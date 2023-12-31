Song ngữ: Incorporating meditation into physical exercise/ Ứng dụng Thiền vào việc tập luyện thể dục



Ứng dụng Thiền vào việc tập luyện thể dục

Tâm Diệu

Theo một kết quả nghiên cứu của Viện Đại học University of Wisconsin, Madison ở Hoa Kỳ, người lớn ngồi thiền hoặc tập các bài tập thể dục thông thường như đi bộ nhanh, trong hai tháng sẽ ít bị bệnh cảm lạnh hơn so với những người không làm gì. Nghiên cứu phát hiện ra rằng những người ngồi thiền có số ngày nghỉ việc do bệnh ít hơn 76% trong khoảng thời gian 9 tháng từ tháng 9 đến tháng 5 so với những người không ngồi thiền. Những người chỉ tập thể dục nghỉ ít hơn 48% trong giai đoạn này. Ngoài ra, các nghiên cứu trước đó đã cho thấy thiền chánh niệm có thể làm giảm căng thẳng thần kinh trong cuộc sống, làm cho tâm được an lạc và tăng cường khả năng của hệ miễn dịch.

Việc nghiên cứu trên về hai phương diện ngồi thiền và tập thể dục liên hệ đến sức khỏe có tính cách độc lập. Riêng người viết đã ứng dụng đồng bộ hai phương thức này từ rất lâu (hơn 10 năm) và kết quả cho một sức khỏe vô cùng tốt là không cao mỡ, cao đường và cao máu và điều tuyệt diệu hơn nữa là trong suốt hơn 10 năm ở tuổi cao niên đã không hề chích ngừa cảm cúm mà cũng không hề bị cảm cúm, nhức đầu và sổ mũi gì cả. Mỗi năm chỉ đến phòng mạch bác sĩ thuộc hệ thống y tế Kaiser Permanente một lần để thử máu và khám bệnh tổng quát theo đòi hỏi của họ.

Một cách đều đặn, mỗi sáng sớm sau khi ngồi thiền tại nhà người viết đến trung tâm tập thể dục (Fitness Center) gần nhà để tập thể dục trong khoảng 2 tiếng đồng hồ. Nơi đây có đầy đủ các trang thiết bị để tập luyện theo những nhu cầu khác nhau, tập thể hình, vận dụng cơ bắp, luyện tập dẻo dai, tăng sức bền bỉ. Có đủ các máy như đi bộ, tập tay chân, vai và bụng…Có cả sân chơi bóng rổ và hồ bơi… Tất nhiên loại luyện tập thể dục, thể thao nào cũng tốt cho sức khỏe nếu môn đó thích hợp với người tập.

Đối với người viết ở lứa tuổi cao niên ngoài 70 chỉ cần tập một số thiết bị cần thiết để gọi là bảo trì sức khỏe, chống lại sự lão hóa do sức đề kháng bị giảm theo năm tháng, và thường có nguy cơ cao nhiều chứng bệnh phát sinh. Theo thống kê của y khoa Mỹ, người cao niên thường bị các bệnh như bệnh về tim mạch, bệnh về hệ hô hấp, đường tiêu hóa, bệnh về hệ tiết niệu - sinh dục, bệnh về hệ xương khớp và hệ thần kinh trung ương.

Các bác sĩ y khoa cũng như các chuyên gia huấn luyện thể dục thường khuyên người cao tuổi nên tập với các thiết bị hỗ trợ tim mạch như là chạy hoặc đi bộ trên máy treadmills, máy đạp xe (recumbent exercise bike), máy elliptical, máy chèo thuyền, máy lên cầu thang (step mill) ... Các thiết bị này giúp cho hệ tim mạch và hệ hô hấp được tốt. Ngoài ra bơi lội, xông hơi và với một chế độ dinh dưỡng hợp lý như giảm chất béo, chất đường và muối đối với người cao tuổi là một phương pháp tích cực và hiệu lực chống lại sự lão hóa.

