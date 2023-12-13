Song ngữ Anh-Việt: Xét lại câu tục ngữ "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" qua lăng kính Đạo Phật

Xét lại câu tục ngữ "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" qua lăng kính Đạo Phật

Tâm Diệu

Nếu toàn thể nhân loại kể từ đời thượng cổ cho đến ngày nay đều có cùng một thói quen sống "ai sao tôi vậy" hoặc "xưa sao nay vậy" thì giờ này chúng ta vẫn còn phải vác rìu bằng đá để đi săn thú đem về ăn sống nuốt tươi, chứ không thể có được nền văn minh điện toán như ngày nay.

Nền văn minh mà chúng ta đang thừa hưởng này không phải bỗng nhiên từ trên trời rơi xuống, hoặc là từ những bộ óc ù lì, nghị gật "ai sao tôi vậy" mà xây dựng nên. Đó là nhờ công lao của những khối óc quả cảm, đầy sáng kiến, dám thí nghiệm những sáng kiến của mình, dám tranh đấu để những sáng kiến thành hiện thực dù cho đôi khi phải hy sinh tính mạng.

Sự tiến hóa cả về vật chất lẫn tinh thần có được là nhờ ở những con người biết suy nghĩ độc lập, can đảm nhận lãnh trách nhiệm, dám có ý kiến khác đương thời, "ai sao tôi không vậy" mới vùng lên lật đổ được ngoại xâm, không chịu cam tâm làm nô lệ.

Cho nên, là phần tử của đạo Giác Ngộ, chúng ta nên xét lại một số thói quen xấu, như thói quen ỷ lại vào người khác "ai sao tôi vậy".

Những "ai sao tôi vậy" nào mà hợp lý, có lợi cho mọi người thì theo. Cái nào có hại thì nên bỏ và nói người khác bỏ. Không nên mang nỗi sợ truyền kiếp với tiền nhân mà cứ cắm đầu tuân theo những thói quen lạc hậu như sợ "ra ngõ gặp gái thì xui xẻo", "có con mèo lạc vào nhà thì sẽ nghèo", "vợ chồng khắc tuổi thì sẽ sớm bỏ nhau", vân vân và vân vân.

Trong tinh thần đó, chúng ta nên xét lại một số châm ngôn tục ngữ qua lăng kính của đạo Phật, thí dụ như câu "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước".

Quan niệm về cái gọi là "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" cho rằng có một cái gì vô hình lưu truyền cái nhân xấu do đời cha tạo ra và chuyển giao cái quả xấu do nhân xấu mang lại cho con cái trong dòng họ huyết thống tổ tiên.

Có người cho rằng, đó là do ảnh hưởng huyết thống, mà khoa học ngày nay đã khám phá ra các "gene" di truyền và cũng có người cho rằng quan niệm này bắt nguồn từ thuyết nhân quả luân hồi của đạo Phật, điều này mới nghe ra thì tưởng như đúng vì cũng gieo nhân và cũng hái quả, nhưng hoàn toàn không đúng.

Thời đức Phật còn tại thế, có người hỏi Ngài:

"Bạch Đức Thế Tôn, vì lý do nào mà trong đời người có người chết yểu và có người sống lâu; có người bệnh hoạn và có người khỏe mạnh; có người xấu và có người đẹp; có người làm gì cũng không có ai làm theo, nói gì cũng không ai nghe theo; có người nghèo khổ và người giầu sang, có người sanh trong gia đình bần tiện và có người sanh trong gia đình cao sang, có người ngu dốt và có người trí tuệ thông minh ?

Đức Phật trả lời như sau:

"Tất cả chúng sinh đều mang theo cái Nghiệp (Karma) của chính mình như một di sản, như vật di truyền, như người chí thân, như chỗ nương tựa. Chính vì cái Nghiệp riêng của mỗi người mỗi khác nên mới có cảnh dị đồng giữa chúng sanh".1

Nghiệp (kamma, hay tiếng Sanscrit là karma) là qui luật nhân quả trên bình diện đạo đức. Nói một cách chính xác hơn, Nghiệp là tác ý hay ý muốn. Vì có ý muốn nên mới phát sinh hành động qua thân, khẩu, và ý. Tác ý có thể là thiện hay không thiện, tức lành hay dữ, cũng có thể không lành không dữ. Vì thế hành động là gieo nhân, mà nhân lành sẽ ra quả lành và nhân ác sẽ ra quả ác. Tiến trình hành động và phản hành động, tức tiến trình gieo nhân và gặt quả nối tiếp vô cùng tận. Nhân tạo quả, quả trở thành nhân mới.

