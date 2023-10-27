Song ngữ: Picking buds on the first days of the lunar year/ Hái lộc đầu xuân

Hái lộc đầu xuân

Tâm Diệu

Cũng như người Việt trong nước, cứ vào mỗi dịp tết Nguyên Đán, người Việt hải ngoại, Phật tử cũng như không phải Phật tử thường hay đi chùa lễ Phật và hái lộc vào đêm giao thừa và những ngày đầu năm, để cầu phúc, cầu may, xin Trời Phật, Bồ Tát phù hộ cho bản thân và gia đình năm mới được mọi điều tốt lành, tai qua nạn khỏi, mọi sự hạnh thông như ý muốn.

Vì hoàn cảnh nên đa số các chùa tại hải ngoại không có vườn rộng để trồng hoa mầu và các cây ăn trái mà chỉ trồng một số cây cảnh, đủ để làm đẹp cảnh chùa. Do đó, những năm vừa qua, các chùa ở những nơi đông người Việt cư ngụ đã mua hàng nghìn trái cam quít trước tết đề làm quà phát lộc đầu năm cho Phật tử đến chùa lễ Phật, nhằm tránh cho những cây cảnh quanh chùa khỏi bị hư hại.

Nhiều người đi chùa hái lộc đầu năm cứ nghĩ tưởng hễ đầu năm, hái được nhiều lộc thì quanh năm sẽ được hưởng nhiều lợi lộc, được lên lương, thăng quan tiến chức, buôn may bán đắt và trúng số vài chục triệu…. Thế nên vào đêm giao thừa người người đến chùa hái lộc bẻ cành, có người còn mang cả chậu hoa kiểng của chùa về nhà. Thật đáng thương thay!

Đầu năm đi chùa lễ Phật là một tập tục dễ thương của người Việt, là một nét văn hoá truyền thống tốt đẹp của dân tộc, nhưng chỉ đi chùa lễ Phật thôi, xin đừng hái lộc, bẻ cành, ngắt hoa, và cầu xin đủ thứ, mà thay vào đó là tích cực gieo nhân trồng phước.

Hễ muốn có lộc thì phải gieo nhân. Một khi nhân đã gieo trồng thì tương lai cảm quả sẽ không sai khác, trồng dưa được dưa, trồng đậu được đậu. Nhà Phật tin rằng tất cả mọi chuyện chúng ta đang thọ hưởng bây giờ, đều chỉ là hoa trái của những hành động của ta trong quá khứ, và hiện tại ta đang làm gì thì kết quả tương ứng sẽ xảy đến cho ta trong tương lai. Nếu muốn có cuộc sống an lạc hạnh phúc hay muốn được hưởng lộc nhiều, phước nhiều, cần phải gieo nhiều nhân lành. Thay vì hái lộc, thay vì cầu xin Trời Phật, chúng ta nên gieo nhân lành bằng cách nghĩ đến các điều thiện, nói các điều thiện và làm các việc thiện. Thế nào là việc thiện? Chính là những việc tốt, việc lành, những việc làm mang lại an lạc hạnh phúc cho mình, cho người và không làm tổn hại đến những chúng sinh khác. Một vài thí dụ cụ thể là ăn chay, không sát sinh, phóng sinh, giúp nuôi trẻ mồ côi, săn sóc người già, kẻ bệnh hoạn tật nguyền. Nói chung là làm những công tác từ thiện xã hội.

Gieo nhân lành, nhân thiện, không những sẽ được nhiều lộc trong tương lai mà còn được cả phước và thọ, tức là hưởng được nhiều điều may mắn tốt lành và có được mạng sống dài lâu, không bệnh tật.

Con người ta trên thế gian, ai ai cũng mong muốn giầu sang phú quý, mạnh khoẻ sống lâu và may mắn; mà hầu như ít ai để ý đến các loại nhân đã và đang gieo trồng: quả giàu sang phú quý là nhân bố thí, quả mạnh khoẻ sống lâu và may mắn là nhân không sát sanh, nhân phóng sinh và nhân giúp đỡ người khác. Trong kho tàng truyện cổ Phật Giáo có hai câu chuyện ngắn liên quan đến vấn đề gieo nhân hái quả này.

