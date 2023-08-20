Song ngữ: A boat drifting in the desert / Thuyền Trôi Trên Sa Mạc

Thuyền Trôi Trên Sa Mạc

Nhụy Nguyên

Bạn ơi…

Người nào lại viết một bức thư tay thời @ này nhỉ? Bạn lật xem tên ai ở trang cuối. Không có đâu. Mình đã là một người vô danh. Hãy bình tâm ngồi xuống gác công việc qua một bên, hoặc hãy vùi bức thư này lại cho đến lúc bạn thảnh thơi, hẵng đọc. Rất nhiều lần mình muốn tâm sự với bạn, chỉ đơn giản ngồi vào bàn phím gõ chữ rồi thêm một cái nhấn chuột… Viết rồi lại xóa. Nói chuyện với bạn dễ ợt, ngặt nỗi mình chẳng biết bắt đầu từ đâu. Sáng nay ngồi vào bàn chép Kinh, mình thảo luôn bức thư này gửi tới bạn.

Mình đã tu. Bạn ạ. Bất ngờ lắm? Giật mình phải không. Tu rồi mới hiểu. Lâu nay mình cứ chấp thủ dựng lô cốt tự nhốt mình lại. Học Phật, nghe giảng Pháp rồi bỗng sinh “nghi”. Đời người trăm tuổi là bao so với hàng tỉ tỉ năm tồn tại của trái đất; còn nếu dõi thêm ra các dải ngân hà chẳng khác ta nhìn vòng đời của một con kiến. Bạn hãy đặt một con kiến lên quả địa cầu nhựa rồi thử quay một vòng xem nó có rơi không? Con kiến nhỏ đến mức nó không cảm nhận được sự quay của trái đất ấy kia mà. Ôi, sao chúng ta nhỏ bé đến tội nghiệp, lại có bản ngã lớn ngang bằng trời. Cơ mà tuổi tác thời gian đâu ảnh hưởng đến việc tu luyện. Không ai nhanh hơn ai tính tại thời điểm nhắm bờ giác ngộ phá vô minh.