Tiến trình của nhân và quả này là qui luật thiên nhiên, luôn luôn biến dịch, không có ai tạo ra nó và hủy diệt nó. Một năng lực ngoại tại hay một đấng thần linh nào đó có quyền ban phước cho những ai ăn hiền ở lành hay trừng phạt những ai làm điều ác, hay có quyền chuyển giao phước báu hoặc hình phạt từ người này qua người khác, hoàn toàn không có chỗ đứng trong Phật giáo. Người cha, dù có thương con cách mấy cũng không thể nào thay thế cho con ở tù khi đứa con phạm trọng tội giết người.

Trong lịch sử Phật Giáo có rất nhiều điển tích nói lên cái nhân quả do mình làm mình chịu, không ai có thể gánh thay cho mình được, như sự tích bà Mục Liên Thanh Đề, thân mẫu ngài Mục Kiền Liên. Bà Thanh Đề khi còn sống đã làm nhiều điều độc ác, tham lam và ích kỷ, không bao giờ làm phước, bố thí hay giúp đỡ người nghèo khổ, nên khi mệnh chung bà phải đọa vào địa ngục A-Tỳ, làm thân ngạ quỷ, đói khát cực khổ.

Ngài Mục Kiền Liên, một vị đại đệ tử thần thông bậc nhất của Phật, sau khi chứng được đạo quả, liền dùng huệ nhãn quan sát sáu nẻo luân hồi, thấy cha đang ở cõi trời hưởng phước báu an vui, còn mẹ là bà Thanh Đề đang sống trong cảnh giới địa ngục thân hình tiều tụy, đói khát khổ sở.

Quá thương xót mẹ, ngài dùng thần thông đem bát cơm dâng mẹ. Bà Thanh Đề, vì đói lâu ngày nên khi thấy bát cơm, thì lòng tham nổi lên sợ các quỷ đói khác dành ăn nên bà lấy tay trái che bát cơm, tay mặt bốc ăn, cơm liền biến thành than hồng. Ngài xót xa rơi lệ, biết mẹ mình nghiệp chướng quá nặng, sức mình không cứu nổi, bèn đi cầu cứu với Phật.

Vâng theo lời Phật dậy, ngài nhờ sức tâm của chư vị A La Hán, là những bậc tu hành đạt đạo, đã thanh lọc tất cả mọi tư tưởng ô nhiễm tham sân si, đã tháo gỡ mọi sự vướng mắc của tâm ý thức, chấm dứt được dòng luân hồi nghiệp báo, tâm thanh tịnh mênh mông như hư không, nên mới chuyển hóa được tâm bủn xỉn của bà Thanh Đề. Chỉ cần một niệm tâm chuyển hóa, ngục tù tâm tạo của bà đã tự tan rã. Cho nên Lục Tổ nói: "Tự tánh khởi một niệm ác, liền diệt vạn kiếp thiện nhân, tự tánh khởi một niệm thiện, liền dứt hằng sa ác nghiệp" (Pháp Bảo Đàn Kinh).

Bao nhiêu đó chứng tỏ rằng người con đắc đạo, thần thông bậc nhất là do tu chứng của chính cá nhân mình không do nơi cha mẹ và bà mẹ cũng vậy, phải gánh chịu cái quả do việc làm của chính mình, ngay cả con bà đến cứu bà cũng không được. Thật là rõ ràng quan niệm phúc ấm truyền đời hay cái gọi là "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" không có mặt trong đạo Phật.

Theo luật nhân quả, thì quả vui hay quả khổ của người đang thụ hưởng đều do những nhân tốt hay xấu do chính người ấy, chứ không phải do người khác đã gieo trồng, trong kiếp hiện tại hay trong những kiếp quá khứ. Với cái nhận thức và tầm nhìn giới hạn của chúng ta nên chúng ta chỉ thấy trước mặt cái quả đang trổ mà không thấy được tất cả các nguyên nhân vi tế đã sanh quả ấy, vì các nhân ấy không phải chỉ là những nhân đã gieo trồng trong kiếp này mà có thể là đã được gieo trải từ nhiều kiếp trong quá khứ. Nhà Phật gọi là nhân quả ba đời, (có nghĩa là bao gồm nhiều kiếp trong quá khứ, kiếp hiện tại và nhiều kiếp trong tương lai).

