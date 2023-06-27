Song ngữ: To Be A Buddhist / Để Thành Một Phật Tử

Để Thành Một Phật Tử

Thích Trí Thủ

1) HỎI: Một tín đồ Phật giáo trước hết phải hiểu và phải làm những gì?

ĐÁP: - Trước hết là phải hiểu rõ những điểm căn bản của Phật dạy, thứ đến là phát lòng chánh tín Tam Bảo, cuối cùng là thực hành năm điều răn dạy trong đời sống hằng ngày của mình.

2) HỎI: Vì sao phải theo thứ tự ấy?

ĐÁP: - Vì phàm làm việc gì, phải hiểu mục đích của việc ấy. Có thật hiểu mới phát long chánh tín và chí tâm thực hành để đem lại lợi ích cho bản thân, cho gia đình và cho xã hội. Phật dạy: “Tin Ta mà không hiểu Ta là hủy báng Ta”.

3) HỎI: Những điểm căn bản của Phật dạy là những điểm nào?

ĐÁP: - Không làm các điều ác. Siêng làm các điều lành . Giữ ý nghĩ trong sạch.

4) HỎI: Thế nào là ác?

ĐÁP: - Là những việc làm, lời nói và ý nghĩ không hợp lý, hại mình, hại người cả trong hiện tại lẫn tương lai.

5) HỎI: Thế nào là thiện?

ĐÁP: - Là những việc làm, lời nói và ý nghĩ hợp lý, lợi mình, lợi người cả trong hiện tại lẫn tương lai.

6) HỎI: Thế nào là ý nghĩ trong sạch?

ĐÁP: - Là ý nghĩ hợp với lẽ phải, không tham giận kiêu căng, không ganh ghét đố kỵ, không gây hậu quả khổ đau cho mình và cho người. Ý nghĩ trong sạch khi phát hiện ra nơi hành động thì hành động chân chính, khi phát hiện ra lời nói thì lời nói hiền hòa, làm cho đời mình và đời người đều an vui tươi đẹp.

7) HỎI: Làm lành lánh dữ lẫn những điều mà bất luận Tôn giáo nào hay học thuyết nào cũng dạy, đâu có riêng gì Phật giáo?

ĐÁP: - Vâng, đúng thế. Nhưng nói là một việc, còn thực hành đúng như lời nói được hay không, lại là một việc khác. Đó là chưa nói đến sự làm lành, lánh dữ ấy có hợp lý hay không, vì nếu người đề xướng lên một lý thuyết mà chưa phải là một đấng giác ngộ chân lý thì lý thuyết ấy khó mà hoàn toàn được.

8) HỎI: Bằng chứng đâu để biết lý thuyết đúng và thực hành cũng đúng như lý thuyết?

ĐÁP: - Cứ xem lịch sử đời sống của vị Tổ sang lập Tôn giáo và lịch sử truyền bá của Tôn giáo ấy thì biết.

9) HỎI: Đời sống của Đức Phật như thế nào?

ĐÁP: - Nhất nhất phù hợp với lời Ngài dạy. Phù hợp một cách hoàn toàn đến nỗi các học giả khảo cổ phương Tây khi mới nghiên cứu Phật giáo tưởng Đức Phật là một nhân vật hoang đường không có thật trong lịch sử.

10) HỎI: Còn lịch sử truyền giáo của Phật giáo?

ĐÁP: - Một lịch sử trong trắng, chưa từng gây đau thương cho một dân tộc nào, chưa từng gây chiến tranh với ai, dù được mệnh danh là Thánh chiến. Ngược lại, Phật giáo đến đâu, hòa bình đến đó.

11) HỎI: Như vậy, ta phải kết luận về Phật giáo như thế nào?

ĐÁP: - Đức Phật và môn đồ của Ngài đã trải qua gần 26 thế kỷ là những gương sang của việc làm lành lánh dữ.

12) HỎI: Nhờ đâu Phật giáo giữ được trọn vẹn như thế?

ĐÁP: - Nhờ điểm đặc biệt thứ ba: giữ ý nghĩ trong sạch. Ý nghĩ soi đường cho hành động, hướng dẫn cho hành động; ý nghĩ đã trong sạch thì hành động tất nhiên phải thuần thiện.

13) HỎI: Như thế, Phật giáo hẳn phải đặc biệt lưu tâm đến vai trò của ý nghĩ?

ĐÁP: - Đúng như thế. Thiên kinh vạn quyển hiện đương lưu truyền đều dạy cách phân biệt thế nào là tư tưởng chân chánh, thế nào là tư tưởng tà vạy; tám vạn bốn ngàn pháp môn tu hành đều nhằm mục đích gạn lọc ý nghĩ cho trong sạch mà thôi.

14) HỎI: Muốn thực hiện ba điểm chủ yếu trên, trước hết phải làm gì?

ĐÁP: - Phát lòng chánh tín Tam Bảo, vì trong Kinh dạy: “Tín vi Đạo nguyên công đức mẫu” nghĩa là: “Tín là nguồn gốc của đạo, là mẹ đẻ của phúc đức”.

15) HỎI: Thế nào là chánh tín?

ĐÁP: - Là tin những điều chân chánh, hợp lý, có lợi ích thiết thực, như tin gây nhân tốt sẽ hưởng quả tốt, nhân nào quả nấy như hình với bong. Không tin những điều mơ hồ viển vông, không hợp lý và không lợi ích thiết thực như tin ma quỷ thần quyền xằng bậy.

16) HỎI: Thế nào là Tam Bảo?

ĐÁP: - Là ba ngôi báu: Phật, Pháp, Tăng.

Phật là tiếng gọi tắt chữ Phật Đà trong Phạn ngữ, chỉ những bậc Thánh nhân đã hoàn toàn giác ngộ và nhờ đó đã hoàn toàn giải thoát khỏi vòng sinh tử luân hồi. Trung Hoa dịch là Giác giả

Pháp là danh từ Trung Hoa dịch chữ Đạt Ma trong tiếng Phạn, chỉ giáo lý Phật, vì giáo lý ấy thể hiện đúng đắn chân lý vũ trụ nhân sinh, dung làm khuôn vàng, thước ngọc trong việc diệt trừ đau khổ tận gốc và đem lại an vui vĩnh viễn.

Tăng là tiếng gọi tắt chữ Tăng-già trong Phạn ngữ, chỉ một đoàn thể từ bốn người trở lên, tu theo giáo pháp Phật và sống theo tinh thần lục hòa; Trung Hoa dịch là Hòa hiệp chúng.

Phật, Pháp, Tăng là mục tiêu mà Phật tử phải nhắm đến.

17) HỎI: Vì sao gọi Phật, Pháp, Tăng là ba ngôi báu?

