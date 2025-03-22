Hôm nay,  

Đọc Ngô Thì Nhậm: Về Nước và Lửa / Reading Ngô Thì Nhậm: About Water and Fire

22/03/202522:19:00(Xem: 296)
blank

Đọc Ngô Thì Nhậm: Về Nước và Lửa

 

Nguyên GIác

  

Pháp của Đức Phật dạy là để xa lìa  tham, sân, si. Đức Phật dạy rằng, bất kỳ ai xa lìa tham, sân, si đều sẽ giải thoát. Bài viết này sẽ khảo sát rằng ngài Hải Lượng Thiền Sư, tức là Ngô Thì Nhậm (1746-1803), đã dạy cách nào để xa lìa  tham, sân, si trong tác phẩm Trúc Lâm Tông Chỉ Nguyên Thanh, một sách về Thiền Tông xuất bản lần đầu vào năm 1796.

Nơi đây, chúng ta dựa vào sách Ngô Thì Nhậm Toàn Tập - Tập V, ấn hành năm 2006 tại Hà Nội, do nhiều tác giả trong Viện Nghiên Cứu Hàn Nôm biên dịch. 

Nơi đây, chúng ta chụp lại từ bản PDF nửa trang 144 của sách này:

 

blank

  

Đoạn này được đánh máy lại như sau. Chữ "Thầy" trong đoạn văn là chỉ cho ngài Hải Lượng Thiền sư Ngô Thì Nhậm.

 

(Trích:)

Trang 144: NGÔ THÌ NHẬM TOÀN TẬP - TẬP V

- Lý (ý lẽ) không thể noi theo hết được, vậy thì dục (Hằng ham muốn) còn có thể cắt đứt hết được hay không?

Thầy nói: - Không cắt đứt thì đứt, muốn cắt đứt thì lại không đứt. Nước chảy cuồn cuộn, chảy đi thì cạn. Dập lửa lốm đốm, dập thì bùng lên.

Đồ đệ lại bạch với thầy rằng: - Có nước gì chẳng phải là nước không?

Thầy trả lời rằng: - Nếu nước được coi là nước, thì đó không phải là nước thật.

Lại bạch rằng: - Có lửa gì chẳng phải là lửa không?

Thầy trả lời rằng: - Nếu lửa được coi là lửa, thì đó chính là lửa giả. (Hết trích)

.

Lý nói trên chính là lý duyên khởi, là dòng vận hành đưa tới tất cả các hiện tượng hiển lộ và rồi biến mất. Nói rằng Lý thì không nói theo hết được, có thể dẫn ra một bản kinh lời Đức Phật dạy về một vị vua ra lệnh cho các quan chẻ cây đàn ra để tìm bắt âm thanh. Để các chuỗi âm thanh từ một ca khúc xuất hiện, là rất nhiều duyên để có cây rừng được đốn về để cho thợ đàn ráp thành đàn. Cây rừng dùng làm gỗ cây đàn thích nghi cần có mưa, có nắng, có thời gian nhiều năm mới mọc thành cây thích hợp. Để có bản nhạc, cần phải đào tạo một nhạc sĩ tài năng nhiều năm. Rồi người chơi đàn phải luyện nét đàn từ hàng chục năm nữa. Luật nhân duyên trùng trùng như thế. Do vậy, Ngô Thì Nhậm chỉ lặp lại lời Đức Phật dạy rằng không thể noi theo hết được.
 

Khi nói rằng dục không thể cắt đứt, Ngô Thì Nhậm chỉ nói theo nghĩa rằng duyên để dục hiện ra trong tâm người tu là có từ muôn đời, hễ muốn cắt đứt thì sẽ hỏng nếu không nhận ra lý duyên khởi. Vấn đề là cách nói kiểu Thiền Tông: nước là dụ cho tham, và lửa là dụ cho sân.

Ngô Thì Nhậm dạy rằng, “Nước chảy cuồn cuộn, chảy đi thì cạn. Dập lửa lốm đốm, dập thì bùng lên.” Vậy thì tu như thế nào để cạn nước và tắt lửa?