Sở dĩ chúng ta phải đem ánh sáng của đạo Giác Ngộ rọi vào những câu châm ngôn tục ngữ như câu "Đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" vì câu này không đúng với luật nhân quả. "Người này ăn mặn mà người khác lại khát nước" !!! Chuyện đời nay rõ ràng, ai cố gắng học hành thì được ghi tên nơi bằng cấp, không có việc chuyển nhượng.

Quan niệm "Đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" cũng có thể là một lời hăm dọa phát nguồn từ thế lực cầm quyền trong xã hội cũ tại Việt Nam. Chế độ phong kiến thời xưa, vì quyền lợi, thường có thói quen tàn ác kéo cả gia đình phạm nhân vào một sự trừng phạt, thí dụ như án "tru di tam tộc", giết cả ba họ kẻ có tội với triều đình, với mục đích khủng bố tinh thần dân chúng, để họ vì nghĩ đến thân nhân, thương xót không muốn thân nhân mắc họa, mà không giám chống đối lại triều đình.

Ở đây thì vì nghĩ đến con mà không giám làm điều gì mang họa cho con. Dọa dẫm mà có kết quả thì cũng có thể bỏ qua được. Nhưng không có nghĩa là lời dọa đó đúng với chánh pháp. Cũng như giết ba họ của phạm nhân để người khác không giám phạm pháp thì chỉ là một sự trả thù tàn nhẫn và vô lý mà thôi.

Cái lợi của sự dọa dẫm này quá nhỏ so với cái hại: (1) Quan niệm "đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước" chỉ gây cho con cái, cái tinh thần ỷ lại vào phúc ấm tổ tiên. (2) Đời sống đen tối thì oán trách, đổ thừa cho cha mẹ mà không tự nhận rằng vì cái nhân xấu mình đã gây ra trong quá khứ. (3) Con cái khá giả thì cha mẹ giành công, khoe khoang rằng phúc đức do mình tạo. Nếu trong đám lại có những đứa nghèo khổ thì chúng lại oán hận cha mẹ bất công, chia phúc cho con này không cho con khác. Cha mẹ nhận công như vậy đã gián tiếp không khuyến khích chính con cái làm điều thiện để tạo nhân tốt cho nghiệp quả của bản thân họ. (4) Không giải thích được những trường hợp một gia đình có nhiều anh chị em, trong đó có người giầu sang, kẻ nghèo khó nghiện ngập. Như vậy thì phước đức của tổ tiên cha mẹ đã được chia cho con cái theo công thức nào? (5) Không giải thích được trường hợp cha mẹ hiền đức như vua Ba Tư Nặc và Mạt Lợi phu nhân mà lại sinh ra người con độc ác là vua Lưu Ly, đang tay giết cả dòng họ Thích.

Là Phật tử của đạo Giác Ngộ, chúng ta không tin về cái gọi là “phúc ấm truyền thừa” hay “đời cha ăn mặn đời con khát nước”. Bà Mục Liên Thanh Đề ăn mặn nhưng con của bà đâu có khát nước. Chúng ta phải tin sâu và hiểu thấu định luật nhân quả, phải tin tưởng mãnh liệt nơi chính mình, chính mình tạo nhân cũng chính mình gặt quả, phải tin vào khả năng và sự cố gắng của chính mình trong việc hóa giải những nhân xấu bằng những nhân tốt để cải thiện đời mình và không ngừng làm việc tốt để tạo an lạc cho chúng sinh, làm tốt cho cộng đồng.

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Examine the proverb "children will be thirsty because their father eats salty food"

from a Buddhist perspective.

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

If humanity had maintained the same living habits from ancient times until today, such as "I will live like everyone else" or "I will do like people in the past," we would still be using stone axes to hunt animals, eating them raw, and would not have the advanced computer civilization we have today.

