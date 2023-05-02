Song ngữ: Con thằn lằn chọn nghiệp /

The lizard who could choose its karma.

Author: Hồ Hữu Tường

Translated by Nguyên Giác

1.

Giữa một đường truông thăm thẳm, vắng vẻ và âm u, không một xóm nhà, ít người qua lại, có một cái am nhỏ. Am ấy mới cất, độ non ba năm thôi. Trong am, chỉ có một sư cụ già, thui thủi một mình, quanh năm chẳng được ai thăm viếng. Trước am, nơi giữa sân, chất sẵn một đống củi, vừa lớn, vừa cao ngất, củi sắp vuông vắn, thẳng thắn, dường như được săn sóc chẳng khác một vườn kiểng do một vị lão trưởng giả chăm nom.

Một hôm, trời đã tối rồi, nhà sư vừa lên đèn được một chặp, thì có hai người khách đến trước ngưỡng cửa, vái mà thưa rằng:

- Bạch sư cụ, nhờ ngọn đèn dắt dẫn, chúng tôi mới dõi đến đây. Mong nhờ sư cụ cho tá túc một đêm, sáng mai chúng tôi sẽ lên đường.

Nhà sư ung dung, chắp tay đáp:

- Mô Phật, cửa thiền bao giờ cũng mở rộng cho người lỡ bước.

Rồi dừng một phút, dường như để trấn tĩnh nỗi vui đương sôi nổi trong lòng, nhà sư tiếp:

- Ngót ba năm nay, tôi mở am nơi này, không được một ai đến viếng. Ngày nay là ngày ước nguyện, may được hai ngài quá bước, ghé nghỉ chân. Âu cũng là duyên trước….

Nói xong, nhà sư dọn cơm chay cho khách dùng, và câu chuyện không đề, vô tình dẫn khách đến câu hỏi:

- Bạch sư cụ, chẳng hay sư cụ thích tụng kinh nào?

Vui sướng, vì như gặp bạn tri âm, nhà sư đáp:

- Tôi quy y Phật pháp từ thuở bé, rừng thiền có thể nói rằng đã viếng khắp nơi. Cách ba năm nay, lòng huệ được mở ra…. Và từ ấy, tôi chỉ tụng kinh Di Lặc.

Một người khách hỏi:

- Sư cụ có thể cho tôi biết duyên cớ vì sao chăng?

- Mô Phật. Chỉ có lời nói mà độ được người, tôi sao dám tiếc lời? Vậy tôi xin vui lòng nói cho hai ngài rõ. Bởi tôi đọc qua các kinh sách, thấy rằng Phật Thích Ca khi đắc đạo, có dạy: Hai ngàn năm trăm năm về sau, Phật pháp sẽ đến chỗ chi ly, ấy là hồi mạt pháp. Di Lặc sẽ xuống trần mà cứu độ chúng sanh và chỉnh đạo lại. Nay cũng đã gần đến kỳ hạn. Chắc là Phật Di Lặc đã xuống trần mà độ kẻ thành tâm tu hành. Bởi lẽ ấy tôi có nguyện tụng đủ một nghìn lần kinh Di Lặc. Nếu lời nguyện được y, ấy là tôi sẽ đắc đạo.

Người khách thứ hai hỏi:

- Sư cụ đã tụng được bao nhiêu lần rồi?

- Đã được chín trăm chín mươi chín lần rồi. Bây giờ, chỉ còn lần thứ một nghìn; lần tụng của đêm nay. Chắc hai ngài trước có duyên lành, đêm nay đến mà chứng kiến tôi tụng lần thứ một nghìn ấy….

Đến đây, bữa cơm chay đã mãn. Khách mệt mỏi, xin ngả lưng. Nhà sư dọn dẹp trong am cho thanh khiết, rồi bước tới trước bàn Phật, khêu bấc đèn dầu, mở kinh ra mà khởi sự tụng. Tiếng tụng kinh chậm rãi, như nện vào không gian. Thỉnh thoảng một tiếng chuông ngân lên, đánh dấu chuỗi tiếng mõ dài đăng đẳng….

.

.

2.

