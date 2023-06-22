Song ngữ: Con Rắn / The Snake

Hạnh Đoan

(Viết theo lời kể của người bạn)

Từ lúc dời về ngôi chùa quê hẻo lánh ẩn cư, cuộc sống bình dị khiến ông Năm hết sức mãn nguyện.

Đã từng là một phú gia, từng đấu vật với cuộc sống nhiều thành bại thăng trầm chốn thương trường, ông Năm thấy mình hoàn toàn hạnh phúc khi được buông bỏ hết để làm một “vô sự nhân” sớm mõ chiều chuông, mặc lũ con ông phản kháng. Chúng đã quen với cuộc sống nhung lụa, chưa mòn mỏi với thế sự như ông. Giờ ông đã là người bên lề – bên lề mọi tranh giành, mọi đua chen ham muốn – Ở tuổi sáu mươi, ông đã từng nếm trải đủ mùi đời thì còn có gì nữa đâu mà thèm khát? Ờ, có chứ – ông còn thèm một điều – là ngày nào đó khi lìa bỏ cõi đời này, ông sẽ ra đi một cách tự tại giải thoát – mà giải thoát không thể ngồi đó mà mơ, phải thực hành! Phải chịu khó chăm chỉ tu, giống như hồi xưa ông dồn hết tâm huyết để mà làm giàu vậy. Hòa thượng đã dạy ông cách nhiếp tâm, ông tập sự gieo nhân giải thoát, theo dõi tâm trong từng phút giây, không để những vọng niệm phù hư lúc nào cũng cuồn cuộn trong tâm dẫn dắt, lôi kéo mình mê muội chạy rong. Tuổi già, tu muộn là điều đáng tiếc, ông cố không để tâm trói buộc bởi điều gì. Ông chẳng muốn sinh sự mà sự cứ sinh – tất cả là tại con rắn!

Ông về chùa mới chưa được một tuần thì con rắn xuất hiện. Ông vốn là chúa sợ rắn, lại càng sợ hơn khi thấy con rắn cứ quẩn quanh ở mãi trong chùa, hễ ông công phu bái sám bao nhiêu là con rắn hiện đủ, như thể nó cùng tu với ông vậy. Điểm khiến ông nhìn ra con rắn không thể lầm với con rắn nào khác là cái mào đỏ rực ở trên đầu. Ở thôn quê có nhiều rắn là thường, nhưng vị khách không mời này cứ lì lợm tới mãi khiến ông cũng hoảng, nhiều lúc nó làm ông sợ tới muốn vất mõ chuông mà chạy (chuyện này người ta mà biết thì cười ông chết thôi), có lúc con rắn ngự hẳn trên bàn thờ Phật, quấn quanh lư hương, lo le cái lưỡi trông mà khiếp. Ông Năm đành ngồi thiền nhiều hơn, ngồi trong mùng, trên giường, khỏi sợ con rắn chui vô, vì nó có vẻ thích chánh điện lắm. Ông Năm niệm Quan Âm chí tử, khẩn khoản xin ngài chiếu cố “cứu vớt đời ông” ra khỏi con rắn, hoặc “cứu” con rắn ra khỏi chùa ông, làm sao cho ông hiểu được lý do rắn đeo mình hoài để bớt sợ. Ôi! nói huyễn mộng dễ chứ hành thiệt khó và ông chí thành niệm Quan Âm miên mật, quên hẳn đêm đã quá khuya, quên hẳn tất cả cảnh vật bên ngoài…

… Anh thanh niên mặc quân phục lấm lem bụi và máu. Anh có vẻ mệt mỏi, đau đớn vì vết thương đang mang, lê từng bước khó nhọc vào chùa. Ông Năm chưa kịp hỏi thì anh đã lên tiếng:

– Thầy không nhìn ra con sao?

– Anh là ai?

Anh thanh niên kể: – Hồi sắp giải phóng, thân quyến con chạy loạn, gom góp vàng bạc tư trang đưa con cất. Cả nhà con đều bị cướp giết chết hết. Phần con ôm số vàng chạy đến bờ sông trước chùa này thì bị thương nặng, con gượng sức tàn ráng chôn vàng ở kế cây me gần bờ sông. Sau đó lòng lo lắng không yên cứ sợ vàng bị lấy cắp, thêm oán hận lũ cướp giết người đoạt của, con trút hơi thở cuối cùng…

Ông Năm lắp bắp:

– Vậy… anh là người đã chết?

