English version:

The inclined towers the oblique skies

The cars descending into the void of roads

The creatures along the country lanes

Branches covered with hospitable virtues

With leaf-shaped birds at their crowns

You walk but another walks in your footsteps

Distilling her spite through fragments of memory and math

Enveloped by a robe almost mute the clotted sound of capitals



The seething city dense both with proud cries and lights

Overflows the saucepan of its eyelids

Tears flow away in streams of wretched population

Over the sterile plain towards the smooth flesh the lava

Of shadowy mountains the apocalyptic temptations

Lost in the landscape of a memory and a darkened rose

I roam the narrow streets around you

While you too roam different wider streets

Round something other.