Song ngữ: Burning Votive Paper: A Superstitious Custom That Needs to Be Abolished / Đốt vàng mã một hủ tục mê tín cần hủy bỏ

Đốt vàng mã một hủ tục mê tín cần hủy bỏ

Tâm Diệu

Trong các ngày lễ ông Công, ông Táo (23 tháng Chạp), lễ Nguyên Tiêu (rằm tháng Giêng) và lễ Vu Lan (rằm tháng Bảy) hàng năm mọi người đua nhau mua sắm vàng mã to để đốt hầu lấy được nhiều tài lộc. Thậm chí, họ còn mua cả đồ mã kỹ thuật cao (hi-tech) như: điện thoại loại iPhone 5, máy tính bảng iPad Air gửi cho ông Công, ông Táo, và còn mua nhiều hơn nữa vào dịp Tết đến để gửi cho cha mẹ, ông bà. Theo GS Ngô Đức Thịnh, Giám đốc Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Bảo tồn văn hóa tín ngưỡng Việt Nam, hiện nay, nhiều người dân đốt vàng mã một cách vô cùng “lãng phí và sai lầm”.

GS Thịnh nói, gia đình ông không bao giờ sắm hàng mã iPhone, iPad… gửi cho các cụ. Vì thời xưa, các cụ không biết iPhone, ô tô, tivi là gì. Do vậy, nếu các cụ có nhận được chăng nữa cũng không biết dùng. Trong cuộc trao đổi thông tin báo chí về lễ hội chùa Hương 2014 vừa diễn ra tại Hà Nội, Thượng tọa Thích Minh Hiền – Trụ trì chùa Hương cho rằng, người dân đang hiểu lầm, đốt nhiều tiền vàng âm phủ sẽ được nhiều tài lộc…Thượng tọa cho hay, tại chùa Hương, nhiều năm qua, vẫn còn hiện tượng đốt tiền âm phủ, nhưng chủ yếu là bà con kinh doanh buôn bán, Phật tử không mang tiền vàng mã vào đốt. “Không có sự linh thiêng trong việc đốt vàng mã”, Thượng tọa Thích Minh Hiền khẳng định.

Cũng nên biết, theo sử sách của người Trung Hoa, tục đốt vàng mã xuất xứ từ thời nhà Hán. Nguyên do vì nhà vua muốn thực hành lời dạy của Đức Khổng Tử: “Sự tử như sự sinh, sự vong như sự tồn”, nghĩa là thờ người chết như thờ người sống, thờ người mất như thờ người còn và cho rằng người mất sống nơi cõi âm vẫn có những nhu cầu như kẻ còn sống như tiền bạc, nhà cửa, thực phẩm v.v... Nên khi nhà vua băng hà, phải bỏ tiền bạc thật vào trong áo quan để vua tiêu dùng. Sau đó quan bắt chước vua và rồi dân bắt chước quan. Ai cũng chôn tiền thật theo người chết. Bọn trộm cướp biết vậy nên đào trộm mồ những người giầu có, như mộ vua Hán Văn Đế bị quân trộm khai quật lấy hết vàng bạc châu báu. Về sau từ quan đến dân thấy việc chôn tiền bạc thật quá tốn kém nên mới nảy sinh ra dùng giấy cắt ra làm tiền giả, vàng giả để thay thế. Dần dà người dân bắt chước và trở thành tập tục. Đến năm Khai Nguyên thứ 26 (738 DL), đời Đường Huyền Tông, nhà vua ra sắc dụ cho phép dùng tiền giấy thay cho tiền thật trong việc cúng tế cầu siêu do quan tế tự Vương Du phụ trách. Việc sử dụng vàng mã chính thức bắt đầu từ đấy.