ĐÁP: - Thế thường cho vàng, bạc, ngọc ngà hay quyền cao chức trọng là quý, nhưng thử hỏi khi gặp cảnh đời tang thương, dâu bể như giặc cướp, tật dịch v.v… Các thứ ấy có làm vơi bớt nỗi khổ cho ta được không? Hay lại càng gây thêm khổ lụy cho ta nữa? Đó là chưa nói vinh hoa phú quý có ngày tiêu tan, vàng bạc ngọc ngà là vật nay tụ mai tán, chưa ai giữ được vĩnh viễn. Trong cõi đời vô thường này, cảnh ông hóa nên thằng không phải hiếm. Duy có Phật, Pháp, Tăng mới thường trú, thường an vui, thường chân thật, thường thanh tịnh và thường cứu vớt ta mà không phân biệt thân sơ thù bạn. Vì bốn đức Thường, Lạc, Ngã, Tịnh và đại nguyện độ sinh ấy nên gọi Phật, Pháp, Tăng là ba ngôi báu.

18) HỎI: Chánh tín Tam Bảo có lợi ích gì?

ĐÁP: - Lợi ích chánh tín Tam Bảo không thể nói hết và cũng không thể nghĩ bàn được.

19) HỎI: Xin nói một vài lợi ích của sự chánh tín Phật?

ĐÁP: - Trong Kinh nói: “Chư Phật trong mười phương, thương nhớ chúng sinh như mẹ thương nhớ con”. Mẹ thương nhớ con như vậy, nên nay con đáp ứng lại lòng thương vô biên của mẹ, đặt hết tin tưởng vào vị trí sáng suốt vô lượng của mẹ, thì khác nào như người đi đêm mà có đuốc soi đường, qua nơi nguy hiểm mà có người dìu dắt, không còn lo lắng sợ hãi gì nữa?

20) HỎI: Còn lợi ích chánh tín Pháp?

ĐÁP: - Phật dạy hễ tạo nhân lành thì hưởng quả tốt, tạo nhân dữ thì chịu quả xấu. Luật nhân quả là một luật xác thực. Phật lại dạy: “Tất cả chúng sinh đều là Phật sẽ thành” nghĩa là đều có khả năng thành Phật. Vậy nếu tin và thực hành đúng lời Phật dạy, nhất định sẽ hết mê được ngộ, hết khổ được vui.

21) HỎI: Giáo pháp Phật dạy chỉ có chừng ấy thôi sao?

ĐÁP: - Còn nhiều, rất nhiều. Nhưng chung quy cũng không ngoài nhân quả.

22) HỎI: Lợi ích của chánh tín Tăng như thế nào?

ĐÁP: - Tăng là những vị thay Phật tiếp tục công việc giáo hóa giống như Phật đã làm lúc còn tại thế. Đã thay Phật thì Tăng tức là Phật. Về mặt gây phúc đức, lợi ích chánh tín Phật như thế nào thì lợi ích chánh tín Tăng như thế ấy.

23) HỎI: Khi đã phát lòng chánh tín rồi, phải làm gì nữa?

ĐÁP: - Phải quy y Tam Bảo

24) HỎI: Thế nào là quy y?

ĐÁP: - Quy nghĩa là quay về; y nghĩa là nương tựa. Chúng sinh vì mê lầm nên bị dục vọng lôi cuốn, khiến bị chìm đắm trôi lăn mãi trong biển khổ luân hồi, không nơi nương tựa, khác nào đứa con hoang mải mê theo tiếng gọi giang hồ du đãng , lăn mình vào gió bụi, nếm đủ mùi chua cay, nay bỗng giác tỉnh, muốn chấm dứt cuộc sống ba đào trôi nổi, quay về với quê hương xứ sở để tìm chỗ nương tựa, nên gọi là quy y.

25) HỎI: Thế nào gọi là quy y Phật bảo?

ĐÁP: - Là quay về nương tựa Đức Phật, thờ đức Phật làm thầy, thề suốt đời không thờ trời thần quỷ vật.

26) HỎI: Thế nào là quy y Pháp bảo?

ĐÁP: - Là quay về nương tựa giáo lý Đức Phật, lấy giáo lý ấy làm đuốc soi đường, thề suốt đời không nghe lời dụ dỗ của tà ma ngoại đạo truyền bá giáo lý quàng xiên.

27) HỎI: Thế nào gọi là quy y Tăng Bảo?

ĐÁP: - Là quay về nương tựa Tăng-già, xem Tăng-già như Phật còn tại thế, đủ nêu gương đáng cho ta bắt chước noi theo, thề suốt đời không thân cận bạn hữu xấu xa bè lũ độc ác.

28) HỎI: Nghe nói có vô lượng chư Phật trong mười phương thế giới, vậy nên thờ Đức Phật nào hơn?

ĐÁP: - Đã là giác ngộ như nhau thì Đức Phật nào cũng có trí tuệ viên mãn như nhau và thương xót chúng sinh như nhau. Nhưng tùy theo cơ cảm chúng sinh có cơ duyên với Đức Phật nào hơn thì thờ Đức Phật ấy, như người tu Tịnh Độ thì thờ Đức Phật A Di Đà, người tu Mật tong thì thờ Đức Phật Đại Nhật v.v… Nhưng nếu thờ Đức Phật Thích Ca thì đầy đủ hơn cả, vì Ngài là giáo chủ cõi Ta Bà chúng ta trong hiện tại.

29) HỎI: Ngài là nhân vật có thật trong lịch sử hay chỉ nghe truyền thuyết nói lại?

ĐÁP: - Ngài là một nhân vật lịch sử, ra đời cách đây trên 2500 năm, tên là Tất Đạt Đa, con vua Tịnh Phạn và Hoàng hậu Ma Da ở nước Ca Tỳ La Vệ thuộc miền Bắc Ấn Độ (nay là nước Népal). Năm 19 tuổi, sắp nối ngôi vua cha thì Ngài xuất gia cầu đạo, 30 tuổi thành Chánh Giác dưới gốc cây Tất Bát La tức cây bồ đề, hiệu là Thích Ca Mâu Ni Phật. Sau khi thành Phật, Ngài thuyết pháp khắp xứ Ấn Độ, cứu độ vô lượng chúng sanh thoát ly đau khổ, 80 tuổi nhập diệt tại rừng Sa La Long Thọ trong lãnh thổ nước Câu Thi Na. Giáo lý Ngài dạy như thế nào thì đời Ngài thực hành y như thế.

30) HỎI: Giáo lý ấy hiện còn đầy đủ không?