Điều gì sẽ khởi lên trong tâm bạn lúc này? Có phải bạn nghĩ mình chưa già đã lẩm cẩm. Sống mới một phần ba cuộc đời đã lo tu với chả luyện. Mình biết, bạn sẽ không xua đuổi mình đâu, nhưng bạn sẽ… tránh. Bạn nghĩ nếu gặp mình nhẽ ra hàn huyên chuyện cũ, dự phóng tương lai mình lại “bàn” về nghiệp thức nhân quả… nghe rất “chối” phải không. Giống như ngày xưa cha mẹ hay nhắc nhở đủ thứ. Đến như ăn xong liền nằm xuống mẹ đã “ngồi dậy kẻo đau dạ dày đó”. Mà mình thề mẹ không hề biết đến thứ kiến thức đó, bà chỉ linh cảm và răn con cái. Rất khó chịu. Bây giờ nạp kiến thức vào đầu mình bỗng nhớ lại những thuận ngôn nghịch nhĩ. Phật cũng dạy trong kinh Cú pháp: “Được sinh làm người là khó, được sống trọn đời còn khó hơn, được nghe Chánh pháp là khó”. Khó ở đây cũng là khó nghe bạn ạ. “Tín huệ văn pháp nan trung nan”. Nói vậy nghĩa là mình đang tự nhắc nhở. Đến mình chưa dạy được mình mà. Nếu mình dạy được mình, mình nghe theo mình, hàng phục mình không thuận với rất nhiều xan tham, thì mình đã giải thoát! Chưa chiến thắng thuần hóa được tâm nên mình chưa thể dứt dục; tâm vẫn như sói hoang lúc no lúc đói. Bạn cảm thấy “ngán” chứ gì. Chưa bao giờ bạn đọc một bức thư kiểu như thế này mà. Ừ. Mình… khác rồi. Nhưng đừng bỏ mình bạn nhé. Mình luôn nhớ đến bạn, kiểu như trước đây mình từng gây tội lỗi với bạn; mình muốn sám hối, cầu xin bạn hãy đừng xa lánh. Mình đang “luyện” trở thành một người hoàn toàn vô hại với mọi loài. Tâm bạn dịu hơn rồi thì phải. Bạn đã xích lại bên mình thêm một mm, song nom mặt còn khó chịu. “Mà tu để làm gì”. Cứ cho là có kiếp sau. Thì đã sao. Ừ, chẳng sao cả. Chỉ là mình không muốn chết đi liền phải đầu thai làm động vật bậc thấp thôi. Có tham lam gì cho cam. Mình đọc kinh, nghe Phật hứa nếu xả bỏ uế trược, chú tâm niệm Phật sẽ được tiếp dẫn lên cõi Tịnh độ; ở đó có thể “mặc áo giáp” trở lại trần gian… Phật không đùa đâu bạn. Mình thách bạn dùng tất cả kiến thức và phương tiện tân tiến nhất của khoa học để đánh bại lý thuyết của Phật. Một số khoa học gia hàng đầu thừa nhận: Những khám phá vĩ đại của chúng ta chỉ minh định kinh điển Phật giáo. Mà kinh Phật cũng không chép sai câu nào đâu bạn ạ. Ai vào tu tức có ngộ. Sự ngộ đó tự khắc kiểm định đúng sai lời Phật. Nếu bạn gom bể học nhân loại vào đầu, bạn vẫn thiếu một môn là Đạo Phật. Đạo Phật không phải chứa hết thảy tri thức khác song nếu bạn chỉ học và hành theo Phật mà chưa cần học thêm bất cứ điều gì, vẫn đủ. Cho đến nay Kinh Dịch là “món” chưa một nhóm học giả nào chinh phục được. Có bậc chứng quả thánh phát biểu rằng Kinh Dịch do tiền thân của một Hòa thượng bên Trung Hoa viết ra. Thế nên giả như có ai đó phá được hết các quẻ Dịch thì vẫn… bế tắc, vẫn không giải thoát được bản thể. Vẫn là một sinh mệnh ngơ ngác giữa trần ai chẳng biết sẽ về đâu.

Bạn biết không, đêm qua mình mơ thấy đang chen lấn giữa đám đông, nghẹt thở. Tất cả mọi người (trừ các nhà sư, cư sĩ…) từ già đến trẻ nhỏ trong thành phố mình sống đều tập trung tại sân vận động để nghe “lời phán xử” của Phật. Trên cao. Trong sự tĩnh lặng gần như tuyệt đối hiếm hoi, Ngài nhẹ nhàng nói, “Con người sinh ra từ bào thai, nhưng kẻ ác thì đọa vào địa ngục”. Bạn ạ, trong số chúng ta, nếu chiểu theo nhân quả, may ra chỉ có mấy người [chết đi] sẽ được về Tây phương Cực lạc. 3% trong số người còn lại lên được cõi Trời. 60% trong số người còn lại đầu thai vào tam ác đạo. 50% trong số người còn lại tiếp tục được nhận thân người. Số còn lại xuống địa ngục. Cõi nhân gian khó cưỡng phù hoa giả tạm, khó cưỡng lại danh sắc huống hồ lên cõi trời nữ nhân đẹp vạn lần… nên mê mờ hưởng hết phước chắc chắn thẳng xuống tầng thấp nhất lãnh nghiệp báo. Bạn có biết so với chục năm trước, trước nữa, bây giờ mực nước biển dâng lên bao nhiêu không? Ấy là do hiệu ứng nhà kính, do tầng ô dôn bị chọc thủng, nên lửa mặt trời rọi trực tiếp khiến băng tan, địa cầu nóng lên. Đạo đức nhân loại ngày nay cũng dần tan chảy giống băng vậy đó. Hiệu ứng nhà kính biểu hiện cho tiện nghi vật chất, tầng ô dôn biểu thị cho phướng đức bị lòng tham bắn tơi tả. Bạn biết khi công an thẩm vấn một đứa trẻ giết người, nó trả lời sao? “Cháu thích rứa”. Chẳng cần theo dõi truyền hình báo chí bạn cũng hay chuyện người ta xay nhuyễn trẻ em làm thuốc bổ. Thú hoang trong rừng giết nhau theo bản năng của cái đói, con người thì có thêm cái trí để tính toán và thanh toán, để quét sơn lên tội ác.

