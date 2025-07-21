Chơn Tâm, Vọng Tâm



Tác giả: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Dịch giả: Nguyên Giác



Lời dịch giả: Bài viết "Chơn Tâm, Vọng Tâm" được Ni Trưởng Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) viết, in trong Tạp chí Liên Hoa, số 9, tháng 9 năm Ất Mùi, tức là năm 1955. Tạp chí Liên Hoa thành lập năm 1955, với Thượng toạ Thích Đôn Hậu trú trì chùa Linh Mụ ở Huế làm chủ nhiệm, Thượng toạ Thích Đức Tâm làm chủ bút, và Ni sư Thích Nữ Diệu Không làm quản lý. Trong bài này, Ni sư ký tên tác giả là Diệu Không.



Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) thế danh là Hồ Thị Hạnh, quê ở làng An Truyền, huyện Phú Vang, thành phố Huế.. Năm 1932, thọ giới sa di ni, được hoà thượng Giác Tiên ban pháp danh Trừng Hảo, pháp tự Diệu Không. Trong thập niên 1930s, sư bà tham gia tích cực phong trào chấn hưng Phật giáo, vận động thành lập, xây dựng điều lệ và chăm lo phát triển An Nam Phật học hội. Năm 1944, thọ tỳ kheo ni giới. Ni trưởng đã có công sáng lập, tham gia xây dựng nhiều ni viện, ni trường, khai sáng nhiều cô nhi viện, ký nhi viện trên khắp các tỉnh, thành miền Trung và miền Nam.



Năm 1978 sau một cơn bệnh Sư đã an nhiên thị tịch, được chư Tăng vây quanh tiếp dẫn. Nhưng khi thời kinh hộ niệm chấm dứt, Sư cô Bảo Châu đau đớn khóc thét lên, Sư bèn giật mình tỉnh dậy vì bi nguyện độ sinh. Kể từ đấy, Sư thường dạy: “Khi đã thấy cảnh tịnh độ rồi thì tôi xem cảnh đời này toàn là giả”. Có lẽ nhờ thấy giả mà Sư kham nhẫn được mọi sự. Gần 5 năm già yếu ngọa bệnh, Sư luôn luôn hoan hỷ với mọi người, đón nhận sự săn sóc chu đáo của tất cả các đệ tử, sự chữa trị tận tình của các bác sỹ Tây y và Đông y.



Mặc dù già bệnh, tinh thần Sư luôn minh mẫn cho đến giây phút cuối, mỗi khi ai có việc quan trọng đến thỉnh ý, Sư đều dạy những lời khuyên hết sức sáng suốt. Cách 2 tháng trước khi qua đời, Sư còn phát tâm cúng dường cơ sở Hồng Đức cho Giáo hội để sử dụng trong việc đào tạo Tăng tài. Như một trái cây chín mùi, như đi cuộc hành trình đã đến đích, Sư an nhiên thâu thần thị tịch vào lúc 2 giờ khuya, theo ngày âm lịch là 22 tháng 8 năm Đinh Sửu; tức ngày dương lịch là 23 tháng 9 năm 1997, hưởng thọ 93 tuổi đời với 53 hạ lạp.



CHƠN TÂM VỌNG TÂM



Trong kinh Lăng - Nghiêm, Phật dạy: trong tâm ta có hai thứ căn-bản là: “vô-thỉ sanh tử” và «vô-thỉ bồ-đề, niết-bàn» ; nhưng hai thứ căn-bản sẵn có trong tâm ấy, từ vô-thỉ đến nay, không dễ gì mà nhận được.





Vì trí-giác cũng đó, mà vô - minh cũng đó. Người có chí tu-hành, cần phải nghiên-cứu quán-sát, khi tâm sanh diệt, niệm gì là chơn, niệm gì là vọng. Nếu vọng, chơn không nhận rõ, thì việc đời và việc Đạo cũng khó phân. Việc đời, việc Đạo đã không phân ra, thì nhận lầm pháp phàm-phu cho là pháp của Bồ-tát, do đó mà buộc tội vào thân không phải là ít.