Câu chuyện thứ nhất lên quan đến nhân bố thí và giúp đỡ người khác. Chuyện kể rằng: công chúa Nhật Quang, con của vua Ba Tư Nặc nước Xá Vệ, có vẻ đẹp thuỳ mị, tính tình đoan trang, thông minh và đức hạnh. Tuy sanh trong hoàng tộc, sống cao sang , nhưng lùc nào vẫn giữ thái độ nhã nhặn khiêm tốn, nhất là đối với những kẻ nghèo khổ, tật nguyền, cô luôn luôn tìm cách giúp đỡ. Không những vua cha và hoàng hậu yêu quý mà các quan lớn nhỏ trong triều và dân chúng cũng quý mến công chúa không kém.

Một hôm, trong lúc vui, vua cha nói với công chúa rằng: “cả nước không ai đẹp, dễ thương và hạnh phúc bằng con, đời con được như thế là nhờ sức của cha mẹ vậy…” Công chúa Nhật Quang trả lời vua: “Tâu phụ vương, công ơn sinh thành và dưỡng dục của phụ vương và mẫu hậu con không bao giờ dám quên. Nhưng đời con được hạnh phúc như thế này, con nghĩ cũng bởi ảnh hưởng của cha mẹ một phần nào, nhưng phần lớn là nhờ kiếp trước con đã tu nhân tích đức.”

Vua Ba Tư Nặc bị chạm tự ái và muốn bảo thủ ý của mình là đúng nên nhờ một viên cận thần tìm một người con trai bằng tuổi thật nghèo để gả công chúa cho. Vua nói với công chúa : “hôm kia con đã nói: “hạnh phúc của con hiện tại là phần lớn do con đã tu nhân tích đức ngày trước. Nay ta muốn xem lời ấy ra sao, nên ta đã quyết định gả con cho một chàng thanh niên hành khất, nếu thật như lời con nói con cũng sẽ trở nên giầu có sung sướng. Con hãy sửa soạn ngày mai lên đường với chồng con…”

Sáng ngày hôm sau, công chúa vào lạy tạ cha mẹ và từ biệt mọi người rồi bình tĩnh ra đi với chàng hành khất. Cả nhà và các quan cận thần đều khóc lóc thương xót, nhưng không ai dám cản ngăn ý định của vua.

Rời hoàng cung, hướng về miền quê, không biết đi về phương nào lập nghiệp, công chúa hỏi chàng hành khất quê quán ở đâu và vì sao mà phải đi hành khất. Chàng hành khất nói gia đình ngày xưa cũng khá giả, nhưng vì ham chơi nên khi cha mẹ qua đời phải bán hết cả ruộng vườn nhà cửa, nay chỉ còn một sở vườn hoang, nên phải đi hành khất. Một hôm đi lang thang thì gặp một vị quan hỏi gia thế rồi dẫn vào cung gặp vua. Tôi không biết vì sao vua lại đem công chúa gả cho một kẻ nghèo hèn như tôi.

Nghe xong câu chuyện hai người quyết định về sở vườn hoang còn lại để tạm trú. Họ tìm cách dựng một cái chòi nhỏ nơi đây sinh sống. Không ngờ, đến khi đào đất dựng cột nhà thì bắt gặp ba cái chum lớn niêm khằn cẩn thận. Hai người mở ra thấy toàn là vàng bạc châu báu. Công chúa vui mừng đem bán một số vàng bạc rồi mướn nhân công tạo lập lâu đài vườn tược, trồng tỉa hoa quả. Vốn sẵn có lòng từ, công chúa tiếp tục bố thí tiền cho những người nghèo và giúp đỡ những người khác, nên kẻ ăn người ở trong nhà và dân làng đều yêu mến hai người và chẳng bao lâu sở vườn hoang biến thành lâu đài tráng lệ, mọi người vô ra tấp nập.

