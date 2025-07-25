CHƠN ĐẾ



Tác giả: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Dịch giả: Nguyên Giác

Lời dịch giả: Bài thơ "Chơn Đế" được Ni Trưởng Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) sáng tác, in trong Tạp chí Liên Hoa, số 9, tháng 9 năm Ất Mùi, tức là năm 1955. Tạp chí Liên Hoa thành lập năm 1955, với Thượng toạ Thích Đôn Hậu trú trì chùa Linh Mụ ở Huế làm chủ nhiệm, Thượng toạ Thích Đức Tâm làm chủ bút, và Ni sư Thích Nữ Diệu Không làm quản lý. Trong bài này, Ni sư ký tên tác giả là Diệu Không.



Trong phần I, tác giả giải thích phần cốt tủy trong bài Bát Nhã Tâm Kinh. Chỉ cần riêng hiểu phần I để tu, chỉ cần thường trực thấy diệu lý của Sắc và Không là người tu cũng đủ tư lương để giải thoát. Chỉ cần thấy rằng Sắc -- tức là, những cái được thấy, nghe, ngửi, nếm, chạm xúc, tư lường -- thực sự là Không, là vô ngã, là không tự tánh, và do vậy người tu không chấp vào bất kỳ những gì trong và ngoài, và tâm vô trụ này chính là thể chơn như không nhiễm. Bởi vì Kinh SN 12.70 Sutta và Kinh SA 347 ghi rằng không cần làm gì phức tạp, rằng chỉ cần thường trực thấy vô ngã là đắc quả A la hàn, đủ để giải thoát. Tất cả các phần sau đó là giải thích rộng hơn, chi tiết hơn. Tất cả 79 câu thơ đầu đều nói lên ngôn ngữ Thiền Tông, chỉ trừ câu cuối, câu thứ 80, nhắc tới niệm Di Đà, "Cùng nhau gắng sức niệm Di-Đà." Như vậy có thể nghĩ rằng Ni trưởng muốn nói tới niệm Phật Tánh trong tâm người tu.





CHƠN ĐẾ

(Cùng người Phật-tử)

I

Không sắc xưa nay thể vẫn đồng

Người thời chấp có kẻ rằng không,

Chỗ không nói có, không thành có,

Nơi có mà không, có hóa không

Không có, có, không, thôi mặc cảnh.

Diệt, sanh, sanh, diệt, chẳng nao lòng,

Miễn sao giữ vững chơn như tánh,

Đâu để hàm linh luõng đợi trông.

II

Đợi trông những kẻ khéo đem đường,

Gọt ái mài si, sạch vết thương,

Nhẹ bổng tinh thần nhường gió tuyết,

Sạch làu tâm trí tợ đài gương.

Lục trần xét lại toàn hư-huyễn,

Ngũ-ấm thôi đừng mãi vấn vương.

Tự-độ, độ-tha xin gắng sức,

Pháp ma, pháp Phật phải cho tường.

III

Cho tường Pháp Phật kẻo đi lầm,

Phật ấy, tìm đâu Phật tại tâm ?

Tâm được, không sanh tâm giải-thoát,

Tánh còn chấp trước tánh trầm ngâm.

Hể là thủ cảnh đều là vọng.

Như thể vô tình ấy mới thâm,

Sóng thức dồi dào xin gắng xét,

Kìa xem bỉ-ngạn cách ngàn tầm,

IV

Ngàn tầm, bỉ ngạn cố chèo qua.

Quyết chí thời nên chớ ngại xa,

Nếu thuận nguồn chơn thì đến Phật.

Bằng theo nẻo tục chắc về ma.

Quán khi nhất niệm tâm thường lặng.

Xét lúc muôn hình ý tạo ra,

Trở lại mà xem tâm tự tại,

Nhận ra cho dược mới không tà.

V

Không tà là chánh, chánh không thiên,

Vì biết muôn hình ấy khởi duyên,

Duyên đến thì sanh, sanh rỡ rỡ,

Duyên đi tức diệt, diệt liền liền,

Xưa kia chấp đắm tâm phân biệt,

Nay phải trau dồi tánh tự nhiên,

Một niệm không sanh tiêu vạn tội,

Lấy gươm bát - nhã chặt gông xiềng.