Câu trả lời của Ngô Thì Nhậm rất là lý thú, gợi nhớ Kinh Kim Cang. Kinh này từng viết rằng, “Nhược kiến chư tướng phi tướng tức kiến Như Lai.” Nghĩa là, nếu thấy các tướng không phải là tướng thì là thấy Như Lai, thấy Đức Phật.
 

Nghĩa là, nếu thấy những cái được thấy, được nghe, được cảm thọ... không phải là những cái được thấy, được nghe, được cảm thọ... thì là thấy Như Lai, thấy Đức Phật.

Như thế, khi nghe tiếng đàn, sẽ nhận ra không phải là tiếng đàn, sẽ nhận ra cái Không, cái Rỗng Rang của trùng trùng duyên khởi, thì sẽ không còn bị buộc ràng nữa.
 

Như thế, khi nhìn thấy một phụ nữ nhan sắc, sẽ nhận ra không phải là nữ, không phải là nam, không phải là bất kỳ cái ngã thể nào. Tất cả đều là rỗng rang, hư ảo trong cái lý duyên khởi trùng trùng vô tận. Đây cũng là câu trả lời ghi trong Kinh SN 5.2 Sutta khi Thánh Ni Soma bị Ác ma tới trêu ghẹo, rằng ngài Soma không còn thấy có tính nữ, không còn thấy có tính nam, không còn thấy có bất kỳ tự ngã nào ở đâu nữa cả. Đó là vô ngã. Đó là bình đẳng. Đó là không bị buộc ràng. Đó là giải thoát. Thấy thường trực như thế thì từ từ sẽ vắng bặt tham sân si, vì không còn duyên nào để buộc trói nữa.

Tuy nhiên, cốt tủy của lời dạy từ ngài Ngô Thì Nhậm là hãy thấy nước không phải là nước, hãy thấy lửa không phải là lửa. Đó là một tỉnh thức thường trực. Đó là Cái Biết đã được đánh thức thường trực để thấu suốt thực tướng của các pháp. Đó là tỉnh thức thường trực của người đã nhìn thấy cái Không hiển lộ trong bất kỳ những gì hiện ra trong sắc, thọ, tưởng, hành và thức.  

Trường hợp này cho chúng ta hiểu rằng vì sao các chùa Việt Nam thường tụng Kinh Kim Cang. Và khi bạn ngẩng đầu lên, thấy ngôi chùa không phải là ngôi chùa thì là đường tu gần xong rồi.

.

.... o ....

 

Reading Ngô Thì Nhậm: About Water and Fire
 

Written and translated by Nguyên Giác

 

The Buddha's Dharma teaches the importance of relinquishing greed, anger, and delusion. According to the Buddha, those who successfully abandon these negative states will attain liberation. This article will explore how Zen Master Hải Lượng, also known as Ngô Thì Nhậm (1746-1803), instructed followers on overcoming greed, anger, and delusion in his book, "Trúc Lâm Tông Chỉ Nguyên Thanh," a foundational text on Zen Buddhism first published in 1796.

Here, we reference the book "Ngô Thì Nhậm Toàn Tập - Tập V," published in 2006 in Hanoi and translated by various authors at the Institute of Hán Nôm Studies.

Below, we present a photograph of half of page 144 from the PDF version of this book.

These paragraphs are retyped as below. The term "Teacher" in the paragraphs refers to Zen Master Ngô Thì Nhậm.

  

(Excerpt:)

Page 144: NGÔ THÌ NHẬM TOÀN TẬP - TẬP V

“The law of dependent origination cannot be traced to its source; therefore, can desire be completely eliminated?”

The Master said, "Attempting to cut it off will not result in its termination. Instead, clearly identify the causes and conditions, and they will naturally resolve themselves. Water flows in a whirlpool; if it is diverted, it will eventually dry up. Similarly, if you extinguish a fire unevenly, it will flare up again."

The disciple asked the teacher, “Is there any water that is not water?”

The teacher replied, “If water is considered water, then it is not real water.”

