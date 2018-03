Học Bổng Gia Đình Phật Tử Kim Quang

The purpose of the Kim Quang Buddhist Youth Scholarship is designed to provide a small financial reward and encouragement to students who demonstrate commitment to GĐPT, academic excellence, and a willingness to contribute to the betterment of their families, schools, and community. One of our goals at GĐPT is to instill the principle that happiness and social well-being of each individual, our families, and communities will depend upon the daily practice and application of the basic teaching of Buddha – compassion and wisdom; commitment to excellence; and service to others. Thus, we believe this scholarship will be served as an encouragement to continue these efforts and a small reward for the diligent practice of the Buddha’s teaching. We will offer three scholarships, worth $100 for those in Vietnam and three scholarships, $500/each in the USA and elsewhere.