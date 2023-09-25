Song ngữ: The World Is Impermanent, And Life Exists Only In The Present Moment / Cuộc Đời Thì Vô Thường, Sự Sống Chỉ Có Mặt Ngay Trong Giây Phút Hiện Tại

Cuộc đời thì vô thường, sự sống chỉ có mặt ngay trong giây phút hiện tại

Tâm Diệu

Nếu chúng ta nhìn kỹ lại bản thân thì sẽ thấy là dường như chúng ta ít khi thực sự sống ngay trong giây phút hiện tại, mà thường để tâm trí hồi tưởng về những việc trong quá khứ hoặc suy nghĩ, tính toán tới những chuyện sẽ xảy ra trong tương lai.

Trong khi đó, đối diện với người và việc trước mặt, ngay trong hiện tại, thì lại lơ là, chứ chúng ta không chú tâm, không sống hết mình với giây phút hiện tại. Đôi khi người đối diện chúng ta nói, nhưng chúng ta thì lại còn đang mải nghĩ về những vấn đề nào đó của riêng mình đến nỗi chính người đối thoại phải hỏi: “Ủa, anh/chị đang nghĩ gì thế, có nghe tôi nói không vậy?”. Đó là tình trạng “sống say, chết mộng”, không “thực sự sống”.

Đức Phật là vị giác ngộ. Đạo Phật là đạo Giác Ngộ. Giác ngộ cái gì? Giác ngộ chính con người thật, bộ mặt thật từ ngàn đời trước khi chúng ta trôi lăn vào dòng sông sinh tử, bị làn sóng tâm ý thức lôi cuốn, nhận chìm vào vòng vô minh tham ái sinh diệt, tạo ra cái thế giới hiện tượng tương đối này, nó vốn là cái gì?

Nhà Phật quan niệm rằng giác ngộ được nguồn gốc của kiếp nhân sinh rồi thì mình tự giải thoát ra khỏi được sự ràng buộc của mê vọng, của vòng luân hồi sinh tử. Muốn thế, người hành giả phải hoàn toàn thanh tịnh hóa được tâm mình, chấm dứt mọi suy nghĩ mông lung, tâm viên ý mã.

Mục tiêu tối hậu là giác ngộ giải thoát hoàn toàn, nhưng giáo lý nhà Phật đã chia con đường lớn ra thành từng đoạn đường ngắn hay còn gọi là những bước đi nhỏ để mọi người, tùy theo hoàn cảnh, cơ duyên, đều có thể tự mình đạt được từng bước giải thoát trong đời sống hằng ngày. Những bước giải thoát nho nhỏ này chính là sự thực tập trong ngày, dành đôi chút thì giờ để “sống trong giây phút hiện tại”. Đó chính là những giây phút mà tâm trí con người thoát ra khỏi sự o ép căng thẳng vì những sự suy nghĩ triền miên về quá khứ và tương lai.

Những nỗi thống khổ của kiếp người có thể chia đại cương ra thành hai nhóm, thân khổ và tâm khổ. Nghèo đói, bệnh tật, vân vân, là thân khổ. Buồn rầu ghen tức, tiếc nuối, lo sợ, vân vân, là tâm khổ. Nhưng thường thì hai loại khổ này đều có liên hệ mật thiết với nhau, thân khổ thì tâm cũng thấy khổ. Tuy nhiên, người mãi chạy theo mê vọng quá thì sẽ có thể bị những nỗi khổ mà lẽ ra không đáng bị khổ, thí dụ nghèo đói, thất nghiệp thì lo sợ ngày mai không có cơm ăn. Nhưng nếu không nghèo đói, mà lại vẫn quá lo sợ về một tương lai sẽ nghèo đói, rồi từ đó nẩy sinh ra những sự quá lố, keo kiệt, bon chen, bần tiện khiến cho tâm trí bị o ép, không được giải thoát ngay cả những khi có thể sống thanh thản thì thật là đáng tiếc.

Nhà Phật theo con đường trung đạo. Mỗi Phật tử đều có thể áp dụng giáo lý nhà Phật vào hai giai đoạn tu tập, giai đoạn thứ nhất là ứng dụng giáo lý vào đời sống tương đối hàng ngày để đem lại niềm an lạc và giải thoát cho mình và cho xã hội và giai đoạn thứ hai là giai đoạn tu tập để giác ngộ giải thoát triệt để.