Ừ, mình đã Tu bạn à. Bắt đầu là một bữa ăn chay. Từ đó đến giờ… (Mình xa nhau mấy năm rồi nhỉ?). Chắc nhờ ai đó trợ duyên, chứ mình biết tập ăn chay khó lắm. Nói điều này chắc tổn phước quá. Gia đình mình vẫn còn người ăn mặn, nhưng mừng là không còn mua đồ sống nữa. Những người chưa thể ăn chay mình đều tôn trọng… Mình đang tập “hòa đồng” ở mức có thể. Bạn biết không, có một ông sư ở chùa Từ Hiếu, mẹ đau nên sư ra chợ mua cá về nấu cháo; dọc đường nhận tiếng oan “sư mà cũng ăn cá à!”

Cùng là động vật cơ mà. Công nghệ chăn nuôi bây giờ, bạn thấy, các trang trại nuôi hàng triệu con mỗi lứa vẫn hết vèo. Chúng sống tự nhiên với chu trình sinh diệt, sẽ chẳng ảnh hưởng đến con người mà còn lợi nhiều lắm: sinh thái môi trường… Nhân loại bước đến thời điểm này không thể quay lại được nữa bạn ơi. Có người dấm dẳn, nếu ai cũng ăn chay niệm Phật thì xã hội “chết tại chỗ” à? Vậy là nói bừa rồi. Thêm một người vào tu, thêm một người thôi bắt con này giết con nọ là sự kiện trọng đại của cõi thánh rồi, lấy đâu ra chuyện “ai cũng tu”… Mới vừa báo đưa tin một ngư dân bắt được con cá lạ: vây rắn, hình thù kỳ quái, lâu lâu lại khẹc khẹc như người. Bạn sẽ không tin ai đó do chẳng tin nhân quả, vung tay nên luân hồi thành… hải sản. Hễ cứ nhắm mắt định tâm, mình lại nhớ trước đây từng róc vảy cá cắt cổ gà, từng bắn chim giết thú, từng chặt đầu lũ chàng hương ếch nhái… mà rùng mình toát lạnh mồ hôi. Thì chỉ biết hy vọng thôi, chỉ biết ngày ngày cúi đầu mong được an trú dưới ánh hào quang của Phật suốt phần đời còn lại.