Trước khi nhắm mắt ngủ, hai người khách còn trao đổi vài câu:

- Tội nghiệp thay cho sư cụ già, quá mê tín, mất sáng suốt, mà không giác ngộ. Phật pháp lập ra đã hai nghìn năm trăm năm về trước, tránh sao cho chẳng có chỗ lỗi thời. Nhận thấy chỗ lỗi thời, các môn đệ ắt phải lo tài bồi, phát triển mối đạo. Thế là có tư tưởng này, học thuyết nọ; rồi sanh ra môn ra phái. Ấy là nguồn gốc của sự chi ly. Nay rừng thiền đã hơn tám mươi bốn ngàn cội khác nhau, ấy là lẽ dĩ nhiên vậy.

- Tôi cũng đồng ý với anh về chỗ đó, và nghĩ thêm rằng: Nếu bây giờ có một vị Di Lặc xuống trần, thì vị ấy có trọng trách cất nhắc Phật pháp cho kịp với mọi sự tiến hóa của mọi sự việc từ hơn hai nghìn năm nay. Và trách nhiệm của mỗi tín đồ của Phật là dọn mình cho sẵn, để đón rước cái Pháp mới sắp ra đời. Chớ mê mải trong việc gõ mõ tụng kinh, há chẳng phải là phụ lòng mong của Thích Ca chăng?

Lời nói của hai người khách giữa cái am vắng vẻ, không dè có kẻ trộm nghe. Kẻ nghe trộm này là một con thằn lằn, đến ở am khi am vừa mới dựng lên, và đã từng nghe 999 lần kinh, nên có linh giác, nghe được tiếng người, biết suy nghĩ và phán đoán. Câu phê bình của hai người khách đã giúp cho con thằn lằn giác ngộ. Nó vốn biết nguyện vọng của nhà sư: là hễ tụng xong lần thứ một nghìn, thì nhà sư sẽ lên giàn hỏa mà tự thiêu…. Rồi nó nghĩ: nhà sư lòng còn mê tín, chưa được giác, phỏng có thiêu thân, thì làm sao nhập được Niết Bàn? Hay là ta tìm thế ngăn người, đừng để cho người thiêu thân, đợi chừng nào người được giác rồi sẽ hay?

Rồi con thằn lằn quyết định: Phải ngăn ngừa, đừng để nhà sư tụng xong lần thứ một nghìn. Nó nghĩ được một kế: Ấy là bò lên bàn Phật, đến dĩa đèn dầu, rán sức mà uống cạn dĩa dầu. Bấc sẽ lụn, đèn tắt, nhà sư không thấy chữ mà tụng nữa.

Một sức mầu nhiệm đã giúp cho con thằn lằn đạt được ý nguyện: chỉ trong một hơi mà dĩa dầu đã cạn: bộ kinh chỉ tụng được quá nửa mà thôi. Đèn tắt, nhà sư ngạc nhiên, nhưng nghĩ: hai người khách là kẻ phàm tục, không được duyên lành chứng giám việc đắc đạo của mình. Âu là xếp kinh, nghỉ, chờ ngày mai khách lên đường, sẽ tụng lần thứ một nghìn ấy.

Nhưng, sau đó đêm nào cũng vậy, buổi đọc kinh chưa xong mà đèn lại tắt đi. Nhà sư có lúc tính tụng kinh lần này vào khoảng ban ngày, nhưng nhớ lại khi xưa đã có lời nguyện tụng kinh vào lúc khuya, tĩnh mịch, nên không dám đổi.

Và một đêm kia, dằn lòng không được, tuy tụng kinh mà mắt chốc chốc nhìn lên dĩa dầu để xem sự thể do đâu, nhà sư bắt gặp con thằn lằn kê mỏ mà uống dầu. Nổi giận xung lên, nhà sư dừng gõ mõ, và mắng rằng:

- Loài nghiệt súc! Té ra mi ngăn ngừa không cho ta được đắc đạo!

Rồi tay cầm dùi mõ, nhà sư nhắm ngay đầu con thằn lằn mà đập mạnh. Con thằn lằn bị đánh vỡ đầu, chết ngay. Hôm ấy, nhà sư tụng xong lần kinh, bước lên dàn hỏa, tự châm lửa mà thiêu mình.

