Song ngữ: Rely on yourself / Nương Tựa Chính Mình

Nương Tựa Chính Mình

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Có một sự nhất quán, xuyên suốt trong lời dạy hướng dẫn kỹ năng thiền định của Phật, từ Tứ niệm xứ (Satipatthàna) tới Thân hành niệm (Kàyagatàsati), rồi Nhập tức xuất tức niệm (Ànàpànasati), đó là thở: “Thở vào thì biết thở vào, thở ra thì biết thở ra. Thở vào dài thì biết thở vào dài, thở ra ngắn thì biết thở ra ngắn…” Chỉ có vậy. Mà vô vàn. Mà nói không được.

Dù gọi là Thiền (Việt) hay Chan (Hoa), Zen (Nhật)… thì cũng đều có nguồn gốc từ Dhyana (Sanskrit) hay Jhanas (Pali). Theo ngữ nguyên thì Jha là nhìn, là quan sát, là theo dõi và Ana là thở, hơi thở, là khí. Vậy, jhanas hay dhyana chính là quán sát hơi thở, nhận thức hơi thở. Đơn giản vậy mà thực ra không giản đơn chút nào. Nó như một chìa khoá căn bản. Phải mở cái cửa này đã rồi các cửa khác mới mở tiếp được. Vấn đề là tại sao và cách nào để chỉ từ một việc là quán sát hơi thở lại có thể dẫn tới tuệ giác, một sự chuyển hoá từ “khí” mà thành “trí”?

Quán sát hơi thở

Thật ra quán sát cái gì cũng được cả, bởi tất cả đều là pháp – nhứt thiết pháp giai thị Phật pháp – nhưng quán sát hơi thở thì có điều kiện để thấy “ngũ uẩn giai không” hơn, tức thấy vô ngã hơn. Vô ngã ở đây không còn là một ý niệm, một khái niệm mà là một trạng thái. Để thấy vô ngã thì tốt nhất là quán sát từ “ngã”, từ hơi thở chẳng hạn, một đối tượng sẵn có ngay trong bản thân mình. Lúc nào cũng phải thở. Ở đâu cũng phải thở. Hơi thở lại rất nhạy với cảm xúc. Trước một cảnh đẹp, ta “nín thở”. Lúc sợ hãi, hồi hộp ta thở nhiều kiểu khác nhau, muôn hình vạn trạng. Và nhờ đó mà thấy vô thường. Nhờ đó mà quán sát được cái tâm. Thở cũng gắn với các hoạt động cơ bắp, khi mệt ta “bở hơi tai”; khi khoẻ ta thở nhẹ nhàng sảng khoái, nhờ đó mà quán sát được cái thân. Không chỉ thế, thở còn vừa là ý thức, vừa là vô thức. Như không cần ta. Như ở ngoài ta. Như không có ta. Quán sát thở, ta thấy thở gắn với sự sống chết của kiếp người. Khi chào đời em bé khóc thét lên một tiếng thật to để hít mạnh không khí vào phổi, rồi khi lìa đời cụ già lại thở hắt ra một cái, trả lại cho đời tất cả những gì mình đã vay mượn. Giữa hai lần thở vào, thở ra đó là những đợt thở… lăn tăn như những làn sóng nhỏ, mà nối kết các làn sóng nhỏ đó lại ta có cuộc rong chơi trong cõi ta bà.

Thở có thể làm chuyển biến tâm trạng ta, chuyển hoá cảm xúc ta, cả hành vi ta nữa. Đang sôi giận mà kịp nhớ lại, quán sát sự thở của mình, thấy nó phập phều kỳ cục, tức cười, bèn quên giận, hơi thở được điều hoà trở lại lúc nào không hay: điểm hưng phấn trên vỏ não đã bị dịch chuyển! Giận dữ, lo âu, sợ hãi vốn tiêu tốn rất nhiều năng lượng. Vì vậy mà những lúc đó ta dễ cảm thấy kiệt sức, rã rời. Ngủ là một cách giảm tiêu hao năng lượng nhưng vẫn còn co cơ, còn chiêm bao. Thiền giúp tiết giảm tiêu thụ năng lượng một cách đáng kể, còn hơn cả giấc ngủ, nhờ đó các tế bào được nghỉ ngơi, toàn thân cảm thấy sảng khoái.

