Cao tuổi và nguy cơ cao có thể chích mũi thứ 2 thuốc Bivalent chống 2 dòng Covid / Trên 65t có thể thử đường và cholesterol qua giọt máu đầu ngón tay, kết quả trong 2 phút

THÔNG BÁO CỘNG ĐỒNG

Tin vui cho cộng đồng, người cao tuổi và nguy cơ cao có thể chích mũi thứ 2 thuốc Bivalent chống 2 dòng Covid, sau ít nhất 2 tháng. Thuốc ngưà hiệu quả rất cao với những người ghép tạng hay bị bệnh giảm miễn nhiễm.

Trong tinh thần phục vụ cộng đồng, chúng tôi mời đến chích vào Thứ Bảy, 8 tháng 4, 2023 từ 9am-12:30pm

Miyoco Medical Clinic

15975 Harbor blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (Harbor/Lilac)



để chích mũi Pfizer có thể đem lại an toàn cho bản thân và gia đình.

Các quý vị cao niên trên 65t có thể thử đường và cholesterol qua giọt máu đầu ngón tay, kết quả trong 2 phút.

Vui lòng đăng ký tại link https://bit.ly/pvnfcovidvax

hay nhắn tin số 714-262-3230

Xin chia sẻ với bạn bè và gia đình, các em dưới 18t cần đến với phụ huynh.

BS Quỳnh Kiều kính mời

projectvietnam.org website

covid19@projectvietnam.org

IMPORTANT ANOUNCEMENT

From now on, those who have received the first 2 doses of Covid vaccine and a booster of the Bivalent vaccine, can get the 2nd dose of Bivalent booster which protects against the Omicron varient responsible for the majority of Covid infections. The Bivalent booster is very effective even in people who received transplants and/or have immune deficiencies. The people who qualify for the “booster vaccine” are:

*seniors over 65 years old

*people over 18yo who have an underlying health condition at risk for severe covid-19 – chronic conditions (hypertension/diabetes/cancer of any stage/autoimmune diseases/kidney/liver problems…)

*people over 18yo with increased exposure risk due to occupation or activities in the community – essential workers, healthcare workers, education workers, food industry, retail workers, transportation and social services.

Project Vietnam Foundation will be giving Covid vaccine injections on April 8, 2023 at



Miyoco Medical Center

15975 Harbor blvd, Fountain Valley (Harbor/Lilac)



from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m to everyone 6m old and over.

You can register via link https://bit.ly/pvnfcovidbooster

text (714)264-3230

Seniors who wish to check their glucose and cholesterol can receive a quick test by finger stick with results after 2 minutes.

Please help us to protect the community by getting unvaccinated friends and family to come, so we all can achieve community immunity.

Quynh Kieu MD and the volunteers of Project Vietnam Foundation

(714)888-5800 covid19@projectvietnam.org