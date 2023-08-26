

Song ngữ: Tears flow downward / Nước mắt chảy xuống

Hoàng Tá Thích

Nhớ một câu chuyện đăng trên báo về một bà mẹ làm ruộng ở một nơi xa xôi nào đó để nuôi đứa con trai duy nhất đi học. Đến lúc đứa bé vào được lớp cuối tiểu học thì bà mẹ bị đau cột sống không thể làm việc được. Đứa con muốn bỏ học để làm việc giúp mẹ nhưng bà nhất định không chấp nhận nên cuối cùng cậu bé “đành” phải cắp sách đi học.

Hằng tháng, bà mẹ đến trường để đóng học phí, thay vì tiền thì bà xin góp gạo. Hiệu trưởng nhìn mớ gạo của bà, nhăn mặt vì gạo không những xấu mà còn trộn lẫn đất cát, dặn lần tới phải đem gạo tốt hơn. Tháng sau lại cũng thế. Lần này, thầy hiệu trưởng nói cho bà mẹ biết nếu lần tới gạo còn quá tệ như thế, sẽ không nhận và cho con bà nghỉ học.

Tháng sau, bà mẹ lại đến với một bao gạo không hơn gì các lần trước. Lần này thầy hiệu trưởng chưa kịp nói thì bà mẹ đã khóc và thú thật là từ khi đau cột sống, bà không thể làm ruộng được mà đành phải đi xin gạo các nhà lân cận, toàn là nhà nghèo, để đóng học phí cho con. Thầy hiệu trưởng cảm động và bỏ qua, hứa sẽ giúp đỡ bà.

Ngày kết thúc niên học, đứa con trai bà đỗ đầu. Trong buổi lễ tốt nghiệp, bà cũng được mời đến, nhưng bà chỉ dám ngồi vào dãy ghế cuối phòng. Phụ huynh đến dự lễ, ai cũng trông thấy trong một góc ở bục gỗ khán đài, có chất ba bốn bao bố nhỏ, không biết là gì. Thầy hiệu trưởng xướng tên thủ khoa tốt nghiệp, chính là con của người đàn bà kia, và thầy yêu cầu bà mẹ lên khán đài. Bà mẹ đi đứng có phần khó khăn, ngại ngùng khép nép tiến lên. Thầy chỉ vào mấy cái bao bố, mở ra cho mọi người xem và kể lại những công lao hy sinh của bà mẹ để mong con mình được học hành tốt. Đứa con bây giờ mới vỡ lẽ ra, chỉ biết ôm lấy mẹ mà khóc.

Người ta thường nói “Nước mắt chảy xuống” là thế. Phương Tây cũng có câu “Nước mắt chảy xuống” không khác gì chúng ta. Nước mắt chỉ chảy xuống, nên thường cũng có câu: “Cha mẹ nuôi con biển hồ lai láng, con nuôi cha mẹ kể tháng kể ngày”. Thực ra không đến nỗi con cái nào cũng thế, nhưng chung chung, đó là chuyện rất đời thường.

Khi cha mẹ đã già thì lúc nào cũng rảnh rang, có thể dành cả quãng đời còn lại cho con cái. Trái lại, lúc đó thì con cái vẫn còn phải bận rộn với đời sống của chúng và còn phải lo cho con cái chúng trưởng thành, không có dư thì giờ nhiều dành cho cha mẹ. Nước mắt chảy xuống là thế.

Người ta cũng thường nói “Hùm dữ không ăn thịt con”. Thường xảy ra những trường hợp con cái từ bỏ cha mẹ, chứ hiếm khi có trường hợp cha mẹ từ con. Phần đông con cái lúc còn trẻ thường cho cha mẹ thuộc về thế hệ cũ, lạc hậu, nên thường bỏ ngoài tai những dạy bảo của cha mẹ. Con cái có thể oán hận cha mẹ, từ bỏ cha mẹ, vì chưa đến cái tuổi để hiểu về lòng dạ bậc sinh thành. Ngược lại, cha mẹ giận những đứa con ngỗ nghịch những muốn từ bỏ, nhưng khi có những bất hạnh xảy đến cho con cái, thì không những cha mẹ ân hận, mà còn đau khổ, và luôn luôn dang tay ôm trọn chúng vào lòng. Người ta bảo nước mắt chảy xuống là thế.

