet of society, including the media, education, medicine, science, space science, etc.





While Vietnamese young people have made such enormous contributions, the efforts of the first generation of refugees are no less significant. If one looks at large cities such as Los Angeles, San Jose, Houston, etc., one will notice that areas that twenty years ago were open land are now bustling business areas owned and operated by Vietnamese, and if one looks at the rosters of employees of companies, factories, and offices throughout the country, one will see countless people with last names of Nguyen, Le, and Tran…





As contributions to this country by Vietnamese continue to grow, suddenly sabotage and terror struck right in the heart of the nation that my family had now taken as our second homeland. The news about the attacks on New York and Washington using hijacked airliners arrived as I was eating lunch with a group of tourists after hours of sightseeing. I sat motionless; my heart filled with rage. Not that I was not afraid, but the fear and worry I felt was completely different than the terror of a young girl who had to flee home with her parents as they saw strange aircrafts with tricolor markings [French aircrafts] bombing and strafing their poor village. The aircrafts attacked anything that moved, so the people were afraid to go out to work on the fields. The livestock were slaughtered, leaving the people to starve and to lack even the most basic necessities of life.





After living for twenty-five quiet years in South Vietnam and more than twenty years of peace in America, I thought I had nothing to fear from bombs and shells anymore. But no! On the TV screen, one tower of the World Trade Center belched smoke as another airplane flew straight into the second tower. Both towers collapsed, and the anger in me grew apace with the black columns of smoke rising from the wreckage of the Twin Towers. The pain I felt was exactly the same as what I felt a quarter of a century before, when the Việt-Cộng shelled Saigon. As a woman whose education had been aimed solely at raising children and serving my husband, all I could do after I viewed the tragedy that faced my native land of Vietnam was to write – write to praise the courage of the soldiers of the Republic of Vietnam and to honor the indescribable sacrifice of their mothers, their wives, and their children, because whenever a soldier fell the hearts and the lives of those close to him were crushed as well.





Now, as I saw the senseless and brutal carnage and loss of life in New York and Washington D.C., my soul was touched and I wanted to write out my private thoughts about the place that had given us a home and to which my family is still so grateful. Those thoughts took away most of my enjoyment of the tour, which I had only taken out of curiosity and the desire to understand the vast country of Russia.





Russia is a vast nation, but Russian lips are tight and they do not know how to smile and laugh. Russian food usually consists of tough, tasteless pieces of meat of unknown origin (even the menu does not say what kind of meat it is) that is fried with eggs or flour and eaten with potatoes. Every once in a while they will serve chicken. American foods, such as candy, ice cream, and different soft drinks made by the Coca Cola Company, are sold everywhere. I saw a few McDonald’s and Pizza Hut restaurants. Russian handicrafts, such as glassware and wood products, are extremely beautiful, because they are all hand-made. The Russian “Metro” subway system is very modern, even though it was built a half century ago. Every 30 seconds (and I emphasize that this is seconds, not minutes), a high-speed train arrives and another passes going the other direction. In their daily activities and work Russians, unlike Americans, do not dress in casual attire. While I was enthralled with the ballet and the ice skating performance, the Russian folk dances and folksongs touched my soul. The music of Russian folk songs reflects the sad, mournful fate of the nomadic peoples of the steppes.





Russians are very proud of Red Square, because it is the symbol of the capital. When I saw the square in photographs and in movies, I thought it must be magnificent, but after seeing it with my own eyes, I decided, and not because of any political prejudice, that Red Square was not as grand, because it failed to blend the natural and the man-made together. Red Square is paved in red bricks and is located on a gently sloping hill. The entire square covers an area only about one third the size of Tienanmen Square in Beijing. The highest points in this area are the government house and Lenin’s tomb. A cathedral with gaudily painted onion-shaped towers lies at one side of the base of the hill. The other side is just a large roadway. During parades to display its military might, Russia’s Red Army troops, tanks, and vehicles used this roadway as an exit. Now a high building has been erected there with an open roadway through the ground level to allow pedestrians and small cars to pass through. At the entrance to the other end of Red Square, the cathedral side, many cement barriers have been erected to prevent tanks and heavy vehicles from entering the Kremlin. At night in front of the Kremlin, while young lovers whisper sweet nothings in each other’s ears, older Russians walk with halting steps, their thoughts turned toward a capital whose name has been changed to St Petersburg.





St. Petersburg is a city steeped in the history of the Russian Czars. St. Petersburg did not win my heart with its old cathedral, still bearing the scars of the bombs and shells of the Hitler era, or with its colorful paintings by Ivan Aivazovsky, Wassily Kandinsky, and Pavel Filonov, but I formed a deep affection for the rivers of St. Petersburg. The quiet, peaceful waters that stretch through every part of the city are challenged at every turn by proud, quiet, and strangely magnificent palaces. Sailing down the Neva River, while everyone else was watching the drawbridges being raised to let ships pass through, I could only think about the things I had seen along the road after crossing the Russian border.





Along a stretch of rough road I had seen small clusters made up of rundown huts and shacks. Once in a while an ancient automobile could be seen parked under a tree, but I could not tell if the car was still usable or just a piece of junk. In the narrow yards, each house had put up a small shed, with a roof and walls covered with plastic sheets, to grow vegetables. I saw that the rural people farmed by hand rather than using machinery.





These scenes of poverty stayed in my mind constantly, but when we got to Minsk, all these images were thrust into the past, and all I felt was the inner pain of someone who had just learned that the place where she had lived for more than twenty years had just suffered a serious attack! From Minsk to Riga, I noticed that all the flags in the cities were flying at half-mast, and all the local people appeared to be worried, constantly watching their televisions or anxiously waiting for the hourly news.





The event that moved me the most deeply happened at noon on September 14 at the Scandic Hotel in Helskinki, Finland, when the hotel management asked everyone to stand still for five minutes of silence to commemorate the tragedy. While I stood there in silence, the reports by the CNN commentator from the television on the wall of the conference hall filled my thoughts. I felt the same pain in my heart that I felt in 1968, when I learned that the Việt-Cộng had attacked and captured the city of Hue, the home of my maternal grandparents.





After American and South Vietnamese forces regained control of Hue, I was anxious to return to see the destruction that had touched the home of my relatives. Now, at the Helsinki airport as I waited for a flight to Frankfurt, I was also anxious to return to a place I now called home.





After looking at my ticket and seeing that I was not a Caucasian, the Lufthansa employee told me:





“You have a ticket. I will put your name on the list, but you will not get a seat. You will have to wait, because this is the first 747 flight from Germany to the United States.”





“I bought my ticket a long time ago. Why do I have to wait? And how long will I have to wait?”





“I am very sorry, but I do not know how long you will have to wait. Whenever we have a seat, we will notify you. Right now we have a huge backup of passengers because there have been no flights for several days. And this flight, from Helsinki to Frankfurt and on to New York, is reserved only for...”





Too impatient to let her finish the sentence, I interrupted,





“I left home just two weeks ago. Can you tell me why I can’t return now?”





The woman looked at me in surprise.





“Home?” she asked.





I replied, my voice shaking as if I was about to cry,





“Yes, it’s my home.”





“Let me see your passport.”





After glancing at my passport, her entire demeanor changed.





“Yes, you are an American citizen. You will receive priority boarding on this flight.”





I bent down to pick up my luggage, silently saying a prayer of gratitude to the United States, the place that had taught me the true value of freedom, democracy, and justice, and where, in every respect, America had given me the opportunity to demonstrate my independence as a woman./.





ĐIỆP-MỸ-Linh