Trong đời sống hàng ngày thì ứng dụng hai quy tắc “Không làm những điều xấu ác” và ”Siêng làm những việc tốt lành”, thực hiện được những điều này, người Phật tử tin chắc sẽ được hưởng quả báo tốt lành. Nếu đã làm toàn những điều tốt lành mà vẫn gặp những điều xấu thì người Phật tử biết rằng họ đang phải trả những món nợ cũ, những ân oán trong quá khứ mà họ đã tạo.

Và một con đường thứ hai dành cho những người muốn hoàn toàn giác ngộ, giải thoát, thì bản thân người hành giả phải tự mình thanh tịnh hóa tâm, chấm dứt dòng suy nghĩ miên man che mờ Chân Tâm, để Trí Tuệ Bát Nhã, cũng còn gọi là Phật Tánh, hoặc Chân Tâm, hiển lộ.

Đối với nhà Phật thì “quá khứ qua rồi, tương lai chưa đến”, sự sống của chúng ta chính ở ngay giây phút hiện tại này. Nhà Phật đã ví sự sống của mỗi sinh vật tiếp giáp với cuộc đời cũng như cái bánh xe lăn trên mặt đất, nó chỉ tiếp cận ngay tại khúc cong ngắn ngủi của cái bánh xe đúng vào lúc lăn trên đất mà thôi. Cũng như mỗi sinh vật đều chỉ “sống thật” ngay lúc đang hít vào và thở ra, hơi thở trước thì đã chấm dứt, hơi thở sau thì chưa xuất hiện - và có thể sẽ không bao giờ xuất hiện, nếu đương sự thở ra mà không hít vào nữa, thì cuộc đời đã chấm dứt rồi. Cho nên chỉ có giây phút hiện tại là quan trọng mà thôi.

Do đó, đức Phật dạy rất nhiều pháp môn để cho đệ tử nhà Phật tu tập, ngõ hầu đạt được khả năng nhận biết được khi tâm ý thức của mình hoạt động miên man, lăng xăng, nhảy nhót từ chuyện này qua chuyện khác, từ quá khứ chạy qua tương lai, như con vượn chuyền cành, như con ngựa lồng phi nước đại. Nhận biết được để mà lập tức chấm dứt dòng thường lưu suy tưởng, đem tâm trở về hiện tại, đó là những pháp môn tu như Quán Niệm Hơi Thở, Tứ Niệm Xứ, Thiền Tông, Thiền Minh Sát Tuệ, Niệm Phật, vân vân . . .

Trong bài kinh Nhất Dạ Hiền Giả, đức Phật dạy:

Quá khứ không truy tìm

Tương lai không ước vọng.

Quá khứ đã đoạn tận,

Tương lai lại chưa đến,

Chỉ có pháp hiện tại

Tuệ quán chính ở đây.

Không động, không rung chuyển

Biết vậy, nên tu tập,

Hôm nay nhiệt tâm làm,

Ai biết chết ngày mai?

Không ai điều đình được,

Với đại quân thần chết,

Trú như vậy nhiệt tâm,

Đêm ngày không mệt mỏi,

Xứng gọi Nhứt dạ Hiền,

Bậc an tịnh, trầm lặng.

****

Mải mê với quá khứ và tương lai, chúng ta quên mất hiện tại. Cũng như câu chuyện ẩn dụ về một người bị cọp đuổi, anh ta phóng mình chạy, không kịp coi trước coi sau, lọt ngay xuống một cái giếng khô bỏ hoang. May thay, anh quơ tay chụp vội được cái rễ cây cổ thụ thòng xuống thành giếng. Bám chặt rễ cây, anh nhìn lên miệng giếng, thất kinh hồn vía khi thấy hai con chuột trắng và đen đang gặm rễ cây. Trong lúc tuyệt vọng, anh nhìn thấy một chùm nho đong đưa trước mặt. Vừa đói vừa khát, chùm nho đối với anh bây giờ chính là nguồn tiếp nối sự sống, anh vươn cổ tới gặm một trái, ôi mới ngon ngọt mát mẻ làm sao!