ĐÁP: - Còn giữ nguyên vẹn, gồm đủ ba tạng Kinh, Luật, Luận và đã được dịch ra nhiều thứ tiếng, Trung Hoa đã dịch đầy đủ ra tiếng Hán văn từ lâu, gọi là Đại Tạng Trung Hoa. Việt Nam ta chỉ mới bắt đầu dịch một số thôi. Giáo lý ấy, tiếng Phạn gọi là Đạt Ma và Trung Hoa dịch là Pháp đấy.

31) HỎI: Còn Tăng-già, vì sao Trung Hoa dịch là Hòa hiệp chúng?

ĐÁP: - Vì chữ Tăng-già trong tiếng Phạn, chỉ cho chúng đệ tử của Phật từ bốn người trở lên sống hòa hiệp với nhau theo tinh thần lục hòa:

1. Thân hòa đồng trú: thân hòa hiệp, ăn ở như nhau.

2. Khẩu hòa vô tránh: miệng hòa hiệp không tranh cãi nhau.

3. Ý hòa đồng duyệt: ý hòa hiệp, thuận thảo với nhau.

4. Giới hòa đồng tu: cùng nhau đồng giữ giới.

5. Kiến hòa đồng giải: cùng chỉ bày kiến giải cho nhau.

6. Lợi hòa đồng quân: cùng san sẻ lợi lộc như nhau.

32) HỎI: Không quy y Tam Bảo có hại gì không?

ĐÁP: - Có rất nhiều điều hại. Trước tiên là không được dịp thân cận Tăng để được chỉ bày, bảo ban phương pháp tu hành theo con đường chánh; thứ là không được thân cận Pháp để tìm hiểu và phân biệt chánh tà chân ngụy; sau hết là không được gây được thiện duyên với Phật để mong Phật cứu độ. Trong Kinh dạy: Không quy y Phật thì sẽ đọa địa ngục; không quy y Pháp thì sẽ đọa ngạ quỷ; không quy y Tăng thì sẽ đọa súc sinh.

33) HỎI: Vì sao vậy?

ĐÁP: - Vì nguồn gốc của đau khổ luân hồi là tham, sân, si. Không quy y Phật, không bắt chước đức từ bi của Phật thì sân hận mỗi ngày mỗi tăng, mà sân hận là nguyên nhân của địa ngục. Không quy y Pháp, không tìm hiểu Chánh pháp, để phân biệt chánh tà, thì tham lẩn dễ dấy, mà tham lẩn là nguyên nhân của ngạ quỷ. Không quy y Tăng, không có gương thanh tịnh hiền hòa cho ta bắt chước và không người chỉ lối đưa đường cho ta tránh ác làm lành, thì si tâm càng ngày càng dày đặc thêm, mà ngu si là nguyên nhân của súc sinh.

34) HỎI: Muốn quy y Tam Bảo phải làm như thế nào?

ĐÁP: - Tìm một vị tu hành giới hạnh trang nghiêm, học thức uyên bác, thay mặt chúng Tăng bạch Phật làm lễ truyền thọ ba pháp quy y trước điện Phật. Trong lúc nghe ba pháp quy y thì long mình nhất tâm hướng về Tam Bảo và thiết tha, phát nguyện giữ ba pháp ấy trọn đời, dù gặp hoàn cảnh nào cũng không biến đổi. Như thế lễ quy y mới thành tựu.

35) HỎI: Tin Phật mà chưa quy y có được gọi là Phật tử không?

ĐÁP: - Chỉ bắt đầu từ giờ phút nhất tâm thọ trì ba pháp quy y trước điện Phật, do các vị tu hành thanh tịnh truyền thọ mới chính thức là một Phật tử, hay nói đúng hơn, một Ưu Bà Tắc hoặc một Ưu Bà Di.

36) HỎI: Ưu Bà Tắc, Ưu Bà Di là gì?

Đ ÁP: - Ưu Bà Tắc, Ưu Bà Di là tiếng Phạn; Trung Hoa dịch là cận sự nam, cận sự nữ hoặc dịch là thiện nam, tín nữ. Là những người đàn ông hay đàn bà gần gũi Tam Bảo, phụng sự Tam Bảo và được Tam Bảo luôn luôn hộ trì.

37) HỎI: Thọ trì Tam Quy rồi, người Phật tử có cần làm gì khác nữa không?

ĐÁP: - Trên con đường hướng đến mục tiêu Tam Bảo; Tam quy như hai mắt, Ngũ giới như hai chân. Mắt ngước nhìn mục tiêu nhưng đồng thời chân phải cất bước mới mong đạt được mục tiêu ấy. Ngũ giới là bước đầu của địa vị Thánh hiền.

38) HỎI: Ngũ giới là những gì?

ĐÁP: - 1. Không sát sinh.

2. Không trộm cắp.

3. Không tà dâm.

4. Không nói dối.

5. Không uống rượu.

39) HỎI: Thế nào là không sát sinh?

ĐÁP: - Không manh tâm hoặc không giết hại sinh mạng, dù cho sinh mạng ấy là loài vật, vì chúng cũng biết đau khổ như ta. Trái lại, còn phải luôn luôn tôn trọng và cứu sống sinh mạng của muôn loài. Tội ác lớn không gì bằng giết hại; công đức lớn không gì bằng cứu sống.

40) HỎI: Thế nào là không trộm cắp?

ĐÁP: - Không trực tiếp hay gián tiếp phỉnh gạt để lấy của của người. Họa hoạn lớn không gì hơn bằng tham lam, phúc báu không gì hơn bố thí.

41) HỎI: Thế nào là không tà dâm?

ĐÁP: - Không lang chạ với vợ người, chồng người, hoặc với người không phải vợ mình, chồng mình. Trái lại, cần phải đoan chánh, trinh lương với tất cả những người khác phái.

42) HỎI: Thế nào là không nói dối?

ĐÁP: - Không nói lời độc ác, không nói lời thêu dệt, không nói hai lưỡi, không nói lời gian trá, như có nói không, không nói có. Trái lại, phải nói lời chân thật ngay thẳng hiền hòa, lợi mình lợi người.

43) HỎI: Thế nào là không uống rượu?

ĐÁP: - Rượu là thứ làm loạn tinh thần, làm mất trí tuệ. Trong hiện tại, rượu là nguyên nhân sinh ra nhiều tật bệnh; trong tương lai, rượu là nguyên nhân của ngu si mờ tối. Trong Kinh ví rượu dữ hơn thuốc độc. Mục đích người Phật tử là tu tập trí tuệ, phát huy trí tuệ để tìm hiểu sự thật thì tuyệt đối không được uống rượu. Ngoài ra, cũng không được dùng các thứ kích thích thần kinh khác như thuốc phiện và các đồ gia vị như hành hẹ, nén, tỏi v.v…

44) HỎI: Công dụng thiết thực của ngũ giới là gì?

