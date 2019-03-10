VĂN HÓA ĐA DẠNG

GIỮA LỄ PHẬT ĐẢN & GIÁNG SINH

Lễ Phật đản và lễ Giáng sinh đều là những ngày lễ tôn giáo lớn nhất. Phật đản (rằm tháng tư) là lễ kỷ niệm ngày Đức Phật (người thành lập đạo Phật) đản sinh, trong khi Giáng sinh (ngày 25 tháng 12) là lễ kỷ niệm đức Chúa Jesus (người thành lập đạo Thiên Chúa) ra đời.

Nói đến Phật đản là nói đến lễ Tắm Phật. Lễ tắm Phật đã thấm sâu vào sinh hoạt tín ngưỡng của nhân gian, ngay cả người dân không theo đạo Phật cũng thích tới chùa để dự lễ Tắm Phật, chia nước tắm Phật để uống hay đem về nhà để tốt cho gia đình. Tục lệ này ngày nay còn được người Thái Lan tôn trọng qua lễ Songkran (hội té nước vào ngày 13-15/4) tạt nước vô người khác như lời cầu mong chúc phúc phúc cho mọi người gội sạch được bụi bặm phiền não của cuộc đời, thân tâm được mát mẻ, an vui.





Vào ngày Phật đản, Tăng ni Phật tử đứng trước Đức Phật sơ sanh (Baby Buddha) thành tâm tụng bài kệ:

Con nay rưới tắm các Như Lai

Trí sạch trang nghiêm công đức lớn

Chúng sanh năm trược rời cấu trần

Cùng chứng Như Lai tịnh pháp thân.

Trong thành Tỳ Gia chưa từng sinh

Giữa cây Sa La chưa từng diệt

Bất sinh bất diệt đức Cồ Đàm

Trong mắt nhìn xem càng thêm bớt.

Sáng nay là mồng tám tháng tư

Cung vua Tịnh Phạn sinh Tất Đạt

Chín rồng phun nước ngoài trời đến

Hoa sen đỡ bước theo đất mọc.

Án mâu ni, mâu ni, tam mâu ni, tát bà ha.

Bài kệ ý nói Như Lai vốn đã hiện hữu thường hằng, ngài chỉ giả thị hiện trên cõi đời, chứ thật ra ngài chưa từng sanh ở thành Ca Tỳ La Vệ và cũng chưa từng nhập diệt ở Sa La song thọ. Tuy vậy, hôm nay đẹp trời ngày rằm tháng 4, tăng ni Phật tử vẫn làm lễ tắm Phật để tưởng niệm Bậc Thánh Nhân xuất hiện mang thông điệp giải thoát cho đời. Múc gáo nước thơm tắm ngài chứ thật ra là để nhắc nhở chúng ta tắm rửa thân tâm của chính mình được trong sạch, không phiền não, sân hận, tham lam và nhờ đó mới có nhiều công đức và phước báu trang nghiêm vô thượng bồ đề. Đó là chân ý nghĩa của lễ Phật đản.

Lễ Giáng sinh còn gọi lễ Noel hay Christmas, một ngày lễ quốc tế kỷ niệm ngày Chúa Giêsu sinh ra đời. Theo tự điển online, chữ Christmas (Christ + Mas, viết tắt là Xmas) là phẩm vị cao thượng của Đức chúa trời Giêsu. Mas nói đủ là Mass (thánh lễ). Christ + Mas là thánh lễ của Chúa Giêsu ra đời. Thuật từ “Noel” có gốc Latinh, theo tiếng Pháp nghĩa là “(ngày) sinh”, tức cũng đồng nghĩa là ngày sinh của Đức Chúa Giêsu Hài Đồng. Tác giả Mây Lang Thang trong bài thơ Giáng Sinh đã viết như sau:

Mùa sao lại về giữa đêm đông

Thương về quê Mẹ quặn đau lòng

Tuổi thơ gửi lại phương trời ấy

Mang sầu viễn xứ nhớ mênh mông.



Máng cỏ năm xưa lặng lẽ quỳ

Ngắm nhìn Con Chúa nét từ bi

Ước làm mục tử đêm đông ấy

Ấp yêu sưởi ấm Chúa Hài Nhi.