Có nhiều lối giải thích câu chuyện, nhưng nếu giải thích theo tinh thần bài này: “Cuộc đời thì vô thường, đầy bất trắc, sự sống chỉ có mặt ngay trong giây phút hiện tại” thì rõ ràng đối với anh chàng này, nghĩ về quá khứ giầu sang hoặc tương lai huy hoàng đều không ích lợi gì nữa, chỉ có quả nho trong hiện tại là giúp cho anh sống còn mà thôi. Cọp rượt dụ cho những bươi chải trong cuộc đời, lọt xuống giếng dụ cho những hiểm nguy mà con người thường gặp, chuột trắng và đen dụ cho ngày và đêm cứ lẳng lặng gặm mòn dần đời sống của kiếp người và cái rễ cây sẽ bị gặm đứt bất cứ lúc nào là dụ cho vô thường đến bất chợt, không ai có thể biết trước.

*****

Trong đời sống tương đối, không có cái gì vĩnh cửu, tất cả đều trong vòng “sinh, trụ, dị, diệt”, có nghĩa là mỗi sự vật đều xuất hiện, có mặt một thời gian, biến đổi dần, rồi chấm dứt, hoặc là chết, hoặc là tan vỡ. Đôi khi, có những sự vật không kịp đi đủ chu kỳ, sự chết hoặc tan vỡ đến bất thình lình, quá mau, khiến cho không ai biết trước được thời điểm biến mất của nó. Vậy mà chúng ta lãng quên đi, cứ tưởng rằng những người thân kia sẽ hiện hữu mãi mãi với chúng ta, cho nên chúng ta không tiếc những phút giây hiện tại, có thể là những giây phút cuối cùng trong cuộc đời mà họ và chúng ta có nhau. Chúng ta lơ là, không "sống thực sự" với họ trong lúc còn có thể, để rồi đây nếu chẳng may vô thường ập đến, thì lúc đó chúng ta có tiếc nuối cũng đã quá muộn màng.

Ngày 26 tháng 12 năm 2004, trong khi cuộc sống của mọi người thế giới đang trôi chảy, một ngày như mọi ngày, người nào việc nấy, thì bỗng nhiên thiên tai giáng xuống, trong vòng giây lát, một cơn sóng lớn như trái núi bằng nước ầm ầm đánh ập vào một miền bờ biển Á Châu, đập tan cả một vùng nhà cửa mênh mông vốn là vùng nghỉ mát trù phú, giết chết trên hai trăm ngàn người. Tai nạn xảy ra chỉ trong khoảnh khắc ngắn ngủi, vừa bằng thời gian uống một chén trà.

Một phóng viên nhà báo có kể lại như sau:

“…Vào cái ngày định mạng đó, Tilly Smith – một cháu bé gái 10 tuổi người Anh – đang đứng trên bờ biển Maikhao thuộc tỉnh Phuket, Thái Lan. Cả gia đình cháu đang vui vẻ thưởng thức cảnh sóng ngoài khơi cuồn cuồn đập vào bờ ra. Những người lớn thấy lạ thì chăm chú nhìn một cách tò mò. Nhưng cháu Tilly thì khiếp sợ, hét lên thất thanh:

- Chúng ta phải chạy ra khỏi bờ biển ngay lập tức, mẹ ơi, con sợ rằng đây sẽ là tsunami!

Đám người lớn ngẩn ra tỏ vẻ không hiểu cho đến khi Tilly hét thêm một từ ngữ thần diệu ngắn gọn:

- Một cơn sóng lớn khủng khiếp!

Lời cảnh báo của em được truyền đi như lửa cháy rừng. Trong giây phút, cả bãi biển bỗng vắng ngắt. Nhờ thế, vùng Maikhao trở thành một trong số rất ít nơi thoát được cảnh người chết hoặc thương tích nặng nề.

Mẹ cô bé kể lại: “Nghe con tôi la thất thanh, tôi chạy vội vàng ra khỏi bãi biển về khách sạn, phóng vội lên lầu vì nghĩ rằng nơi đó an toàn. Mấy phút sau, sóng biển đánh thốc vào ngay cái bãi biển đó và xóa tan tất cả mọi thứ trên đường sóng thần lướt qua. Thật là một quang cảnh kinh hoàng và tôi rất hãnh diện rằng con gái tôi đã biết để mà báo nguy cho mọi người.