Vậy ai là người muốn tu tỉnh, người biết sợ tội phước, nghĩa là muốn có minh- nhãn, hãy tịnh tâm quán sát ở tâm mình, phân biệt cho rõ các tâm niệm; khi biết rõ được tâm niệm mình thì biết rõ được tâm niệm người, vì tâm mình và tâm người là đồng một thể.





Nhưng nói đến vấn-đề chơn tâm, vọng tâm, dù cho lấy nước biển làm mực tả cũng không hết, đây chỉ xin tạm giới-thiệu danh-từ chơn, vọng, để các bậc thiện-tri-thức thể-nhận được phần nào thôi.





Thí-dụ: Nước trong và nước đục. Trong, đục tuy phân hai mà thể nước là một. Chơn tâm ví như nước trong. Vọng tâm ví như nước đục.





Người tu-hành khi an trú cảnh-giới thanh-tịnh, thì tâm trống lặng như hư-không, lúc ấy mặc dù các cảnh trần chạm xúc sáu căn của họ, các căn của họ đã thanh-tịnh, nên căn không chấp trần, trần đến rồi trần tự đi, các căn có thấy, nghe, hay, biết mà vẫn không trú trước vào các cảnh. Những lúc ấy chính là lúc chơn tâm hiển lộ nơi người tu-hành và tánh trí-huệ được minh-liễu.





Trái lại, khi tâm trú trước vào một cảnh gì, do nơi tâm chấp trước ấy, khởi ra vọng động, sanh khởi muôn ngàn niệm khác, niệm niệm sanh diệt theo trần cảnh, làm lộn đục chơn-tánh, thì gọi là vọng-tâm, ví như nước trong vì lẫn bùn dơ, làm cho mất thể nước trong, lại làm đục ngầu chơn-tánh. Nước trong đã bi đục, chảy đến đâu làm cho bùn dính đến đó; vì vậy nên không những làm ô-nhiễm lây người khác nữa.





Người tu-hành chuyên phần tự lợi, tuy ngó như là ích-kỷ, song tự lợi ấy để mà lợi tha, vì muốn tịnh tâm mình, cũng như muốn lóng cho được dòng nước trong, để dòng nước trong ấy sẽ hòa cùng muôn dòng nước đục khác, làm cho bớt phần đục vậy.





Hỡi ai là người muốn lợi người, hãy nên tu tập, vì tu tập quán sát tâm mình, tức là để làm lợi cho người, chớ nên cao-đàm vọng-thuyết, tự xưng là Bồ-tát lợi tha, vọng nhận phàm-tâm của mình mà cho là tâm của bậc Thánh-trí.





Nếu chưa vào được cảnh-giới Bồ-tát, thì nên tự lượng phàm-phu nghiệp lực của mình, tu tập để dứt các điều ác, vâng làm các điều lành, biết vọng tâm mà trừ, biết chơn tâm mà hướng, như thế gọi là bậc thiện-nhơn trí-thức, biết tôn trọng Chánh-pháp vậy.

DIỆU – KHÔNG

True Mind, False Mind





Author: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Translator: Nguyên Giác

Translator's note: The article “True Mind, False Mind” was authored by Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) and published in Liên Hoa Magazine, issue 9, in September of the year Ất Mùi, which corresponds to 1955. Liên Hoa Magazine was founded in 1955, with Venerable Thích Đôn Hậu, abbot of Linh Mụ Pagoda in Huế, serving as the publisher; Venerable Thích Đức Tâm as the editor-in-chief; and Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không as the managing editor. In this article, the author signed her name as Diệu Không.





Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997), whose secular name was Hồ Thị Hạnh, was born in An Truyền village, Phú Vang district, Huế city. In 1932, she received the novice precepts and was given the dharma name Trừng Hảo by the venerable monk Giác Tiên, along with the respectful dharma name Diệu Không. During the 1930s, she actively participated in the Buddhist revival movement, advocating for the establishment and development of the An Nam Buddhist Studies Association, where she contributed to the creation of its charter. In 1944, she received the bhikkhuni precepts. She played a significant role in founding and constructing numerous nunneries and nun schools, as well as opening many orphanages and children's homes throughout the central and southern provinces and cities.





