Bi Và Ái / Compassion and Love

Tác giả: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Dịch giả: Nguyên Giác



Lời dịch giả: Bài viết "Bi Và Ái" được Ni Trưởng Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) viết, in trong Tạp chí Liên Hoa, số 3, ấn hành cuối tháng 8/1955. Tạp chí Liên Hoa thành lập năm 1955, với Thượng toạ Thích Đôn Hậu trú trì chùa Linh Mụ ở Huế làm chủ nhiệm, Thượng toạ Thích Đức Tâm làm chủ bút, và Ni sư Thích Nữ Diệu Không làm quản lý. Trong bài này, Ni sư ký tên tác giả là Thích Diệu Không. Ni trưởng là dịch giả nhiều kinh và luận, cũng là một nhà thơ xuất sắc. Ni trưởng đã để lại nhiều câu thơ thường được nhắc tới, thí dụ như:



Nguyện Phật chứng minh muôn vạn kiếp

Con xin lăn lóc cõi ta-bà



Trên báo Giác Ngộ, Giáo sư Cao Huy Thuần khi viết về Ni trưởng Diệu Không đã ghi lại bài thơ của Ni trưởng tự gói gọn cuộc đời:



Muôn pháp không ngoài lý diệu không

Không mà phải diệu mới dung thông

Cái tâm vô trú là tâm diệu

Diệu khắp muôn phương thấy thể đồng.



Bài ký tên Thích Diệu Không năm 1955 như sau.

BI và ÁI



Người đời thường lầm nhận bi tâm cũng như ái tâm, vì lầm nhận nên có người Phật-tử đã ngộ nhận ái tâm cũng là hành Bồ-tát hạnh. Cái nguy hại của người phàm- phu tự sánh mình với Bồ-tát, mang tội rất lớn, nên bài này mục-đích phân tích rõ 2 chữ bi và ái ấy.



Bi thuộc về trí, ái thuộc về nghiệp. Trí, tôi nói đây là chánh-trí, thuộc về Phật tánh trí huệ, trí không bị hoàn cảnh sai khiến, trí tự tại do tự tánh phát hiện, không bị nghiệp lực ám ảnh, ngã chấp ngăn che. Trí huệ phát sanh bởi tự tánh, khác hẳn trí huệ của nghiệp lực; một bên do công năng thanh tịnh tu trì, một bên do thiên kiến chấp đắm, cuồng huệ bồng bột. Ví như nước đứng lặng, trăng chiếu rõ ràng, nước xao xuyến, trăng mờ mịt, ẩn khuất, cũng như gương trong, bóng hiện rõ, gương bị bụi, bóng lu mờ.





Người tu hành vì biết đời là một giả cảnh do nghiệp tạo thành, có để mà không, thành để mà hoại, nên không bị thân tâm, cảnh vật ám ảnh, xem mình và người đồng một thể, thân sơ bình đẳng, còn mất in nhau; nên không ham sống, không sợ chết. Giàu có không mừng, nghèo nàn không nản chí, trọng tinh thần, khinh vật chất, mến đạo đức, ưa lợi người, tâm thường tự tại giải thoát.





Người tu hành được giải thoát phần nào, bi-tâm mở rộng chừng ấy. Ngược lại chữ ái còn ở trong vòng thiên chấp, chật vật theo thân cảnh, chỉ bất bình nhau một niệm, có thể thù ghét làm hại lẫn nhau, tranh giành nhau từ miếng cơm manh áo; có lúc vì đấy, máu mủ chia lìa, cha con, vợ chồng, anh em trở nên thù hận.



Bi tâm theo trí huệ, luôn luôn nhận chân lẽ phải cứu vớt sự đau khổ cho mọi người tức là tự cứu vớt sự đau khổ cho mình; mình và người không hai, oán thân bình đẳng: sự hạnh-phúc của người chính là mình được hạnh-phúc. Không còn ganh ghét, sân hận tham lam, chỉ ích kỷ riêng cho mình. Đem bi tâm làm hướng đạo,, đem trí huệ làm đuốc quang-minh, dắt người cùng ra khỏi chốn tối tăm, cùng nhau tạo thành hạnh-phúc hoàn toàn, sống một lối sống hy sinh, cùng nhau tương thân tương ái.