Không bao lâu, dân chúng chán bỏ vì thấy việc đốt vàng mã không hiệu nghiệm, họ đốt đủ thứ cần dùng để người quá cố tiêu dùng mà không thấy được báo mộng hay có một hiện tượng gì chứng tỏ người chết được hưởng dụng, nhất là đối với những người nghèo không đủ tiền mua sắm đồ mã nên họ bảo nhau không đốt nữa, thế là nghề làm đồ mã bị ế ẩm. Sách Trực Ngôn Cảnh Giác của Trung Hoa kể lại rằng Vương Luân là dòng dõi của Vương Du, vì không muốn nghề nghiệp gia truyền làm vàng mã bị mai một, nên cố gắng hết sức để chấn hưng nghề làm đồ mã, bèn lập mưu với người bạn thân, lên kế hoạch bí mật chết giả, bằng cách để người bạn thân đó giả vờ đau ốm cho mọi người biết, khoảng vài ngày sau Vương Luân loan tin người bạn thân đã qua đời, sau đó khâm liệm bỏ vào quan tài chờ ngày an táng. Nhưng sự thật thì người bạn của Vương Luân vẫn còn sống, tuy ở trong quan tài nhưng vẫn có lỗ trống ở dưới đáy để thở và đưa thức ăn vào. Đến ngày đưa đám tang, trong khi lễ nhạc linh đình, phúng điếu rộn rịp, Vương Luân đem giấy tiền vàng mã và những đồ dùng bằng giấy như nhà cửa, áo quần và hình nhân thế mạng, đích thân làm lễ cúng tế để cầu nguyện cho người bạn thân. Sau đó ông ta đốt hết giấy tiền vàng mã và hình nhân thế mạng.

Khi đốt xong thì quan tài tự nhiên rung động, ai nấy đều mục kích rõ ràng, vội cùng nhau mở nắp quan tài ra. Người bạn thân của Vương Luân quả nhiên sống lại, đến trước mặt Vương Luân phủ phục xuống đất cảm tạ và thuật lại cho mọi người nghe rằng chư vị thần dưới cõi âm đã nhận được vàng mã và hình nhân thế mạng nên thả hồn ông ta trở về cõi trần, nên ông ta mới được sống lại.

Mọi người đều tin là thật và tin tức được loan truyền rộng rãi trong dân gian, nên đồ mã của Vương Luân sau đó lại được hưng thịnh như xưa. Nhờ thế các nhà buôn đồ mã lại làm giầu một cách nhanh chóng và phổ biến sang các nước chư hầu để tiêu thụ, trong đó có Việt Nam. Sau này do sự cạnh tranh nghề nghiệp, nên người bạn thân đã tiết lộ mưu kế gian xảo của Vương Luân và vì thế ngày nay chúng ta mới biết lai lịch việc này.

Tục lệ đốt vàng mã này ảnh hưởng sâu đậm vào nước ta, từ vua chúa đến thứ dân. Vụ đốt vàng mã lớn nhất Việt Nam vào đầu thế kỷ 20 là trong đám tang của Vua Khải Định, băng hà vào ngày 25 tháng 11, năm 1925, triều đình Huế đã làm nguyên cả ngôi điện Kiến Trung bằng giấy thật lớn và nhiều loại đồ dùng của vua như ngự liễn, long xa, tàn kiệu, v.v... để đốt theo vua.

Có thể từ đó người dân Việt trong bất cứ dịp lễ nào, từ ngày rằm, mùng một hàng tháng đến ngày Tết, ngày hoá vàng, ngày cúng giỗ tổ tiên ông bà hay dọn nhà, giải hạn, lập bàn thờ, bốc bát hương... đều phải có ít nhất vài bó vàng tiền để đốt như là một sự gửi gắm và chăm lo cho những người đã khuất có được một cuộc sống sung túc ở cõi âm, hoặc mong được thứ lỗi, hay có được sự thanh thản trong tâm hồn. Với suy nghĩ, càng mua nhiều đồ hàng mã càng tốt, đồ càng đắt tiền càng có nhiều lộc và càng được bình an, người ta không ngần ngại lấy tiền thật để đổi lấy tiền giả là những tờ giấy xanh đỏ hay những vật dụng bằng giấy mầu.

