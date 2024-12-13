Hôm nay,  

Song ngữ: Đức Phật dạy: Thường trực thấy vô ngã sẽ giải thoát

Tuệ Trung Thượng Sỹ, một Thiền sư lớn của Việt Nam trong thế kỷ 13, từng nói rằng muốn vượt qua dòng sông sinh từ cần tự nhìn thấy thân và tâm mình như một con trâu bùn, vì khi trâu bùn bước xuống sông là sẽ tự tan rã. Nghĩa là, luôn luôn tự thấy mình là vô ngã, và đó là cách vượt sông sinh tử. Đó cũng là một cách mô tả lời dạy của Đức Phật.
 

Trong Kinh SN 12.70 Sutta và Kinh SA 347 Sutra, Đức Phật dạy rằng những người thường trực thấy thân và tâm là vô ngã sẽ giải thoát, sẽ trở thành A la hán, mà không cần tu luyện bất kỳ thần thông nào phức tạp.
 

Hai kinh này kể chuyện một người ngoại đạo tên là Susima xuất gia, vào trong Tăng đoàn của Đức Phật. Khoảng nửa tháng sau, Susima nhìn thấy nhiều vị sư tới trước Đức Phật, bạch rằng họ đã chứng quả A la hán, rằng họ đã làm xong những việc nên làm. Đức Phật chấp nhận rằng các vị sư đó đã chứng quả A la hán, đã giải thoát.
 

Sau đó, Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng có phải các sư đã chứng thần thông, đã đi xuyên ngang qua vách, qua núi, đã đi trên nước không chìm như đi trên đất liền, hay đã ngồi kiết-già bay trên hư không như chim bay. Các vị sư đó nói rằng họ không có thần thông như thế.
 

Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng có phải các sư đã chứng được thiên nhĩ, có thể nghe xa ngàn dặm. Các vị sư đó nói rằng họ không có thần thông như thế.

Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng có phải các sư đã chứng được tha tâm thông, biết được tâm của các chúng sanh khác, người khác. Các vị sư đó nói rằng họ không có thần thông như thế.
 

Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng có phải các sư đã nhớ được nhiều đời quá khứ. Các vị sư đó nói rằng họ không có thần thông như thế.
 

Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng có phải các sư đã đắc tứ thiền, hay tam thiền, hay nhị thiền, hay sơ thiền. Các vị sư đó nói rằng họ không có các định lực như thế.
 

Susima hỏi các vị sư đó rằng vì sao các sư tự biết đã chứng quả A la hán. Các sư nói rằng các sư đã chứng được tuệ giải thoát.
 

Sau đó Susima tới bạch với Đức Phật, được Đức Phật giải thích là: Đúng là các vi sư kia đã chứng quả A la hán nhờ có tuệ giải thoát, họ có hiểu biết về các pháp vận hành trong Duyên khởi, sau là trí tuệ về Niết-bàn.
 

Đức Phật nói rằng trước tiên phải thấy rằng sắc là vô thường. Tức là tất cả những gì được thấy, nghe, ngửi, nếm, chạm xúc, tư lường đều là vô thường. Vì chúng là vô thường, nên sẽ khổ, chịu sự biến hoại, nên cần phải được quán như chơn như sau: “Cái này không phải của tôi, cái này không phải là tôi, cái này không phải tự ngã của tôi.”
 

Tương tự, với thọ, tưởng, hành, thức cũng như thế, cần phải được quán như chơn như sau: “Cái này không phải của tôi, cái này không phải là tôi, cái này không phải tự ngã của tôi”.
 

Khi người tu thấy như thế, sẽ nhàm chán, và rồi ly tham. Do ly tham, vị ấy giải thoát. Trong sự giải thoát, trí khởi lên biết rằng: “Ta đã giải thoát.”
 

Kinh Phật có kể về một cách để thường trực quán như chơn rằng: Cái này không phải của tôi, cái này không phải là tôi, cái này không phải tự ngã của tôi.