The civilization we live in now is built on new discoveries, not suddenly dropped from the sky or from dull minds content with conforming to the status quo of "I will live like everyone else." That is thanks to the efforts of courageous individuals, brimming with fresh ideas, willing to experiment with their innovations, and determined to fight for their realization, even if it means sacrificing their lives.

Evolution, both materially and spiritually, is made possible by individuals who think independently, possess the courage to take responsibility, and dare to hold opinions that differ from those of their peers. The individuals who dare to believe that "I will not blindly follow others" will rise up to overthrow the foreign invaders, refusing to be willing to be slaves.

Therefore, as followers of the Enlightenment religion, we should scrutinize certain detrimental habits, such as the inclination to rely on others, as in the mindset of "I will live like everyone else."

We should adhere to social norms that are reasonable and beneficial to all. We should abandon and encourage others to abandon any harmful old customs. We should not let the fears of our ancestors dictate our actions to the extent of adhering to outdated beliefs such as the superstitions that "meeting a girl in an alley will bring bad luck," "having a stray cat enter your house will result in poverty," or "conflicting horoscopes between husband and wife will lead to separation," and so on.

In that spirit, let us examine some proverbs from the perspective of Buddhism, like the saying "the children will be thirsty because their father ate salty food."

Those who claim that "your generation will be thirsty because the father eats salty food" believe in an invisible effect that suggests the negative factor is caused by the father, and that these bad results will be transmitted to the children and grandchildren within the family bloodline.

Some people believe that the discovery of genetic "genes" in modern science is influenced by bloodlines, while others argue that this concept has its roots in the Buddhist theory of cause and effect. When you first hear this, it seems plausible because there are causes that are sown and then there are results that follow from them, but it's completely untrue.

When the Buddha was still alive, someone asked him, "World-Honored One, for what reason do some people die young while others live long? Why are some people sick while others are healthy? Why are some people ugly while others are beautiful? Why do some people perform multiple tasks but fail to attract any followers? Why do some people talk, but nobody listens to them? Why are there poor people and rich people? Why are some people born into poor families while others are born into noble families? And why are there stupid people and intelligent people?"

The Buddha replied, "All sentient beings carry their own karma as an inheritance, a genetic lineage, a close relative, a dependent. Because each person's karma is unique, there are varying situations among living beings."

Karma is the law of cause and effect in the moral sense. Karma, to be more precise, is the intention or will. Because there is a will, actions arise through the body, speech, and mind. The intention can be good or bad, wholesome or unwholesome; it can also be neither good nor bad. Therefore, action is sowing seeds of causes, and good causes will produce positive results, while evil causes will yield negative results. The process of action and reaction, that is, the process of sowing causes and reaping results, continues endlessly. The cause creates the outcome, and then the outcome becomes the new cause.

This process of cause and effect is a natural law that cannot be created, changed, or destroyed by anyone. Buddhism teaches that there is no external force or god who has the authority to bestow blessings upon the kind-hearted or punish the wicked. There is also no one who has the right to transfer merit or punishment from one person to another. A father, no matter how much he loves his child, cannot take the place of his child in prison when the child commits a serious murder.

In the history of Buddhism, there are many stories that teach us about the law of cause and effect, emphasizing that no one can bear the consequences for us. One such story is that of Mrs. Muc Lien Thanh De, the mother of Maudgalyayana. When she was alive, Thanh De engaged in many cruel, greedy, and selfish actions. She never practiced charity, gave alms, or helped the poor. As a result, after her death, she was condemned to the Avici hell as a hungry ghost, where she would suffer from extreme hunger and thirst. Maudgalyayana, a prominent disciple of the Buddha known for his extraordinary powers, attained enlightenment and promptly utilized his wisdom eye to survey the six realms of reincarnation. He discovered that his father resided in heaven, experiencing abundant blessings and happiness, while his mother, Mrs. Muc Lien Thanh De, dwelled in hell, enduring physical emaciation, hunger, and immense suffering.

Feeling sorry for his mother, he used his magical powers to conjure a bowl of rice for her. Mrs. Thanh De, who had been hungry for a long time, noticed a bowl of rice, and her greed took over. She was afraid that other hungry ghosts would steal the food, so she covered the bowl of rice with her left hand and picked up the food with her right hand. The rice immediately turned into embers. He shed tears, knowing that his mother's karma was too burdensome and that he could not save her. Therefore, he sought help from Buddha.