.

.

3.

Và cũng đêm ấy, hai cái linh hồn được đưa đến trước tòa sen của Phật. Uy nghiêm, ngài gọi nhà sư mà dạy:

- Nhà ngươi theo cửa thiền từ thuở bé, mà chẳng hiểu bài học vỡ lòng của pháp ta là thế nào! Pháp ta đã dạy phải trừ hết dục vọng thì mới đắc đạo, mà ngươi dục vọng lại quá nhiều: bởi việc muốn đắc đạo, để được thành Phật kia cũng là một cái dục vọng. Có dục vọng ấy là Tham ; bởi tham nên giận mắng con thằn lằn, ấy là Sân; bởi sân nên tưởng rằng trừ được con thằn lằn thì tha hồ tụng kinh, rồi đắc đạo, ấy là Si. Có đủ Tham Sân Si tất phải phạm tội sát sanh, thì dầu ăn chay trường trọn đời, cũng chưa bù được.

Tội ngươi lớn lắm, phải rán tu luyện thật nhiều mới mong chuộc được. Vậy ta truyền cho Kim Cang, La Hán hốt cho hết đống tro do xác ngươi thiêu mà hóa ra, rồi đem tro ấy tung khắp bốn phương trời. Mỗi một hột tro đó sẽ biến sanh thành một người. Chừng nào mọi người ấy đắc đạo, đám chúng sanh ấy sẽ được quy nguyên, trở hiệp lại thành một, thì nhà ngươi sẽ đến đây mà thành chánh quả. Rồi Phật cho gọi hồn con thằn lằn mà dạy:

- Nhà sư chưa được giác mà làm tội, tội ấy đáng giá là một mà thôi. Còn nhà ngươi, được giác một phần rồi, mà làm tội, thì tội đáng kể là mười

Con thằn lằn lạy mà thưa rằng:

- Bạch Phật tổ, lòng của đệ tử vốn là muốn độ nhà sư, dầu nát thân cũng không tiếc. Chẳng hay đệ tử có tội chi?

Phật phán:

- Muốn độ người, kể thiếu chi cách, sao ngươi ngăn đón việc tụng kinh của người? Đã đành rằng việc tụng làm của nhà sư là một việc mê tín, nhưng dầu là mê tín, song vẫn là một tín ngưỡng. Cõi Phật vốn là cõi tự tại. Nếu phạm đến tự do tín ngưỡng, gọi là để dắt người vào, thì làm sao cho được. Bởi ngươi không dùng phương pháp tự do, người là kẻ mất tự do, thì cả hai làm sao được vào cõi tự tại?

Một lần nữa, con thằn lằn được giác, quì lạy mà xin tội:

- Xin Phật tổ mở lòng từ bi, cho đệ tử hóa sanh một kiếp nữa, để dùng phương pháp tự do mà độ vô số chúng sanh do những hột tro, mà các vị Kim Cang, La Hán vừa tung ra đó.

Phật đáp:

- Ta cho ngươi được toại nguyện.

Hồn con thằn lằn vừa muốn lạy Phật mà đi đầu thai, thì sực nhớ lại, nên bạch rằng:

- Xin Phật tổ dạy đệ tử phải hóa sanh làm kiếp chi?

Phật đáp:

- Nhà ngươi đã gần bến giác, phải tự mình chọn hình thể mà hóa sanh. Tự do chọn lựa mới có thể luyện mình để bước vào cõi tự tại.

.

.

4.

Hồn con thằn lằn từ ấy trôi theo mây gió, không biết trụ vào đâu, để có thể vừa dùng phương pháp tự do mà độ người, vừa có thể độ được đông người, số người đông như số hột tro do một cái xác thiêu ra. Thật chưa hề có lúc nào có một linh hồn bị trừng phạt phải đau khổ đến thế…..

Một hôm trong hồi xiêu bạt, hồn con thằn lằn thấy bóng của một trong hai người khách đã đến am thuở nọ, mà câu chuyện nghe lóm đã làm duyên cho mình mấy năm đau khổ.