Một người chỉ có một đời

Nước mắt chảy xuống chia đời thành hai.

Cuộc đời thứ hai là cuộc đời con cái mà mình phải dính liền với chúng.

Con cái dù có bao nhiêu tuổi thì vẫn còn là những đứa trẻ đối với cha mẹ, vẫn luôn luôn nằm trong sự lo lắng của bậc cha mẹ. Ngược lại, khi cha mẹ già yếu thì hầu như con cái chỉ có một bổn phận là lo tròn những nhu cầu vật chất là chính. Phần biểu hiện tình cảm thì còn phải tùy thuộc hoàn cảnh con cái có được tự do hay không để có thể thường xuyên ở gần cha mẹ. Ở Âu Mỹ, chung chung, cái khó khăn nhất cho con cái là lúc cha mẹ về già và cách giải quyết gần như duy nhất là những viện dưỡng lão mà có những chỗ, như một nơi chốn để chờ đợi giây phút cuối cùng của cuộc đời. Sống buồn bã, cô đơn vì phải xa cách con cái, mong ngày cuối tuần con cái vào thăm viếng nếu chúng rảnh rỗi. Để cha mẹ già ở nhà là cả một vấn đề. Con cái mỗi người ở một nơi, để cha mẹ ở nhà nào đây. Ban ngày ai cũng phải đi làm việc, phải thuê người có chuyên môn săn sóc người già. Tối đến, phải thay phiên nhau đến với cha mẹ. Những chuyện linh tinh tế nhị con cái không ai dám mở miệng, nhưng bên trong thì đã có những mầm mống phiền muộn, không bằng lòng nhau… Càng lâu, càng nhiều vấn đề.

Thực ra thì cũng là chuyện thường tình, vì con cái lúc còn nhỏ, đau yếu thì không mẹ cũng có cha bên cạnh. Trừ những căn bệnh quái ác thì cũng hết bệnh ở bệnh viện rồi cũng trở về nhà. Cha mẹ thì khác. Không những lớn tuổi, thường có bệnh tật mà còn vì tuổi già sức yếu, đôi khi không bệnh tật, cũng chỉ nằm hoài một chỗ chờ ngày ra đi mới là vấn đề. Con cái còn gia đình, còn lắm việc phải lo toan, đâu thể dành hết thì giờ cho cha mẹ được. Có một điều khác biệt giữa những gia đình giàu có và nghèo khổ. Con cái nhà nghèo thường biểu lộ lòng hiếu đạo với cha mẹ hơn là con nhà giàu, vì dễ hiểu là cha mẹ nghèo lo cho con cái ăn học khó khăn trăm bề, nên sự hy sinh của cha mẹ nghèo được con cái thấy rõ ràng, trong khi những cha mẹ giàu có không cần phải lo lắng, và con cái cũng thấy như những phương tiện được thụ hưởng là một điều tự nhiên mà thôi. Sự hy sinh của bậc cha mẹ nghèo khó có thể nói là bao la như trời biển, đôi khi phải hy sinh cả thân xác mình cho con cái được nên người. Đến khi con cái thành đạt, cha mẹ có khi đã không còn.

Nước mắt chảy xuống là thế, vì trời sinh đã là thế. Bởi vậy, tốt hơn hết, bậc cha mẹ không bao giờ nên nghĩ đến chuyện nhờ cậy con cái hay quan tâm đến chuyện con cái có thể trả hiếu mình lúc tuổi già để khỏi phải có những thất vọng về tình cảm. Không phải vì bất hiếu mà vì không thể có hoàn cảnh thuận tiện để vẹn toàn mà thôi. Con cái thành đạt, thì cha mẹ hãnh diện vì nuôi dạy con tốt. Con cái giàu có mà còn biết trân trọng những món quà tặng của cha mẹ thì đó là hạnh phúc của cha mẹ. Hãy nên nghĩ đến chuyện lo cho nhau. Quen lo lắng cho nhau giúp cho bậc cha mẹ vừa có thể chung vui hạnh phúc với con cái, mà lại được sự thanh thản trong lòng trong giai đoạn tuổi già bóng xế, đỡ phải làm phiền con cái. Ngược lại, con cái sẽ được thoải mái vì không quá băn khoăn về việc lo cho cha mẹ. Con cái mình lớn lên có gia đình riêng của chúng, rồi cũng sẽ có những suy nghĩ chẳng khác gì mình. Nước mắt cứ thế mà luân lưu chảy xuống, đời này qua đời khác. Đó cũng là một thứ luân hồi của cuộc đời vậy.