Ngày sưởi ấm Chúa Hài Nhi này là lễ tưởng niệm lớn, nên các nhà thờ, xóm đạo và nhiều khu dân cư trang hoàng các lồng đèn ngôi sao ngũ sắc và có các hang động với các tượng thánh mô tả cảnh Chúa Giesu chúa ra đời năm xưa. Ngày này là ngày nghỉ cộng đồng, nên gia đình bà con, bạn bè hay đi chơi xa hoặc thường tụ về một nơi, nhất là gia đình cha mẹ, quay quần dưới cây sa pin (cây thông Noel) để ăn uống, chia vui và tặng quà cho nhau. Hình ảnh chúa hài đồng, cây thông hình tháp nhấp nháy những ánh đèn màu lung linh và ông già Noel mặc bộ đồ đỏ xen lẫn trắng, tay xách những gói quà thắt nơ xinh xinh, cưỡi xe tuần lộc đi từng nhà tặng quà cho các trẻ cũng đã thấm sâu vào sinh hoạt tín ngưỡng của nhân gian từ lâu đời và đã được dân tộc hóa, trở thành ngày nghỉ lễ chung cho tất cả các nước trên thế giới bao gồm cả phương đông, chứ không hẳn chỉ là phương tây.

Ngày Phật đản (Vesak Day) truyền thống cũng được xem là ngày nghỉ công cộng chung cho toàn nước như ở các nước Tích Lan, Thái Lan, Nepal, Tây Tạng… Đức Phật sanh tại Nepal (khoảng thế kỷ thứ V trước Tây Lịch), mang văn hóa phương Đông. Chúa Jesus sanh tại Do Thái (thế kỷ thứ nhất Tây lịch) mang văn hóa phương Tây. Tắm Phật và xe kiệu hoa diễn hành là nghi thức điển hình trong lễ Phật đản và đã trở thành ngày lễ rất quan trọng trong các nước Phật giáo. Thái tử Sĩ Đạt Đa sơ sanh (Baby Buddha) bụ bẫm một tay chỉ trời và một tay chỉ đất, đứng trong thau nước thơm để từng Phật tử múc gáo nước dội tắm thân Như Lai đã trở thành biếu tượng độc đáo của mùa Phật đản.

Sáng nay hoa chen nhau nở

Gió đưa hương bay ngạt ngào

Hòa vui chim mang tiếng hót

Nắng mai lộng lẫy ban mai.

Lâm Tỳ Ni dù bé nhỏ

Ấp ủ muôn mái đầu

Ôi tình thương không cách trở

Rộng trùm lên khắp địa cầu.

Bao nhiêu lòng mong đợi

Hôm nay Phật đản sanh

Núi sông tô điểm mới

Gió reo nhạc thanh bình.

Chim ca vang trong rừng vắng

Cá lội mừng giữa đại dương

Triệu người quỳ trong im lặng

Cảm thông lòng người cảm thông.

Từ bi ngời trong ánh mắt

Tình thương phủ khắp năm châu

Trong tôi đời sao quá

Ôi vui niềm vui sáng ngời.

(Hôm Nay Phật Đản Sanh – Nguyễn Hiệp)

Tóm lại, tính đến năm 2019 thì Phật lịch là 2563 (624 BCE + 2019 CE), tức trải qua 2643 năm.



Phật lịch là năm Chúng Thánh Điểm Ký, kể từ khi kết tập lần đầu tiên sau khi Phật Nhập Niết Bàn được kể là Phật lịch 01. Nếu tính 80 năm trụ thế nữa thì đức Thế Tôn ra đời trước Thiên Chúa giáng sinh là 624 năm (80+544).



Chúa Giêsu ra đời vào thế kỳ thứ nhất, đến nay Tây lịch 2019 tức Đạo Cơ Đốc đã trải qua 2019 năm. Suốt một thời gian dài nhiều thế kỷ như vậy, lễ Phật đản và lễ Giáng sinh vẫn tồn tại và ngày càng phát triển phong phú. Điều này chứng tỏ chúng đã đi sâu và cắm rễ vào lòng dân tộc từ rất lâu xa, nên đã được biểu hiện với nhiều phương thức văn hóa tượng thanh, tượng sắc đa dạng, được thập phương tín đồ tiếp nhận và xem như ngày lễ quan trọng nhất của tôn giáo mình.



Thích Nữ Giới Hương

CULTURAL DIVERSITY IN

THE BUDDHA’S BIRTHDAY AND CHRISTMAS

The Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas are all the biggest religious holidays. The Buddha’s Birthday (the full moon day of the fourth month in a lunar calendar) is a celebration of the birth of the Buddha (the founder of Buddhism), while Christmas (December 25th) is a celebration of the birth of Jesus (the founder of Christianity).

In regards to the Buddha’s Birthday is the Ceremony of Bathing [Baby] Buddha. The Bathing Baby Buddha Ceremony has penetrated deeply into the Buddhists’ religious beliefs and practices. Even non-Buddhists are also interested in visiting Buddhist temples to participate in the ceremony to get the holy water to drink or bring it back to home for goodness. Nowadays, this custom has been followed by the Thai people through the Songkran festival (water festival in April 13-15). They are watering the others as a symbol for sending best wishes and blessings, to wash away their defilements and afflictions, their body and mind are purified and refreshed.