The student asked again, "Is there any fire that is not fire?"

The teacher replied, "If fire is considered fire, then it is false fire." (End of excerpt)

 

The principle mentioned above is known as dependent origination, which describes the process through which all phenomena arise and subsequently cease to exist. To illustrate that this principle cannot be traced back to a singular source, we can refer to a sutra in which the Buddha recounts a story about a king who commanded his officials to disassemble a lute to discover the origin of its sound. For the melodies produced by a song to emerge, numerous factors must come into play, including the cutting down of forest trees so that the lute craftsman can construct the instrument. The trees used to create the lute's wood require rain, sunlight, and many years to mature into suitable specimens. Additionally, to produce a piece of music, a talented musician must undergo years of training. The lute player must then practice the instrument's notes for decades. The law of dependent origination operates in a similar manner. Therefore, Ngô Thì Nhậm merely reiterated the Buddha's teaching that it is impossible to trace phenomena back to their original source.
 

When stating that lust cannot be severed, Ngô Thì Nhậm suggests that the root of lust's emergence in a practitioner's mind has existed since time immemorial. Eliminating it without understanding the principle of dependent origination is bound to fail. This statement carries a Zen-like quality: water symbolizes greed, while fire represents anger.

Ngô Thì Nhậm stated, "Water flows in a whirlpool; if it is diverted, it will eventually dry up. Similarly, if you extinguish a fire unevenly, it will flare up again."
 

How can one practice drying up water and extinguishing a fire?

Ngô Thì Nhậm's response is quite intriguing, as it evokes the teachings of the Diamond Sutra. This sutra states, "If you see that all appearances are not appearances, you are seeing the Tathagata." In other words, recognizing that all appearances are not what they seem allows you to perceive the Tathagata, or the Buddha.

That is, if you see that what is seen, heard, felt... is not what is seen, heard, felt... then you are seeing the Tathagata, seeing the Buddha.

Thus, when you hear the sound of a lute and come to understand that it is not merely the sound of a lute but rather a manifestation of Emptiness—the void arising from countless dependent originations—you will no longer be bound by the sound of the lute.

Thus, when you encounter a beautiful woman, you will come to understand that what you perceive is neither female nor male, nor is there any sense of self. Everything is empty and illusory within the endless cycle of dependent origination.
 

This reply is also the answer recorded in the SN 5.2 Sutta, where Noble Bhikkhuni Soma was taunted by the Evil One. Venerable Soma no longer perceived any female or male, nor did she see a self anywhere. This is selflessness. This is equality. This truth is liberation from bondage. By consistently recognizing this truth, you will gradually free yourself from greed, anger, and delusion, as there will no longer be any reason to bind you.

However, the essence of the teachings from Zen Master Ngô Thì Nhậm is to perceive water as not water and fire as not fire. This understanding represents a continuous awareness—a Knowing that is perpetually awakened to penetrate the true nature of all things. It embodies the constant awareness of one who has recognized the emptiness manifesting in all forms, feelings, perceptions, mental formations, and consciousness.

This case helps us understand why Vietnamese pagodas frequently recite the Diamond Sutra. When you lift your head and realize that the pagoda is not merely a pagoda, you will find that the path of practice is nearly complete.

 

THAM KHẢO / REFERENCE:

. Kinh SN 35.246. Bản dịch Thầy Minh Châu:

https://suttacentral.net/sn35.246/vi/minh_chau

. SN 5.2 Sutta. Translated by Bhikkhu Sujato: Surely someone who might think: ‘I am woman’, or ‘I am man’, or ‘I am’ anything at all, is fit for Māra to address (Chắc chắn hễ ai nghĩ rằng: "Tôi là nữ", hoặc "Tôi là nam", hoặc "Tôi là" bất cứ thứ gì, thì thích nghi cho Ma Vương thanh toán).

https://suttacentral.net/sn5.2/en/sujato

. Snp 5.7 Sutta. Translated by Bhikkhu Sujato: ...depending on nothingness, all else left behind,

freed in the ultimate liberation of perception (nương vào Không, mọi thứ khác bỏ lại phía sau,