Bạn vẫn chưa biết mình là ai đúng không? Lục trong trí nhớ, bạn sẽ chẳng tìm ra ai ngày trước có “Phật tính”. Mình bây giờ cũng chẳng tin mình theo Phật nữa là. Nhắc chuyện này chắc bạn nhớ. Thời đại @ đang tiến đến 100% người biết sử dụng điện thoại di động đều sở hữu ít nhất một. Thật bất tiện khi bạn mang trong mình đến hai điện thoại, vậy nên nhà sản xuất mới cho ra đời loại có 2, 3 sim và nhiều tính năng tiện ích. Tóm lại không ai muốn mang hai di động trong người. Tương tự, bây giờ bạn hãy [phải] xem nghiệp là một cục đá. Vì sao lại cục đá, vì nghiệp là thứ vô dụng, lại nặng nề, nó khiến người ta bực dọc muốn quẳng đi mà không thể trừ phi chúng ta thành tâm cúng dường, pháp thí, phóng sanh… (Bạn và mình chưa cần tính đến phần cực trọng nghiệp, tích lũy nghiệp tồn lưu từ quá khứ, hãy tính ngay khi bạn đọc dòng chữ này). Sáng ấy trước lúc tới công sở, chúng ta tạt vào quán cà phê; mình gọi một ly chanh nóng, đứa chạy bàn nghe lộn nên mang ra chanh đá, mình tức thì nhăn nhó. Bạn nhớ ra chưa? biết mình là ai rồi chứ. Ừ, mình đây. Nhưng bạn đừng cố hồi tưởng lại khuôn mặt mình dạo ấy và nó bây giờ tròn méo ra sao. Chỉ nên biết, hành vi của mình vừa đó khiến phải nhận ngay một cục đá. Mình lại còn nhằn đứa chạy bàn là “đồ lảng tai” trước mặt nhiều người, liền nhận thêm những cục đá nữa. Nó bưng ly nước chanh vào, chủ chặn lại dọa nếu chốc nữa không ai gọi chanh nóng sẽ trừ vào tiền lương của nó [mình nhận thêm một cục đá nữa; tất nhiên chủ quán cũng bị nghiệp nhét vào những cục đá]. Uống cà phê thấy không ngon. Chúng ta đứng dậy sau đó không lâu, vào phòng làm việc. Hôm đó trời rất mát, mình vẫn bật điều hòa [cho một cục đá], rồi mình để mặc điều hòa và quạt tỏa hơi lạnh ngắt, cả màn hình máy tính không ở chế độ tiết kiệm điện; ta chuyện phiếm đủ thứ trên đời [nên được nhận thêm mấy cục đá]… Chưa tính khẩu nghiệp qua đề tài phiếm luận. Bạn còn nhớ không, mình khoe tuần trước “bồ” cho mấy tờ đô… Đồng tiền chúng ta có được cũng nhờ duyên phước. Làm giàu từ nghề chánh mạng không có tội. Ví dụ bạn mở quán chay, bán với mức giá vừa phải; đông khách là biểu hiện của “may mắn”. Nhưng bỗng đâu có người lạ vào ăn một bát lại vui lòng biếu thêm tiền. Người ta cho dĩ nhiên không phải trả, có điều bạn ạ, tiền ấy sử dụng không khéo sẽ quy ra những “cục đá”… Ấy là mình đang hoàn toàn được xem người tốt. Chứ chưa bàn đến người xấu kẻ ác. Hôm nay thứ bảy bạn ạ, mình không đi làm nên chợt nhớ lại khung cảnh này, sẵn thời gian nhẩm xem tích khoảng bao nhiêu nghiệp trong nửa buổi sáng đẹp trời ấy. Rồi trưa tan tầm mình ghé chợ, cố mua bằng được những con còn tươi giãy đành đạch. Nghĩ mình không mua thì người khác cũng mua, chúng cũng chết; mà không hay chúng bị bắt, còn sống là “việc của chúng”, mình mua và giết nó khắc nhận nghiệp… Chừng ấy cục đá cho vào bao, liệu bạn có vác nổi về nhà? Thật may, cũng thật nghiệt ngã là nghiệp ấy vô hình. Vô hình mà hữu hình và nó ở lại với mình. Thế đấy, nghiệp sao giống “chuyện vặt” vậy? Phải, chúng ta chỉ cần gom chuyện vặt [nghiệp] mà không nhất thiết phải ôm “chuyện lớn”, đến lúc bao trắc trở tụ về, hoặc sẽ từ vô vàn những cục đá diễn hóa thành bệnh tật, là lúc chúng ta đang ghé lưng vào ngọn núi khổng lồ!