ĐÁP: - Tạo nên những con người có tư cách, có nhân phẩm, được mọi người kính yêu. Trong gia đình, là cha hiền, con thảo, ra quốc gia, đó là người dân tốt. Nếu toàn thể nhân loại giữ được năm giới cấm thì xã hội an lạc, thế giới hòa bình.

45) HỎI: Giữ một lần cả năm giới e khó chăng?

ĐÁP: - Người giữ trọn năm giới gọi là toàn phần Ưu Bà Tắc (nếu là đàn ông) hoặc toàn phần Ưu Bà Di (nếu đàn bà). Người chỉ giữ được hai giới gọi là thiểu phần Ưu Bà Tắc hoặc thiểu phần Ưu Bà Di. Người giữ được ba giới gọi là bán phần Ưu Bà Tắc hoặc bán phần Ưu Bà Di. Người giữ bốn giới gọi là đa phần Ưu Bà Tắc hoặc đa phần Ưu Bà Di. Nếu chưa đủ sức giữ trọn năm giới thì chọn lấy hai giới mà mình nghiệm có thể giữ được để phát nguyện thọ trì. Về sau quen dần sẽ phát nguyện thọ trì thêm cho đủ năm giới.

46) HỎI: Nếu không thọ trì được giới nào cả thì sao?

ĐÁP: - Chả lẽ một Phật tử đã quy y rồi mà vẫn còn giữ nhiều tính độc ác xấu xa sao!

47) HỎI: Phát nguyện giữ giới, những bất đắc dĩ hoặc vô tình phạm phải thì làm thế nào?

ĐÁP: - Sám hối trước Tam Bảo và nguyện không tái phạm. Điều cốt yếu là trong khi sám hối, lòng mình có tự thấy xấu hổ và thành thật ăn năn thì tội lỗi mới tiêu tan và giới thể mới trở lại thanh tịnh như khi chưa phạm.

48) HỎI: Chỉ giữ đúng năm giới cấm mà không quy y Tam Bảo có được không?

ĐÁP: - Quy y Tam Bảo là chánh kiến, thọ trì năm giới là chánh giới. Kinh dạy chánh kiến quan trọng hơn chánh giới; nếu chỉ giữ năm giới cấm mà không quy y Tam Bảo, tương lai tuy vẫn hưởng thọ phúc báu giàu sang trong cõi trời hoặc cõi người, nhưng vì không được Tam Bảo hướng dẫn thì không khéo phúc báu càng cao đọa lạc càng sâu.

49) HỎI: Quy y Tam Bảo và thọ trì năm giới rồi, có nên khuyên người khác làm như mình không?

ĐÁP: - Đó là một công đức rất lớn. Khuyên thêm được một người quy y, giữ giới tức là bớt cho xã hội một sự xấu xa đau khổ. Kinh dạy: “Trong tất cả sự cúng dường, cúng dường Chánh pháp là hơn hết” mà cúng dường Chánh pháp tức là mình sống đúng với Chánh pháp và khuyên người sống theo Chánh pháp vậy.

50) HỎI: Như trên kia nói chánh tín là tin nhân quả, vậy nhân quả là gì? Và có liên quan gì với năm giới không?

ĐÁP: - Rất liên quan với nhau. Nhưng trước hết hãy tìm hiểu nhân quả là gì đã.

Nhân là nguyên nhân, như cái mầm cây trong hột; quả là kết quả, như cái trái trên cây. Trái do mầm sinh ra và mầm nào sinh trái nấy, không lẫn lộn được. Mầm cây ngọt sinh trái ngọt, mầm cây đắng sinh trái đắng. Luật nhân quả nào không do một hay nhiều nguyên nhân sinh, mà đã có nguyên nhân tất nhiên phải có kết quả. Luật nhân quả chi phối toàn thể cuộc sống và bao trùm khắp vũ trụ. Không có cái gì thoát ra ngoài luật nhân quả được. Ngay giáo pháp vĩ đại của Phật cũng chỉ thuyết minh lý nhân quả mà thôi.

51) HỎI: Còn liên quan giữa luật nhân quả và năm giới?

ĐÁP: - Không sát sinh, trái lại còn phóng sinh, đó là nguyên nhân của quả sống lâu vô bệnh. Không trộm cắp, trái lại còn bố thí, đó là nguyên nhân của quả giàu sang bền vững. Không tà dâm, đó là nguyên nhân của quả sum vầy, đầm ấm trong gia đình. Không nói dối, đó là nguyên nhân của quả tin yêu, không bị lường gạt. Không uống rượu, đó là nguyên nhân của quả trí tuệ. Đây là chỉ mới nói một ít kết quả thông thường thôi.

52) HỎI: Sao có người từ nhỏ đến lớn siêng năng làm ăn, không trộm cắp của ai, mà suốt đời vẫn chật vật khốn khổ?

ĐÁP: - Đó là kết quả của nguyên nhân trong kiếp quá khứ. Luật nhân quả rất phức tạp, chứ không giản dị như người thường quan niệm. Có nhân quả đồng thời, có nhân quả dị thời, có nhân quả chuyển biến v.v… Nhân quả đồng thời là như tay gõ thì tai liền nghe tiếng; nhân quả dị thời là như trồng lúa hôm nay, ba tháng sau mới có ăn, hoặc như một việc làm bất cẩn từ năm trước, trăm năm sau mới thấy hại, nhân quả chuyển biến là như giống cây tốt trồng trong đất xấu và thiếu phân bón thì quả sẽ biến ra xấu.

53) HỎI: Mọi sự việc trên đời này hô ứng theo luật nhân quả thì cha tu cha hưởng, con tu con hưởng, hai bên dính líu gì nhau?

ĐÁP: - Lý đương nhiên như thế. Nhưng ở đời mọi cuộc gặp gỡ điều do túc duyên mà thành. Một người sỡ dĩ thác sinh vào một nhà nào đó, tất nhiên phải phụ thuộc loại đồng thanh đồng khí với nhà ấy. Có những gia đình đông con mà đứa thì thông minh hiền hòa, đứa lại ngu đần hung ác, đó là do tâm tánh và hành vi của cha mẹ lúc thọ thai. Nếu thọ thai trong thời gian cha mẹ làm nhiều điều phước thiện, tâm tánh tốt lành thì đứa con thác sinh vào hẳn phải là đứa con tốt. Trái l ại, tất gặp phải con xấu. Cho nên cha mẹ ăn ở phúc đức mới sinh được con hiếu thảo thông minh.

54) HỎI: Luật nhân quả, ai đặt ra?