Tin đồn công chúa về tới hoàng cung. Vua Ba Tư Nặc nhất mực không tin liền đến tận nơi dò xét thì quả đúng như vậy, nhưng vẫn thắc mắc không biết tiền kiếp công chúa đã gieo những nhân lành gì mà ngày nay lại gặt được nhiều phước báo như vậy. Vua nghĩ ngợi không ra bèn tìm đến đức Phật xin Ngài khai thị.

Sau khi nghe câu chuyện công chúa do vua tường trình, đức Phật bèn kể cho vua nghe câu chuyện từ thời đức Phật Ca Diếp, có cặp vợ chồng thương buôn giầu có, người vợ hay làm các việc bố thí cúng dường, qui y Tam Bảo, luôn giúp đỡ người, nhất là với kẻ tật nguyền, nghèo khó; Nàng cũng luôn luôn khuyên mọi người bỏ ác làm lành, quy y Tam Bảo. Trong khi đó người chồng thì nghịch lại, mỗi khi thấy vợ bố thí thì tỏ ý không vừa lòng, tìm cách can ngăn…Một hôm nhân ngày lễ Tết, người vợ đi chùa lễ Phật cúng dường Tam Bảo và bố thí kẻ nghèo trong ba ngày liên tiếp, người chồng không bằng lòng mà muốn dùng số tiền đó sắm sửa thêm nhà, thêm cửa. Người vợ khuyên chồng nên dùng một số tiền làm các việc phước thiện, giúp các người nghèo bởi vì theo kinh Phật dạy những người nghèo khổ hiện tại đều do đời trước tham lam ích kỷ, không bố thí giúp người…Nghe vợ giải thích, người chồng tỉnh ngộ, từ đó không ngăn cản vợ mà còn rất hăng hái làm việc phước thiện.

Này đại vương, Phật nói -- Người vợ đó chính là công chúa Nhật Quang ngày nay và người chồng công chúa hiện tại cũng chính là người chồng thương buôn giầu có ngày trước. Ngày trước lúc chưa tỉnh ngộ, anh ta bỏn xẻn, ngăn cản việc làm phước thiện của vợ, nên ngày nay phải chịu đói rách một thời. Còn công chúa Nhật Quang, vì đời trước sốt sắng bố thí nên được quả báo giầu sang sung sướng, nhiều người mến phục và thường khuyên mọi người bỏ ác làm lành, quy y Tam Bảo nên ngày nay được quả báo thông minh…

Vua Ba Tư nặc nghe câu chuyện tiền kiếp của công chúa Nhật Quang bèn tỉnh ngộ và hiểu rõ lý nhân quả. Vua lạy tạ Phật và vui vẻ ra về.

Câu chuyện thứ hai liên quan đến nhân không sát sanh và phóng sanh. Chuyện kể rằng tại một ngôi chùa nọ có một chú Sa di được sư phụ cho phép trở về thăm cha mẹ, vì Sư có thần thông nên được biết trong vòng một tháng nữa là thọ mạng của chú sa di sẽ chấm dứt. Trên đường đi về quê, chú Sa di thấy một ổ kiến lớn đang sắp sửa bị trôi theo dòng nước lũ, chú vội vàng tìm cách cứu để ổ kiến khỏi bị chết. Chú về thăm nhà và sau đó trở lại chùa. Nhiều tháng trời trôi qua, chú vẫn tiếp tục tu hành niệm Phật ăn chay bên sư phụ. Sư phụ của chú rất thắc mắc, một hôm hỏi chú chuyện gì đã xảy ra khi chú về thăm cha mẹ. Chú kể rõ tự sự chuyến về thăm quê, kể cả chuyện chú cứu vớt một ổ kiến to. Sư phụ mới hiểu việc kéo dài thọ mạng chính là nhân cứu giúp chúng sinh và nhân không sát sinh. Trong kinh Phật cũng dạy nhân sát sinh có thể đưa đến địa ngục, làm loài bàng sinh, quả báo nhẹ là làm người với tuổi thọ ngắn và hay bệnh hoạn.