Con cái lúc đã lớn tuổi, hồi tưởng đến cha mẹ lúc còn sống, càng thấy thương cảm, nhớ nhung, tiếc nuối vì có những điều làm cho cha mẹ không được hài lòng, hay có những điều muốn làm cho cha mẹ vui lòng, nhưng đã muộn rồi, không còn cơ hội để báo đáp. Càng thấy tiếc thương, ân hận thì lại càng thấy tình thương bao la của bậc sinh thành. Hiếu đạo của con cái đối với cha mẹ, thực không thể nào so sánh, bù đắp lại với tình thương của cha mẹ đối với con cái được. Nước mắt chảy xuống là thế. Chuyện tự nhiên đời này tiếp diễn đời khác vẫn là thế, như một thứ quy luật của cuộc sống, không có gì phải cố gắng thay đổi. Làm cha mẹ, chỉ nên thương yêu con cái và không bao giờ nên nghĩ đến con cái sẽ trả hiếu cho mình như thế nào, mới an lạc. Ấy là nước mắt chảy xuống. Ấy là xuôi theo tự nhiên để được nhẹ nhàng thanh thản. (TC. Văn Hóa Phật Giáo số 159 Vu Lan)

Tears flow downward

Author: Hoàng Tá Thích

Translated by Nguyên Giác

There was a story in the newspaper about a mother who traveled to a distant location to work in the fields, all in order to provide for her only son's education. By the time the child entered the final grade of primary school, the mother was experiencing spinal pain and unable to work. The son wanted to drop out of school to work and help his mother, but she refused to accept it. In the end, he had no choice but to continue studying.

Every month, the mother went to school to pay tuition fees, but instead of money, she asked to contribute rice. The principal looked at her rice, frowning because it was both of poor quality and mixed with sand. He instructed her to bring better rice next time. Next month, same thing. This time, the principal told the mother that if the rice was as bad next time, he would not accept it and would expel her child from school.

The following month, the mother returned with a bag of rice that was no better than the previous one. This time, although the principal didn't have time to speak, the mother tearfully confessed that due to her spinal pain, she was unable to work in the fields. As a result, she had to rely on begging for rice from her impoverished neighbors in order to pay for her child's school fees. The principal was touched and promised to help her.

At the end of the school year, her son ranked first among the school's graduates. At the graduation ceremony, the mother was also invited, but she only felt comfortable sitting in the back row of the room. Parents who attended the ceremony noticed three or four small bags in a corner of the wooden platform in the stands. It was unclear what was inside them. The principal called out the valedictorian, who happened to be the woman's son and invited the mother to come up to the stage. The mother had difficulty walking and was too timid to move forward. The teacher pointed to several sacks, opened them for everyone to see the rice, and recounted the sacrifices made by the mother in the hope that her children would receive a good education. The child just broke out; he could only hug his mother and cry.

People often say, "Tears flow downward." The Western people also have a saying, "Tears flow down," just like us. Tears only flow downwards, so there is a common saying: "Parents raise children with a love as vast as the ocean, while children reciprocate by taking care of their parents and counting their filial piety every day." It's not really like that for all children, but in general, it's a very common occurrence.

When parents grow old, they often find themselves with more free time and can choose to spend it with their children for the remainder of their lives. On the contrary, during that period, children are still occupied with their own lives and responsibilities, leaving little time for their parents to take care of them as they grow up. That's how the tears flow downward.