ĐÁP: - Đó là một định luật đương nhiên như các định luật khoa học, không ai đặt ra cả. Phật nhờ giác ngộ mà phát minh được định luật ấy, soi đường cho chúng ta. Đã là định luật thì tạo nhân tốt hưởng quả tốt, tạo nhân xấu chịu quả xấu, không trời thần quỷ vật nào cưỡng lại hoặc xen vào thưởng phạt hết.

55) HỎI: Thế thì thờ Phật và lạy Phật để làm gì?

ĐÁP: - Để tỏ lòng biết ơn Phật và để hàng ngày chiêm ngưỡng Phật mà noi gương Từ Bi Hỷ Xả của Phật, nhờ đó ta huân tập dần dần các đức sáng ấy làm cho ta mỗi ngày gần Phật hơn. Ngoài ra, lạy Phật còn là một cách tu luyện để thanh tịnh hóa ba nghiệp thân, khẩu, ý. Khi lạy Phật, thân đứng ngắm để chiêm ngưỡng Phật tức thân thanh tịnh; miệng niệm danh hiệu Phật, không nói lời xằng bậy, tức khẩu thanh tịnh, ý nghĩ đến bốn đức Từ Bi Hỷ Xả và vô lượng công đức của Phật nói trong Kinh, không có ý nghĩ tạp loạn xen vào, tức ý thanh tịnh. Vì tội lỗi là do ba nghiệp sinh ra, nay ba nghiệp thanh tịnh tức tội diệt, phước sanh.

56) HỎI: Niệm Phật có lợi ích gì?

ĐÁP: - Niệm Phật nghĩa là nhớ nghĩ đến Phật. Đã nhớ nghĩ đến Phật, tất nhiên không nhớ nghĩ đến cái khác, giúp cho ý nghiệp thanh tịnh như đã nói trên. Pháp môn niệm Phật hay pháp môn Tịnh Độ là pháp môn huyền diệu nhất và dễ tu nhất.

57) HỎI: Tụng kinh có lợi ích gì?

ĐÁP: - Tụng kinh cũng như niệm Phật, sự lợi ích không thể nghĩ bàn được. Khi đọc tụng lời Phật dạy, tâm ta huân tập đức thanh tịnh sáng suốt của Phật, tự nhiên mỗi ngày ta gần Phật một bước, tụng niệm m ãi cho đến khi giữa ta và Phật kh ông còn cách ngăn nhau nữa, tâm ta tức tâm Phật, tâm Phật tức tâm ta. Đó là cứu cánh của sự tụng Kinh niệm Phật.

58) HỎI: Thế thì vì sao còn ph ải ăn chay?

ĐÁP: - Tất cả sinh vật đều có tình thức như ta, đều biết đau khổ như ta, nghĩa là đồng tham sống sợ chết như nhau cả. Chả l ẽ ta lại nhẫn tâm gây đau khổ cho những sinh vật khác, trong khi chính ta cũng đương ê chề với đau khổ!

Vì vậy, Phật dạy nên ăn rau để tỏ lòng thương xót loài vật. Người đã quy y rồi, ít nhất cũng phải ăn được hai ngày chay một tháng, vào ngày rằm và mùng một.

59) HỎI: Đạo Phật có thừa nhận có ma quỷ không?

ĐÁP: - Ngoài nhân quả ra, Đạo Phật không thừa nhận gì cả . Nhưng hễ người muốn cái gì (nhân) thì có cái đó (quả). Nếu lòng mình luôn luôn nhớ nghĩ ma thì ma hiện. Trong Kinh có chép một chuyện ma như sau: Có một phụ nữ bị ma quỷ hãm hiếp và đã dùng trăm phương nghìn kế để trừ khử nhưng không kết quả. Về sau nhờ gặp một thầy Tỳ Kheo truyền cho ba pháp quy y, bà ta đêm ngày thành tâm tụng học ba pháp ấy, tự nhiên không còn thấy ma quỷ nữa và trở lại sống an vui như trước.

60) HỎI: Khi tụng Kinh niệm Phật, muốn cầu Phật cứu giúp cho một việc gì, như thế có đúng Chánh pháp và có được không?

ĐÁP: - Nếu mình đem hết tín thành vận lòng mình như lòng Phật, để gây nhân tốt thì tự nhiên Phật với mình cảm thông nhau. Quả tốt sẽ do đó mà có. Muốn cho công đức thành tựu viên mãn, điều cốt yếu vẫn là phải giữ ý nghĩ trong sạch, không làm các điều ác, siêng tu các điều lành, như bài kệ Phật dạy trong Gi ới Kinh

“Chư ác mạc tác

Chúng thiện phụng hành

Tự tình kỳ ý

Thị chư Phật giáo”.

Nghĩa là:

“Tránh làm các việc ác

Siêng làm các việc lành

Giữ tâm ý trong sạch

Đó là lời Phật dạy”.

Và

“Nguyện đem công đức này

Hướng về khắp tất cả

Đệ tử và chúng sinh

Đều trọn thành Phật đạo”

Bilingual: To Be A Buddhist / Để Thành Một Phật Tử

Author: Thích Trí Thủ

Translated by Nguyên Giác

1) QUESTION: First and foremost, what should a Buddhist believer comprehend and do?

ANSWER: First, we must grasp the fundamentals of the Buddha's teaching; second, we must build confidence in the Three Jewels; and finally, we must put the five precepts into practice in our daily lives.

2) Q: Why in that order?

A: Whatever you do, you must understand why you are doing it. Only through understanding can you build righteous faith and the resolve to practice in order to benefit yourself, your family, and society. "Belief in Me without understanding Me is slandering Me," Buddha declared.

3) Q: What are the fundamental principles of the Buddha's teaching?

A: Do not do evil. Diligent in doing good. Keep your thoughts pure.

4) Q: What is evil?

A: Evil is defined as unreasonable actions, words, and thoughts that harm oneself and others both in the present and in the future.

5) Q: What is good?

A: Good is defined as actions, words, and thoughts that are reasonable and beneficial to oneself and others both in the present and in the future.

6) Q: What exactly is pure thought?

A: Pure thoughts are those that are right, not greedy, not angry, not arrogant, not jealous, and do not cause misery for yourself or others. When pure thoughts manifest themselves in actions, you act righteously; when pure thoughts manifest themselves in words, you talk kindly, making your life and the lives of others serene, pleasant, and beautiful.

7) Q: Is any religion or doctrine that promotes doing good and avoiding evil any different from Buddhism?

A: Yes, that's right. But speaking is one thing, and practicing it, as said or not, is another. That is, whether doing good or avoiding evil is logical or not, because if the proponent of a theory is not completely enlightened, that theory is far from flawless.