Ái-tâm thuộc về nghiệp, nghĩa là động lực vì chấp ngã, cái gì thuận ngã thì ái, cái gì nghịch ngã là ghét bỏ. Ái là nguồn gốc nghiệp lực, cái gì ta ưa, dù xấu ngó ra tốt, dở xem ra hay.



Cái gì ta ghét, dù tốt mấy cũng cho là xấu. Thí dụ như bà mẹ chữ ái mà thương con, ai nói lỗi con mình, dù là sự thật cũng cho là quấy, ai nịnh con mình, dù giả dối cũng vui lòng. Ái tâm đã thuộc về tình cảm nên mất trí phán đoán tính công bình, nên ái lâm dễ xui làm chuyện bậy, tìm hết cách bênh vực cho mình. Động đến ngã ái, dù lời nói phải cũng không chịu nghe, nên mất tánh công minh bình đẳng. Người mà ái trí, người ấy dễ tạo nhiều nghiệp, người mẹ có thế giết người, ăn trộm, nói dối, để nuôi con mình. Vợ có thể giết chồng trong khi tức giận là vì ái tâm mờ tối.



Nói đến đây chúng ta đã thấy rõ hai chữ bi và ái tuy dồng một dụng là tình thương, mà trí dụng và nghiệp dụng khác nhau xa. Vậy người tu hành muốn về với chánh-tri-kiến, hãy nên chuyển ái-tâm thành bi-tâm để khỏi mất tánh công bình, khỏi bị ma ái triền phược.



Lời Phật dạy: Ái bất trọng bất sanh Ta-bà, Bi bất chuyên bất sanh tịnh-độ, là thế.



THÍCH-DIỆU-KHÔNG

NGUỒN:

. Tạp Chí Liên Hoa

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a30422/tap-chi-lien-hoa-lien-hoa-van-tap-

. Giáo sư Cao Huy Thuần viết về Sư bà Diệu Không

https://giacngo.vn/giao-su-cao-huy-thuan-viet-ve-su-ba-dieu-khong-post73767.html

Compassion and Love



Author: Thích Nữ Diệu Không

Translator: Nguyên Giác

Translator's note: The article “Bi và Ái” (Compassion and Love) was written by Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không (1905-1997) and published in Liên Hoa Magazine, issue 3, at the end of August 1955. Liên Hoa Magazine was founded in 1955, with Venerable Thích Đôn Hậu, abbot of Linh Mụ Pagoda in Huế, serving as the publisher; Venerable Thích Đức Tâm as the editor-in-chief; and Abbess Thích Nữ Diệu Không as the managing editor. In this article, the author signed her name as Thích Diệu Không. She was a translator of numerous sutras and treatises and an accomplished poet.



The esteemed nun left behind many frequently cited verses, such as:

May the Buddha witness for countless eons

as I continue to traverse the cycle of samsara.



In the Giác Ngộ Online newspaper, Professor Cao Huy Thuần wrote about Abbess Diệu Không and included a poem by the venerable nun that encapsulated her life as follows:



All phenomena are not separate from the principle of profound emptiness.

Emptiness must be a wonderful state, characterized by tolerance and the absence of obstacles.

The mind that does not dwell is a wonderful mind.

Everywhere is wonderful, revealing the same essence.



The article authored by Thích Diệu Không in 1955 is as follows.

Compassion and Love





People often confuse compassion with love. As a result of this misunderstanding, some Buddhists erroneously believe that love is synonymous with the practice of Bodhisattva conduct. The peril of ordinary individuals comparing themselves to Bodhisattvas is significant, as it can lead to a grave misstep. Therefore, this article aims to clearly differentiate between the concepts of compassion and love.