Cũng là tình cờ may mắn mà Tilly có dịp biết được đó là tsunami. Vì cháu vừa mới được học về động đất ngay trước khi đi du lịch, kiến thức còn nóng hổi trong đầu, em đã cứu được biết bao nhiêu người"…

Trên đây là một trong số hiếm hoi những người chạy thoát lưỡi hái của tử thần. Ngoài ra, những hoàn cảnh thương tâm làm đau xót lòng người thì đầy dẫy, xuất hiện ngay trong buổi sáng ngày hôm sau, 27 tháng 12 năm 2004, khi ánh mặt trời ló dạng thì cũng là lúc sự thật kinh hoàng phơi bày trước mắt.

Đó đây, những người mẹ thất thần đi tìm con, lật lên từng cái xác, từng cái xác mà khi dòng nước rút lui đã bỏ lại trên bãi cát. Tiếng những người mẹ khóc gào thảm thiết, đó đây còn văng vẳng: - Con ơi, con ơi, con đâu rồi, con ơi, ...

Và những gương mặt tuyệt vọng của những người cha nhẫn nại mò mẫm trong những đống xác đã trương phình, mùi hôi xông lên nồng nặc để tìm đứa con thân yêu bé nhỏ từ nay xa cách ngàn đời. Không ai dám nhìn vào đôi mắt bi thương tuyệt vọng của những người mẹ, những người cha tội nghiệp.

Trong một ngôi chùa ở Batapola, Tích Lan, cháu Sujeewa Samarasingha, một cháu bé có cha mẹ, gia đình khá giả, có nhà cao cửa rộng, có quần áo đẹp đẽ, bỗng nhiên một buổi sớm mai, cháu mất tất cả, trở thành một trẻ mồ côi, được các nhà sư Phật giáo đem về sống tạm trong chùa, được nuôi bằng lòng hảo tâm của các thí chủ bố thí vật thực. Cháu kể lại: Tất cả gia đình cháu đều biến mất hết, nhà cửa bị phá sập, quần áo bị cuốn đi…

****

Trong đời sống tương đối này, không có gì là vĩnh cửu, thường hằng, tất cả đều trong vòng “thành, trụ hoại, không”, có nghĩa là mỗi sự vật đều xuất hiện, có mặt một thời gian, biến đổi dần, rồi chấm dứt, hoặc là chết, hoặc là tan vỡ. Nên nhà Phật có lời khuyên như sau:

Ngày hôm nay đã qua đi

Mạng sống đã thu ngắn lại

Như cá trong chậu thủy tinh

Dưới đáy có một lỗ nhỏ

Mỗi ngày rơi một giọt nước

Sống tối đa một trăm năm

Nhưng vô thường bỗng đến thăm

Cái chậu vỡ thành từng mảnh

Con cá giẫy giụa dưới đất

Rồi mắt nhắm lại, im lìm.

Đại chúng,

Hãy nhớ đời người lâu nhất

Cũng chỉ một trăm năm thôi

Nhưng nếu vô thường đến gấp

Thì cuộc đời chấm dứt ngay

Cơ duyên gặp được Phật pháp

Hãy nên tu tập đêm ngày

Như lửa cháy đầu, tinh tấn

Một đời giải thoát mới hay.

(Trích từ sách Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống, NXB Hồng Đức 2014)

Nguồn:

The world is impermanent, and life exists only in the present moment

Author: Tâm Diệu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Looking closely at yourself, you will notice that you rarely live in the present moment. Instead, you often find yourself reminiscing about the past or preoccupied with thoughts and calculations about the future.

Meanwhile, when facing the people and things in front of you, right in the present, you may be negligent, inattentive, and fail to live fully in the present moment. Sometimes, while someone is talking to you, you find yourself preoccupied with your own problems. This can be to the extent that the person you're conversing with has to inquire, "Hey, what's on your mind? Did you hear me?" That is the phenomenon where you "live like you're drunk and die in a dream," but you're not truly alive.

The Buddha was enlightened. Buddhism has been a religion associated with enlightenment. Enlightening about what? Buddhists are individuals who strive for enlightenment regarding the true nature of humanity. They seek to understand the essence that existed prior to countless lifetimes before being swept into the cycle of life and death. They aim to transcend ignorance, craving, birth, and death, which have collectively shaped this world of relative phenomena.

Buddhism teaches that when a practitioner attains enlightenment about the nature of existence, they can liberate themselves from the shackles of ignorance and delusion, breaking free from the cycle of birth and death. To achieve this, the practitioner must thoroughly purify the mind and eliminate all scattered thoughts, a phenomenon commonly referred to as the mind of a jumping monkey and the thoughts that race like a horse.