On the Buddha’s Birthday, the monastics and Buddhist laity are standing in front of the baby Buddha statue and recite the following verses:

I devotedly bathe the Tathagata now

Pure mind dignified the great merit

Sentient beings leave five layers of impure

Enlightend the real Tathagata body.

In the Kapilavastu City, He has never born

Between the trees of sala, He has never passed away

Without born and death, it is Gautama Buddha

In his view, without distinguishing decrease or increase.

This nice morning is April 8th

At the Palace, the Prince Siddhartha was born

Nine heavenly dragons watered to bath Him

From the earth, lotuses raised his seven wonderful steps.

Án mâu ni, mâu ni, tam mâu ni, tát bà ha.

The verse means that the Tathagata inherently exists, he just appeared to be in this life, yet never he be born in Kapilavastu, nor be passed away in the Sala forest. However, on the full moon day of the fourth month (lunar calendar), the monastics and the Buddhist laity still celebrate the bathing ceremony to commemorate the appearance of the Noble One who brought up the message of liberation for all beings. Scooping the scented water to bath Him, we actually water our bodies and minds so that we would be purified, free from afflictions, anger and greed. Thanks to that we would get good merits and blessings in order to dedicate ourselves to reach Nirvana. That is the true meaning of the celebration of the Buddha’s birthday.

Christmas is also called Noel or Christmas, an international holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus. According to the online dictionary, the word Christmas (Chris + Mas, its abbreviation is Xmas) is the noble dignity of Jesus, God’s son. Mas is the abbreviation of Mass. Chris + Mas is Jesus’ holy birth. The term “Noel” is Latin meaning “birthday” in French, which also mean the birthday of the Baby Jesus. Mây Lang Thang in the poem “Christmas” wrote as follows:

The star season is coming back in the middle of a winter night

I’m in grief when thinking of my motherland

My childhood would be saved in that further land

Missing dearly as living far away from homeland.

Being silently and kneeling down beside the manger

Looking at the compassionate face of the Baby Jesus

I wish to be a herdsman of that winter night

Loving and warming up the Baby Jesus.

The occasion of warming up the Baby Jesus is a great memorial service in which churches, the Christian neighborhoods and people have adorned the colorful five-star lanterns, made the caves with the statues redepicting the scenario in which Jesus was born long ago. This is a community holiday; therefore, families, relatives and friends, often travelling from far away, to gather at a certain place such as parents’ houses, assembling under the Noel tree to eat, have fun and share gifts to one another. The images of Baby Jesus, the tower-shaped pine tree with colorful lightning and decoration, Santa in his red and white suits who has ready wrapped gifts, riding the reindeers, coming from house to house and giving the gifts to kids are deeply ingrained into daily life for many people, quickly becoming a common holiday for many countries in the world in the West and the East.

The traditional Vesak Day is also a public holiday for some countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Tibet, etc. The Buddha was born in Nepal (the fifth century BCE) representing for the Eastern culture. Jesus was born in Israel (the first century CE) representing for the Western culture. The Bathing Ceremony and the Flower Vehicle Parade are typical rituals in the Buddha’s Birthday celebration in Buddhist countries. The Buddhist followers will take turn to bath a statue of plump Prince Siddhartha (the Baby Buddha) with one finger pointing to the sky and the other pointing to the earth, standing in a brass of scented water. This image is a unique symbol of the Buddha’s Birthday season.

This morning the flowers are blooming

Their fragrance are pervading by the wind

Birds are singing, people are happy

A beautiful morning with the splendid sunshine.

A small village of Lumbini

Gathering thousands of people

The boundless compassion

Is spreading all over the globe?

Everyone is waiting

Today the Buddha was born

The mountains and rivers are beautified

Peaceful melodies have gone with the wind.

Birds are singing in the woods

Fishes are swimming happily in the oceans

Millions of people are kneeling mindfully

Sympathy and kindly the people’s heart are!

Compassion appears in the eyes

Loving kindness is covering the five continents

Life is so beautiful in me

Oh happy and joy!

(Today the Buddha was born – Nguyễn Hiệp)







In summary, to the year of 2019 the Buddhist calendar will be the year of 2563 (624 BCE +2019 CE) which goes through 2643 years.

After the Buddha’s passed away, the time of the First Buddhist Council is counted as the first year of Buddhist Calendar (Chúng Thánh Điểm Ký). If we add the Buddha’s 80 year-old with 544 BCE, the time of the Buddha (was born) before the time of the Jesus (was born) is 624 years (80+544).

The Jesus was born in the first century and up to now 2019 i.e. the Christianity goes by 2019 years. Passing through such a long time with many centuries, the celebrations of the Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas still persist and grown more richly. This shows that those activities have been rooted in people for a long time; therefore, their manifestations are also diverse with various modes of cultural performances which are appreciated by religious followers from all over. They observe it as the most important memorial service of their religions.