Ngày nay, dưới ánh sáng văn minh khoa học, ai cũng biết người chết không thể nào tiêu xài số tiền vàng và các thứ cần dùng chôn theo ấy. Như có người ở Hà Nội cúng người chết cả máy điện thoại iphone 5, máy tính bảng ipad cầm tay bằng giấy, Honda Dream bằng giấy và máy vi tính bằng giấy nữa. Khi còn sống không hiểu người chết ấy có biết sử dụng máy vi tính, iphone, ipad hay xe Honda không? Một mẩu tin phóng sự kể lại:

“Tại phố Hàng Mã, điểm "phân phối" hàng mã cho những người bán rong trên các đường phố luôn đông nghịt người mua sắm, bộ cúng thần linh rẻ nhất cũng 15.000 đồng, cúng chúng sinh giá tương tự. Chúng tôi chen chân hỏi mua đồ cúng với giá "bình dân" đã không được các chủ hàng bán. Tôi chứng kiến một phụ nữ trung niên cùng cô con gái đến mua nhà lầu, xe hơi, điện thoại di động, tivi, xe máy, quần áo, tiền dollars Mỹ. Họ còn mua thêm một cô gái bằng giấy như búp bê, mang giày cao gót, mặc váy ngắn, áo lửng. Khi bà mẹ cầm "cô gái" trong tay thì cô con gái cầm ngay chiếc kéo nhỏ đâm lia lịa vào mặt hình nhân thế mạng. Giải thích cho những người hiếu kỳ xung quanh về việc làm kỳ quặc của cô con gái, người phụ nữ trung niên nói: "Bố cháu làm tổng giám đốc, nay xuống dưới ấy cũng phải gửi cho ông ấy cô thư ký, nhưng phải làm cho nó xấu xí để khỏi trở thành bồ của bố cháu".

Hòa Thượng Thích Thanh Nhiễu – Phó chủ tịch thường trực Hội đồng trị sự Giáo Hội Phật giáo Việt Nam, trụ trì chùa Bái Đính (Ninh Bình) cho rằng: "Giáo hội Phật giáo Việt Nam không chủ trương cho phép đốt vàng mã và trong tất cả các kinh sách của Phật, không có điều nào Phật dạy người dân đốt vàng mã." Đúng là như vậy, hoàn toàn không có việc đốt vàng mã cúng tế người chết được ghi trong tam tạng kinh điển của nhà Phật. Đạo Phật hoàn toàn bác bỏ hủ tục mê tín này. Quan niệm sống chết đối với Phật Giáo chỉ là hai mắt xích trong một chuỗi sinh tử dài vô tận, từ vô thủy, cho tới ngày giải thoát khỏi vòng sinh tử luân hồi. Do đó, Phật giáo không có khái niệm về một nơi chốn dành riêng cho những người đã chết, mà dân gian thường hay gọi là cõi âm hay là âm phủ. Có thể đây là những từ ngữ của tín ngưỡng dân gian.

Trước đây, trong một buổi khai thị cho một nhóm Phật tử khi đến tham học với Hòa Thượng Thích Thanh Từ tại Thiền Viện Trúc Lâm Phượng Hoàng Đà Lạt (trong đó có người viết), Ngài cho biết “lỗi lầm mê tín đốt vàng mã này là do nơi quý Tăng ni không giáo dục quần chúng Phật tử.”

Cố Hòa Thượng Thích Thánh Nghiêm, một vị cao Tăng thời cận đại, trong một bài giảng Phật Pháp, nói rằng: “Rất đáng tiếc là hiện nay, đa số tăng ni cũng không hiểu đạo lý, thậm chí Phật tử ở Trung Hoa lục địa sang Đài Loan còn phát minh ra loại tiền giấy đặc biệt gọi là "tiền giấy vãng sinh", tức là trên một tờ giấy màu vàng, dùng mực đỏ in bài chú vãng sinh bằng chữ Phạn. Thực ra, công dụng tụng chú và tác dụng đốt tiền giấy là hai chuyện căn bản khác nhau…” Hơn nữa, các tăng ni tụng kinh, lễ sám, cầu đảo v.v…đều có viết sớ. Đọc sớ xong rồi đốt sớ đi. Đó là bắt chước đạo gia đọc sớ cho quỷ thần nghe, đó là mê tín, hoàn toàn không có căn cứ gì trong giáo lý đạo Phật cả. Trong mọi việc, Phật giáo đều chủ trương lấy tâm thành kính để có cảm ứng. Đã đạt tới chỗ tâm thành và cảm ứng rồi, là có linh nghiệm, chứ không cần phải đốt lá sớ.”