Để được hưởng lợi ích tối đa cho việc bảo trì sức khỏe, người viết đã ứng dụng thiền chánh niệm hơi thở trong mọi động tác khi luyện tập thể dục. Nhiều người tập thể dục nhưng không biết phối hợp hơi thở trong các động tác tập luyện, để tâm suy nghĩ miên man nhiều chuyện, nói chuyện với bạn bè, hoặc xem truyền hình trong lúc tập. Điều này không mang lại kết quả tốt, có thể làm gia tăng việc tim đập nhanh quá đáng cũng như tâm thần không được thư giãn. Người viết tạm gọi lối thiền phối hợp với việc tập thể dục này là Thiền Thể Dục, vừa an trú tâm trong hơi thở vào ra cùng với các động tác của thân tức là liên kết thân và tâm làm một. Đây chính là một hình thức thiền trong động.

Điều quan trọng trong việc ứng dụng thiền vào việc luyện tập thể dục này là thở phải đúng cách. Một sai lầm mà nhiều người mắc phải trong lúc tập luyện là thở nhanh và thở không sâu, nên không làm đầy hai lá phổi, khiến cơ bắp trở nên căng thẳng, giảm kết quả tập luyện. Cho nên phải luôn luôn thở đúng cách. Có nghĩa là hít vào bằng mũi và thở ra bằng miệng. Hít thở thật chậm và sâu xuống bụng, để tăng khối lượng oxy từ khí trời đưa vào và thải bỏ chất thán khí CO2 từ trong cơ thể ra ngoài. Khi thở ra thì thì thóp bụng lại. Nhờ vậy chúng ta có thêm nhiều năng lượng không những để luyện tập mà còn có thể dùng cho cả ngày làm việc cũng như là để tiếp tục duy trì sự sống.

Hít thở bình thường chúng ta chỉ dùng một phần ba hay một nửa thể tích của hai lá phổi. Một phần lớn phổi chưa được sử dụng và chứa đầy không khí cũ, có thể đó là nguyên nhân phát sinh cảm lạnh và các bệnh về hô hấp. Còn thở sâu là hít thở thật sâu xuống bụng, bụng phình ra từ từ, hoành cách mạc được đẩy xuống và xoa bóp ruột cùng các bộ phận khác trong bụng, rất tốt để làm các bộ phận đó khỏe mạnh. Thở sâu cũng chính là hít thở với trạng thái biết tỉnh thức hoàn toàn. Cùng với các động tác tập; hít vào, thấy bụng phình ra; thở ra, thấy bụng xẹp lại. Và với tâm hân hoan, như Đức Phật dạy trong kinh Anapanasati (Niệm Hơi Thở) đã cho thấy: “với tâm hân hoan, tôi thở vào; với tâm hân hoan, tôi thở ra”, để như thế mà đi vào Thiền trong khi tập thể dục.

Nói ra thì có vẻ dễ nhưng thật ra là không quá dễ, cũng không quá khó. Cứ tập từ từ theo thời gian sẽ có kết quả tốt. Trong lúc tập đôi khi tâm lại đi lang thang đâu đó, lại nghĩ hết chuyện này đến chuyện khác, vì thế chúng ta phải cố gắng tỉnh thức và đem tâm trở về an trú trên đối tượng thiền bằng cách theo dõi hơi thở vô ra và dán chặt tâm nơi điểm xúc chạm ở cửa mũi hay phồng xẹp ở bụng. Chú tâm vào hơi thở và không để tư tưởng nào khác tới. Nếu có ý niệm nào tới thì cứ phớt lờ nó, không giữ nó cũng như không đuổi nó, chỉ để tâm tập trung vào việc theo dõi hơi thở mà thôi.

Nét cơ bản chung trong Thiền Thể Dục là: (1) tư thế lưng phải thẳng, (2) hít vào bằng mũi thật sâu, (3) kế tiếp là thở ra từ từ bằng miệng theo các động tác tập luyện của cơ thể với nguyên tắc khi dùng lực (sức nặng) để thực hiện động tác thì thở ra. Hay nói cách khác nặng thì thở ra còn nhẹ thì hít vào. Thời gian cho một hơi thở tốt nên kéo dài khoảng từ 15 đến 20 giây cho một lần hít vào, thở ra. Nếu ta thở gấp quá hoặc không được sâu thì thời gian hoán đổi khí quá ngắn, không sử dụng được hết lượng oxy ở trong máu đưa vào tế bào, cũng như không thải được thán khí ra khỏi cơ thể.

