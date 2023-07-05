Song ngữ: Cuối đường / Reaching the end of the path

Thích Tâm Hạnh

Mỏi gót phong trần, con người thường tìm đến chốn tùng lâm cô tịch, hút mình trong khói ngút non xa. Họ hướng đến vị chân tu mong được đôi lời chỉ dạy, ngõ hầu làm tư lương cho cuộc sống mới. Bất ngờ, vị sư già nhìn thẳng, nghiêm giọng buông vỏn vẹn một câu “Chớ vọng tưởng!”. Thật chới với hụt hẫng không một chỗ bám! Mọi việc tích chứa từ xưa ngay đây biến mất. Họ vội ngẫm nghĩ tìm lấy một ý tưởng mới; nhưng “chớ vọng tưởng!”. Tìm gì?

Sao chẳng dứt tâm tìm kiếm ấy đi, thẳng đó buông thỏng tay, thình lình trời đất mở toang, thắp sáng đại thiên sa giới; nhận lại người cha muôn thuở, lãnh trọn gia tài; khoác lại mảnh áo xưa, thẳng vào đầu đường xó chợ cùng với bạn bè vui đùa thỏa thích?

Thật đáng tiếc họ vẫn chưa chịu dừng tâm tìm kiếm, còn ngẫm tìm xem là nghĩa lý gì, nên đã luống lầm qua.

Bởi con người đã quen tìm cầu bên ngoài. Tâm vừa hơi trống, họ liền tìm vội một cái gì đó để bám lấy, vin theo; nhận giữ bóng dáng bên ngoài mà bỏ quên mất mình; lắm lúc còn lấy làm thỏa thích, đắc ý về chúng. Thử hỏi những thứ tìm lấy được đó, lại có thể giải quyết được gì trước cuộc tử sinh?

Còn lại gì xưa kia dưới hội Tổ Bá Trượng, ngài Trí Nhàn nổi tiếng là người hỏi một đáp mười, hỏi mười đáp trăm. Thế mà đến Tổ Quy Sơn yêu cầu nói một câu trước khi cha mẹ chưa sanh, vạch tận đáy lòng vẫn không tìm ra một câu đáp ổn đáng. Những gì xưa giờ ôm giữ, nay thật vô nghĩa làm sao! Thôi đành buông hết mọi duyên, náu mình trong một am lá, từ nay không học Phật pháp, chỉ làm Tăng thường cơm cháo qua ngày.

Ai người trong cảnh khốn cùng mới cảm thông được nổi cùng khốn. Khác nào xưa kia ngài Lâm Tế ba phen thưa hỏi đại ý Phật pháp, ba phen ăn gậy. Vẫn chưa thể ngay đầu gậy bật tung, còn thắc mắc có lỗi không lỗi, nên đành đánh mất cơ hội chỉ còn biết khóc từ giã ra đi.

Thật là một thủ đoạn ác! Áo cơm gom góp bấy lâu, ngày nay Quy Sơn một lúc đồng thời cướp sạch. Buông chỉ một lời mà giết chết cả cuộc đời người. Trí Nhàn bấy giờ muôn việc tự lìa lúc nào không rõ. Phật pháp không còn học nữa, còn gì ham muốn để bám theo?

Hoàng Bá lại còn tàn bạo độc ác, chỉ tung ba gậy mà đã ép người vào cảnh cùng khốn. Khác nào trong Mật Am Ngữ Lục đã chép; “… Phía trước đâm phủng chỗ bít cứng, phía sau xua binh đánh đuổi. Thật là lên trời không lối, xuống đất không đường; cầu sống chẳng được, muốn chết không xong. Thường ngày học được cơ trí, đến trong ấy một chút cũng không dùng được…”

Túng quẫn đến thế là cùng! Vũ mưu trang bị thường ngày, bây giờ toàn không chút dụng. Bàn Thiền luận đạo, lúc này tìm một điểm để thoát thân không ra. Biện trí biện cơ, đến trong đây cũng chịu mù tịt. Bao nhiêu thú vui thường ngày xem lại thật là vô vị. Tìm lại những gì đã học, thật không một câu có thể giải quyết được lúc này. Nghĩ tiến lên nữa thì phía trước bít ngăn không lối.

Bấy giờ trong bốn oai nghi đi đứng tới lui, thân tâm phải một mực thẳng đứng như tường vách. Cốt phải dồn hết lực lượng, phấn chấn tinh thần; trong một duyên vô tình thình lình chạm đến, bất chợt vỡ toang, mới thấy đất trời sáng hẳn, cây cỏ con người chưa từng ngăn cách. Cảnh vật thường ngày, bây giờ thấy đẹp mà sống động lạ thường. Côn trùng, cây đá thảy đều tuyên diệu pháp âm. Ngọn lá khẽ lay cũng dấy lên một sức sống kỳ diệu. Thân tâm rớt sạch, rõ ràng một thể linh minh. Bao mối nghi ngờ từ lâu chừng đã bẵng quên, giờ này bỗng dưng nhớ lại, tan sạch như băng. Nhìn lại công phu tu hành từ trước, thật là một kẻ lăng xăng đặt bày lắm chuyện trong mộng. Nói bao nhiêu đó, bôi nhọ cửa Tổ tông cũng nhiều lắm rồi. Phần còn lại xin dành cho những ai một phen mạnh dạn quyết tử.

