Song ngữ: Right in birth and death / Tìm trong sống chết

Sống chết là vấn đề lớn nhất của đời người. Trong đạo Phật, chữ sanh tử (sống chết) là một từ được nhắc đến thuộc loại nhiều nhất, bởi vì đạo Phật không là gì khác hơn là con đường thoát khỏi sanh tử, dập tắt sanh tử khổ đau. Và trái ngược với sanh tử là Niết-bàn, tạm hiểu là thoát khỏi sanh tử.

Nói trực tiếp đến sống chết, ở đây chúng ta trích ra một đoạn đối thoại giữa Thiền sư Thiện Hội (?-900) đời thứ hai dòng thiền Vô Ngôn Thông, là thầy và trò là Thiền sư Vân Phong (?-956):

Thần Hội thường bảo Vân Phong: “Sống chết là việc lớn, cần phải thấu triệt”.

Sư Vân Phong hỏi: “Khi sống chết đến, làm sao tránh thoát?”.

Thần Hội đáp: “Hãy nắm lấy chỗ không sống chết mà tránh”.

Sư hỏi: “Thế nào là chỗ không sống chết?”.

Thần Hội đáp: “Chính trong sống chết hiểu lấy mới được”.

Sư Quảng Nghiêm (1122-1190) khi đến nghe Thiền sư Trí Thiền giảng ngữ lục của Thiền sư Tuyết Đậu, đến chuyện Đạo Ngô và Tiệm Nguyên đến điếu tang và đối đáp về việc sống chết, sư có sở đắc, liền hỏi:

“Một câu thoại đầu mà cổ nhân nói ấy, trong ấy lại có Lý (chân lý) hay không?”.

Thiền sư Trí Thiền nói: “Ngươi thể hội được Lý ấy chăng?”.

Sư Nghiêm hỏi: “Lý không có sanh tử là thế nào?”.

Thiền sư Trí Thiền đáp: “Chỉ chính trong sanh tử mới có được nó”.

Cả hai câu chuyện đều nêu ra một giải pháp có vẻ nghịch lý. Muốn tránh khỏi sống chết thì phải nắm lấy chỗ không sống chết, mà chỗ không sống chết này lại phải tìm trong chính chỗ sống chết. Chân lý “không có sanh tử” phải tìm chỉ chính trong sanh tử mới có. Tóm lại, muốn giải thoát khỏi sanh tử thì phải vào trong sanh tử.

“Chỗ không sống chết, chân lý không có sanh tử” này chính là tánh Không của sanh tử; tánh Không của sanh tử không có ngoài sanh tử, phải tìm trong chính sanh tử. Tánh Không của sanh tử là sự giải thoát cho sanh tử, và sự giải thoát này ở ngay trong chính sanh tử.

Bản tánh của sanh tử là tánh Không, cho nên muốn thoát khỏi những hiện tướng của sanh tử, phải tìm thấy bản tánh Không của những hiện tướng sanh tử ấy.

Kinh Duy-ma-cật, phẩm Nhập Pháp môn Bất nhị nói:

“Bồ-tát Na La Diên nói: ‘Thế gian và xuất thế gian là hai. Thế gian tánh Không, tức đó là xuất thế gian, trong đó không có đi vào không có ra khỏi, không tiến bộ,không lui sụt.Đó là vào pháp môn không hai’.

Bồ-tát Thiện Ý nói: ‘Sanh tử và Niết-bàn là hai. Nếu thấy tánh sanh tử, thì không có sanh tử, không có trói buộc, không có giải thoát, không sanh không diệt. Hiểu như vậy, đó là vào pháp môn không hai’.

“Tánh sanh tử thì không có sanh tử, không có trói buộc, không có giải thoát, không sanh không diệt” nghĩa là tánh sanh tử là Niết-bàn, và Niết-bàn ấy cũng là tánh Không. Như thế, muốn tránh khỏi sanh tử thì phải đi vào chính sanh tử để tìm thấy bản tánh của sanh tử, và bản tánh của sanh tử là Niết-bàn tánh Không.

Sự sống chết vô thường không chỉ nằm bên ngoài chúng ta, nơi những sự vật mà giác quan chúng ta dễ dàng tri giác. Sống chết nằm ngay nơi chúng ta, nơi tâm chúng ta: đó là sự sống chết của những tư tưởng tạo thành tâm chúng ta. Một tư tưởng cũng sống và chết. Nó sanh ra (sanh), tồn tại ở đó (trụ) và tiêu tan mất (diệt). Tâm chúng ta không có ngoài những tư tưởng, nên khi những tư tưởng sống chết thì tâm chúng ta cũng sống chết.