Một ví dụ cụ thể là khi tập máy lat pull down (máy tập cơ xô): (1) Hít vào thật sâu khoảng 10 giây thì kéo thanh tạ xuống trước ngực đồng thời thở ra từ từ khoảng 10 giây. (2) Đem thanh tạ về vị trí ban đầu đồng thời hít vào. Cứ thế tiếp tục bài tập. Nên nhớ là theo dõi hơi thở khi hít vào và khi thở ra cùng với động tác chuyển động lên xuống một cách thoải mái tự nhiên. Với thiết bị tập này, khi bắt đầu bài tập chúng ta nên ngồi ở tư thế thẳng đứng. Khi kéo tạ xuống phía ngực, cho phép người nghiêng về phía sau một góc khoảng từ 30 đến 45 độ so với sàn tập. Điều này sẽ tăng tác động cho cơ bắp và giúp tránh được chấn thương, đặc biệt là vùng vai.

Khi chạy bộ ngoài công viên hay chạy trên máy đi bộ (treadmill) nên giữ dáng người lưng thẳng vì với dáng thẳng lưng này giúp giảm áp lực lên đầu gối. Và một điều quan trọng là phải chạy bằng đầu chân, dưới ngón chân, không dồn áp lực toàn thân xuống gót chân. Buông lỏng bàn chân trên nền máy hay trên đất và dậm chân lên sẽ gây ra sóng va chạm tới xương ống chân, đầu gối và lưng, có thể gây tổn thương về sau. Về cách thở, nên thở bằng mũi, không để tâm suy nghĩ linh tinh chuyện này chuyện khác và không xem truyền hình. Nhẹ nhàng tập trung vào hơi thở. Chú ý đến sự thở ra và hít vào.

Khi bơi cũng thế, chú tâm đến sự ra vào của hơi thở. Khi ngoi lên khỏi mặt nước là hít thật nhanh và thật sâu bằng miệng và khi ở dưới nước ngậm miệng thở ra từ từ bằng mũi.

Nói tóm lại, tất cả các động tác tập luyện đều phải nhịp nhàng với hơi thở. Chú tâm vào hơi thở vào ra cùng với sự chuyển động của cơ thể là tập trung tâm ý vào một điểm, cũng là lôi kéo ta trở về với giây phút hiện tại tức khắc- không còn đắm mình trong dĩ vãng hay tương lai. Đó chính là ứng dụng Thiền trong việc luyện tập thể dục trong đời sống hàng ngày.

Incorporating meditation into physical exercise

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

According to a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States, adults who engage in meditation or common exercises such as brisk walking for two months experience fewer colds compared to those who do not participate in these activities. The study found that individuals who meditated experienced 76% fewer days off work due to illness during the nine-month period from September to May compared to those who did not meditate. Those who only exercised experienced 48% fewer days off during this period. Furthermore, prior research has demonstrated that mindfulness meditation can decrease stress, promote mental tranquility, and enhance the immune system.

The research on the two aspects of meditation and exercise related to health mentioned above is independent. The writer of this article has been consistently applying these two methods for more than 10 years, and the result is excellent health: no high fat, no high sugar, and no high blood. And even more amazing things: during my more than 10 years as a senior, I have never had a flu shot and have never experienced a cold, headache, or runny nose at all. I visit the Kaiser Permanente doctor's office once a year for blood tests and general medical examinations as per their guidelines.

Every morning, after meditating at home, the writer goes to the fitness center near his home to exercise for about 2 hours. This facility is equipped for various types of training to meet different needs, including bodybuilding, muscle conditioning, flexibility exercises, and endurance training. There are several exercise machines available for physical workouts, including those for walking, exercising the arms, legs, shoulders, and abdomen. Additionally, there is a basketball court and a swimming pool. Of course, any form of exercise or sport is beneficial for health if it is appropriate for the individual.

For the writer, who is currently in his 70s, it is essential for him to engage in regular physical activity to maintain his health and combat the effects of aging. As resistance decreases with age, he is more susceptible to various diseases. According to American medical statistics, seniors often suffer from conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, genitourinary diseases, bone and joint diseases, and central nervous system disorders.

Medical doctors and fitness trainers often recommend that older people exercise using cardiovascular equipment such as treadmills, recumbent exercise bikes, elliptical machines, rowing machines, step mill exercises, and so on. These devices help to improve the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. In addition, swimming, saunas, and a balanced diet that includes reduced fat, sugar, and salt can be positive and effective methods for combating aging in the elderly.