Nếu cho rằng việc đốt vàng mã làm người sống cảm thấy trong lòng thanh thản hơn, an lạc hơn, thì chỉ là một cách nói, một cách đánh lừa tâm thức, nếu có chăng chỉ là an lạc tạm thời như người dùng thuốc phiện. Muốn tâm thảnh thơi an lạc, không có gì hay hơn là trong cuộc sống hàng ngày chúng ta thực hiện lời Phật dạy:

Không làm điều xấu, ác

Siêng làm điều thiện, lành

Tự thanh tịnh tâm ý

Còn chuyện hoang đường như đốt vàng mã, thì ngoài việc đã làm tổn hại tài nguyên, còn mâu thuẫn cả về mặt tâm tư. Trong khi chúng ta cầu nguyện cho người thân quá vãng được tái sanh vào cõi an lành, như sanh cõi trời hay cõi người hay về cảnh giới Tây phương cực lạc hay một cảnh giới thanh tịnh nào đó mà lại đi đốt giấy tiền vàng mã và đồ dùng bằng giấy xuống âm phủ cho người thân tiêu dùng trong các lễ tang, lễ giỗ, thì như vậy có phải chúng ta cầu cho người thân ở mãi cảnh giới âm u tối tăm đó để xài tiền ma, đồ dùng ma hay sao. Thậm chí có người, khi đốt xong còn lo lắng không biết người thân có nhận được không? …

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/p22a21696/03-

.... o ....

Song ngữ: Burning Votive Paper: A Superstitious Custom That Needs to Be Abolished / Đốt vàng mã một hủ tục mê tín cần hủy bỏ

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

During the annual rituals to worship Mr. Cong and Mr. Tao (on the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month), the Nguyen Tieu festival (on the full moon day of the 1st lunar month), and the Vu Lan festival (on the full moon day of the 7th lunar month), many people buy votive paper to burn, praying for prosperity and good luck. They even purchase and burn ritual votive paper in the shape of modern personal gadgets like iPhones and iPad Air tablets to offer to Mr. Cong and Mr. Tao. Additionally, they buy more during the Tet Festival to send to their deceased parents and ancestors. According to Professor Ngo Duc Thinh, Director of the Center for Research and Preservation of Vietnamese Religious Culture, many people burn joss paper in a wasteful and incorrect manner.

Professor Thinh said that his family never buys iPhone or iPad votive papers to offer to their ancestors. Because in the past, people were unfamiliar with concepts such as iPhones, cars, and televisions. Therefore, even if they received it, they would not know how to use it. During a press briefing on the 2014 Perfume Pagoda Festival held in Hanoi, Venerable Thich Minh Hien, the Abbot of Perfume Pagoda, expressed concern over a common misconception. He stated that many people mistakenly believe that burning excessive amounts of joss paper for the underworld will bring them wealth and good luck. The Venerable explained that at the Huong Pagoda, the practice of burning joss paper money to the underworld has persisted for many years. However, this practice is primarily observed by business people, while true Buddhists do not participate in burning joss paper money. "There is no sacredness in burning votive paper," affirmed Venerable Thich Minh Hien.