– Dạ con là con rắn! Con bị đọa làm thân rắn do bởi lúc gần chết khởi ác niệm sân hận và tiếc của… Giờ con cầu Thầy ra ân, xin Thầy đào lấy số vàng đó lên đem trai tăng cúng chùa để siêu độ cho con và gia quyến giùm…

– Tui biết ở đâu mà đào?

– Con sẽ chỉ chỗ cho Thầy. Số vàng đó con gói tới mấy lớp giấy, cuộn trong bịch ni-lông rồi bỏ trong cái lon guigoz chôn xuống đất. Con chôn cạn lắm vì lúc đó bị thương sức yếu… Thầy đào độ hai tấc là gặp ngay. Xin Thầy từ bi giúp con…

Nói vừa dứt lời anh thanh niên vội vàng xá chào bỏ đi ngay, như thể sợ đứng đấy lâu bị thầy từ chối. Ông Năm gọi giật lại:

– Này! Anh kia! Cho tôi hỏi… Đứng lại!….

Bàn tay ông Năm quờ quạng trong khoảng không, ông giật mình thức giấc, mới hay mình vừa chiêm bao. Giấc mộng cứ ám ảnh khiến ông Năm băn khoăn mãi, cuối cùng ông quyết định cứ ra bờ sông đào thử xem thực hư thế nào?

Thật ra ông Năm pháp danh Thường An, nhưng ở vùng quê khỉ ho cò gáy này, cư dân hiểu đạo chẳng nhiều, họ cũng kiêng không dám gọi tên mà cứ gọi là ông Năm. Cái danh kêu nghe bình dân như tâm hồn chất phác của người dân miền sông nước. Buổi sớm mai nắng chưa lên, sương còn giăng mờ cảnh vật. Ông Năm vác cuốc đi tới bờ sông, dừng cạnh cây me, nhìn quanh quất ông lẩm bẩm than:

– Người ta ký thác nhờ mình giúp, không làm thì tội, chẳng biết là thật hay chiêm bao hoang đường đây? Chèn ơi, trời đất mênh mông biết chỗ nào mà đào?

Đang băn khoăn, ông Năm chợt thấy con rắn bò đến, vẫn cái mào và khoang đỏ ở cổ, sao mà nó lạ vậy chớ? Chắc là lửa sân tích tụ thành khoang đỏ và cái mào đỏ? Nghĩ lan man, ông bỗng thấy con rắn bò đến khoảng đất trống, cách cây me và bờ sông bốn, năm thước. Con rắn gục đầu mấy lần nơi đất, ý như muốn ông đào chỗ đó. Ông Năm bảo nó:

– Tui hiểu rồi, làm ơn bò ra chỗ khác cho tôi làm việc, chứ ở đây tui… run, đào không nổi đâu!

Con rắn liền bò đi xa, ông Năm khởi sự đào, quá hai tấc, ba tấc… rồi đến bốn tấc… chẳng thấy tăm dạng gì.

Ông gọi:

-Ấy…. ơi, có chỉ sai chỗ không? Hay ai lấy mất rồi, chẳng thấy tăm dạng gì cả!?

Con rắn bò tới, săm soi chỗ ông đang đào rồi gục đầu, vẻ van lơn ông đào tiếp. Phải đào gần chín tấc, ông Năm mới thấy cái lon chứa đủ số vàng như đã tả. Hóa ra vì chôn gần bờ sông, sau những cơn lụt và đất phù sa bồi đắp, của chôn đến nay đã bảy tám năm nên hai tấc biến thành chín tấc.

Vài ngày sau, ông Năm lại nằm mơ thấy anh thanh niên đến tạ ân. Anh kể lể: – Con vì chút lòng tham ngu muội lúc cận tử mà đọa thân rắn. Nhờ con biết nghe kinh và trì Thánh hiệu Đức Quán Âm theo Thầy mà được phúc có thể báo mộng nhờ Thầy giúp đỡ. Cảm tạ Thầy đã thỉnh chư Tăng chú nguyện siêu độ cho con và thân quyến. Trong thời gian con chờ mãn thân rắn, xin phép Thầy cho con ở đây, ngày ngày nghe kinh gieo duyên với đạo, để khi xả thân thú hoàn phục thân người, con được gặp Phật pháp, biết tu mà không đọa lạc nữa… Đây là lần báo mộng cuối cùng của con, kính chào Thầy!