Đạo Phật thường hay nói, “Tất cả do tâm tạo”. Kinh Pháp cú, câu đầu tiên là: “Tâm dẫn đầu các pháp, tâm làm chủ, tâm tạo”. Thế giới, cuộc đời như mỗi người kinh nghiệm, là do tâm họ tạo ra. Thế giới và cuộc sống con người khác với thế giới và cuộc sống của con vật, sự khác biệt đó là sự khác biệt của tâm của con người và con vật.

Khi đạo Phật nói “Ba cõi duy chỉ là tâm”, “Tất cả do tâm tạo”, thì khi ba cõi là sống chết, là sanh tử có nghĩa là tâm là sống chết, là sanh tử. Sự sống chết, sanh tử của tâm đã tạo ra sự sống chết, sanh tử của thế giới và cuộc đời. Cho nên để thoát khỏi sự sống chết của thế giới và cuộc đời, phải thoát khỏi sự sống chết của tâm, hay sự sống chết của các tư tưởng.

Áp dụng điều hai vị Thiền sư ở trên đã chỉ dạy, chúng ta thấy rằng muốn tránh khỏi sự sống chết của những tư tưởng phải tìm trong chính sự sống chết của tư tưởng. Chúng ta phải tìm thấy và sống trong “chỗ không sống chết”, “chân lý không có sống chết” của chính những tư tưởng sống chết trong từng khoảnh khắc.

Ở đây chúng ta chỉ bàn đến một cách trong rất nhiều phương pháp để rõ tâm (biện tâm – chữ của vua Trần Thái Tông trong Khóa hư lục), bởi vì tất cả các tông phái, các pháp môn Phật giáo đều hướng đến mục đích này.

Quán chiếu một tư tưởng, chúng ta thấy nó không phải tự sanh ra, vì nếu nó tự sanh ra thì trước đã có nó. Nó cũng không sanh ra từ một tư tưởng khác, vì trước đó không có một tư tưởng khác nào cả. Nó cũng không sanh ra từ chính nó và cái khác cọng lại, vì đơn giản trước đó chưa có nó và cái khác. Nó cũng không phải tự nhiên sanh ra mà không có nhân duyên. Quán sát kỹ lưỡng, lập đi lập lại chúng ta sẽ thấy ra thật tánh của nó, như ngài Long Thọ đã nói trong Trung luận, phẩm thứ nhất, câu 3:

Các pháp chẳng tự sanh,

Chẳng từ cái khác sanh,

Chẳng cùng, chẳng không nhân, Thế nên biết Vô sanh.

Thật tánh của những tư tưởng là vô sanh, không thật có sanh ra. Thấy được như vậy, những tư tưởng không còn trói buộc, chúng tự giải thoát. Và khi những tư tưởng của chúng ta tự giải thoát thì thế giới sanh tử như chúng ta thấy cũng tự giải thoát.

Khi khảo sát kỹ lưỡng một tư tưởng, hay còn gọi là một tâm, sanh ra, chúng ta không thấy chỗ sanh ra của tư tưởng ấy, của tâm ấy. Khi tồn tại, nó trụ chỗ nào? Và khi diệt mất, nó diệt mất chỗ nào? Vì không thấy chỗ sanh, trụ, diệt của một tâm niệm, một tư tưởng, nên bằng thiền định và thiền quán chúng ta thấy nó sanh, trụ, diệt trong một khoảng không gian bao la đến vô hạn. Bởi thế, kinh thường nói “tâm như hư không”, nghĩa là khoảng không gian

cho tư tưởng hay tâm niệm sanh, trụ, diệt thì bao la không biên bờ như không gian, như hư không.

Không gian bao la vô hạn cho hoạt động sanh, trụ, diệt của tư tưởng hay của tâm được gọi là bản tâm hay bản tánh của tâm. Đó là nơi cho tâm sanh ra và tâm diệt mất. Đó là nền tảng vô hạn của tâm, không gian vô hạn cho tâm.

Như không gian, bản tánh của tâm, nền tảng của tâm thì vô hạn, không có hình tướng, màu sắc, không thuộc về nhận thức của giác quan và ý thức. Cái đó là tánh Không. Bản tánh của tâm là tánh Không của tâm.

Như không gian của bầu trời là nơi cho các đám mây tan biến, bầu trời là nơi giải thoát của các đám mây. Như đại dương là nơi cho các làn sóng tiêu tan, đại dương là nơi giải thoát của các làn sóng. Cũng thế không gian của tâm, tánh Không của tâm là nơi giải thoát cho các tư tưởng, các tâm, các phiền não.