Bạn với mình, về cuộc sống gia đình không hơn thua nhau nhiều. Mình cũng có công việc ổn định, cứ đến tháng nhà nước trả lương. Đời sống [tùng tiệm] xem như ổn. Vậy tu làm gì? Phải. Mình tu cho kiếp sau bạn ạ. Kiếp này vậy tạm đủ rồi. Mình không có ý nghĩ phấn đấu làm nhà hay sắm sửa tiện nghi này nọ, mình cũng sẽ không tích lũy ngoại trừ một ít tiền, rất ít luôn có sẵn để “chủ động” với việc thật ý nghĩa. Không tích trữ. Tiến tới “vô sản”. Người ta có thể chửi, hắt nước bẩn vào mặt nhưng mình vẫn sẽ nói những gì Phật đã dạy. Bạn vẫn nghĩ chết rồi cũng sẽ được đầu thai lại làm người phải không? Thật không dễ vậy. Nếu suối đời bạn giúp người hành thiện chăng nữa mà không nương Phật, không thiền định và niệm “A Di Đà Phật” thì phước báu lắm chỉ lên được cõi Trời. Sau kiếp ở cõi trời sẽ về đâu… Cái gì không nhìn thấy và không sờ thấy người ta thường phủ nhận. Mình sẽ không giải minh giữa mình với một người hành nghề sát sanh, ai đúng ai sai. Họ có “triết lý” sống của họ. Họ tuyên bố giết một con vật là “hóa kiếp” giùm nó. Thôi thì cứ vậy. Hoàn toàn do ngộ tính thôi bạn. Mình đồng nghĩa với loài vật. Mong rằng họ sẽ “hóa kiếp” giùm “đồng loại” của mình bằng cách cho nó uống một loại thuốc làm tê liệt mọi đau đớn trước lúc nó thọ quả báo đời trước lỡ gieo. Nếu người ta hành hạ một con vật đến chết rồi ăn mà vỗ ngực xưng đại nhân anh hùng thì mình nghi ngờ hết những con người đó. "Còn sát hại chúng sanh, đâu được xưng là Thánh hiền" - Phật nói đấy. Và nhiều bậc thánh nữa, những người xưa nay ta rạp mình nể phục, nhưng nếu giơ ra một câu họ nói về phương diện con người tự chạy theo lối sống của loài vật, thật tội lỗi, không chừng bạn và mình sẽ nhìn họ với ánh mắt khác.

Bạn là một nhan sắc hồng trần. Lật kinh Phật mình hiểu đẹp nhường ấy phải phước báu nhiều lắm ở đời trước, hoặc là “rớt” xuống từ cõi trời. Danh và Sắc nhiều lúc dễ khiến người ta kiêu mạn. Từ kiêu mạn sẽ khởi ý mình xứng đáng được chiều chuộng hưởng thụ, xứng đáng người đời phải hầu hạ. Đó là lý do khiến hậu vận của người đẹp, cụ thể là kiếp sau thua thiệt ngàn lần so với người bình thường. Những trường hợp “sao” tương tự chắc bạn cũng dễ liên tưởng…

Thôi nhé, chắc bạn cũng mệt mỏi lắm rồi. Mấy trang thư có khi khiến bạn ngán đến độ tối nay không ngủ được cũng nên. Nhưng mà nếu bạn thao thức trằn trọc, thì mình đội ơn trời Phật… Mong bạn nghe mình: hãy niệm “A Di Đà Phật”. Hãy thay thói quen nghĩ mông lung bằng thói quen chú tâm niệm Phật trong suốt ngày đêm. Bạn thân mến ơi, chính đó là con thuyền chở ta qua sa mạc xuôi dòng tâm linh miên viễn.

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a18264/thuyen-troi-tren-sa-mac

A boat drifting in the desert / Thuyền Trôi Trên Sa Mạc

Author: Nhụy Nguyên

Translated bỵ Nguyên Giác

Dear friend...

Who writes a handwritten letter to you in the internet age? Try reading the sender's name on the last page. Who sent you this handwritten letter? There is none. I am an anonymous person. Take a moment to calm down, sit down, and set aside your work. If you're feeling stressed, it may be best to leave this letter for now and return to it when you're more relaxed. So many times, I want to confide in you. I yearn to sit down and type on the keyboard, followed by the satisfying click of the mouse. Yet, I wrote and then deleted it. Talking to you is easier, but I don't know where to start. This morning, while I was sitting at the table, planning to hand-copy the Buddhist scriptures, I took the opportunity to draft this letter for you.

I have already embraced the Way. Dear friend. Surprised? It's startling, isn't it? When you practice the Way, you will understand. For a long time, I have been constructing a bunker to isolate myself in. I studied Buddhist teachings, listened to Dharma lectures, and suddenly had doubts. How significant is a human's lifespan of one hundred years compared to the billions of years that the Earth has existed? And if we look at the galaxies, it's as if we're observing the life cycles of ants. Place an ant on a plastic globe and try spinning it around to see if it falls. The ant is so small that it cannot perceive the rotation of the earth. Oh, how small we are, yet our egos are as vast as the sky! However, age does not affect cultivation. No one is faster than anyone in aiming for enlightenment and breaking ignorance.