Chiều nay, ông Năm vừa chôn xác con rắn xong. Ông đặt pháp danh cho rắn là Xả Ly. Mong rằng nó giữ được hạnh nguyện đó dù tái sinh bất cứ cảnh giới nào. Trong cuộc sống có lắm chuyện lạ kỳ. Hồi nhỏ mỗi lần đọc chuyện tiền thân Phật, thấy mấy cái tựa “ Vàng và rắn”, “Tham vàng hóa rắn”, ông không tin, nhưng giờ tự mình mục kích chuyện con rắn, ông mới thấy mình còn ngu nhiều quá. Phật thường dạy của cải vốn phù du và thuộc về năm nhà: Vua quan, lửa, nước, trộm cướp, giặc giã. Tất cả “nhà” này đều có thể lấy tiền của ông bất cứ lúc nào, biến ông thành tay trắng hệt thuở mới sinh, nhưng đến và đi đều phải trở về tay trắng là qui luật chung của con người, có ai mang được gì theo đâu? Chuyện con rắn và ông, người ta có tin hay không chẳng quan trọng. Quan trọng là ông đã kể được những gì mình biết và chân thành trao nó như một quà tặng hiến dâng cho đời.

(Đã đăng trên báo Gíác Ngộ 52-53 ra ngày 31/1/2001 qua bút danh H.T.H.)

Nguồn:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/images/file/7J-NQlRc2wgQAJEX/tren-dinh-thai-son-pdf.pdf

The Snake

Author: Hạnh Đoan

Translated by Nguyên Giác

(Written based on a friend's account.)

Since moving to a remote village temple, a peaceful and simple life has made Mr. Năm very satisfied.

Mr. Năm was a wealthy man who struggled with a life of successes and failures, of ups and downs in the market. He is completely happy as he leaves everything behind to be a "person who has nothing to do" who now only studies and practices Buddhism in the temple despite his children's protests.

His children are accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle and are not as weary of the world as he is. He is now on the sidelines of all competition, of all races of desire. t the age of sixty, he has experienced enough of life; what else is there to crave? Oh, yes. He still wishes that one day, when he leaves this life, he will enter Nirvana. He knows, however, that sitting and dreaming will not get him there: he must practice. He must put in a lot of effort to cultivate, just as he did in the past to become wealthy.

His Zen Master already taught him how to observe and train the mind, so he practices accordingly to sow the seed of liberation by observing his mind at every moment and not allowing the vain thoughts that keep popping up and hovering around his mind and dragging him down to wander deceitfully. Old age and late cultivation are such a pity, so he tries not to let his mind be bound by anything. He does not want anything to happen, but things always happen—because of the snake!

He came to his rural temple for a few days, then the snake appeared. He was initially fearful of snakes, but he became even more terrified when he noticed this snake sticking around in the temple. Every time he began his practice, the snake appeared as if it wanted to join him. The point that made him see the snake that could not be confused with any other snake was the bright red crest on the head.

It's normal to have many snakes in the countryside, but this uninvited guest kept coming, making him panic. Sometimes it scared him so much that he wanted to throw everything away and run out of the temple (If anyone knew about this, they would laugh at him). There were some times when the snake crawled on top of the Buddha altar, wrapped around the incense burner, and stuck out its tongue. Mr. Nam had to meditate more, sit in the net on the bed, and not be afraid of the snake getting in because the snake seemed to like the main hall very much.

Mr. Năm recited the name of Bodhisattva Quan Âm on a daily basis, asking the Bodhisattva to "save his life" from the snake, or "save" the snake from his temple, or allow him to feel less scared by understanding why the snake followed him so closely. Oh! It was easy to say that life was an illusion or a dream, but seeing and living it like that was really difficult, so he kept sincerely reciting Quan Âm until he forgot the whole landscape outside...

….

Mr. Năm saw a young man dragging hard steps into the temple, his military uniform stained with dust and blood, exhausted and in pain from the wound he was carrying. Before Mr. Năm had time to ask, the young man spoke up, "Can't you see me?"

"Who are you?"

The young man replied, "In the days when the country was about to be reunified, my family ran away far from the battlefields, collecting gold and silver for me to keep. My whole family, except me, was robbed and killed. I was seriously injured, personally brought the gold, and ran to the riverbank in front of this temple. I tried my best to bury the gold next to the tamarind tree near the riverbank. After that, my mind was troubled and restless, fearful of gold being stolen and growing animosity toward criminals who killed people and stole it, and then I died..."