được giải thoát trong giải thoát tột cùng của tưởng)

https://suttacentral.net/snp5.7/en/sujato

 

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
)
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

- Du lịch Mỹ có thể mất khoảng 64 tỷ đô doanh thu năm 2025 vì lượng du lịch quốc tế và trong nước giảm. Du khách ngoại sẽ giảm 5,1% vào năm 2025 - Nông trại Mỹ thiếu lao động phải thuê từ Guatemala vào: Bộ Nông Nghiệp đóng băng nguồn tài trợ vốn, nhiều nông trại cơ nguy phá sản

- NHÀ BÁO PHẠM TRẦN (1940-2025) RA ĐI - Putin đưa quân Nga xâm lược Ukraine, trong khi Trump đưa các tỷ phú xâm lược Ukraine: Trump nói đang bàn "các hợp đồng" chia đất Ukraine - Kinh tế: Trump trong 4 năm nhiệm kỳ 1 làm tăng Dow Jones, S&P 500 và Nasdaq là 57%, 70% và 142%. Trump trong 2 tháng làm 3 chỉ số kia sụt 3,5%, 5,4% và 9,6%

Trong niềm tin vào Chúa Ky-tô Phục sinh, gia đình chúng tôi báo tin: Ông Giu-se Phạm Văn Đại (Nhà báo Phạm Trần) sinh ngày 13 tháng 1 năm 1940 tại làng Thủy Nhai, huyện Xuân Trường, tỉnh Nam Định, Việt Nam, đã yên nghỉ trong Chúa vào lúc 12:25 AM sáng ngày 21 tháng 3 năm 2025 tại Faifax Hospital, Virginia, Hoa Kỳ. Hưởng thọ 85 tuổi.

- Làm cho trắng dòng máu Mỹ: danh sách 67.042 người Nam Phi da trắng xin tỵ nạn vào Mỹ theo lời Trump mời - Ukraine bắn UAV: cháy kho dầu Nga ở Krasnodar - Sở An sinh xã hội sẽ ngừng gửi thẻ cho 3 triệu người: Họ phải tới trụ sở xếp hàng xin.

Chúng tôi nhận các báo cáo về những vụ bắt giữ trong quá trình trình diện thường kỳ với cảnh sát di trú từ các thành viên trong cộng đồng nói tiếng Việt, Lào và Cambodia. Sự việc này xảy ra với những người di cư đến Hoa Kỳ trước năm 1995 đã nhận lệnh trục xuất và bắt buộc phải trình diện với cảnh sát quản lý di trú theo thường kỳ.

Các khoa học gia vừa phát hiện một phân nhóm tế bào mỡ đặc biệt trong cơ thể con người. Khi nghiên cứu chức năng của chúng, họ nhận thấy rằng những tế bào này có thể liên quan đến sự phát triển của bệnh béo phì. Được công bố trên tạp chí Nature Genetics vào ngày 24 tháng 1, nghiên cứu này có thể mở ra những hướng đi mới cho các phương pháp điều trị nhằm giảm bớt tác động tiêu cực của bệnh béo phì, chẳng hạn như nhiễm trùng hay viêm (inflammation) hoặc hiện tượng đề kháng (insulin resistance).

Cơ quan Bảo vệ Môi trường Hoa Kỳ (EPA) tuần qua đã loan báo rằng họ thu hẹp phạm vi quy định đối với các vùng nước thuộc quyền quản trị liên bang, nhằm tuân thủ phán quyết của Tối Cao Pháp Viện vào năm 2023. Quyết định này nhận được sự ủng hộ mạnh mẽ từ các nhà lập pháp Đảng Cộng Hòa, đặc biệt là tại các tiểu bang nông nghiệp.

LONDON Một vụ hỏa hoạn tại một trạm biến áp ở Hayes, phía tây London, vào tối thứ năm, đã cắt toàn bộ điện ở Heathrow, một trong những phi trường bận rộn nhất thế giới.