What is currently on your mind? Do you think I'm not old enough to be confused? I have only lived a third of the life that I have been cultivating and practicing. I know you won't push me away, but you will avoid me. If we were to meet, would you expect us to reminisce about old memories, envision our future, and engage in a conversation about karma and the law of cause and effect? It may seem quite disconnected, doesn't it? Just like in the old days, our parents used to remind us of all kinds of things. As soon as I finished eating, I lay down. My mother told me to sit up, lest my stomach hurt. But I swear, my mother did not know. She just hunched over and warned her children. Feeling very annoyed. Now, as I assimilate the knowledge in my mind, I am suddenly reminded of the ancient sages' wisdom, who proclaimed that sound advice would be incongruous with human ears.

The Buddha also taught in the Dhammapada that, "It is rare to be born as a human. It is difficult to live a mortal life, and it is hard to hear the true Dhamma." The difficulty here lies in the difficulty of hearing the Dharma, my friend. Having faith, wisdom, and hearing the Dharma are the hardest of all the difficult things. That being said, I am reminding myself. Even I have not been able to teach myself. If I can teach myself, if I can listen to myself, if I can control myself so as not to be influenced by the evils of greed, then I am liberated! I haven't yet conquered the taming of my mind, so I haven't been able to get rid of greed. My mind is still like a wild wolf, whether it's full or hungry. Do you feel bored? You have never read a letter like this before. Yes. I… It's different now. But don't leave me, friend. I'll always think of you as if I've sinned against you before. I want to repent; please don't stay away from me. I am "training myself" to become a person who is completely harmless to all species.

Your mind has already calmed down. You approached me with a slightly irritated expression. What is the purpose of practicing? Assuming there is an afterlife, what does it matter? Yes, that's okay. It's just that I don't want to die and be reincarnated as a lower animal. There isn't much greed. I read the sutras and listened to the words of the Buddha. If I let go of defilement and solely concentrate on reciting the Buddha's name, I will be guided to the Pure Land, where I can "put on armor" and return to earth. Buddha is not kidding, my friend. I challenge you to utilize all of your knowledge and the most advanced scientific methods to disprove Buddha's theory. Many leading scientists admit that the great discoveries of mankind only serve to validate the accuracy of the Buddhist scriptures. And there are no incorrect sentences in the Buddhist scriptures, my friend. Whoever enters the practice will experience enlightenment. That enlightenment automatically verifies the truth of the Buddha's words. If you have absorbed all the knowledge about human studies, there is still one subject missing: Buddhism.

Buddhism does not encompass all other knowledge, but if you solely focus on studying and practicing Buddhism without acquiring any other knowledge, it can still be sufficient. Up until now, no group of scholars has fully mastered the subject of the I Ching. There is a scholarly account that suggests the I Ching was authored by a Buddhist monk's predecessor in China. So, even if someone were to solve all the hexagrams in the I Ching, they would still be trapped, unable to escape from ontology. That person is still bewildered by life in the midst of the world and does not know where to go.

Last night, I had a dream where I was struggling to navigate through a crowded space, feeling suffocated. Everyone, from the elderly to the young, gathered at the stadium in the city to listen to the Buddha's "judgment," except for monks and lay people. High above, in the rare absolute stillness, he said, "Humans are born from the womb, but the wicked descend into hell." My friend, among us, if interpreted according to the law of cause and effect, perhaps only a few will be able to return to the Pure Land in the West after death. About 3% of the remaining population reaches heaven. About 60% of the remaining people were reincarnated into the three evil paths. About 50% of the remaining individuals still receive human bodies. The rest go to hell. We, as humans, often struggle to resist the allure of fame and beauty. It is even more challenging to imagine going to heaven and being surrounded by countless beautiful goddesses. In such a scenario, we would likely find ourselves bewildered, indulging in all the blessings, only to eventually descend to the lowest level due to the weight of our accumulated karma.

