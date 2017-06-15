Hôm nay,  
HOUSTON: Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt Mời Dự Tiệc Gây Quỹ Người Hùng Của Chúng Ta

15/06/201720:45:00(Xem: 95)
HOUSTON: Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt Mời Dự Tiệc Gây Quỹ Người Hùng Của Chúng Ta

 
Contact:

Hai Quoc Pham        

(314) 518-9456

Email: haipham@hotmail.com

 

Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association

2017-OUR HEROES Fundraising Banquet  

 

Houston, Texas - On Saturday, August 5, 2017, the Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association (VAUSA) will host a fundraising banquet at Ocean Palace Restaurant.  Donated funds will support VAUSA mission that includes sending care packages to deployed VAUSA members who serve in war zones and in isolated areas; awarding the bi-annual Fallen Heroes scholarships to future generations of Vietnamese Americans; supporting morale, welfare and recreation activities to promote deployed members’ re-bonding and re-integration with their families upon their return from combat; providing mentorship for cadets and midshipmen; networking to assist members’ transition back to their civilian life after honorable service in uniform; and sharing military expertise and knowledge with the Vietnamese American community.

Event Information:

Date:                Saturday, August 5, 2017

Time:               6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Location:          Ocean Palace Restaurant

                        11215 Bellaire Boulevard  

                        Houston, TX 77072-2533

Sponsorship:     Title Sponsor                            $10,000

                        Platinum Sponsor                      $5,000

                        Gold Sponsor                            $2,500

                        Silver Sponsor                          $1,000

                        Bronze Sponsor                        $500

 

VAUSA - The Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association (VAUSA), is a non-profit and non- partisan; professional military association.  VAUSA members are Active, Reserve, National Guard, and Veterans; Enlisted and Commissioned Officers from the seven branches of the U.S. Uniformed Services.

 

VAUSA's mission is to: 1) Share our military experiences with the Vietnamese American community in order to highlight the pride and benefits of serving in the United States Uniformed Services. –“For Our Country”; 2) Provide professional development, mentorship, esprit de corps, and networking for current and former Vietnamese American service members in the United States Uniformed Services. –“For Our Military Brothers & Sisters”; and 3) Provide support to members and their family when they are in need, at home and on the front lines. –“For Our Families”  

 

Thank you for your support!           

 

 * * * 

 

Người liên lạc:

Hải Quốc Phạm        

(314) 518-9456

Email: haipham@hotmail.com

 

Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt

2017 Buổi Tiệc Gây Quỹ Người Hùng Của Chúng Ta

 

Houston, Texas- Vào Thứ Bảy, Ngày 5 Tháng 8, 2017, Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt (VAUSA) sẽ tổ chức một buổi gây quỹ tại Nhà Hàng Ocean Palace để hỗ trợ sứ mệnh của hội. Thanh qua gây quỹ sẽ yểm trợ những sinh hoạt của VAUSA như gởi quà cho các chiến sĩ đang đống quân trên những tiền đồn và những vùng hẻo lánh; phát học bổng Anh Hùng Tử Sĩ cho thế hệ con cháu người Mỹ gốc Việt;  tổ chức những sinh hoạt để khuyến khích tinh thần, phúc lợi và giải trí cho gia đình và các chiến hữu kết nối lại sau khi trỡ về từ mặt trận; tư vấn cho các sinh viên trong các trường võ bị; giúp đỡ các chiến hữu sau khi xuất ngũ và quay về cuộc sống dân sự; và chia xẻ kiến thức quân sự của hội VAUSA với cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt.

 

Thông tin sự kiện:

Ngày:              Ngày 5 tháng 8, 2017

Giờ:                 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.  

Địa điểm:        Nhà Hàng Ocean Palace

                        11215 Bellaire Boulevard 

                        Houston, TX 77072-2533      

Tài Trợ:          Tài Trợ Chính                         $10,000

                        Tài Trợ Bạch Kim                  $5,000

                        Tài Trợ Vàng                          $2,500

                        Tài Trợ Bạc                             $1,000

                        Tài Trợ Đồng                          $500

 

Hội Quân Nhân Người Mỹ gốc Việt (VAUSA) là một tổ chức binh nghiệp phi lợi nhuận và đảng phái. Thành viên của VAUSA là những người tại ngũ, trừ bị, bảo vệ quốc gia, và cựu chiến binh; những hạ sĩ quan và  sĩ quan đã gia nhập và công tác tại 7 binh chủng đồng phục thuộc quân lực Hoa Kỳ.

Sứ mệnh của VAUSA: 1) Chia sẻ trải nghiệm quân ngũ của chúng tôi với cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt nhằm nhấn mạnh niềm hãnh diện và quyền lợi khi được phục vụ trong Quân Đội Hoa Kỳ. – “Vì Tổ Quốc”; 2) Tạo cơ hội phát triển chuyên môn, huynh đệ tương trợ, tinh thần đồng đội, và các mối quan hệ cho quân nhân Mỹ gốc Việt tại ngũ và giải ngũ của Quân Đội Hoa Kỳ. –“Vì các Anh Chị Em Quân Nhân”; và 3) Hỗ trợ các thành viên và gia đình của họ khi cần, tại hậu phương cũng như ngoài tiền tuyến. –“Vì Gia Đình”

 

Cám ơn sự hỗ trợ của quý vị!