While the ultimate goal of Buddhism is complete enlightenment and liberation, the teachings of Buddhism break down the long journey into smaller paths or steps. This allows individuals to achieve liberation gradually in their daily lives, taking into account their unique circumstances and conditions. These small steps towards liberation are the focus of the day, allowing oneself to "live in the present moment." These are the moments when a practitioner breaks free from the stress of constantly dwelling on the past and future.

The sufferings of human life can be broadly categorized into two groups: physical suffering and mental suffering. Poverty, illness, and other hardships are forms of physical suffering. Sadness, jealousy, regret, and fear are all forms of mental suffering. But often, these two types of suffering are closely related to each other because when the body suffers, the mind also experiences suffering. However, people who chase after delusions too much will likely experience unnecessary suffering, such as poverty, unemployment, and the fear of not having enough food tomorrow. However, if you are not poor but are too afraid of a future that may lead to poverty, then excessive behavior, stinginess, envy, and meanness may arise, causing your mind to feel oppressed and unable to find calmness. It would be a pity to feel stressed when it is possible to live peacefully.

Buddhism follows the Middle Path. Every Buddhist can apply Buddhist teachings in two stages of practice. The first stage is to apply the teachings to normal daily life in order to find peace and momentary liberation for oneself and the society around them. The second stage is the practice of noble enlightenment and liberation.

In daily life, when applying the two principles of "Do not engage in harmful actions" and "Be diligent in performing virtuous actions," Buddhists will undoubtedly experience positive outcomes. If you have done all the good things and still encounter bad things, Buddhists believe that it is because they have to repay old debts, the karma they have accumulated in the past.

The second path is for those who seek complete enlightenment and liberation. In this path, the practitioner must purify their mind and cease the flow of delusive thoughts that obscure their true nature, known as the True Mind, Prajna Wisdom, or Buddha Nature.

Buddhism explains that life is only truly experienced in the present moment, as the past has already passed and the future has not yet arrived. According to this explanation, the life of each living being exists only at the moment the wheel touches the ground, much like a wheel rolling on the ground. Every living creature is truly alive only at the moment when it inhales and exhales because the previous breath has ended and the next breath has not yet appeared. However, the next breath may never come. If you exhale and cannot inhale again, life has ended. So, only the present moment is important.

Therefore, the Buddha taught many methods for Buddhist disciples to cultivate awareness when their minds wander incessantly from one thing to another, from the past to the future, akin to a monkey swinging from branch to branch or a horse galloping on the road. When you become aware of your thoughts, return to a state of mindfulness. Immediately stop the deceptive stream of thoughts and bring your mind back to the present moment. These are the pathways to Dharma, such as Mindfulness of Breathing, Four Foundations of Mindfulness, Zen Buddhism, Insight Meditation, and Buddha-name recitation...

In the One Fine Night Sutta, the Buddha taught as follows:

“Don’t run back to the past,

don’t hope for the future.

What’s past is left behind;

the future has not arrived;

and phenomena in the present

are clearly seen in every case.

Knowing this, foster it—

unfaltering, unshakable.

Today’s the day to keenly work—

who knows, tomorrow may bring death!

For there is no bargain to be struck

with Death and his mighty hordes.

The peaceful sage explained it’s those

who keenly meditate like this,

tireless all night and day,

who truly have that one fine night."

---- (MN 131, translated by Bhikkhu Sujato.)

****

When you constantly think about the past and future, you will forget the present. Just like the metaphor of a man being chased by a tiger, he ran away without looking ahead or behind and fell right into an abandoned dry well. Luckily, he waved his hand and quickly grabbed the old tree root hanging down from the side of the well. Holding tightly onto the roots of the tree, he looked up at the opening of the well and was horrified to see two rats, one white and one black, gnawing on the tree roots. In his despair, he saw a cluster of grapes swinging in front of him. Both hungry and thirsty, the bunch of grapes is now his source of life. He stretched his neck to nibble on one. Oh, how delicious and refreshing!

There are many interpretations of the story. In the sense of this article, "Everything is impermanent, full of uncertainty, while life is present only in the present moment," the meaning was clear to him: thoughts about his prosperous past or his anticipated glorious future are of no use anymore, while only grapes in the present can help him survive. Being chased by a tiger is a metaphor for life's struggles. Falling into a well is a metaphor for the dangers that often arise in human life. White and black rats symbolize day and night as they silently erode human existence. The tree roots, vulnerable to being gnawed off at any moment, represent the sudden and unpredictable nature of impermanence.