VI

Gông xiềng ta đã trót làm nên,

Bởi giống mê tình tạo trước tiên,

Thương ghét vô thường, thương hóa khổ

Ái ân như huyễn ái thành phiền,

Vì thương nên ghét thương thêm tức,

Bởi ghét rồi thương lại ghét thiên.

Ghét mãi, thương hoài thêm mệt dạ,

Chi bằng không tạo với không duyên.

VII

Không duyên vạn pháp thảy đều như,

Bình đẳng không phân một thể từ,

Lòng chẳng cầu hơn cùng sợ kém,

Trí không muốn đắc chẳng phiền hư,

Mặc dầu vạn pháp thường sanh diệt,

Nhậm giải muôn hình chẳng nghị tư,

Song chiếu song vong chơn tục đẽ,

Hư nên ai bảo cũng đều ừ.

VIII

Đều ừ với chúng thế là xong,

Học đạo thời ta quyết phải thông,

Thông được tâm kinh tìm vết đục,

Thông làu trí quán xét nguồn trong.

Ngày đôi ba buổi đừng cho lãng,

Đêm một hai thời chớ bỏ không.

Như vậy lâu lâu thời đặng thấy.

Thấy tâm tự -tại tánh thành đồng.

IX

Thành đồng mới độ đặng người sau,

Bổ thuốc cho dơn trị bệnh sầu,

Giống ác mầm tham đều xép mộng,

Giây duyên, mối nợ hết trời dầu,

Y lời nguyện ước khuyên người khổ,

Thuận ý từ bi giúp kẻ đau.

Công quả chơn thành theo Phật-Pháp,

Hễ ai giác trước dắt dìu nhau,

X

Dìu nhau ra khỏi cõi Ta-bà,

Muôn kiếp ngàn dời quyết chẳng xa.

Một niệm tương ưng tâm pháp giới,

Ngàn năm khỏi lụy kiếp hằng sa,

Ấy vì đã rõ sanh vô chủ,

Nên phải xa lìa chấp có ta

Xin nhắn cùng ai người trí thức.

Cùng nhau gắng sức niệm Di-Đà.

DIỆU - KHÔNG

Nguồn:

. Liên Hoa Văn Tập - số 9 năm Ất Mùi (1955)

https://thuvienphatgiao.com/application/uploads/book/tc_lienhoa/TapChiLienHoa-NamThu1-So09.pdf

The Noble Truth



Author: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Translator: Nguyên Giác



Translator's note: The poem "The Noble Truth" was authored by Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) and published in Liên Hoa Magazine, issue 9, in September of the year Ất Mùi, which corresponds to 1955. Liên Hoa Magazine was founded in 1955, with Venerable Thích Đôn Hậu, abbot of Linh Mụ Pagoda in Huế, serving as the publisher; Venerable Thích Đức Tâm as the editor-in-chief; and Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không as the managing editor. In this long poem, the author signed her name as Diệu Không.



In Part I, the author elucidates the essence of the Heart Sutra. Understanding Part I alone provides the practitioner with sufficient insight to attain liberation by recognizing the profound principles of Form and Emptiness. The realization that Form—encompassing all that is seen, heard, smelled, tasted, touched, and thought about—is fundamentally Emptiness, devoid of self and inherent nature, allows the practitioner to relinquish attachment to both internal and external phenomena. This unconditioned mind, free from support, embodies the pure true nature. The SN 12.70 Sutta and the SA 347 Sutra suggest that complex practices are unnecessary. Just constantly recognizing that everything is non-self is sufficient to attain the fruit of Arhatship, which leads to liberation. The subsequent sections offer broader and more detailed explanations. All 79 initial poetic lines are articulated in Zen language, with the exception of the final line, the 80th, which emphasizes the importance of reciting Amitabha: "Together we strive to recite Amitabha." This suggests that the Venerable Nun intended to convey the significance of cultivating Buddha Nature within the practitioner's mind.

The Noble Truth

(Written for Buddhists)

I

Emptiness and form have always been intertwined. However, some individuals cling to form, while others hold onto emptiness.

Where emptiness is said to be form, emptiness becomes form. Where forms are said to be emptiness, forms become emptiness.

Let the world be, whether it is emptiness or form, form or emptiness. Do not allow your mind to waver, regardless of whether things vanish and then arise, or arise and then cease.