Như không gian bầu trời nằm trong chính các đám mây, như đại dương nằm trong chính các làn sóng, tánh Không, sự giải thoát cho mọi loại tâm, nằm trong chính các tư tưởng, các phiền não. Tánh Không của tâm là “chỗ không sống chết” cho tất cả mọi tâm sống chết, là “lý không có sanh tử” cho mọi sanh tử của tâm, và tánh Không của tâm nằm ngay nơi từng tư tưởng, từng phiền não, từng mỗi loại tâm.

Tánh Không của tâm không phải là một hư không không có gì cả, nó có ánh sáng. Thậm chí ánh sáng là bản tánh của tâm, như trong Nikaya có nói: “Tâm này là sáng chói, nhưng tâm này bị ô nhiễm bởi các cấu uế từ ngoài vào”.

(Kinh Tăng chi bộ, phẩm Búng ngón tay, phẩm Đặt Đúng hướng và Trong sáng)

Bản tánh của tâm là tánh Không và sáng chói, đó là nền tảng giải thoát cho mọi thứ tâm sanh tử và nó nằm ngay nơi mọi thứ tâm sanh tử.

Right in birth and death

Author: Nguyễn Thế Đăng

Translated by Nguyên Giác

Birth and death are the most significant challenges in human life. In Buddhism, the terms "birth" and "death" are frequently mentioned, as Buddhism is essentially a path to transcend birth and death and alleviate the suffering associated with them. And the opposite of birth and death is Nirvana, roughly understood as being liberated from the cycle of birth and death.

Speaking directly about birth and death, we quote a dialogue between Zen Master Thiện Hội (?-900), the second generation of the Vô Ngôn Thông Zen lineage, who was a teacher, and his student, Zen Master Vân Phong (?-956).

Thần Hội often said to Vân Phong, "Birth and death are significant matters that require thorough understanding."

Vân Phong asked, "How can we escape when birth and death come?"

"Hold on to the realm beyond birth and death," replied Thần Hội.

Vân Phong asked, "What is the place of neither birth nor death?"

"It is in the realm of birth and death that we must strive to comprehend it fully and embrace it," replied Thần Hội.

Listening to Zen Master Trí Thiền discuss Zen Master Tuyết Đậu's book of records and hearing about Đạo Ngô and Tiệm Nguyên attending the funeral and discussing birth and death, Monk Quảng Nghiêm (1122-1190) appeared to grasp something and subsequently posed a question.

"Is there a principle in that realm before words are formed, as the ancient masters have indicated?"

Zen master Trí Thiền asked, "Can you comprehend that principle?"

Quảng Nghiêm asked, "What is the principle of being without birth and without death?"

Zen master Trí Thiền replied, "It is only through birth and death that it can be attained."

Both stories present a seemingly paradoxical solution. To avoid birth and death, one must grasp the place of no birth and no death, and this place of no birth and no death must be sought in the very place of birth and death. The truth that "there is no birth and no death" must be found within birth and death themselves. In short, to be liberated from birth and death, one must enter birth and death.

This “place of no birth and no death, where the truth of no birth and no death is revealed” is the inherent emptiness of birth and death. The inherent emptiness of birth and death does not exist outside of the realm of birth and death; it is only found within birth and death itself. The inherent emptiness of birth and death is the key to freeing oneself from the cycle of birth and death. This liberation can be found within the very process of birth and death.

Because the nature of birth and death is inherent emptiness, to be liberated from the manifestations of birth and death, one must discover the inherent emptiness within those manifestations.

The Vimalakirti Sutra says in the chapter Nhập Pháp môn Bất nhị (Entering through the non-dual door), “The Bodhisattva Na La Diên says: 'The world and the transcendent world are two. The world has an inherent emptiness; thus, it is the transcendent world, in which there is no entry, no exit, no progress, or no regression. That means entering through the gate of non-dual dharma.'”

The Bodhisattva Thiện Ý said: "The cycles of birth and death and Nirvana are two. If you see the nature of birth and death, then there is no birth and death, no bondage, no liberation, no birth, and no death. Thus, it is entering the non-dual dharma."

"The nature of birth and death is truly neither birth nor death, neither bondage nor liberation, neither appearing nor disappearing"—this implies that the nature of birth and death is Nirvana and that Nirvana is also characterized by inherent emptiness. Thus, to avoid birth and death, one must go into birth and death to find the nature of birth and death, and the nature of birth and death is inherent emptiness that leads to Nirvana.