8) Q: Where is the evidence that a theory is true and that practice is as correct as the theory?

A: Just look at the life story of the founder of this religion and the history of its spread.

9) Q: How did the Buddha live his life?

A: The Buddha lived according to his teachings. It fits so perfectly that Western archeology scholars, when first studying Buddhism, thought the Buddha was a mythical, historical figure.

10) Q: What about the missionary history of Buddhism?

A: Buddhism has a very good missionary past, never causing harm to anyone, never going to war with anyone, and never having anything resembling a Holy War. On the contrary, wherever Buddhism goes, there will be peace.

11) Q: So, how should we conclude about Buddhism?

A: The Buddha and his followers have spent nearly 26 years setting positive examples of doing good and avoiding evil.

12) Q: What has made Buddhism so perfect?

A: Because of the third unique feature: keeping thoughts pure. Thoughts direct and guide actions; if thoughts are pure, actions must also be pure.

13) Q: So, should Buddhism pay special attention to the role of thought?

A: That's right. Many thousands of sutras and treatises that are currently being passed down all teach how to distinguish between righteous and perverted thought. The goal of the eighty-four thousand dharma gateways is to purify thoughts.

14) Q: To accomplish the three main points above, what must be done first?

A: One must begin with a righteous mind to believe in the Three Jewels, for the sutras say, "Faith is the source of the path, the mother of bliss."

15) Q: What is righteous faith?

A: The definition of righteous faith is believing in things that are truthful, logical, have practical advantages, and follow the law of cause and effect. That also means not believing in things that are ambiguous, irrational, and dangerous, such as incorrect belief in the devil and wrong theocracy.

16) Q: What are the Three Jewels?

A: Those are the three jewels: the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha.

Buddha is a transliteration of Sanskrit, referring to the sages who have been fully enlightened and thereby completely liberated from the cycle of birth and death. In Chinese, it means "the person who has already attained enlightenment."

Dharma is a transliteration of Sanskrit, referring to the teachings of the Buddha, because those teachings accurately represent the truth of the universe and human life, are used as a golden mold and a jade ruler in the eradication of suffering, and bring you eternal happiness.

Sangha is a transliteration of Sanskrit, referring to a group of four or more people who follow the Buddha's teachings and live in the spirit of six peaceful principles. In Chinese, it is called the harmony of assemblies.

Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha are the goals that Buddhists must respect and depend on.

17) Q: Why are Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha called the three jewels?

A: Many people believe that gold, silver, jade, and high power are precious, but you should ask yourself: when the flow of life changes, and you encounter robbers, epidemics, etc., how will material possessions make you less miserable? Are those assets then causing us even more suffering? That is not to argue that riches and power will vanish one day; while gold, silver, and jade may come and go today, no one has ever retained their material stuff forever. In this impermanent world, it is common for people to ascend to the top and then fall to the bottom. Only the Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha have the four attributes of Permanence, Bliss, Self, and Purity at all times. And those who accept Buddha's teaching make a promise to save all sentient beings without regard for foe or friend, relative or stranger. Because of the four virtues of Permanence, Happiness, Self, Purity, and the great vow to save all sentient beings, they call Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha the three treasures.

18) Q: What benefits accrue from having righteous faith in the Three Jewels?

A: The blessings of righteous faith in the Three Jewels cannot be adequately explained, thought about, or discussed.

19) Q: Can you tell me some of the benefits of having righteous faith in the Buddha?

A: The Sutras say, "The Buddhas of the ten directions love and miss sentient beings as a mother loves and misses her child." When a son responds to his mother's boundless love, putting all his trust in his mother's immeasurable position of wisdom, like a Buddha; it is like a person walking in the dark with a torch to light the way through dangerous places and will not worry or fear.

20) Q: What are the benefits of righteous faith in the Dharma?

A: The Buddha taught that when you create good causes, you will get good results; if you create bad causes, you will suffer bad results. The law of cause and effect is a valid law. Buddha also taught that "all sentient beings are Buddhas to be," which means that everyone has the potential to become a Buddha. So, if you accept and do exactly what the Buddha taught, you will undoubtedly be rid of delusion, achieve enlightenment, and be happy.

21) Q: Is the Buddha's teaching only so much?

A: There are many other Buddhist teachings, but in general, they are not outside the law of cause and effect.

22) Q: What are the benefits of righteous faith in the Sangha?

A: The Sangha are individuals who represent the Buddha and carry on the mission of teaching in the same way that the Buddha did before entering Nirvana. Having represented the Buddha, the Sangha is the Buddha. The benefits of righteous faith in the Buddha are the same as the benefits of righteous faith in the Sangha in terms of creating merit and virtue.

23) Q: When you have started a righteous faith, what else do you do?

A: You have to take refuge in the Three Jewels.

24) Q: What does it mean to take refuge?

A: Taking refuge means turning back to depend on. Because of their delusions, sentient beings are drawn to lust and drowned and floated endlessly in the sea of samsara's sorrow, like a wild youngster engaged in the call of wandering wanderers, rolling in the dusty breeze, tasting all kinds of sour and spicy sensations. Now the wandering son awakens, wishes to end his wandering existence, and wishes to return to his hometown in peace to seek refuge – this is known as taking refuge.

25) Q: What does it mean to take refuge in the Buddha?

A: That means turning to take refuge in the Buddha, worshiping the Buddha as a teacher, and vowing for the rest of one's life not to worship gods, spirits, demons, or animals.

26) Q: What does it mean to take refuge in the Dharma?

A: That is, to take refuge in the Buddha's teachings, to use them as a torch to light the way, and to promise never to succumb to the lures of evil spirits and other faiths to promote false doctrines.

27) Q: What does it mean to take refuge in the Sangha?

A: That is, to return to relying on the Sangha, to recognize the Sangha as the living Buddha, to set an example worthy of following, and to promise not to associate with wicked companions or evil gangs for the rest of your life.

28) Q: It is stated that there are numerous Buddhas in each of the world's ten directions; therefore, which Buddha should be venerated more?

A: Having been the same fully enlightened being, every Buddha has the same perfect wisdom and equal compassion for all sentient beings. However, depending on which Buddha they believe has a more predetermined relationship with sentient beings, they will worship that Buddha, much as Pure Land practitioners worship Amitabha Buddha and Tantric practitioners worship Đai Nhật Buddha. Worshiping the Buddha Shakyamuni, on the other hand, is the most fitting because he is the master of our samsara realm in the present.

29) Q: Is Buddha a real historical character or just a myth?

