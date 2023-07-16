Song ngữ: Let go of thoughts, and live with a righteous mind / Buông xả suy tư, sống tâm chánh thiện

Buông xả suy tư, sống tâm chánh thiện

Quang Minh

Trong cuộc sống không phải ai cũng có cuộc gặp luôn thuận lợi hay cũng không phải ai cũng gặp hoài phiền não. Phiền não tự tâm sinh ắt tự tâm diệt, vật chất chỉ bổ trợ cho cuộc sống, nó có khi chỉ giúp cho một phần giảm phiền não nhưng không cắt dứt được não phiền. Ví như đang buồn thì đi du lịch hay đến các khu vui chơi nhưng cũng chỉ lấy niềm vui tạm bợ khác vùi đắp lên nỗi phiền trong lòng, có khi tạm quên tạm lắng lòng nhưng khi gặp duyên hay qua cuộc vui lại nỗi lòng trỗi dậy thì làm sao cắt đứt, lại tìm niềm vui khác thế vào hay che lại. Cứ vậy phiền não gốc rể vẫn còn mà chỉ hạ nhánh chặt cành thì làm sau dứt gốc rể cho khỏi mộc lại phiền não.

Phiền não là sự bất như ý tới khi tâm mong muốn mà không được thỏa mãn, không được đáp ứng hay không như mong cầu hay dự định hay dự tính. Khi không thỏa mãn thì tâm lý tiêu cực sinh khởi làm cho hành vi không đúng pháp không hợp đạo, từ đó mà gây nên nghiệp phải chịu nỗi khổ của trầm luân trong dòng sinh tử luân hồi của nghiệp thức.

Vậy biết được gốc rể phiền não từ tâm sinh thì ngay nơi tâm mà hành đạo, ngay nơi tâm mà trực kiến đạo, ngay nơi tâm mà chánh trực đạo, ngay nơi tâm mà ngay thẳng đạo thì mới gần được đạo, ngay nơi tâm mà tịnh là trở về gốc đạo. Đạo từ tâm mà sinh, chân tâm là đạo, khi chánh tâm thì tham sân si không hiện, khi trực tâm thì phiền não không có đất mộc lên, khi tịnh tâm thì đạo liền hiện, đạo là con đường quy về tâm, tâm ngay thẳng không nhiễm ô, tâm thanh tịnh không động loạn, tâm an ổn không khởi chấp, tâm giải thoát không bị ràng buộc.

Mọi sự mọi việc đều có nhân duyên của nó, nếu có cưỡng cầu mà cũng không thay đổi được gì thì chi bằng không nên cưỡng cầu mà làm khổ tâm trí. Nhân quả hiện đời thuận lợi hay không thuận lợi cũng có từng giai đoạn, vận hạn có khác nhau, khi nghiệp tới thì trả nghiệp thì không thuận không may mắn. Khi quả phước tới thì mọi sự mọi việc đều có thuận lợi. Hành thiện tích phước, tịnh tâm tịnh niệm, đối với các pháp trần thấy nhưng không phân biệt, biết nhưng không động tâm, hiểu nhưng không bám chấp, một lòng chánh tâm ngang thẳng thì đường đạo mới sáng tỏ.

Cuộc đời vô thường thì hiện hữu cái ta cũng vô thường, do duyên hợp mà có, hết duyên lại tan, nhưng khi đang duyên tụ thì dùng duyên làm phương tiện mà tu tập, tiến tu thần thức linh căn tiến hóa trong vũ trụ, hòa nhập vào pháp giới tâm an. Thời gian không chờ đợi, vì thiếu gì người mất trẻ, thời gian không thỏa hiệp vì thiếu gì sự trở ngại hay gian nan, thời gian là vô tình vì nó không có châm chước hay cho cơ hội làm lại thêm lần nữa nếu sự xảy ra có nghiêm trọng hay mất mát.

Vậy tu đạo là tu trong tâm, hành đạo ngay phút giây hiện tại. Chỉ trực tâm kiến tánh, tâm thanh tịnh, tâm an thì đạo sáng. Hãy lấy phiền não làm thầy, lấy sự bất như ý để tôi luyện thân tâm rền luyện tâm trí, để từ đó mới mong tiến tu về con đường giải thoát, con đường hòa nhập vào sự tiến hóa của vũ trụ pháp giới hay nhập vào niết bàn giải thoát của tự tâm.