To maximize health benefits, the writer has incorporated mindfulness meditation into every breath and movement during exercise. Many people exercise without knowing how to coordinate their breathing during their movements. They let their minds wander, talk to friends, or watch television while exercising. This approach does not yield favorable results as it can cause a rapid increase in heart rate and prevent the mind from relaxing. The writer temporarily refers to this method of meditation combined with exercise as "Meditation in Physical Exercise." This approach involves focusing the mind on the breath while moving the body, effectively connecting the body and mind as one. This is a form of moving meditation.

The key aspect of incorporating meditation into this exercise is to breathe properly. One common mistake that many people make while exercising is breathing quickly and shallowly, which prevents the lungs from filling fully and causes muscles to become tense, ultimately reducing exercise results. So, you must always breathe properly. This means inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth. Breathe slowly and deeply into the abdomen to enhance oxygen intake from the air and expel CO2 from the body. When exhaling, contract your abdomen. Thanks to this, we have more energy not only for practice but also for the entire workday and to sustain our daily lives.

When we breathe normally, we only utilize one-third to one-half of the capacity of our lungs. A significant portion of the lungs remains unused and filled with stale air, which may contribute to the onset of colds and respiratory diseases. Deep breathing involves inhaling deeply into the abdomen, causing it to slowly expand as the diaphragm is pushed down. This action massages the intestines and other parts of the abdomen, promoting their overall health. Deep breathing involves being fully aware of your breath. As you do the exercises, remember to inhale and feel your belly expand, then exhale and feel your stomach flatten. The Buddha taught in the Anapanasati Sutra (Mindfulness of Breathing) that "With a joyful mind, I breathe in; with a joyful mind, I breathe out." And thus, entering a state of meditation while exercising.

It sounds simple to say, but in reality, it's neither too easy nor too difficult. Just practice slowly over time, and you will achieve good results. During meditation practice, the mind may wander, leading to a series of distracting thoughts. It is important to remain alert and refocus the mind on the object of meditation by concentrating on the breath and anchoring attention on the sensation of air flowing in and out at the nostrils or the movement of the abdomen as it rises and falls. Focus on your breathing and do not let any other thoughts enter your mind. If any thoughts arise, simply ignore them; do not dwell on them or try to push them away. Instead, concentrate your mind on following your breath.

The fundamental aspects of "Meditation in Physical Exercise" include: (1) maintaining a straight back posture; (2) taking deep breaths through the nose; and (3) exhaling slowly through the mouth while performing exercise movements, following the principle that exhalation should coincide with the exertion of force (weight) during movements. In other words, exhale if it's heavy and inhale if it's light. The duration of a good breath should be about 15 to 20 seconds for one inhalation and one exhalation. If we breathe too quickly or shallowly, the gas exchange time is too short. As a result, we cannot utilize all the oxygen in the blood to enter the cells, and we cannot effectively eliminate carbon dioxide from the body.

When using the lat pull-down machine, follow these steps: (1) Inhale deeply for about 10 seconds, then pull the bar down in front of your chest while exhaling slowly for about 10 seconds; (2) Return the bar to the starting position while inhaling. Just continue with the exercise. Remember to focus on your breath, inhaling and exhaling naturally with a comfortable up-and-down movement. When using this exercise equipment, it is important to start the exercise in an upright position. When pulling the weight down toward your chest, allow your body to lean back at an angle of approximately 30 to 45 degrees in relation to the floor. This will increase muscle engagement and help prevent injury, especially in the shoulder area.

When jogging in the park or running on a treadmill, it is important to maintain a straight back as this helps to reduce pressure on your knees. It's important to run on the balls of your feet, under your toes, and avoid putting pressure on your heels. Placing your feet on the machine floor or on the ground and stomping can generate shock waves that may lead to potential damage to the shin bones, knees, and back. When it comes to breathing, it is advisable to breathe through your nose, without getting distracted by various thoughts, and without watching television. Gently focus on your breathing. Pay attention to your exhalation and inhalation.

When swimming, also pay attention to the inhalation and exhalation of your breath. When rising from the water, inhale quickly and deeply through your mouth. While underwater, close your mouth and exhale slowly through your nose.

In short, all exercise movements must be synchronized with breathing. Paying attention to the inhalation and exhalation, as well as the movement of the body, helps to concentrate the mind on a single point. This practice brings us back to the present moment, preventing us from being absorbed in the past or future. This is the application of meditation to physical exercise in daily life.