In 1978, after a prolonged illness, Abbess Diệu Không peacefully passed away, surrounded by her fellow monastics. However, when the chanting session concluded, Bhikkhuni Bảo Châu cried out in anguish, causing the Abbess to awaken, motivated by her vow to save all sentient beings. From that moment on, the Abbess frequently taught, “When I have seen the Pure Land, I perceive this life as entirely illusory.” Perhaps due to her understanding of illusion, the Abbess was able to endure all hardships. Throughout nearly five years of aging and illness, she remained joyful in the company of others, receiving the attentive care of her disciples and the dedicated treatment of both Western and Eastern doctors.





Although she was old and ill, the Abbess's spirit remained clear until the very end. Whenever someone sought her counsel on important matters, she offered the wisest advice. Two months before her passing, she made the decision to donate Hồng Đức Monastery to the Buddhist Sangha for the purpose of training monastics. Like a ripe fruit or a journey that had reached its destination, she peacefully departed this life at 2:00 a.m. on August 22 of the lunar calendar in the year of Đinh Sửu, which corresponds to September 23, 1997. She was 93 years old and had dedicated 53 years to monastic life.

True Mind, False Mind

In the Lankavatara Sutra, the Buddha taught that our minds encompass two fundamental aspects: beginningless birth and death, and beginningless bodhi, which is nirvana. However, these two aspects, which have existed in the mind since time immemorial, are not easily perceived.





Because wisdom exists, ignorance also persists. Buddhist practitioners must study and observe the arising and ceasing of thoughts, discerning which thoughts are true and which are false. If the distinction between false and true is not clearly recognized, it becomes challenging to differentiate between worldly and spiritual matters. When worldly and spiritual affairs are not distinguished, the teachings of ordinary people may be mistakenly regarded as the teachings of Bodhisattvas, leading many individuals to be unjustly accused of self-inflicted wrongs.





So, anyone who wishes to cultivate their understanding and who recognizes the importance of distinguishing between sin and virtue—essentially, anyone seeking clarity of thought—should calm their mind and observe their own mental processes. By clearly identifying their own thoughts, they will gain insight into the thoughts of others, as both their mind and the minds of others share the same essence.





However, when discussing the concepts of true mind and false mind, even using seawater as ink to illustrate the point would not suffice. Here, I would like to briefly introduce the terms and those with a good understanding gain some insight.





For example, consider clear water and muddy water. Although they are two distinct types, the essence of water remains the same. The true mind is akin to clear water, while the deluded mind resembles muddy water.





When a practitioner resides in a pure realm, their mind is as empty and silent as space. At that moment, although the external world interacts with their six senses, those senses remain untainted, preventing attachment to the external environment. The external world arises and fades away on its own. The senses perceive sights, sounds, smells, and sensations, yet they do not linger on the external world. During these moments, the true mind of the practitioner is revealed, and the nature of wisdom is clearly illuminated and comprehended.





On the contrary, when the mind fixates on a particular scene, this attachment can lead to delusion, which in turn generates a multitude of thoughts. Each thought arises and dissipates in response to the external scene, obscuring the true nature of reality. This phenomenon is referred to as a delusional mind, akin to clear water tainted with muddy sediment, resulting in a loss of clarity. Once the clear water becomes contaminated, it carries the mud with it wherever it flows; thus, it not only pollutes its surroundings but also affects those it encounters.





Cultivators who focus on self-interest, though it may appear selfish, ultimately benefit others. Their desire to purify their minds is akin to seeking a clear stream of water; when this clear stream merges with muddier waters, it helps to reduce the overall muddiness.





Whoever wishes to benefit others should engage in practice, as observing one's own mind is a means of helping others. Avoid excessive talk and refrain from falsely claiming to be a Bodhisattva who aids others, as this misrepresents one's ordinary mind as that of the saintly wise.





If you have not yet entered the Bodhisattva realm, you should assess your own karmic force, strive to perform good deeds, refrain from engaging in harmful actions, learn to dispel false thoughts, and understand how to cultivate your true mind. This is the hallmark of a wise and virtuous person who knows how to respect the Dharma.

DIỆU – KHÔNG