Qua hai câu chuyện trên, chúng ta thấy rằng công chúa Nhật Quang được quả báo giầu sang sung sướng là do nhân bố thí đời trước, được quả báo thông minh là do nhân khuyên người khác làm lành tránh ác, quả báo tướng mạo đoan trang đẹp đẽ là do nhân đời trước giúp đỡ kẻ tật nguyền. Còn chú Sa di trong câu chuyện thứ hai, do nhân cứu mạng sống của một ổ kiến to, nhân ăn chay không giết hại chúng sinh nên mạng sống được kéo dài, không bệnh tật.

Hòa thượng Tịnh Không trong thời giảng Kinh Lăng Nghiêm tại Úc Châu cũng giảng rõ “tận tâm tận lực bố thí pháp, bố thí tiền, làm các việc lành là công đức vô lượng”. Ngài khuyên chúng ta nên tu hạnh bố thí, bố thí tài thì được giầu có, không bao giờ thiếu thốn, bố thí pháp được thông minh trí tuệ, trong bất cứ hoàn cảnh nào không thể bị mê hoặc điên đảo, bố thí vô uý, cứu sinh, cứu mạng được mạnh khoẻ sống lâu…

Nhân quả rõ ràng, khi chúng ta làm lợi ích cho tha nhân, chắc chắn về sau chúng ta sẽ thọ hưởng một hay nhiều niềm an lạc hạnh phúc. Một nhân thiện sắp sẵn một quả lành ở tương lai. Càng gieo nhiều nhân thiện thì phước báo càng sâu dày. Phước được ví như tấm ngân phiếu bank check. Tiền deposit ngân hàng càng nhiều thì ngân phiếu càng có giá trị lớn. Do đó đầu năm đi lễ chùa không phải để hái lộc, hái hoa, bẻ cành và cầu xin đủ thứ mà là để gieo nhân tích luỹ phước đức.

(Trích trong sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, nxb Nhà xuất bản Hồng Đức 2014)

Picking buds on the first days of the lunar year

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Like Vietnamese people in Vietnam, every Lunar New Year, overseas Vietnamese, both Buddhists and non-Buddhists, often visit pagodas to worship Buddha and pick buds on New Year's Eve and the first days of the year. They pray for good luck and blessings from the Buddha, Bodhisattvas, and heavenly beings for themselves and their families. They hope for a year filled with prosperity, free from disasters, and abundant happiness.

Because of various circumstances, most pagodas overseas do not have extensive gardens for growing flowers and fruit trees. Instead, they typically have a limited number of ornamental trees, which are sufficient to enhance the beauty of the pagoda surroundings. Therefore, in recent years, pagodas in areas with a large Vietnamese population have been purchasing thousands of citrus fruits before Tet as auspicious gifts for Buddhists who visit the pagoda to worship Buddha at the start of the year. This is done to prevent any harm to the decorative trees surrounding the pagoda.

Many people visit the pagoda at the beginning of the year to pluck buds, which are considered symbols of wealth. They believe that by collecting a large number of buds, they will experience numerous benefits throughout the year, such as receiving a salary increase, getting promoted, achieving successful trades, and even winning millions in the lottery. On New Year's Eve, people visit the pagoda to pluck flower buds and snap branches. Some individuals even take home decorative flower pots from the pagoda. How pitiful!

Going to the temple to worship Buddha at the beginning of the year is a cherished custom among Vietnamese people and a significant traditional cultural practice of the nation. However, when visiting the temple, it is important to only worship Buddha. It is not appropriate to pick buds, break branches, pluck flowers, or ask for various things. Visiting temples is a great opportunity to sow the seeds of good karma and actively cultivate blessings.

If you want to have good fortune, you must sow seeds. Once the seed has been planted, the future will yield corresponding outcomes. Just as planting melons results in melons, planting beans results in beans. Buddhists believe that everything we are currently experiencing is the result of our past actions and that our present actions will determine our future outcomes. If you want to lead a peaceful and happy life and enjoy abundant fortune and blessings, you need to sow many good deeds. Instead of seeking blessings or favors from the Buddha by plucking flowers or making requests, we should focus on cultivating positive actions by thinking good thoughts, speaking kind words, and performing virtuous deeds. What is goodness? These are words and actions that bring peace and happiness to ourselves and others and that do not harm other sentient beings. Some specific examples are being vegetarian, not killing or releasing animals, helping to raise orphans, and taking care of the elderly and the sick. In general, they are activities carried out for social charity work.