"A fierce tiger does not eat its cubs," is also a commonly heard saying. It is still common for children to abandon their parents, but it is rare for parents to abandon their children. Most children, when they are young, often claim that their parents belong to the old, outdated generation, and therefore tend to disregard their parents' teachings. Children may resent or abandon their parents because they are not yet mature enough to comprehend them. On the contrary, parents often become angry with their rebellious children and may even give up on them. However, when misfortune befalls their children, parents not only experience regret but also endure suffering. They always keep their arms open, ready to embrace their children once again. It is said that tears flow downward like that.

A person has only one life.

Tears flow downward, dividing life into two.

The second life is the life of children, to which parents must be attached.

Children, no matter how old they are, are always a source of worry for their parents. On the contrary, when parents become old and frail, it is the primary responsibility of their children to provide for their material needs. The aspect of emotional expression often depends on whether children are free to be near their parents or not. In Europe and America, the most challenging situation for children, in general, is when their parents become elderly and the only option is to place them in nursing homes. Unfortunately, in some areas, nursing homes are perceived as a place where people go to spend their final moments. Parents often lead sad and lonely lives due to being separated from their children, eagerly anticipating the weekends when they can visit, provided they are available.

Leaving elderly parents at home is a challenging issue. The children each stay in one place, where they allow the parents to stay in their house. During the day, everyone has to go to work and may need to hire someone with expertise in elderly care. At night, they have to take turns visiting their parents. The delicate matters that no one dares to speak of, but deep inside, there are seeds of sadness and discontentment with one another... The longer the duration, the more problems arise.

In fact, it is quite common for young and sick children to have either their mother or father by their side. Except for severe illnesses, when the sickness subsides, the children will return home. Parents are different. Not only do elderly people often suffer from diseases, but they also face the challenges of old age and weakened health. Sometimes, they are not even sick; they are simply confined to one place, waiting for their final days. The children still have families; there are still many responsibilities to take care of, and it is not possible to spend all their time with their parents.

There is a difference between wealthy and impoverished families. Children from impoverished families often exhibit greater filial piety towards their parents compared to children from affluent families. This can be attributed to the fact that parents from low-income households face numerous challenges in providing for their children's education. As a result, the sacrifices made by these parents bring more happiness to their children. It is clear that while wealthy parents need not worry, it is only natural for children to aspire to enjoy the same privileges. The sacrifices of impoverished parents can be compared to the vastness of the sky and the sea. At times, they even have to give up their own lives to ensure their children receive a quality education. By the time the children are successful, their parents may be gone.

Tears flow like that because it is the natural law of this world. Therefore, parents should never rely on their children or hope that their children will repay them in old age to avoid emotional disappointments. It is not due to unfilial piety, but rather because there are no favorable circumstances to achieve perfection. When children are successful, parents take pride in their good upbringing. Children who are wealthy but also know how to appreciate the gifts from their parents bring happiness to their parents. Let's consider the importance of caring for one another. Being accustomed to taking care of one another not only brings happiness to parents and their children but also provides a sense of security during the challenging phase of old age, relieving them from burdening their children. On the contrary, children will feel comfortable because they are not overly concerned about taking care of their parents. Children grow up and start their own families, often adopting similar thoughts and beliefs as their parents. Tears kept flowing downward, generation after generation. It is also a form of reincarnation in this world.

When the children grow older, they often reminisce about the days when their parents were still alive. At that time, they feel a surge of compassion, nostalgia, and regret. They realize that they had things that left their parents unsatisfied or missed opportunities to do things that would have made their parents happy. However, it's too late now; there's no chance to repay them. The more children feel regret, the more they appreciate the immense love of their parents. The filial piety of children towards their parents is truly incomparable, compensating for the love parents have for their children. That's how the tears flow downward. The natural progression from generation to generation remains unchanged; as a fundamental principle of life, there is no need to attempt to alter it. Parents should unconditionally love their children and never expect anything in return from them in the future. Thus, the parents will feel joyful and at peace. Thus, the tears flow downward. Thus, live in accordance with the natural laws of this realm, so that your mind will be at peace.

(Văn Hóa Phật Giáo Magazine, issue 159. Edition of Vu Lan)