****

In this relative world, nothing is eternal. Everything is part of the cycle of "birth, existence, change, and destruction." This means that each thing comes into being, exists for a certain period of time, undergoes gradual changes, and eventually comes to an end, either through death or destruction. Sometimes, there are things that do not have time to go through the full cycle. Death or breakdown can come suddenly, so quickly that no one knows in advance when it will occur. Yet, we often forget that our loved ones may not be with us forever. As a result, we fail to appreciate the present moments, which could potentially be the last moments of our lives. We and our loved ones are still together. We have been negligent, not truly living with them while we still can. If impermanence unfortunately strikes, it will be too late for us to regret it.

On December 26, 2004, while the lives of everyone in the world were going smoothly, it seemed like a day like any other. Everyone was going about their own business when suddenly a natural disaster struck. Within moments, a colossal wave crashed onto an Asian coast, obliterating a wide expanse of houses that once stood as a luxurious resort area and claiming the lives of over two hundred thousand people. The accident happened in just a brief moment, as quick as it takes to drink a cup of tea.

A journalist recounted the following story.

On that fateful day, Tilly Smith, a 10-year-old British girl, was standing on the beach of Maikhao in Phuket province, Thailand. The entire family was joyfully enjoying the sight of waves crashing against the shore. The adults, who found it strange, looked attentively and curiously.

Little Tilly was terrified and screamed, "We have to run away from the beach immediately, Mom; I'm afraid there will be a tsunami."

The group of adults looked puzzled until Tilly shouted one more word tersely: "A tremendous wave!"

Her warning spread like wildfire. In an instant, the entire beach suddenly became deserted. Thanks to that, the Maikhao region became one of the very few places that avoided death or serious injury.

Her mother recounted, "Upon hearing my child screaming, I quickly ran from the beach to the hotel and hurried upstairs, thinking it would be safer there. A few minutes later, ocean waves crashed onto the beach, obliterating everything in the path of the tsunami. It was a horrifying scene, and I am extremely proud that my daughter had the presence of mind to alert everyone. It was also fortunate that little Tilly had the opportunity to realize that it was a tsunami. Because she had just learned about earthquakes right before going on a trip, the knowledge was still fresh in her mind, and the little girl had saved many people."

They were fortunate individuals, a rarity among those who managed to evade death's grasp on this coastline. In addition, there were numerous pitiful situations that deeply saddened people, which became apparent the following morning, December 27, 2004, as the sun rose. It was also a time of death and horror, exposed before their eyes.

Here and there, distraught mothers searched for their children, turning over each body that was left behind on the sand when the current receded. The voices of mothers cried bitterly, still echoing, "My child, my child, where are you? My child?" And the anguished expressions of fathers, searching through heaps of bloated, putrid corpses to locate their cherished little ones, who had been tragically torn apart for eternity. No one dared to look into the sad and desperate eyes of the anguished mothers and fathers.

In a temple in Batapola, Sri Lanka, Sujeewa Samarasingha, a child who had previously lived with his parents in a wealthy family with a large house and stylish clothes, lost everything one early morning. He became an orphan and was taken in by Buddhist monks to temporarily live in a temple. Sujeewa was raised through the generosity of food donors. The boy recounted, "My entire family vanished, the house was demolished, and our clothes were swept away."

****

In this relative world, nothing is eternal. Everything is part of the cycle of "birth, existence, change, and destruction." This means that each thing comes into being, exists for a certain period of time, undergoes gradual changes, and eventually comes to an end, either through death or destruction. So, Buddhism offers the following advice.

Today has passed, and

your life has become shorter.

Human life can be compared

to a fish in a glass bowl,

with a small hole at the bottom

through which a drop of water

falls every day.

While human life can last for

a maximum of one hundred years,

when impermanence suddenly strikes,

the pot breaks into pieces,

and the fish will fall to the ground,

struggle, then close its eyes

and remain silent.

Thus, Sangha

Remember that the longest human life

is only one hundred years.

However, if impermanence comes quickly,

life will end abruptly.

Now that you have the opportunity

to encounter Buddha Dharma,

you should practice day and night,

like a fire burning on your head.

Be diligent so that you can

attain liberation in this lifetime.

(Excerpted from the book "Phật Pháp Trong Đời Sống" - Hồng Đức Publishing House, 2014)