Do you know how much the sea level has risen compared to a few decades ago and before that? It is due to the greenhouse effect, which occurs when the ozone layer is depleted, allowing the sun's rays to directly heat up the Earth and cause the ice to melt. Human morality today is also gradually deteriorating. The greenhouse effect represents material comfort, while the ozone layer represents the virtues that have been destroyed by greed. You know, when the police questioned a child who had just killed someone, how did the child respond? "I liked it that way." You don't have to watch television or read the newspapers to hear about people grinding fetuses to make a tonic. Wild animals in the forest kill each other out of instinctual hunger, while humans have the capacity to calculate and seek revenge, to disguise crime with different motives and justifications.

Yes, my friend, I have already practiced the Dharma. The beginning was just a vegetarian meal. Since then... How many years have we been apart? Maybe it's thanks to someone's help, but I know that practicing vegetarianism can be challenging. It would be a shame to say that. My family still includes non-vegetarians, but thankfully, we no longer purchase living things for food. I still respect those who cannot be vegetarian yet. I am practicing "sociability" as much as I can. There was a monk at Tu Hieu Pagoda who, when his mother fell ill, went to the market to buy fish in order to cook porridge for her. Along the way, the monk was unjustly accused of "the monk eats fish too!"

We are also animals. You see the advancements in livestock technology nowadays, with farms raising millions of animals and efficiently sending them to the slaughterhouse. Cattle live naturally within the cycle of birth and death, which not only has no negative impact on humans but also provides several benefits, such as environmental ecology. Humanity has reached a point of no return, my friend. Someone claimed that if everyone becomes vegetarian and recites Buddha's name, society "will collapse instantly." Saying that is nonsense. Adding one person to the monastic order and one more person to advocate against animal cruelty is a significant milestone on the path to sanctity. Where in the story does it say "everyone practices the Dharma"? Recently, the press reported a story about a fisherman who caught a peculiar fish with snake-like fins and a strange, something unattractive shaped-man. You will not believe that someone who did not believe in the law of cause and effect waved his hand to cause evil, and as a result, he has reincarnated into... live seafood. Whenever I close my eyes to concentrate, I am haunted by memories of my past. I recall the days when I had to peel fish scales, slaughter chickens, hunt birds, kill animals, and decapitate frogs. These memories send shivers down my spine, causing me to break out in a cold sweat. I can only hope to bow my head day by day, seeking to live under the guidance of the Buddha for the rest of my life.

You still don't know who I am, right? Searching through your memory, you won't find anyone who used to possess "Buddha nature." Now, I still don't believe that I have actually followed the Buddha. Remind yourself of this; you might remember something. The "@" era is approaching, and 100% of people who know how to use a mobile phone own at least one. It's inconvenient to carry two phones with you, so the new manufacturer has launched a type with 2 or 3 SIMs and many convenient features. After all, no one wants to carry two cell phones in their pocket. Similarly, now we must treat karma as a solid boulder. Why is the boulder there? Because karma is burdensome, it weighs us down and frustrates us when we desire to discard it but cannot, unless we genuinely make offerings, practice the Dharma, and liberate living beings...

You and I don't need to take into account the extreme karma and accumulated karma left over from the past. Let's start counting from the moment you read this line. That morning, before going to work, we stopped at a coffee shop. I ordered a glass of hot lemon, but the waiter misheard and brought out an iced lemon. I immediately winced. Do you remember? So, you know who I am. Yeah, I'm here. But don't try to recall my face back then and how round or distorted it is now. Just know that my behavior at that time caused me to immediately receive a heavy boulder of karma. I even scolded the waiter for being "foolish" in front of many people and immediately received more boulders of karma. He brought a glass of lemonade in, but the shop owner stopped him and threatened that if no one ordered hot lemonade soon, the owner would deduct it from his salary. [I received another boulder of karma; unsurprisingly, the shop owner was also stuck in the boulders of karma.] Drinking coffee in that situation didn't taste good. We got up shortly after that and went to work in the offices.