You must uphold the true nature of the mind. Do not let sentient beings down because you cannot live in that manner.

II

Seek advice from knowledgeable people who can enlighten your journey, reduce your greed and illusions, and mend your karmic scars.

Maintain a lightness of mind, regardless of the wind and snow. Keep your mind like a clear mirror, free from any dust.

The six sense bases, upon closer examination, are all illusions. Cease clinging to the five aggregates.

Strive to liberate yourself, and, in turn, liberate others. It is essential to discern clearly which teachings belong to the Buddha and which belong to the devil.

III

You must clearly understand the Dharma of the Buddha to avoid going astray. To seek the Buddha, you can only do so within your mind.

When you can live with the unborn mind, that is the liberated mind. However, if you still cling to habitual patterns, you are mistaken.

If the mind continues to grasp, then all experiences are mere illusions. Only when the mind is undisturbed can one access the truth.

Consider this: when the waves of consciousness are still numerous, you remain ten thousand miles from the other shore.

IV

Even though you may feel as if you are still thousands of miles away from the other shore, strive to row forward. Be steadfast and diligent, undeterred by the distance.

If you follow the true source of Dharma, you will encounter the Buddha. Conversely, if you pursue the worldly path, you will encounter the devil.

Observe that when there is only one thought, the mind remains calm. Notice that when countless images arise, they are generated by consciousness.

Turn inward, focus on the state where the mind feels at ease, and understand that only then can you avoid going astray.

V

To maintain an unbiased mindset is to recognize that countless images emerge due to various causes and conditions.

When these causes and conditions are present, phenomena manifest; when they dissipate, phenomena cease to exist.

Up until now, a discriminating mindset has bound us. Now, let us embrace the natural essence of awareness.

When your mind is free from even a single thought, countless sins are eradicated; such awareness is akin to wielding the sword of Prajna to sever the shackles that bind us.

VI

The shackles we experience are self-imposed, originating from our ignorance and emotions.

Both love and hate are transient; affection can ultimately lead to suffering. Intimacy is fleeting and can feel illusory, causing love to transform into sorrow.

Because love can give rise to hate, it often leads to increased suffering. Similarly, hate can provide birth to love, resulting in greater bias.

Continuously oscillating between love and hate can exhaust your mind. It is advisable to avoid creating further causes and conditions.

VII

When conditions cease, all dharmas are perceived as they truly are. All are equal, without distinction, existing in a state of compassion.

Your mind will neither crave more nor fret about having less. Your wisdom desires nothing, resembling space, free from fear.

Although all things are constantly arising and passing away, your mind can remain at ease amidst all the images without engaging in thought.

In this state, your mind will be illuminated, allowing you to perceive and transcend both the noble truth and the secular truth. Since your mind is akin to space, you will discover yourself in agreement with whatever anyone expresses.

VIII

Do not hold any opinions or engage in arguments with others. Maintain a clear mind and perceive no obstacles.

Reflect on the scripture in your mind and seek out any impurities. Wisdom requires observation; look deeply to uncover the essence of a pure mind.

During the day, one should dedicate two or three sessions to observing one's mind diligently. At night, one should spend one or two sessions reflecting on the pure essence of the mind, also with diligence.

Practicing this way will help you realize that the mind is at ease, and in this realization, all things share the same nature.

IX

Only by recognizing the interconnectedness of nature can we empower future generations to achieve liberation. Only then can we become healers, alleviating the world's suffering.

In that moment, the seeds of evil and greed will vanish, as foretold in last night's dream. At that time, all causes and debts will be entirely resolved.

At that time, we will honor our commitment to alleviate suffering and rely on our compassionate hearts to assist those in pain.

Our actions and thoughts will align with the teachings of the Buddha Dharma, upholding the vow that whoever attains enlightenment first will aid those who follow.

X

For many lifetimes, one will stay together in the ideal of helping each other escape samsara.

When the mind focuses solely on a single thought that encompasses the entire dharma realm, one will not regress into the myriad past sufferings for thousands of years.

Because we have observed that all phenomena arise without an owner, we can completely abandon our attachment to the self.

I encourage those with wisdom and understanding to join together in their efforts to recite the name of Amitabha Buddha in their minds.

DIỆU – KHÔNG