Phổi ta như một cái máy bơm, phình xẹp để đưa khí vào ra là nhờ có áp suất thay đổi. Có một thời điểm áp suất cân bằng nhau, đó chính là quãng lặng. Quãng lặng đó ở cuối thì thở ra – trước khi thở vào trở lại – thường kéo dài, thong dong, nhẹ nhàng vì không hề tốn năng lượng. Đó chính là giai đoạn “prana”. Pra có nghĩa là trước và ana là thở vào (cũng có nghĩa là sau thì thở ra). Prana đã được biết đến từ xa xưa. Trong yoga có pranayama, kiểm soát hơi thở. Trong thiền định không còn phải kiểm soát hơi thở nữa mà hơi thở tự kiểm soát. Đến một lúc nào đó hành giả không cảm nhận mình thở nữa. An tịnh. Tan biến.

Thả trôi theo dòng nước

Khi nói đến thiền, ta thường nghĩ ngay đến ngồi thiền. Rồi nào kiết già, nào bán già, hết sức phức tạp và bí hiểm như chỉ dành riêng cho một giới nào đó. Thiền thực ra không nhất thiết phải như thế. Đi đứng nằm ngồi gì cũng thiền được cả. Người Nhật, người Tây Tạng đều có cách “ngồi” thiền riêng của mình, người Tây phương còn khác hơn nữa, miễn sao có một tư thế thoải mái, dễ chịu, buông xả toàn thân là được. Thế nhưng cách ngồi tréo chân (kiết già, bán già) lại có lợi thế hơn, vì khi ta đứng, ta đi, các bắp cơ phía trước của chân phải co lại để nâng đỡ cả thân mình, trong khi các bắp cơ phía sau duỗi ra. Lúc ngồi tréo chân ta đã làm cho các bắp cơ đổi chiều. Đây là phương pháp “đối chứng trị liệu”.

Giữ lưng thẳng đứng cũng là một yêu cầu vô cùng quan trọng trong thiền. Ta dễ có khuynh hướng chiều theo độ cong tự nhiên của cột sống dưới sức nặng của thân thể do trọng lực, và nhất là tuổi tác, do đó dễ dẫn đến cong vẹo cột sống hoặc đau cột sống cổ, đau thắt lưng. Giữ lưng thẳng đứng kết hợp với tập thể dục bụng sẽ làm chậm tiến trình lão hoá. Trong thiền, một yếu tố rất quyết định nữa là sự thả lỏng toàn thân, “buông xả” toàn thân, mà có người ví như thả trôi theo dòng nước. Y học chứng minh tiêu hao năng lượng trong thiền rất thấp, dưới mức chuyển hoá cơ bản, thấp hơn cả khi ngủ, nhờ vậy mà năng lượng được tích luỹ tốt hơn. Khi cơ thể đã chùng xuống, đã giãn cơ, tức giảm tiêu hao năng lượng một cách đáng kể rồi thì cũng sẽ thấy bớt cần thiết phải cung cấp các dưỡng chất qua thức ăn như glucid, lipid, protid… vốn là nguồn tạo năng lượng. Ăn ít đi mà vẫn đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu năng lượng thì cơ thể đỡ vất vả, các tế bào đỡ hùng hục làm việc, tinh thần sẽ sảng khoái.

Đời sống tiết độ, tri túc, kham nhẫn, chánh niệm, tỉnh giác… phải chăng có thể góp phần giải quyết những vấn đề sức khoẻ thời đại và bảo vệ môi trường sống của chúng ta hôm nay? Đừng tìm đâu cho mất công. Hãy quay về nương tựa chính mình. Quả đúng như vậy. Bởi nói cho cùng, ai có thể thở giùm ai? Ai có thể thiền giùm ai?

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a32413/nuong-tua-chinh-minh

.... o ....

Bilingual: Rely on yourself / Nương Tựa Chính Mình

Author: Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác

There is a consistent approach throughout the teaching of Buddhist meditation techniques, from the Four Foundations of Mindfulness (Satipatthana) to Mindfulness of the Body (Kayagatasati), to Mindfulness of Breathing (Anapanasati), which is breathing: "Breathing in, you know you are breathing in; breathing out, you know you are breathing out. Breathing in a long breath, you know you are breathing in a long breath; breathing out a short breath, you know that you are breathing out a short breath..." That's all. But countless things. And nobody can say it fully.

Whether the name is Thiền (in Vietnamese), Chan (in Chinese), or Zen (in Japanese), they are all derived from Dhyana (Sanskrit) or Jhanas (Pali). In etymology, Jha is to look, to observe, and Ana is to breathe, and to be air. So, Jhanas or dhyana is the contemplation of the breath or awareness of the breath. It's that simple, but it's not really that simple. It's like a basic key. This door must be opened before the other doors can be opened. The question is: why and how can the mere act of observing the breath lead to insight, a transformation from 'qi' to 'wisdom'?