Đức Phật kể về ẩn dụ tiếng đàn. Có một vị vua một hôm nghe tiếng đàn hay chưa từng có, nên yêu cầu các quan đem tiếng đàn tới. Các quan dâng lên vua cây đàn, nói rằng tiếng đàn từ cây đàn, nhưng là xuất phát từ hàng trăm duyên khác nhau, từ dây đàn, gỗ làm cán đàn và thùng đàn, từ người đàn giỏi từng học nhiều năm. Nếu thiếu một duyên, thì không thể có tiếng đàn. Thêm nữa, tiếng đàn chuyển biến từng khoảnh khắc, vừa sinh ra là đã diệt mất, nên không thể nắm giữ lấy tiếng đàn, vì tất cả những cái được nghe đều là vô ngã.
 

Sau khi kể về ẩn dụ tiếng đàn, Đức Phật nói rằng người tu cần phải quán sát sắc, thọ, tưởng, hành và thức không hề có cái gì là tôi, là của tôi, là tự ngã của tôi.
 

Buddha taught that the continuous recognition of non-self leads to liberation.
 

Tuệ Trung Thượng Sỹ, a prominent Vietnamese Zen master of the 13th century, once stated that to traverse the river of birth and death, one must perceive one’s body and mind as a mud buffalo. When a mud buffalo enters the river, it disintegrates. In other words, one should always view oneself as non-self; this perspective is the key to crossing the river of birth and death. This concept also serves as a fundamental description of the Buddha’s teachings.
 

In the SN 12.70 Sutta and the SA 347 Sutra, the Buddha taught that those who consistently perceive the body and mind as non-self will attain liberation and become Arahants, without the need to develop any complex supernatural powers.
 

These two suttas recount the story of a non-Buddhist named Susima who joined the Buddha's Sangha. Approximately two weeks later, Susima observed many monks approaching the Buddha, reporting that they had achieved Arahantship and fulfilled their spiritual obligations. The Buddha acknowledged that these monks had indeed attained Arahantship and were liberated.
 

Then Susima asked the monks whether they had attained any supernatural powers, passed through walls and mountains, walked on water without sinking as if on land, or sat cross-legged and flown in the air like birds. The monks replied that they possessed no such supernatural abilities.
 

Susima inquired of the monks whether they had achieved divine hearing, the ability to hear from a thousand miles away. The monks replied that they did not possess such supernatural abilities.
 

Susima inquired of the monks whether they had achieved telepathy, the ability to read the minds of other beings and individuals. The monks responded that they did not possess such supernatural powers.
 

Susima asked the monks if they remembered many past lives. The monks replied that they did not possess such supernatural abilities.
 

Susima inquired of the monks whether they had achieved the fourth jhana, the third jhana, the second jhana, or the first jhana. The monks replied that they did not possess such powers of concentration.
 

Susima asked the monks how they knew they had attained Arahantship. The monks replied that they had achieved liberating wisdom.
 

Then Susima went to inform the Buddha, who explained: It is true that those monks attained the fruit of Arhatship through liberating wisdom. First, they gained an understanding of the dharmas involved in Dependent Origination, and subsequently, they acquired wisdom about Nirvana.
 

The Buddha taught that one must first recognize the impermanence of form. In other words, everything that is seen, heard, smelled, tasted, touched, or thought about is transient. Because it is impermanent, it leads to suffering and is subject to change; therefore, it must be contemplated as it truly is: “This is not mine, this I am not, this is not my self.”
 

Similarly, feelings, perceptions, mental formations, and consciousness should be contemplated as they truly are: “This is not mine, this I am not, this is not my self.”
 

When the practitioner observes this, he becomes disinterested and subsequently relinquishes desire. By letting go of desire, he attains liberation. In this state of liberation, wisdom emerges, accompanied by the realization: “I am liberated.”
 

The Buddhist scriptures describe a method for continually contemplating the truth: This is not mine, this I am not, this is not my self.
 

The Buddha once shared the parable of the sound of a lute. One day, a king heard a beautiful melody emanating from a lute and requested his officials to bring him the source of that sound. The officials presented the king with a lute, asserting that the sound originated from the instrument itself. However, the sound was actually the result of numerous factors: the strings, the wood used to craft the lute's body and neck, and the skill of the lute player, who had dedicated many years to mastering the instrument. If any one of these elements were absent, the sound of the lute would not exist. Moreover, the sound of the lute changes with each moment; as soon as it is produced, it fades away, making it impossible to grasp or hold onto the sound.
 

After sharing the metaphor of the lute, the Buddha emphasized that practitioners must recognize that form, feeling, perception, mental formations, and consciousness do not possess anything that can be identified as me, mine, or my self.
 