Mr. Năm stammered, "So… you're the one who died?"

"Yes, I am that snake! I fell into the body of a snake because, when I was close to death, I started to think of hatred and regret. Now I urge you to please dig out that gold and bring it up as an offering to the Sangha and temple in order to save myself and my family for a better reincarnation."

"How do I know where the gold is hidden?"

The young man replied, "I will show you the place. I wrapped the gold in several layers of paper, rolled it into a plastic bag, put it in a Guigoz can, and buried it in the ground. I buried it quite shallowly because I was injured and weak at the time... If you dig about 20 centimeters, you will see it right away. Please kindly help me…"

The young man swiftly folded his hands in greeting and departed as soon as he finished speaking as if he was scared of remaining there for a long time and being rejected by the old monk.

Mr. Năm called back, "Hey! That guy! Let me ask… Stop there!"

Mr. Năm's hand fumbled in the air, and then he woke up startled, realizing that he had just had a dream. Mr. Năm's dream never stopped haunting him, and eventually, he made the decision to investigate the riverbank to discover the truth.

In fact, Mr. Năm has the Dharma name Thường An, but in this area, where monkeys usually cough and storks cry, the residents don't understand much about religion, so they refrained from calling the monk by his Dharma name. And they just called him Mr. Năm. The name sounds as popular as the simple minds of the people in the river region.

In the morning, the sun has not yet risen, and the mist is still misting the landscape.

Mr. Năm took a hoe to the riverbank, stopped next to the tamarind tree, looked around, and muttered, "People have asked me for help. If I don't do it, it's a crime. However, I don't know if it's real or a wild dream. Where should I dig on the vast earth?"

Mr. Năm suddenly saw the snake crawling up, still with the red cavity and crest in the neck. Why was this so strange, he wondered. Surely, the rage's fire has collected in the crimson hole and the red crest? Then he suddenly saw the snake crawling to the open ground, four or five meters away from the tamarind tree and the riverbank. The snake dropped its head several times into the ground as if it wanted him to dig there.

Mr. Năm said to the snake, "I understand, please crawl to another place so I can work, but here I am shaking, I cannot dig!"

After the snake crawled away, Mr. Năm began to dig for more than two decimeters, three decimeters, and then four decimeters, but no sign of anything was found.

Mr. Năm said loudly, "Hey, oh, is it just in the wrong place? Or someone took it away, leaving no trace at all!"

The snake crawled over, peered at the spot he was digging, and then lowered his head, pleading with him to continue digging. Having to dig nearly nine decimeters, Mr. Năm saw the can that contained enough gold as described. It turned out that because of the burial near the river, after the floods and alluvial soil accretion, the treasure has been buried for seven or eight years so far, and two decimeters have turned into nine decimeters.

A few days later, Mr. Năm dreamed of a young man coming to give thanks. The young man said, "Because of a bit of stupid greed when I was near death, I fell into the body of a snake. Thanks to my listening to sutras and upholding the Holy Name of Quan Âm after you, I was blessed to be able to communicate via dreams and ask for your help. I would like to thank you for inviting many monks to pray and save me and my relatives. While I wait for the end of the snake's life, I ask your permission to let me stay here so that I can listen to the sutras every day and cultivate a predestined relationship with the Dharma, so that when I give up my animal body and return to the human body, I will be able to meet the Buddha's teachings and learn to cultivate without falling again. This is my last dream report, dear Teacher!"

This afternoon, Mr. Năm has just finished burying the snake's body. He gave the snake the Dharma name Xả Ly (Renunciation), hoping that it would keep that vow even if it were reborn in any realm. There are many strange things in life. When he was a child and saw the titles "Gold and the Snake" or "Greed for Gold Turned a Person into a Snake," he didn't believe it, but now that he had seen the snake story personally, he realized he was still too foolish.

The Buddha often taught that wealth is fleeting and belongs to the five groups of power: kings and governments, fire, water, thieves and robbers, and war. All of these "groups" have the ability to remove his money at any time, leaving him empty-handed, just as he was when he was born. However, when a person comes and leaves this world, he is surely empty-handed; that is the common rule of the human condition because nobody can carry money after death. It doesn't matter whether the story of the snake is believable or not. The important thing is that he told what he knew and sincerely gave it as a gift for life.

(Published in Giác Ngộ Magazine, issue 52-53 on January 31, 2001, under the pen name H.T.H.)