Thật thế, nếu không một phen sạch tận đáy lòng, cháy rụi tâm can thì ngài Hương Nghiêm đâu có ngày phá cười nói “đổi sắc bày đường xưa”? Ngài Lâm Tế đâu thể thốt lên “Xưa nay Phật pháp Hoàng Bá không nhiều”? Ngài Đức Sơn cũng từng trút hết tư lương dưới câu hỏi tam tâm của bà già bán bánh, thẳng đến Long Đàm tiếp đèn vụt tắt mới la lên “từ nay về sau chẳng còn nghi ngờ lời nói chư lão Hòa thượng trong thiên hạ”. Cần phải mạnh dạn rũ sạch buông thỏng tay, nước sâu đầu đường chớ ướt gót chân, liền vào quê nhà ngồi an ổn.

Hoa trái khắp vườn, cơm canh bày sẵn, nhọc gì bôn ba tìm kiếm? Suốt này nhằm trên đỉnh núi cao chót vót, hoặc ngoài biển cả xa tít mù khơi, đủng đỉnh tung tăng, mặc tình ca hát, cũng chẳng vui thích hay sao?!

Reaching the end of the path

Author: Thích Tâm Hạnh

Translated by Nguyên Giác

People typically go to a tranquil pagoda in the faraway mountains when their feet are fatigued from the dusty and winding path. They seek the advice of a true monk in order to make a living in a new life. Suddenly, the old monk looks straight, sternly saying only one sentence: "Don't be delusional!" Visitors stare inward, seeing nothing to hold to as all their knowledge from the past vanishes right here. You think quickly and search for a new idea, but "Don't be delusional!" -- What are you looking for?

Why don't you cut off that searching mind, let go of your hands, and suddenly behold heaven and earth open, with many realms lit up all over the sky? Then you will take your inheritance from your everlasting father, put on an ancient coat, and walk directly into the streets and markets to have fun with your friends.

Unfortunately, many people's minds are still exploring; they are imagining which meaning it should be, therefore they have committed a mistake.

Because people are accustomed to looking for answers outside. When the mind is vacant, people immediately find something to grasp, cling to, and then accept and preserve their outward reflection while forgetting about themselves, and sometimes even taking joy in them. Let us consider how those discovered items can help to break the cycle of life and death.

What could have remained in the past under the Dharma assembly of Patriarch Bá Trượng, where Trí Nhàn was famed for giving ten answers to one question and a hundred answers to ten questions? However, when Trí Nhàn came to Patriarch Quy Sơn and was requested to say a sentence before his parents' birth, he was unable to find a sufficient answer from the bottom of his heart. What used to hold onto, now is meaningless! He had to give up everything, live in a leaf hut, and abandon the study of Buddhadharma to become a monk who only ate rice and porridge every day.

Only those who have experienced misery may understand those who are experiencing misery. Just like in the past, Lâm Tế gave three answers to a question about the Buddha's teachings, three times he was beaten with a stick. He couldn't understand the Way at the time, still wondering if he'd made a mistake, so he missed the opportunity and could only cry to say farewell.

What a wicked trick! Clothes and rice had been collected for many years, but they were robbed by Quy Sơn at the same time. Just a single word could kill a person's whole learning life. Trí Nhàn at that time did not know when everything should be left by itself. When he no longer wanted to study the Buddhadharma, what else did he desire to pursue?

Hoàng Bá was also cruel, only hitting three sticks but forcing people into misery. In Mật Am Ngữ Lục, it was written: "You try to move forward, but the road is blocked, while you are chased by the soldiers behind. You are now in a position where there is no means to travel to the sky, and no place to go down into the earth, and you can't live if you want to live, and you can't die if you want to die. Normally, you learn a lot of wisdom, but today even a little portion of it is useless."

If you fall into this position, you are stuck [with the Zen questions]. What you study and practice every day, is now completely useless. Every day, you debate Zen texts and the Path, and now you can't find a way out of the encirclement. Sublime thoughts and words are now deadlocked. All the daily pleasures now are tasteless. Recalling what you have learned, there is really no one sentence that can be used as the answer at this time. If you want to go further, the front is blocked, there is no way out.

Then in the four postures of walking, standing, back and forth, your whole body and mind should remain upright like a wall. You must summon all of your strength and be mentally strong before a circumstance accidentally strikes you and your eyes burst open to view the land and sky are entirely bright: then you will see all of the trees, grass, and people are not divided. Everyday scenes, now look beautiful and vivid. Insects, trees, and rocks all preach the wonderful sounds of Dharma. Even a gently swaying leaf also aroused a miraculous vitality.

Your body and mind are then let go, and a bright and wonderful world is revealed clearly in front of your eyes. All the doubts were long forgotten, now suddenly you remember, melted like ice. Looking back on your former cultivation practice, you were such a frivolous person who set up so many things in your dreams. Saying that much, smearing the Patriarch Gate is such so much. The rest is for those who are brave enough to commit a deadly mission.

Indeed, if not for a moment to shake off the bottom of his heart and to burn his heart, Hương Nghiêm would not have laughed and said "Looking at the color of flowers, and see the ancient road." Similarly, Lâm Tế also exclaimed, "There are not so many Dharma things in Hoàng Bá's teachings." Đức Sơn once poured all of his thoughts into the question of the three minds of "the past, present, and future" raised by an old woman, then went to Long Đàm to study, and one day noticed the light of a lamp go out, then yelled, "from now on, I no longer doubt the words of the old monks." You need to boldly shake off, let go of all things, go where the water is deep, and don't let your heels wet, then you can enter the homeland and sit safely.

Flowers and fruits are everywhere in the garden, and rice and soup are on the table, why are you running around looking for them? Passing this gate, you will know how to live freely, and you will be able to freely aim for the summit of the tall mountain, or travel out to the faraway sea, and joyously sing any song.