Those who sow good deeds will receive many blessings in the future. They will live happily, enjoy wealth, and have a long, healthy life.

Everyone in the world desires to attain wealth, achieve a high social status, lead a long and healthy life, and experience good fortune. However, few people pay attention to the types of seeds that have been planted. People have wealth and high social positions thanks to living almsgiving in the past. People are healthy, live long, and have good luck because, in the past, they lived without killing, frequently releasing animals, and assisting others. In the treasury of ancient Buddhist stories, there are two short stories related to this issue of sowing causes and reaping fruit.

The first story concerns giving and helping others. The story goes: Princess Nhật Quang, the daughter of King Ba Tư Nặc of Xá Vệ, possessed charming beauty, a dignified personality, intelligence, and virtue. Although she was born into a royal family and lived a luxurious life, she always maintained a courteous and humble attitude, especially towards the poor and disabled. She consistently sought to provide assistance to those in need. Not only did the king and queen love her, but the high-ranking and low-ranking mandarins in the court, as well as the common people, also loved the princess equally.

One day, while feeling joyful, the king said to the princess, "No one in the entire kingdom is as beautiful, adorable, and content as you. Your life is like this, thanks to the strength and fortune of your parents."

Princess Nhật Quang replied to the king, "Dear father, I will never forget the kindness of my parents in giving birth to me and raising me. But my life has been as happy as this, I believe partly due to my parents' influence, but mostly because I have nurtured positive qualities and accumulated virtue in my past lives."

King Ba Tư Nặc was consumed by his pride and was determined to prove that his opinion was correct. In order to do so, he instructed a courtier to locate a man of the same age who was extremely impoverished to marry the princess. The king said to the princess, "The other day, you mentioned that your present happiness is mainly a result of the virtues you have cultivated in the past. Now, I want to understand the significance of those words, so I have decided to connect them to a young beggar through marriage. If what you say is true, you will also become rich and happy. Please prepare to leave tomorrow with your husband."

The next morning, the princess went in to thank her parents and say goodbye to everyone, then calmly left with the beggar. Both the royal family and the courtiers wept in pity, but no one dared to stop the king's intentions.

Leaving the palace and venturing into the countryside, unsure of which path to take in pursuit of a career, the princess asked the beggar and inquired about his origins and the reasons behind his need to beg. The beggar said that his family used to be quite wealthy. However, due to his love for playing, when his parents passed away, he had to sell all the fields and houses they owned. Now there is only one deserted garden left, so he had to become a beggar. One day, while wandering around, he encountered a Mandarin who inquired about his family background. The Mandarin then guided him to the palace to meet the king. He said he didn't know why the king had married the princess to a poor man like him.

The two decided to return to the remaining wilderness garden to stay temporarily. They tried to build a small hut here to live in. Unexpectedly, while excavating the ground to construct the foundation for the house's pillars, he stumbled upon three sizable, meticulously sealed jars. The two opened it and saw that it was full of gold, silver, and jewels. The princess happily sold some gold and silver and then hired workers to build a castle garden and grow fruit. Being inherently benevolent, the princess continued to give alms to the poor and help others. As a result, the people in the house and the villagers grew to love her. Soon, the wild garden transformed into a castle. Magnificent, with people bustling in and out.

Rumors about the princess building a castle spread throughout the palace. King Ba Tư Nặc did not believe it, so he immediately went to the place to investigate and found out that it was true. However, he still wondered what kind of good deeds the princess had done in her past life to receive so many blessings today. The king couldn't figure it out, so he went to the Buddha and asked for his advice.