Observe the breath

Actually, viewing anything is fine because each of the All is a dharma - and all dharmas are Buddha dharmas - but observing the breath has the conditions for seeing more about "the five aggregates are all emptiness," which means you perceive the non-self. Here, the non-self is a state rather than an idea or concept. To see the non-self it is best to observe the image of the "self" from the breath, for example, as an object already present within yourself. You always have to breathe. And everywhere you are, you have to breathe.

Breathing is very sensitive to emotions. Before a beautiful scene, we “hold our breath.” When we are terrified or nervous, we breathe in a variety of forms and sizes. As a result, it is sensed as impermanence; as a result, you can examine the mind. Muscle movements are also related to breathing, and when we are tired, we "breathe with the ears"; To observe the body, we breathe comfortably and gently when we are healthy. Furthermore, breathing is both conscious and unconscious: Just as breathing does not require you, neither does the outside of you, nor does any of the self.

Observing the breath, you see that breathing is associated with the life and death of human life. When a baby was born, the baby cried out with a loud scream to suck air into his or her lungs. Then, when a person died, the old person exhaled again, giving back to life all that he or she had borrowed. Between the two cycles of inhalation and exhalation, there are waves of breathing, rolling like small waves, which connect those small waves to have a human life in the realm of samsara.

Breathing can change your mood, your emotions, and your behavior. When you're seething with anger, you can remember, watch your breath, find it weird and funny, then forget the anger, then the breath will regulate again without ever knowing it - the arousal point in the cerebral cortex is already gone. Anger, anxiety, and fear consume a lot of energy; therefore, at those times, we easily feel exhausted and tired. Sleep is a method of reducing energy expenditure while still having muscular contractions and dreaming. Meditation reduces energy use substantially more than sleep, allowing cells to relax and the entire body to feel rejuvenated.

Our lungs are like a pump, rising and falling to bring air in and out thanks to the change in pressure. There is a moment when the pressures are equal, which is the silence. That silence at the end of exhalation—before breathing in again—is usually long, leisurely, and gentle because it doesn't use any energy. That is the "prana" stage. Pra means before, and ana means to breathe in (which also means after the exhaling). Prana has been known since ancient times. In yoga, there is pranayama, which controls the breath. In meditation, there is no longer a need to control the breath; the breath is self-controlled. There comes a time when the meditator does not feel himself breathing anymore. Peaceful. Vanishing.

Float with the water

We frequently associate seated meditation with meditation. Then there's the full lotus stance and the half-lotus posture, which are both incredibly difficult and enigmatic as if they're just for a certain type of humanity. Meditation really doesn't have to be like that. You can meditate while walking, standing, lying down, or sitting. The Japanese and Tibetans each have their own method of "sitting" meditation; however, Westerners are even more diverse, as long as they have a soothing and comfortable position in which to let go of the entire body, which is great.

However, sitting cross-legged (full or half-lotus posture) has more benefits because when we stand or walk, the muscles in the front of the legs must contract to support the entire body, whereas the muscles in the front of the legs must contract to support the entire body after stretching. We cause the muscles to change direction when we sit cross-legged: this is the "therapeutic control" technique.

Keeping your spine straight is also a crucial need for meditation. We tend to follow the natural curvature of the spine under the weight of the body due to gravity, especially with age, so it is easy to lead to scoliosis, cervical spine pain, or low back pain. Keeping the back upright, combined with abdominal exercises, will slow down the aging process. In meditation, another very decisive factor is the relaxation of the whole body, the "letting go" of the whole body, which some people liken to floating with the water.

Medicine has proven that the energy consumption in meditation is very low, below the basal metabolic rate, and lower than even during sleep, so that energy is better accumulated. When the body has slacked and muscles have relaxed, resulting in greatly reduced energy consumption, it is also less essential to deliver nutrients through food such as glucose, lipids, and protein... which is a source of energy. If you eat less and still meet your energy needs, your body will be less tired, your cells will be less active, and your spirit will be refreshed.

A life of moderation, contentment, patience, mindfulness, and awareness—can it contribute to solving modern health problems and protecting our living environment today? Don't waste your time looking anywhere. Come back and rely on yourself. That's right. After all, who can breathe for whom? Who can meditate for whom?

.... o ....