According to Chinese history, it is important to note that the custom of burning votive paper dates back to the Han Dynasty. The reason is that the king wanted to follow the teachings of Confucius, who said, "Respect the deceased as you respect the living, and honor the departed as if they are still present." People believe that the deceased in the afterlife still exist and have the same needs as the living, such as money, housing, and food. Therefore, when the king dies, the royal court must place real money in the coffin for the king to take with him. Then the mandarins imitated the king, and the people imitated the mandarins. They also buried actual money with the deceased. Thieves were aware of this, which is why they resorted to digging up the graves of wealthy individuals, such as the tomb of King Han Van De. This particular tomb was excavated by thieves who made off with all the gold, silver, and jewels. Later, officials and individuals discovered that burying actual money was too costly, prompting them to resort to using paper cutouts to create counterfeit currency and fake gold as substitutes. Gradually, people began to imitate it, and it became a custom. In the 26th year of Khai Nguyen (738), during the reign of Đường Huyền Tông, the king issued an edict permitting the use of paper money instead of physical currency for requiem offerings conducted by the royal priest Vuong Du. The official use of votive paper started there.

Not long after, people became discouraged and abandoned this custom because they realized that burning votive paper was ineffective. They burned all the items necessary for the deceased's consumption without witnessing any dreams or phenomena that would prove the deceased's entitlement to use them. This was especially difficult for poor individuals who could not afford to purchase votive items. As a result, they decided to stop burning these items, leading to a decline in the profession of making votive objects. The Chinese book "Trực Ngôn Cảnh Giác" (Straight Words To Be Vigilant) recounts that Vuong Luan was a descendant of Vuong Du. Because he did not want the family-owned profession of making votive papers to be lost, he made every effort to revive the practice of creating votive offerings. As a result, he devised a plan. A close friend secretly planning to fake his death, Vuong Luan announced a few days later that his friend had passed away. He then wrapped the body in a shroud and placed it in a coffin, awaiting burial. But the truth was, Vuong Luan's friend was still alive. Even though he was in the coffin, there was still a hole at the bottom to allow for breathing and the insertion of food. On the day of the funeral, amidst the grand music and bustling funeral offerings, Vuong Luan brought joss paper and paper items, such as houses, clothes, and figurines, to symbolize the deceased's life. He personally conducted the offering ceremony. He then burned all the joss paper, money, and figurines representing life.

When the votive paper was burned, the coffin vibrated naturally. People saw clearly, so they quickly opened the coffin lid together. Vuong Luan's close friend was indeed resurrected. He knelt down in front of Vuong Luan, thanked him, and informed everyone that the gods in the underworld had accepted the votive paper objects and the paper doll, thus freeing his soul. Then he returned to the earthly world and was resurrected.

Everyone believed that the resurrection story was true, and this narrative was widely retold in folklore. As a result, Vuong Luan's votive products became highly sought after and flourished once again. Therefore, votive paper merchants quickly became wealthy, and this trade spread to neighboring countries, including Vietnam, for consumption. Later, due to professional competition, a close friend exposed Vuong Luan's cunning scheme, and that is why we are aware of this dubious story today.

This tradition of burning votive paper has had a profound impact on our country, from the monarchy to the general population. The largest burning of votive paper in Vietnam in the early 20th century occurred at the funeral of King Khai Dinh. After the king's death on November 25, 1925, the Hue court used votive paper to create replicas of the entire Kien Trung palace and various items belonging to the king, including royal palanquins and chariots, which were then burned as offerings for the deceased king.

Maybe since then, Vietnamese people have made it a tradition to burn joss paper, also known as fake money, on various occasions. These occasions include the full moon day, the first day of every lunar month, New Year's Day, the ancestors' death anniversary, the day of cleaning the house, the day to release bad luck, the day of making an altar, or the day of picking incense bowls. It is believed that burning joss paper is a way to pay tribute to the deceased and ensure their prosperity in the underworld. It is also done in the hopes of seeking forgiveness and finding peace of mind. With the belief that the more votive items they purchase, the greater their fortune and peace will be, people willingly exchange real currency for counterfeit money, such as red and green papers or other objects crafted from colorful votive paper.