It was a very cool day, so I decided to turn on the air conditioner. I also turned on the fan to help cool the room. Additionally, I made sure that the computer screen was not in power-saving mode. While the two of us chatted about various topics, we unintentionally generated verbal karma through our gossip. Do you remember when I showed off that my "partner" gave me some dollar bills a week before? The money we receive is also due to merit. Getting rich with the right livelihood is not a crime. For example, you open a vegetarian restaurant selling food at a moderate price. The crowds of customers are a sign of "luck." But suddenly, a stranger came to eat a meal and kindly gave extra money as a tip. Of course, people don't have to pay, but my friend, if it is not used wisely, it will be transformed into "karmic stones." That is, I am completely considered a good person. Not to mention the bad guys.

It's Saturday, my friend. I didn't go to work, so I suddenly remembered this scene. I was ready to spend some time reflecting on how much more karma I had accumulated on that beautiful morning. Then, at noon, I stopped at the market to buy fresh, live fish. I thought that if I didn't buy it, someone else would, and they would still have to die, believing that it was "their concern" to stay alive. I bought and killed it, expecting to receive karma. If you put that amount of karmic stone in a bag, will you be able to carry it home? Fortunately, it is also unfortunate that karma is invisible. It is intangible but palpable, and it remains with me. Well, why is karma considered "trivial"? Yes, we just need to collect trivial things, like karma, without necessarily pursuing "big things." When troubles converge and countless obstacles manifest as diseases, we are reminded of the immense mountain of karma we must face.

You and I are not much better than each other in terms of family life. I also have a stable job; every month, I receive a salary from the state. The frugal life seems fine. So, why do I practice Buddhism? Right. I prepare for the next life, my friend. This life is enough for now. I do not have the desire to strive for building a house or acquiring luxuries, nor do I intend to accumulate wealth, except for a small amount of money - very little, but always accessible for engaging in meaningful work. I don't hoard anything. I lean towards "proletarian." People can curse and splash dirty water in my face, but I will still speak the teachings of the Buddha. Do you still believe in the concept of reincarnation, where after death, you are reborn as a human? It's not that easy. If throughout your life you assist others in doing good but do not adhere to the teachings of the Buddha, do not engage in meditation, and do not recite "Amitabha Buddha," you will only be able to attain heaven through accumulated merit. Afterlife in heaven, where to go?

People often deny what they cannot see or touch. I will not argue with myself about whether manslaughter is right or wrong. They have their own philosophy of life. They claim that killing an animal is its reincarnation. Well, so be it. It's all a misunderstanding, my dear friend. I see myself as having the same significance as animals. Hopefully, they will change their lives for the better by providing their "neighbors" with a drug that alleviates all pain before they face the consequences of their past actions. If anyone tortures an animal to death, then eats its flesh, and claims to be a great man or a hero, I doubt the integrity of such individuals. The Buddha said, "If you continue to kill living beings, you cannot be considered a sage." And many more saints, whom we used to admire, but if we were to consider a statement they made about a particular aspect, stating that they follow the animal's way of life, it might be seen as a sin. Perhaps you and I would view them differently.

You are a magnificent beauty in this realm. When I read Buddhist scriptures, I understand that your beauty must be a result of receiving numerous blessings from your previous life or perhaps you have recently descended from heaven. Fame and beauty can sometimes make people arrogant. From arrogance, the notion arises that a beautiful person deserves to be pampered, enjoyed, and served by others as if they are worthy of such treatment. That is the reason why the future destiny of many beautiful individuals, specifically their next life, will be a thousand times more disadvantageous compared to ordinary people. Similar "star" cases are probably easy for you to think of.

Dear friend, you must be tired now. Reading a few pages of letters can be so boring that it may affect your sleep tonight. But if you stay awake and toss and turn, I thank the Buddha... I hope you will listen to my advice: recite "Amitabha Buddha." Change the habit of wandering thoughts to the practice of continuously reciting the Buddha's name throughout the day and night. Dear friend, it is a boat that carries us across the desert, allowing us to float on the eternal spiritual stream.