Thằn lằn vội vã bay theo vái chào và kể nỗi niềm đau đớn:

- Ngài đã giúp cho tôi giác ngộ được một ít, có hay đâu tôi phải mang cái nghiệp vô định này. Đã trót làm ơn, xin độ cho tôi đến bờ bến.

Hai ông khách đáp:

- Chúng tôi đâu dám lên mặt thầy đời mà dạy người, huống chi lại dám đèo bồng mang lại một giải pháp cho một vấn đề nan giải. Nhưng đã lỡ gieo trong trí ngươi một ý nghĩ làm cho ngươi phải khổ như bây giờ, thì phải góp ý kiến để cho ngươi suy xét mà gỡ rối. Ấy gọi là chuộc lỗi.

Hồn con thằn lằn gật đầu, cảm ơn trước. Một người khách nói:

- Chúng tôi đây là bọn chơi văn giỡn chữ, quanh năm chỉ lấy việc đem ý hay lời đẹp mà làm cho vui lòng kẻ đọc mình, rồi lấy sự vui của người làm sự sung sướng của mình, cho đó là sự “đắc đạo” của mình. Nếu phải mong muốn điều gì, thì cố gắng trình bày cho bóng bẩy, văn hoa: được thì tốt, bằng không thì thôi, chớ chẳng hề khi nào phạm đến tự do của người….

Nghe đến đó, thì một điểm linh quang bắt đầu hiện trong trí con thằn lằn. Người khách thứ hai nói tiếp:

- Xưa nay, trong bọn chúng tôi cũng được một vài tay lỗi lạc, kể một chuyện lý thú, hát một bài thơ hay, chuyện ấy thơ này được truyền ở hàng triệu miệng. Vậy, nếu ngươi có lòng muốn độ hằng hà sa số chúng sanh, thì cố gắng trau dồi văn tài cho tương xứng, văn ngươi tung ra là có thể cảm hoá triệu triệu người….Rồi, cũng phải luyện văn tâm, để cho văn ngươi có thể nhen nhúm được trong lòng mỗi người một điểm lửa thiêng. Lửa bắt cháy, văn của ngươi như dầu rót thêm vào, làm cho ngọn lửa sáng lên….

Hồn con thằn lằn gật đầu ba cái để tạ ơn và nói rằng:

- Con đường ấy khó đi cho đến hết được, song chắc chắn là đi cùng đường, ắt có thể đến trước tòa sen mà chầu Phật tổ. Vậy tôi xin cố gắng.

.

Source:

https://thuvienhoasen.org/a26591/con-than-lan-chon-nghiep

---- o ----

The lizard who could choose its karma.

Author: Hồ Hữu Tường

Translated by Nguyên Giác

1.

There was a small house used as a temple in the middle of a deep, deserted, and murky woodland, with very few people passing by and without a neighborhood around. The temple was just built, only three years old. In the temple, there was only an old monk, all year alone, with no visitors.

In front of the temple, in the middle of the yard, there was a large and tall pile of firewood. The pile of firewood was put squarely, straightly, and seems to be cared for like a landscaped garden taken care of by a high-class elderly person.

One day, when it was already dark, and the monk had just turned on the lights for a while then two guests came to the door. They bowed and said, "Old Master, thanks to the light, we came here. We hope to ask for a night stay, and tomorrow morning we will be on the road."

The monk gently clasped his hands and replied, "Namo Buddha. The Zen entrance is always open to those who have any missteps along the way."

Then pausing for a minute, as if to calm the joy that was boiling in his heart, the monk continued, "For the past three years, I have opened a temple here, and no one has visited. Today is the day of wish, good luck. The two of you went from afar, stopping to rest. This should be predestined..."

After saying that, the monk served vegetarian meals to the guests. Their conversation had no topic, inadvertently leading guests to the question: "Dear the most venerable, which sutra do you like to chant?"

Feeling happy, like meeting a bosom friend, the monk replied, "I have taken refuge in Buddhism since I was a child. I have visited many meditation forests everywhere. Three years ago, the dawn of wisdom arose in my mind…. And since then, I just chant the Maitreya Sutra."

A visitor asked, "Can you tell me the reason why?"