Today, in the era of scientific civilization, it is widely understood that the deceased cannot utilize money or possessions that are cremated or buried with them. Yet, there are still people in Hanoi who offer votive paper products in the form of iPhones, iPads, Honda Dreams, and computers to the deceased. I wonder if, when they were alive, those deceased individuals knew how to operate a computer, iPhone, iPad, or Honda car.

A news report recounted the following:

"At Hang Ma Street, which serves as the main distribution point for votive goods to street vendors in bustling shopping areas, the minimum price for a set of offerings to the gods is 15,000 VND. The price for worshiping sentient beings is also around the same range. We jostled around and asked to buy offerings at "affordable" prices that were not being sold by the shop owners. I witnessed a middle-aged woman and her daughter come to buy votive offerings in the form of miniature houses, cars, cell phones, televisions, motorcycles, clothes, and US dollars. They also bought a paper girl, resembling a doll, dressed in high heels, a short skirt, and a mid-length shirt. When the mother held the "girl" in her hand, her daughter immediately grabbed a pair of small scissors and repeatedly stabbed the life-sized doll in the face. When asked about her daughter's peculiar behavior, the middle-aged woman explained, "Her late father used to be the general manager. Now we have to send him a female secretary, but we have to make sure she is unattractive so that she doesn't become romantically involved with her father."

Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the abbot of Bai Dinh Pagoda (Ninh Binh), stated, "The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha does not support the practice of burning votive paper. Furthermore, there is no mention in any of Buddha's scriptures instructing people to burn votive paper." That's right, there is absolutely no record of burning votive paper to offer to the dead in the Buddhist canon. Buddhism completely rejects this superstitious custom. The concept of life and death in Buddhism is seen as two links in an unending chain of birth and death, spanning from time immemorial until the day of liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Therefore, Buddhism does not have the concept of a place reserved for the dead, commonly referred to as the underworld. Maybe these are words of folk belief.

Previously, during a Dharma session at Truc Lam Phuong Hoang Zen Monastery in Da Lat, the Venerable Thich Thanh Tu made a statement to a group of Buddhists, which included me. He said, "The practice of burning votive paper is a superstitious mistake that occurs because the monks and nuns have not properly educated the Buddhist community."

The late Venerable Thich Thanh Nghiem, a highly respected modern monk, said in a Buddhist lecture, "It is very unfortunate that nowadays, the majority of monks and nuns, even in China, do not understand the Dharma." Taiwan also invented a special type of paper money called "rebirth paper money." This money is printed on yellow paper using red ink to display the rebirth mantra in Sanskrit. In fact, the effects of reciting mantras and burning joss paper money are two fundamentally different things. Furthermore, monks and nuns who recite sutras, perform repentance ceremonies, and pray for blessings, among other practices, all have written notes that are chanted and burned in the offering rituals. That custom is derived from the Taoists, who recite scriptures to ghosts and deities. It is a superstition and has absolutely no basis in Buddhist teachings. In all things, Buddhism advocates using a sincere heart to gain inspiration. Once you have reached a state of sincerity and understanding, you will have a spiritual experience, and there is no need to burn the notes as offerings to deities and spirits.”

If you believe that burning votive paper brings a sense of peace and joy to the living, it is merely a metaphorical expression that deceives the mind. In reality, it only provides temporary tranquility, similar to the effects of using opium. If you want a joyfully peaceful mind, there is nothing better than practicing the teachings of Buddha in our daily lives.

Don't engage in any unwholesome activities.

Be diligent in doing good.

Keep your mind pure.

As for myths like burning votive paper, they damage resources and contradict wishes. While we pray for our deceased loved ones to be reborn in a peaceful realm, such as the heavenly or human world, the Western blissful realm, or some other pure realm, during funerals and death anniversaries, we burn joss paper money and items to send them to the underworld for our relatives to use. Do we pray for our loved ones to remain in that dark realm indefinitely, spending ghostly money and using votive paper items? After burning votive paper, some people even worry about whether their deceased loved ones will receive it to use in the underworld.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

.... o ....