Tu là sửa đổi, sửa đổi hành vi không đúng không hợp đạo mà thành cho hợp đạo đúng pháp, tu là làm lành lánh dữ, tu là thanh tịnh tâm, hành thiện thân, bồi dưỡng cái tâm, rèn luyện cái trí cho hợp chánh đạo, hãy tu nhanh kẻo trễ, vì thời gian là không chờ đợi, trần gian chỉ là cõi tạm, hà cớ gì phải cứ chìm đắm vào mộng tưởng của thế gian mà che lấp bản tâm thanh tịnh. An vui là trong phút hiện tại, hạnh phúc là sự đơn sơ trong tâm hồn thanh tịnh.

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a35057/buong-xa-suy-tu-song-tam-chanh-thien

Let go of thoughts, and live with a righteous mind / Buông xả suy tư, sống tâm chánh thiện

Author: Quang Minh

Translated by Nguyên Giác

In life, not everyone has always positive meetings, and not everyone always has problems. Sorrows occur on their own and will fade away on their own, whereas financial assets simply support life, sometimes only helping to diminish afflictions little but not eliminate afflictions entirely. For example, when you are unhappy, you may go on a trip or to amusement parks, but you can only enjoy other momentary fun moments to compensate for your own melancholy. Sometimes you forget the sadness, momentarily quiet your heart, but when you meet a predestined relationship or the joy departs, the sadness in your heart rises again; how can you cut it off so you may discover another delight instead? Afflictions are still in the root of a tree in your mind, but if you merely chop branches and trim leaves, how can you cut off the roots and prevent afflictions from growing again?

Afflictions are unsatisfactory things that happen when your mind's desires are not satisfied, not met, or not as expected. When the mind is not satisfied, a negative mentality will arise, which can lead you to behave in the wrong way, not in accordance with the Dharma, thereby causing bad karma and then having to endure suffering in the cycle of birth and death in samsara.

Therefore, knowing the root of afflictions arising from the mind, you should practice the way in your mind, see the Dharma directly in your mind, see the right path in your mind, live with the righteous way in your mind, and live with the pure mind to return to the original path. Because the Way originates from the mind, and the true mind is the Way when you live with an upright mind, greed, hatred, and illusion do not arise, and affliction cannot arise, and when you purify your mind, the Way appears immediately. Because the Way is the path to the pure mind—the mind that is upright and unstained, the mind that is pure and undisturbed, the mind that is calm and free from clinging, the mind that is liberated and unattached.

Everything has a cause and a condition; if you ask for something and are unable to obtain it, it is best not to desire, for wishing simply harms your psyche. The present positive or negative karma also has stages, coming and going endlessly. When bad karma comes, your life is arduous and unlucky. When merit comes, everything in your life will be favorable. Therefore, do good deeds to accumulate merit, and keep your mind pure in every thought. Regarding the dharmas, you see but do not discriminate, you know but do not shift your mind, you understand the dharmas but do not cling to anything, and when you live with a righteous mind, the path will clearly appear.

Life is transient, and your current life is impermanent as well. Your body and mind are made up of the five aggregates, and once the conditions have passed, they will vanish. But now there are conditions for you to practice the Dharma, so take advantage of every opportunity to practice and integrate into the Dharma realm of a serene mind. Time waits for no one; many people die young. Time is unbiased; it does not favor anyone, nor does it allow you to undo what you have done, and wasted time cannot be recovered.

Therefore, to practice Dharma is to practice in the mind, to follow the Way in the present moment. When you use the righteous mind to see the original mind, where the mind is pure and peaceful, the path will be clearly revealed. You should consider affliction to be a teacher who inspires you, and dissatisfaction to be a Dharma friend who motivates you to rigorously train and purify your body and mind so that you can walk patiently on the path to liberation and gradually attain Nirvana, the freedom of your original mind.

Cultivation is to amend, to turn wrong and unethical behaviors into actions that are right in the Dharma and in accordance with the Path. Cultivation is to avoid evil, to do good, and to purify the mind. Cultivation is to use the body to do good, to direct the mind to study according to the Dharma and to cultivate wisdom in the Right Path. As a Buddhist, you must practice immediately and without delay because time does not wait for you. Because the world is only a temporary domain, do not become enamored with worldly delusions that muddle your pure mind. Joyful peace is in the present moment, and happiness is the simplicity of a very pure mind.