A: Buddha is a historical character who was born more than 2500 years ago as Siddhartha Gautama, the son of King Suddhodana and Queen Maya in Northern India's Kapilavastu region (now Nepal). He left home at the age of 19 to seek the path to enlightenment, just as he was ready to take over his father's crown. Shakyamuni Buddha acquired Perfect Enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at the age of 30. After reaching Buddhahood, he preached throughout India, relieving the suffering of innumerable sentient beings. He passed away at the age of 80 in the Sala Forest on the boundaries of the kingdom of Kushinagar. His life was practiced as he preached his beliefs.

30) Q: Are the Buddha's teachings still complete today?

A: The Buddha's teachings, comprising the three canons of Sutra, Vinaya, and Abhidhamma, are still intact and have been translated into numerous languages. For a long time, the Buddhist Canon has been fully translated into Chinese, known as the Chinese Tripitaka. The Buddhists in Vietnam have just started translating many texts. That teaching is known as Dharma in Sanskrit and Pháp in Chinese (and Vietnamese).

31) Q: Why did the Chinese translate the Sangha as "harmony of assemblies"?

A: Because of the Sanskrit word Sangha, four or more of Buddha's students should live in harmony with each other in the spirit of the six harmonies in a monastery.

1. to be harmonious physically;

2. to be harmonious verbally;

3. to be harmonious mentally;

4. to be harmonious in the precepts that we keep;

5. to be harmonious in the views that we hold;

6. to be harmonious in how we share the requisites we receive.

32) Q: If I don't take refuge in the Three Jewels, will there be any harm?

A: If you do not take refuge in the Three Jewels, there will be a lot of harm. First and foremost, you will not be able to get near to the Sangha in order to be taught the proper way to practice; second, you will not be able to learn and discriminate between good and wrong. After all, you won't be able to cultivate a positive relationship with the Buddha in order to be saved by the Buddha. According to the sutras, those who do not take refuge in the Buddha will perish in hell; those who do not take refuge in the Dharma will perish in the world of the hungry ghosts; and those who do not take refuge in the Sangha will perish in the animal domain.

33) Q: Why?

A: Because greed, hatred, and illusion are the root causes of misery and samsara. Those who do not take refuge in the Buddha and do not copy the Buddha's compassion will experience a rise in their anger on a daily basis, and anger is the cause of hell. Those who do not seek refuge in the Dharma and do not learn the Dharma to discriminate between good and wrong will discover that their desire is easily aroused, and greed is the cause of hungry ghosts. Those who do not seek refuge in the Sangha will have no clean and gentle example to follow the good and will dwell in dense delusion, which is the cause of rebirth in the animal realm.

34) Q: I want to take refuge in the Three Jewels, what should I do?

A: You should find a respectable and knowledgeable monk or nun who will act as the Sangha's representative and perform a ceremony to transfer the three refuges in front of the Buddha's altar. While listening to the three dharmas of refuge, your mind should be single-mindedly oriented to the Three Jewels, and you should sincerely promise to retain them for the rest of your life, no matter what. Thus, the ceremony of taking refuge is accomplished.

35) Q: If I believe in Buddha but have not taken refuge, can I be called a Buddhist?

A: Only after you embrace and uphold the three refuges in front of the Buddha's altar, as conveyed by pure monastics, will you be considered a Buddhist, an Upasaka (male layperson), or an Upasika (female layperson).

36) Q: What is Upasaka? What is Upasika?

A: These two words are Sanskrit transliterations that refer to the men and women who are close to the Three Jewels, serve the Three Jewels, and are always protected by the Three Jewels.

37) Q: After receiving and upholding the Three Refuges, do Buddhists need to do anything else?

A: The Three Refuges are like giving you two eyes on the path of serving the Three Jewels, and the Five Precepts are like giving you two legs. When you have your sights set on something, but you need to take a step forward to get there: the Five Precepts are the first step to becoming a noble Buddhist.

38) Q: What are the five precepts?

A:

1. Refrain from taking life.

2. Refrain from taking what is not given.

3. Refrain from sexual misconduct.

4. Refrain from wrong speech.

5. Refrain from intoxicants that cloud the mind.

39) Q: How to refrain from taking life?

A: That is, don't think about killing and don't kill any living being, even if that living being is an animal, because they know suffering as we do. On the contrary, Buddhists must always respect and save the lives of all living beings. There is no greater crime than killing, and there is no greater merit than saving lives.

40) Q: How to refrain from taking what is not given?

A: That is, do not directly or indirectly cheat to take people's property. A great calamity comes with a greedy thought, and great blessings come with charitable donations.

41) Q: How to refrain from sexual misconduct?

A: That is, do not contemplate or engage in sexual behavior outside of your marriage or with the spouses of others. On the contrary, it is necessary to behave righteously toward everyone in all circumstances.

42) Q: How to refrain from wrong speech?

A: That is, don't speak cruelly, don't speak falsely, don't speak backward, don't speak deceitfully, and don't speak against the truth. On the contrary, you must speak truthfully, directly, and compassionately for your own and others' benefit.

43) Q: How to refrain from intoxicants that cloud the mind?

A: Alcohol is a cause of mental disorders. In the present, alcohol is the cause of many diseases; in the future, alcohol will be the cause of ignorance. The Sutras say that alcohol is more evil than poison. Buddhists strive to cultivate knowledge, encourage wisdom in order to learn the truth, and avoid drinking alcohol at all costs. In addition, do not use other nerve stimulants such as opium and spices such as shallots, garlic, etc.

44) Q: What is the practical use of the five precepts?

A: It means creating just and worthy people to be loved by all. In the family, Buddhists are good fathers, filial sons, and, at the national level, good citizens. If all mankind keeps the five precepts, society will be joyfully peaceful, and the world will be at peace.

45) Q: Is it difficult to follow all five precepts?

A: The person who keeps the five precepts is called the perfect upasaka (male) or the perfect upasika (female). The person who can only keep two precepts is called the partial upasaka or the partial upasika. The person who keeps the three precepts is called a half upasaka or a half upasika. The person who keeps the four precepts is called mostly upasaka or mostly upasika. If you are unable to keep all five precepts, choose two that you can experience and maintain to make a commitment to sustain. Later, when you get used to it, you will make a vow to uphold the five precepts.

46) Q: What if I can't uphold any precepts?

A: Is it possible that a Buddhist who has already taken refuge in the Three Jewels still holds many evil qualities?

47) Q: What should I do if I circumstantially or unintentionally breach any of the precepts after making a promise to maintain them?

A: Repent before the Three Jewels and vow not to do it again. The important thing is that during repentance, if your heart feels ashamed and sincerely repents, the sins will disappear, and your mind will return to the same pure state as before.

48) Q: Is it feasible to simply follow the five precepts and not seek refuge in the Three Jewels?