After hearing the story of the princess as told by the king, the Buddha shared a story from the time of Buddha Kasyapa. It was about a wealthy merchant couple, where the wife frequently made alms and offerings, and sought refuge in the Three Jewels. She dedicated herself to helping others, particularly those who were disabled or impoverished. She always advised people to abandon evil, do good, and take refuge in the Three Jewels. Meanwhile, the husband was the opposite. Every time he saw his wife giving alms, he expressed his displeasure and tried to dissuade her. One day during the Tet holiday, the wife went to the temple to worship Buddha, make offerings to the Three Jewels, and give alms to the poor for three consecutive days. The husband was not satisfied and wanted to use that money to buy additional houses. The wife advised her husband to use some of the money to perform charitable acts and assist the less fortunate. According to Buddhist scriptures, it is believed that those who are currently impoverished were once selfish and greedy in their past lives, neglecting to offer alms to those in need. Hearing his wife's explanation, the husband came to his senses and, from then on, not only refrained from stopping his wife but also became very enthusiastic about doing good deeds.

Buddha replied to the king that in their past life, the wife was Princess Nhật Quang, and the husband of the current princess was also a wealthy merchant from their previous life. In the past, before he had awakened, he was stingy and prevented his wife from doing good deeds. As a result, today he has to endure hunger and poverty for a while. Princess Nhật Quang, due to her previous life's generosity in giving alms, is now experiencing the retribution of wealth and happiness. Many people admired her and often advised others to abandon evil and do good, seeking refuge in the Three Jewels. As a result, she is now reaping the rewards of her intelligence.

When King Ba Tư Nặc heard the story of Princess Nhật Quang's past life, he awakened and comprehended the principle of cause and effect. The king bowed to Buddha and left happily.

The second story concerns the benefits of refraining from killing and releasing animals. The story goes that at a certain temple, there was a novice monk who was granted permission by his master to visit his parents. Because the abbot monk possessed supernatural powers, he foresaw that the novice monk's life would come to an end within a month. On his way back to his hometown, the novice monk noticed a sizable anthill on the verge of being washed away by the floodwaters. He quickly found a way to save the anthill from destruction. He returned home to visit and then went back to the temple. Many months passed, and he continued to practice, recite the Buddha's name, and eat vegetarian meals with his master. His master was very curious. One day, he asked him what happened when he returned to visit his parents. He vividly recounted his journey back to his hometown, which included the tale of how he rescued a massive anthill. Master then understood that prolonging one's life is both the means to help sentient beings and the means to refrain from killing. In Buddhist scriptures, it is also taught that those who kill are likely to face severe consequences such as falling into hell or being reborn as an animal. Even if they face milder consequences, they may be reborn as a human with a short lifespan and frequent illnesses.

Through the two stories above, we can observe that Princess Nhật Quang's wealth, luxury, and happiness are attributed to her act of giving alms in her previous life. Her intelligence is a result of her advising others to do good and avoid evil. Furthermore, her dignified beauty is a consequence of her kindness and assistance to the disabled in her previous life. As for the novice monk in the second story, his life was prolonged and he remained disease-free. This was attributed to his act of saving the life of a large ant hill and his commitment to a vegetarian diet, which prevented him from killing sentient beings.

Venerable Tịnh Không, while teaching the Shurangama Sutra in Australia, also clearly explained that "devotedly and diligently sharing the Dharma, giving monetary donations to others, and performing good deeds result in immeasurable merits." He advised us to practice giving. Because if you give material things to others, in the future you will become wealthy and never be in need. Because if you share Dharma with others, you will become more intelligent in the future and will never be deluded under any circumstances. Because if you instill fearlessness in others and save the lives of sentient beings, you will be rewarded with good health and longevity in the future.

If there is a cause, there will be an effect. When you benefit others, you will certainly experience peace and happiness in the future. A good deed now will yield positive results in the future. The more goodness you sow, the greater your blessings will be. Blessings are like a bank check. The more money deposited in the bank, the higher the value of the check. Therefore, going to the pagoda at the beginning of the year is not about picking buds, plucking flowers, breaking branches, and praying for various things, but rather an opportunity to sow good deeds and accumulate merit.

(Excerpted from the book Live The Buddhist Teachings, Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