Ngày 11 tháng 4 năm 2025, một sự kiện đặc biệt sẽ diễn ra giữa lòng đô thị New York – một con đường mang tên “Thích Nhất Hạnh Way” chính thức được khánh thành. Từ đây, đoạn đường West 109th Street nối Riverside Drive đến Broadway sẽ mang tên vị Thiền sư hiền hòa từ Việt Nam, người suốt đời hướng dẫn thế giới về hơi thở, bước chân và an lạc giữa cuộc đời này.

Tác giả của cuốn sách này, Bác sĩ Ngô Thế Vinh, là một trong những nhân vật hàng đầu trong đời sống văn học ở Nam Việt Nam trong thời kỳ Việt Nam Cộng hòa, và đã từng quen biết với tất cả những nhân vật mà ông phác thảo. Bác sĩ Vinh là bác sĩ chuyên ngành nội khoa tại một Trung Tâm Y Khoa Long Beach, Nam California. Ông cũng là một tác giả không biết mỏi mệt, với các tác phẩm bao gồm tiểu thuyết, các sách bình luận văn hóa (như cuốn này) và các bài tường trình khảo sát. Đặc biệt, ông đã đích thân thực hiện chuyến đi điền dã theo suốt chiều dài 4.800 km của sông Mekong và đã viết hai cuốn sách nói về sự tồn vong của con sông này, một con sông lớn của thế giới và là mạch sống của hơn 70 triệu người sống dọc theo hai bờ con sông và nơi Đồng Bằng Sông Cửu Long.

- Cháu trai duy nhất của John F. Kennedy nổi giận về cách Trump công bố hồ sơ mật vụ ám sát JFK: JFK ủng hộ các công đoàn, đòi hỏi chăm sóc sức khỏe, tăng lương nhưng Trump tước đi các quyền này

Theo tuyên bố từ cả Tòa Bạch Ốc và Điện Kremlin, Putin đã chấp nhận đề nghị của Trump về thỏa thuận ngừng tấn công vào các cơ sở năng lượng trong vòng 30 ngày giữa Nga và Ukraine. Tuy nhiên, chỉ vài giờ sau khi cuộc điện đàm, Nga lại tiếp tục không kích vào các cơ sở năng lượng của Ukraine, khiến Tổng thống Volodymyr Zelenskyy ngay lập tức lên tiếng tố cáo Putin chỉ hứa suông chứ không có ý định thực hiện thỏa thuận một cách nghiêm túc.

(WASHINGTON, ngày 19 tháng 3, Reuters) – Chính quyền Trump vừa quyết định đình chỉ khoản tài trợ trị giá 175 triệu MK dành cho Đại học Pennsylvania vì chính sách của trường đối với vận động viên chuyển tính trong thể thao. Tòa Bạch Ốc công bố quyết định này vào thứ Tư, nhấn mạnh rằng đây là một phần trong nỗ lực buộc các trường đại học phải tuân thủ đường lối chính sách của chính quyền.

(NEW YORK, ngày 18 tháng 3, Huffpost) – Mahmoud Khalil, sinh viên của Đại học Columbia, đã công bố một bức thư gửi từ trung tâm giam giữ di dân của ICE. Anh đang bị giam giữ vì tham gia biểu tình ủng hộ quyền lợi của người Palestine. Trong thư, Khalil tự nhận mình là “tù nhân chính trị” của chính phủ Hoa Kỳ nhấn mạnh rằng việc anh bị bắt giữ là một hành động đàn áp tiếng nói đối lập.

Cốt tủy của liệu pháp nhận thức là bạn không cần phải tin vào suy nghĩ của bạn. Liệu pháp nhận thức hoạt động bằng cách giúp mọi người nhận ra những suy nghĩ phản tác dụng, phi logic, để tháo gỡ những bóp méo nhận thức và để làm việc với các sự kiện trong cuộc sống hoặc với các suy nghĩ của chính họ để phát triển các chiến lược dẫn đến một góc nhìn cân bằng và thực tiễn hơn.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.