"Namo Buddha. Using words to save people... how dare I be frugal with such words? So let me tell you two clearly. Reading through the scriptures, I see that when Shakyamuni Buddha attained enlightenment, he predicted that two thousand five hundred years later, the Buddha’s teachings would decline and come to the end of the Dharma. At that time Maitreya will come down to earth to save sentient beings and correct the wrong things. The time is near. Probably Maitreya Buddha has already come down to earth to help people who sincerely practice. Because of that, I have made a vow to recite the Maitreya Sutra a thousand times. If my prayer is fulfilled, then I will attain the Way."

The second guest asked, "How many times have you recited it?"

The old monk replied, "It's been nine hundred and ninety-nine times already. Now, only the thousandth time remains; tonight's recitation. Perhaps good conditioning cause has led both of you to come tonight and witness me chanting the sutra for the thousandth time."

At this point, they finished eating the meal. Guests were tired and asked for rest. The old monk cleaned up the temple for purity, then stepped in front of the Buddha altar, lit the wick of the oil lamp, opened the sutra book, and began to chant. The chanting was slow, like pounding into space. From time to time a bell rang, marking a long string of sound from a wooden fish...

2

Before closing their eyes to sleep, the two guests also exchanged a few sentences: "Pity for the old monk. The monk is too superstitious, losing his insight and astray from the Path. The Buddha Dharma was founded two thousand five hundred years ago and now would have something obsolete. Noticing something is outdated, the disciples must improvise and develop something new for their religion. That's the reason that made their ideologies scattered. Now the Zen forest has more than eighty-four thousand different roots of trees. That is natural."

"I also agree with you on that and further think... If there is a Maitreya who has come down to earth now, then he has the responsibility to promote the Buddhadharma to keep up with the evolution of things over the past two thousand years ago. It is the responsibility of each follower of the Buddha to prepare him- or herself for the coming of the new Dharma. If we keep engrossed in knocking the wooden fish and chanting sutras, we will surely fail to meet Shakyamuni Buddha's expectations."

The conversation between two guests was overheard by a lizard who had come to the temple when the temple was just built and had heard 999 times of chanting, so it had spiritual senses, could hear human voices, and knew how to think and judge. The comments of two guests helped enlighten the lizard. It knew the monk's wish: that when he finished chanting for the thousandth time, the monk would go up to the pyre and burn himself... Then the lizard thought: "The monk's heart is still superstitious, and he has not yet been enlightened. If he burns his body, how can he enter Nirvana? Or we should find a way to stop the monk, force the monk not to burn himself, and urge the monk to enlighten before self-immolation. Then it should be good."

The lizard decided that it must prevent the last recitation, that it must intervene in a way so that the monk could not finish chanting for the thousandth time. It thought of a plan. That it should crawl up to the Buddha altar, go to the oil lamp plate, and drink up the oil plate with all his strength. The wick would be cut short, the light would go out soon, and the monk would no longer see the words for the chanting.

A mysterious power helped the lizard achieve its wish. In one breath, the lizard drained the oil plate. The monk could only recite more than half of the sutra. Seeing the oil lamp go out, the monk was surprised. He thought that the two guests were earthly people, not having good conditions to witness his enlightenment. Therefore, the monk advised himself to close the book of sutras, rest, and wait for the guests to leave tomorrow. Then he would chant the sutra for the thousandth time.

But, after that, it happened again and again every night. The oil lamp always went out before the monk could finish chanting the sutra. The monk sometimes planned to chant the sutra in the daytime, but he remembered that he had made the vow to chant it in the quiet nighttime. Thus, the monk did not dare to change the time of chanting.

And one night, while chanting and occasionally looking up at the oil dish for fear that the light would go out, the monk saw the lizard sticking its head into the dish to drink the oil. His anger rose highly. The monk stopped knocking on the wooden fish. He scolded, "The beast! It turned out that you prevented me from attaining the Way!"

The monk took the mallet and hit the lizard on the head. The lizard's head was broken and it died instantly. That day, the monk finished reciting the sutra, stepped on the pyre, lit the fire, and burned himself.

.