Not only do impermanent birth and death exist outside of us, but they are also present in things that are easily perceptible to our senses. Birth and death are inherent within us, within our minds; it is the birth and death of thoughts that constitute our minds. A thought also experiences birth and death. It is born (sinh), stays (trụ), and then perishes (diệt). Our mind does not exist apart from thoughts. Therefore, when thoughts undergo birth and death, our mind also undergoes birth and death.

Buddhism often says, "It's all mind-made." In the Dhammapada, the first sentence is: "All things are preceded, surpassed, and created by the mind." The world and life, as each person experiences them, are created by their minds. The world and human life are distinct from the world and lives of animals, and this distinction lies in the presence of a mind in humans that animals do not possess.

When Buddhism says that "the three realms are only mind" or says "All is created by the mind," then the three realms are life and cessation, birth and death; it means that mind is life and cessation, birth and death. Life and cessation, the birth and death of the mind, created life and cessation, the birth and death of the world, and life. So to be free from the life and cessation of the world and life, one must be free from the life and cessation of the mind, or the life and cessation of thoughts.

Applying the teachings of the two Zen masters mentioned above, we come to understand that in order to transcend the cycle of thoughts arising and ceasing, we must discover freedom within the very process of thoughts arising and ceasing. We must seek and embrace the state of "no birth and no death," where the concept of "truth" transcends the boundaries of birth and death, encompassing the ever-changing thoughts that arise and pass away in every moment.

Here, we will only discuss one of the many methods to see clearly the mind ("biện tâm"—words of King Tran Thai Tong in the book "Khóa Hư Lục"), because all Buddhist sects and dharma gates are focused on achieving this goal.

Observing a thought, we see that it is not self-generated, because if it were, it would have been there before. It also does not arise from another thought because there was no other thought before. Nor does it arise from itself and from the other combined, for it simply did not exist before and there was no other. It is also not naturally born without causes and conditions. Observing closely and continuously, we will see its true nature, as Nagarjuna said in the Madhyamaka, first chapter, third sentence:

Dharmas are not self-born,

nor are they born from another,

nor are they born together with another,

nor are they without a cause.

So, the dharmas are called "unborn."

The true nature of thoughts is unborn because there is no real birth. Seeing this, the thoughts no longer have the power to bind, and then the thoughts liberate themselves. And when our thoughts liberate themselves, the world of birth and death, as we see it, also liberates itself.

When we carefully observe a thought or a consciousness when it arises, we do not see the birthplace of that thought or that mind. When that thought exists, where does it stay? And when it disappears, where does it disappear? Because we do not see the birth, abiding, and cessation of a single thought, by meditation and contemplation we see it arising, remaining, and passing away in a vast to infinite space. Therefore, the sutras often say "mind is like space," meaning that the space for the mind or for a thought to arise, stay, and die is boundless, just like space, like the sky.

The vast, infinite space for the arising, abiding, and passing away of consciousness, or mind, is called the mind-nature or the nature of the mind. That is the realm in which the mind arises and passes away. That is the boundless realm of the mind, the infinite space of the mind.

Just as space, the nature of the mind is limitless. It is formless, colorless, and does not belong to the realm of senses or conscious awareness. That is the nature of emptiness. The nature of the mind is its inherent emptiness.

Just as the space of the sky is the place for the clouds to disappear, the sky is the place for the deliverance of clouds. Just as the ocean is the place for the waves to disappear, the ocean is the place for the deliverance of waves. Likewise, the space of the mind, i.e., the emptiness of the mind, is the place for the deliverance of thoughts, consciousnesses, and even defilement.

Like space, the sky lies within the clouds themselves, just as the ocean lies within the waves themselves. Emptiness, which is the liberation of all types of mind, lies within every thought and within every defilement. The emptiness of mind is the "realm of no birth and no death" for each mind of birth and death, the "principle of no birth and no death" for all birth and death of the mind, and the emptiness of mind lies right there, in every thought, in every defilement, and in every type of mind.

The emptiness of the mind is not a kind of nothingness; it has light. Even light is the nature of the mind, as stated in The Chapter on a Finger-Snap in Aṅguttara Nikaya: "Luminous, monks, is the mind. And it is defiled by incoming defilements." (AN 1.51–60 Sutta, translated by Thanissaro Bhikkhu)

The nature of the mind is inherent emptiness and luminosity; that nature is the liberating ground for all minds of birth and death, and it lies at the heart of all minds of birth and death.