Following the Buddha's advice, he sought the mental fortitude of the Arhats, who had achieved enlightenment. These individuals had purified their minds of all impure thoughts of greed, anger, and ignorance. They had also untangled themselves from all mental complexities, broken free from the cycle of reincarnation, and possessed a mind as expansive as space. By doing so, they were able to transform Mrs. Thanh De's stingy mindset. With just one thought of transformation, her self-created prison dissolved on its own. That's why the Sixth Patriarch said, "If one's own nature gives rise to one evil thought, it immediately destroys ten thousand good lifetimes. If one's own nature gives rise to a good thought, it immediately destroys the bad karma accumulated over countless evil lifetimes." (The Dharma Jewel Platform Sutra)

That story proves that the child's enlightenment and extraordinary abilities are a result of his own personal practice, not inherited from his parents. The mother, who is responsible for her own bad actions, suffers the consequences in hell, and even her children cannot save her. It is clear that the concept of merit being passed down from generation to generation, or the so-called "if the father eats salty food, the children will be thirsty," is not present in Buddhism.

According to the law of cause and effect, the happiness or suffering that a person experiences is a result of their own actions, not influenced by others, in their current life or in past lives. With our limited knowledge and vision, we only see the result that is appearing in front of us and cannot see all the subtle causes that have produced that result. These causes are not solely planted in this life but may have been planted in many past lives. Buddhists refer to this phenomenon as the cause and effect of three lives, which encompasses multiple lives from the past, present, and future.

We need to shed light on proverbs such as "The father who eats salty food makes his children thirsty" using the lamp of Enlightenment. This sentence does not adhere to the principle of cause and effect. Whoever eats salty food will become thirsty, and they cannot make others thirsty. Today's stories clearly show that those who study diligently will earn a degree, and diplomas cannot be transferred.

The concept "The father who eats salty food will make his children thirsty" could also be seen as a form of control used by the ruling power in the old society in Vietnam. The ancient feudal regime, for its own sake, often had a cruel practice of punishing the entire family of a prisoner collectively. For instance, criminals whom the royal court convicted would receive a sentence such as "the prisoner and his three clans (the clans of his father, his mother, and his wife) must all be executed, including three generations of their clans." This instills fear in the subjects, discouraging them from opposing the court out of concern for the well-being of their relatives and a desire to protect them from harm.

In this case, the father thinks of his child, so he does not dare to do anything that would bring harm to his child. Threats that yield results are also acceptable. But that doesn't mean those threats are true to the Dharma. Just like killing the three clans of a criminal to prevent others from breaking the law, it is simply cruel and unjustifiable revenge.

The benefits of this belief are too insignificant compared to the harms. (1) The idea that "a father who consumes salty food will make his children thirsty" only fosters dependence and reliance on the fortunes of their forefathers. (2) When your child's life takes a turn for the worse, they may blame their parents without acknowledging the negative actions they have committed in the past. (3) When a child is successful or lucky, parents often take credit for it, proudly boasting about the blessings they have bestowed upon their children. If there are impoverished children among your offspring, they may harbor resentment towards their unjust parents and distribute their blessings unevenly among their siblings. Parents who accept such credit indirectly discourage their children from performing good deeds and creating positive karma for themselves. (4) That proverb cannot explain cases where a family has many children, including wealthy individuals, impoverished individuals, and individuals struggling with drug addiction. So, according to which formula are the blessings of the ancestors and parents divided among the children? (5) It is impossible to explain the case where virtuous parents like King Ba Tu Nac and his wife Mat Loi gave birth to an evil son, King Luu Ly, who killed the entire Shakya clan.

As Buddhists walking on the path of Enlightenment, we cannot believe in the notion of "merit that can be passed on to children" or the idea that "when the father eats salty food, the children will be thirsty." Mrs. Muc Lien Thanh De ate salty food, but her child was not thirsty. We must have a profound belief in and understanding of the law of cause and effect. Additionally, we must have strong self-belief that if we take action and create the necessary causes, we will achieve the desired results. We must believe in our own abilities and efforts to counteract negative influences by consistently taking positive actions to enhance our lives, promote peace for all living beings, and improve our communities.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