Compassion is rooted in wisdom, while love is intertwined with karma. True wisdom, which I refer to as the wisdom of Buddha nature, is not influenced by external circumstances. It is a wisdom that is freely discovered through self-nature, untainted by karma and unobstructed by ego. This wisdom arises from self-nature and is fundamentally different from the intelligence shaped by karma; one is a product of pure cultivation, while the other stems from biased attachment and erratic understanding. For instance, when water is still, the moon's reflection is clear; when the water is disturbed, the moon appears dim and obscured. In the same way, when a mirror is free of dust, the image is sharp and distinct; when the mirror is dirty, the image becomes blurred.





Buddhist practitioners understand that life is an illusion shaped by karma, existing only to ultimately become non-existent, forming only to be destroyed. They are not burdened by the body, mind, or material possessions, and they perceive themselves and others as one essence. They recognize that all individuals are equal, and that gain and loss are inseparable. Consequently, they do not crave life nor fear death. They do not find happiness in wealth, nor do they feel discouraged by poverty. Instead, they value the spirit over material possessions, cherish morality, and strive to benefit others. As a result, their minds remain at ease and liberated.





When Buddhist practitioners achieve a degree of liberation, their compassion expands accordingly. In contrast, love often remains entangled in the cycle of attachment, grappling with physical desires and external circumstances. A single thought of disagreement can escalate into hatred, leading to harm among individuals as they fight over basic necessities like food and clothing. Consequently, this struggle can sever blood relations, causing fathers and sons, husbands and wives, and brothers to become estranged and filled with animosity.





Compassion is rooted in wisdom, always acknowledging the truth that alleviating the suffering of others ultimately alleviates one's own suffering. It involves recognizing that oneself and others are fundamentally the same, viewing both friends and adversaries as equals: the happiness of others is intrinsically linked to one's own happiness. In a state of compassion, there is no room for jealousy, anger, greed, or selfishness. By allowing compassion to guide us and wisdom to illuminate our path, practitioners can help others emerge from darkness, collectively fostering profound happiness and embracing a life of selflessness, united in compassion for one another.





Love is intertwined with karma, suggesting that our motivations stem from ego attachment. We tend to love what is favorable to our ego and hate what contradicts it. Love serves as the foundation of karma. We often perceive whatever we like, even if it is detrimental, as good, while viewing what is genuinely good as bad if it does not align with our desires.





Whatever we dislike, regardless of its inherent value, we tend to perceive as negative. For instance, a mother loves her child out of deep affection. When someone points out her child's faults, even if the criticism is valid, she perceives it as wrong. Conversely, when others flatter her child, even if the praise is insincere, she feels pleased. Love is an emotion that can cloud judgment, making it difficult to assess situations fairly. This emotional bias can lead to justifications for negative actions and self-defense. When ego is involved, even accurate observations may go unacknowledged, further distorting one's sense of fairness and equality. A person driven by love can inadvertently create negative karma. A mother might resort to extreme measures, such as stealing or lying, to provide for her child. Similarly, a wife may act violently against her husband in a fit of rage, blinded by her love.





Therefore, we have clearly observed that while the concepts of compassion and love are interconnected emotions, the influences of wisdom and karma differ significantly. Practitioners seeking to attain right knowledge should transform their love into compassion to maintain their impartial nature and avoid becoming entangled by the demon of love. The Buddha taught that when the mind is burdened by love, one is born into the cycle of samsara. If compassion is not directed and focused, one cannot be reborn in the Pure Land.



SOURCE:

. Liên Hoa Magazine

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a30422/tap-chi-lien-hoa-lien-hoa-van-tap-

. Professor Cao Huy Thuần writes about Abbess Diệu Không

https://giacngo.vn/giao-su-cao-huy-thuan-viet-ve-su-ba-dieu-khong-post73767.html