3

In that same night, the two spiritual souls were brought in front of the Buddha's lotus throne. Magnificently, the Buddha spoke to the monk: "You have been entering the meditation hall since you were a child, but you don't understand the introductory lesson of my Dharma! The Dharma tells you to get rid of all desires so that you can achieve Enlightenment, but you've got too many. When you want to get enlightened and become a Buddha, you fall into a desire trap. Desiring, you have Greed. Getting angry and scolding the lizard, you have Anger. Thinking that you would freely chant the sutra and attain enlightenment after killing the lizard, you fall into a trap of Delusion. When you have greed, anger, and delusion, and you commit the crime of killing, you can not get enlightenment even if you are a vegetarian for the rest of your life.”

"Your sins are so severe that you must practice much to get over them. Therefore, I order Kim Cang Bodhisattva and La Hán Bodhisattva to collect all the ashes from your burned body and then spread the ashes over all the directions of the sky. Each grain from those ashes will turn into a person. When all those people get enlightenment, all those specks of dust will be converted back to the original one. Then you come here and get enlightenment."

Then the Buddha summoned the lizard's soul and taught: "The monk was not enlightened, so he committed a sin. That sin is worth only one. Partially enlightened, you still committed sins, so your sins are tenfold heavy."

The lizard bowed and said: "Dear Buddha, I just wanted to save the monk, even my body could be shattered into pieces. May I ask what is wrong with my actions?"

The Buddha said: "You have so many ways to save people. Why did you stop the monk from chanting the sutra? Even if the monk chanted the sutra superstitiously, it was also a belief that needed to be upheld. Buddha's realm is inherently a realm of liberation. Even if you have good intentions to help people get to the door of enlightenment, don't let freedom of religion be violated. Because you interfered with the free action of the monk, you yourself have already lost your freedom. How both of you could enter the realm of liberation?"

Once again, the lizard understood, bowed down, and begged for help, "I ask the compassionate Buddha to give me another birth so that I can use the liberated method to save countless sentient beings from the ashes that the Kim Cang Bodhisattva and La Hán Bodhisattva have just released."

The Buddha said, "I now give you what you want."

The lizard's soul suddenly remembered something when it was going to bow to the Buddha before going for rebirth. It said to the Buddha, "Dear Buddha. What kind of sentient beings should I choose to rebirth?"

The Buddha replied, "You have come close to enlightenment. You now have to choose your own body to be reborn. Free choice will also let you train yourself to step into the realm of liberation."

4

The lizard's soul has since flown with the wind and clouds. It did not know where it should dwell to save countless people by free means, as large as the number of specks of ashes from a burned corpse. Never before had a punished soul suffered so much.

One day during the drift, the lizard's soul saw the shadow of one of the two guests who had come to the temple once, whose overheard story had blessed him for several years of suffering.

The lizard hurriedly flew over to salute and tell about its pain: "You have helped me to be enlightened something. Maybe I have to carry this indeterminate karma. Now please help me to cross to the other shore."

The two guests replied, "We dare not brag about being teachers to teach anyone, let alone bring a solution to a difficult problem. However, we have planted in your mind an idea that makes you suffer so much. So we must share with you some thoughts you might want to consider. That is called our atonement."

The lizard's soul nodded, thanks in advance. A guest said: "We are word players, all year round using nice words and attractive ideas to please those who read us, and taking the joy of readers as our own, and making that as our getting enlightenment. If you have to want something, try to present it in a polished, ornate way: if you can, that's fine, if you don't, that's okay. Just never infringe on the freedom of others."

Hearing that, the lizard's mind began to glow with a ray of religious light.

The second guest continued: "In the past, some of our great men have told several interesting stories or have written many good poems. Millions of people have passed those stories and poems through their mouths. If you have the heart to save countless sentient beings, then try to train your literary skills so that your writings can influence millions of people. You also have to cultivate a compassionate mind, so that your writings can kindle a sacred fire in each reader's heart. Then your literature will turn into oil to further enlighten this sacred fire."

The lizard's soul thankfully nodded three times and said: "That path is difficult to go to the end. But surely if I walk the path to the end, I will come to the lotus throne and pay homage to the Buddha. So I'll try."

.

.