A: Taking refuge in the Three Jewels is having the right view, and upholding the five precepts is having the right precept. Sutras say that having the right view is more important than having the right precept. If you keep only the five precepts but do not seek refuge in the Three Jewels, you will fall deeply in the future, even though you will still enjoy the blessings of wealth and prosperity in heaven or the human realm, because you are not guided by the Three Jewels.

49) Q: After I take refuge in the Three Jewels and observe the five precepts, should I advise others to do the same?

A: It is a great merit if you can persuade one more person to take refuge, and keep the five precepts, therefore decreasing society's evil and suffering. The sutras say: "Of all the offerings, offering to the Dharma is the highest." Making a gift to the Dharma also implies that you live in line with the Dharma and counsel others to do the same.

50) Q: As mentioned above, the right faith is believing in the law of cause and effect. So what is the law of cause and effect? And what does it have to do with the five precepts?

A: Really related. But first, let's find out what the law of cause and effect is. The cause is analogous to a sprout in a seed, and the effect is analogous to fruit on a tree. The fruit is made by the sprout, and not to be confused with one another, each sprout makes its own fruit. The bitter tree will produce bitter fruit, while the sweet sprout will produce sweet fruit. This law of cause and effect is not caused by one or more causes, but there must be an effect if there is a cause. The law of cause and effect governs all life and pervades the universe. Nothing escapes the law of cause and effect. Even the great teachings of the Buddha only expound the law of cause and effect.

51) Q: What about the relationship between the law of cause and effect and the five precepts?

A: While you refrain from taking life and release living beings -- that is the cause of living a long life without illness. While you refrain from stealing and give charitable donations -- that is the cause of lasting riches. While you refrain from sexual misconduct, you will have the fruit of a happy reunion in the family. While you refrain from wrong speech, you will have trust and love and not be deceived. While you refrain from alcohol and intoxicants, you will have the fruit of wisdom. These are just a few of the common results.

52) Q: Why do some people labor hard from childhood to adulthood, never steal from anyone, and still struggle their entire lives?

A: It is the result of causes in a past life. The law of cause and effect is very complex and not as simple as ordinary people think. There is the concurrent cause and effect; there is the non-concurrent cause and effect; and there is the changed cause and effect, etc. The concurrent cause and effect is like when you knock, the ear will hear the sound; the non-concurrent cause and effect is like growing rice today, and three months later, you can eat it; or like a careless action from a year ago, one hundred years later, you will see the harm. And the changed cause and effect is like a good plant grown in bad soil, and without fertilizer, the fruit will turn bad.

53) Q: Everything in this universe follows the law of cause and effect. So, if the father practices well, the father will achieve good results, and if the son practices well, the son will achieve good results—what is the relationship?

A: Yes, that is correct. All encounters in life are due to conditions. A person who is born into a certain house must, of course, somehow be harmonious with the people in that house. There are families with many children, some of whom are intelligent and gentle, while others are stupid and cruel. It is because of the temperament and behavior of the parents at the time of conception. If the child is conceived while the parents do many good deeds and have a good disposition, the child born into that family must be a good child, and vice versa. Therefore, parents who live in good faith will have children who are filial and intelligent.

54) Q: Who created the law of cause and effect?

A: It is a natural law; like the laws of science, no one has set it up. The Buddha, through his enlightenment, saw that law and showed us the way. It is a law that anyone who makes good causes will enjoy good results, and anyone who makes bad causes will suffer bad results. There is no god, no spirit, no demon, or no animal who can resist or interfere in making rewards and punishments.

55) Q: So why do we worship Buddha and bow to him?

A: Worshiping and kneeling on a regular basis to express our gratitude and love for the Buddha, and vowing to follow in his footsteps of Compassion, Loving Kindness, Sympathetic Joy, and Equanimity. Additionally, bowing to the Buddha is a practice that assists us in purifying the three karmas of speech, mind, and body. While bowing to the Buddha, you stand, view, and admire the Buddha; hence, your body is purified. While you recite the name of the Buddha and don't say the wrong things, your speech is purified. While you think about the four virtues (Compassion, Loving Kindness, Sympathetic Joy, and Equanimity) and immeasurable merits of the Buddha, your mind is purified. Because sin is created by three negative karmas, you are now purifying your three karmas, destroying your sins, and giving birth to the merits.

56) Q: What are the benefits of "Being mindful of the Buddha" (or Niệm Phật, in Vietnamese)?

A: Being mindful of the Buddha means you remember and think about the Buddha. When you recall and think of the Buddha, you can't remember or think of anything else, and your mind is cleansed. The Dharma door of Being Mindful of the Buddha, i.e., the Pure Land, is the most sacred and easiest to practice.

57) Q: What are the benefits of chanting the sutras?

A: If you chant the sutras and keep being mindful of the Buddha, you will reap several benefits that cannot be imagined or explained. Those who read and chant the Buddha's words will gradually be permeated with the purity and clarity of the Buddha, and a day of practice will naturally bring you one step closer to the Buddha. Chanting the sutras and being mindful of the Buddha for a long time will blur the distinction between your mind and the Buddha's mind; so, your mind is the Buddha's mind, and vice versa.

58) Q: Why do we have to be vegetarian?

A: All living beings have feelings and consciousness like us, and all experience suffering like us, that is, covetousness for life and fear of death. Why should we heartlessly cause suffering to other living beings while we are also afflicted with so much suffering? Therefore, Buddha taught us to eat vegetables to show compassion for animals. Those who have already taken refuge must eat vegetarian at least twice a month, on the full moon and the first day of the lunar month calendar.

59) Q: Does Buddhism say there are demons?

A: Apart from the law of cause and effect, Buddhism admits nothing. But whoever wants something (a cause arises) will get it (an effect arises accordingly). If your mind always remembers and thinks of ghosts, they will appear. In the Sutras, there is a ghost story as follows: There was a woman who was raped by devils and tried thousands of measures to get rid of them without success. Later, after meeting a monk who taught her the three refuges, she genuinely recited them day and night, naturally no longer seeing any ghosts, and she resumed her happy life.

60) Q: Is it correct in the Dharma to ask the Buddha to aid you with something while chanting the Sutras and being mindful of the Buddha, and would the wish be granted?

A: If you put your whole heart into it and practice having a pure mind like the Buddha's in order for good causes to arise, the Buddha and you will naturally sympathize with each other, and excellent outcomes will follow. To fully complete the merit, it is still necessary to keep your thoughts pure, avoid evil things, and diligently perform good things, as the Buddha taught.

Do not do evil.

Diligent in doing good.

Keep your thoughts pure.

That is the Buddha's teaching.

And:

I'd like to share this merit with all disciples and sentient beings, wishing them success on the Buddha's Path.

This article was typed and shared by Thiện Thông.





