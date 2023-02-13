thơ Phan Tấn Hải

HÃY ĐỂ BỤI MỜ TRANG GIẤY

.

Trích từ trang 107-110 trong tuyển tập:





KHÁNH TRƯỜNG & BẰNG HỮU

Phỏng vấn - Nhận định - Tâm Cảm - Thơ

Nhiều người viết về Khánh Trường



dày 620 trang, NXB Mở Nguồn

đang lưu hành trên mạng Barnes & Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/9798823180344

.

Poem and Translation by

PHAN TẤN HẢI

HÃY ĐỂ BỤI MỜ TRANG GIẤY

--- Tặng Khánh Trường, một thời Hợp Lưu

Hãy khép trang giấy lại

còn thoang thoảng những ước mơ

hãy tự để bút mực

làm trôi chảy những dòng thơ

chữ đã viết xuống rồi

là hóa thân thành hoa cho đời

cũng như gió đã viết

kịp lên trang giấy bầu trời

giữa những muôn trùng chảy xiết

thành những bạt ngàn chữ của mây

thành những bạt ngàn chữ sinh rồi diệt

để thấy đời người có hạn

cũng như mây tan vào vô tận

ai níu được gió hôm nay

ai nhốt được thơ ngày mai

Hãy mặc gió cuốn đi

tháng ngày tuổi trẻ của chúng ta

khi rượu còn đầy ly

khi nồng say còn sóng sánh môi hoa

khi những đôi mắt giai nhân còn chưa xa

còn ẩn hiện giữa dòng thơ trên báo

để rồi chúng ta phiền muộn trong mơ

để rồi chúng ta đưa nỗi nhớ mơ hồ

quyện vào mực, vào chữ để giấy ướp mùi hương

để rồi ẩn tiếng cười giai nhân vào tranh

để rồi gọi tên em là nhan sắc giữa vô thường

cứ ngỡ là bất tử

nhưng thực sự là không

khi mùa thu làm vàng trang giấy cũ

khi mùa đông làm nhạt nét tranh nơi môi cười

có phải vì chúng ta chạy trốn quê nhà

nơi nước mắt như dường miên viễn dặm xa.

Hãy khép trang giấy lại

bụi thời gian đang lặng lẽ bay tới

đang phủ mờ đi một thời trí nhớ

đang xóa mất dấu chân một thời lặn lội

chúng ta đã muốn tìm mùa xuân lưng trời trận gió

để đưa vào giấy hợp lưu những mùa hoa nở

một thời chúng ta đã sống dài như bất tận

đã ồn ào nói cười như đêm vui mừng không ngủ

một thời chúng ta còn tin vào hồn giấy mực

còn suy tính về những dòng thơ sắp viết

còn cân nhắc với những chữ như dường siêu thực

một thời chúng ta còn tin vào tranh

còn đi tìm cho ra những sắc màu phép thuật

hy vọng làm đẹp hơn cho những chiều tối sáng trưa

khi chúng ta còn tin vào những dòng chữ hợp lưu

rồi sẽ nối kết được cả muôn trùng quê nhà

rồi xếp giấy, chép thơ để làm cầu

rồi vẽ tranh, phác họa để nối cả thiên hà

rồi dòng chữ đã thành mưa để ngập ướt ưu sầu

rồi sắc màu đã thành gió để bay tìm mây dặm xa.

Hãy để bụi mờ trang giấy

chúng ta chỉ là quáng nắng chiều qua

chúng ta chỉ là ảnh hiện trong gương

chúng ta chỉ là bọt sóng mưa sa

chúng ta chỉ là tia chớp dặm trường

chúng ta chỉ là giấc mộng sát na

chúng ta chỉ là buổi sớm giọt sương

nhưng đã thơ mộng như kim cương bất hoại

nhưng đã xót thương như lòng mẹ từ bi

nhưng đã tắm dòng hợp lưu từ trời xa phương ngoại

nhưng đã hóa thân thành thơ giữa những chiều ánh tà huy

nhưng đã đi đứng nói cười với ước mơ Hùng Vương cổ đại

khi trang sách khép lại

từng đàn chim từ các dòng thơ bay lên.

.

.

LET DUST BLUR THE PAGES

-- To Khánh Trường, for the ancient days with Hợp Lưu

Let's close the pages, where the dreams still linger

let pen and ink flow the lines of poetry on their own

words written down are the incarnation of flowers for life

just like the wind has written on the page of the sky

amidst the fast-blowing gales

to become thousands of clouds

to become thousands of words that arise and fade away

to see that life is too short

just like the clouds melt into infinity

who can hold the wind today

who can lock up poetry tomorrow

Let the wind blow away our youthful days.

when the cup of wine is still full

when passion still shines on the lips

when the eyes of the beautiful

are still not far away

still bob around in lines of poems in the newspaper.

then we are sorrowful in our dreams

then we put the vague nostalgia mixed

into ink, into words so that the paper can give off a scent.

then we hide the giggling of the beautiful into paintings

then we name her as the beauty among impermanence

we believe those are deathless

actually -- not.

the autumn turns the old pages yellow

the winter fades the smiling lips in paintings

is it because we run away from home,

where tears seem to be far away?

Let's close the pages

The dust of time is quietly flying in,

blurring ancient memories,

erasing footprints of a time of the laborious walk.

We wanted to find the spring with the wind

to put on paper the confluence of the blooming seasons.

Once upon a time, we lived as long as eternity,

talked, and laughed like nights of sleepless joy.

Once upon a time, we still believed in the spirit of paper and ink,

and chew over the lines of poetry that were about to be written

weighing the seemingly surreal words

Once upon a time, we still believed in painting

looking for magical colors

hoping to beautify the afternoons, evenings, mornings, and noons.

Once upon a time, we still believed in confluence words

then we would connect all the broken souls in the homeland.

then we would fold the papers and write down poems to make the bridges.

then we would sketch and paint to link all the galaxies.

then the words would become the rain to flood all the sorrow

then the colors would become winds to search for the clouds in faraway miles.

Let dust blur the pages

we are just a mirage of sunshine yesterday

we are just an image shown in the mirror

we are just the foams raising up from the rain on a river

we are just a flash of lightning in a faraway sky

we are just a fleeting dream

we are just a drop of morning dew

but we lived poetically like the undestroyable diamond

but we lived compassionately like merciful mothers

but we bathed in the confluence of rivers from faraway horizons

but we transformed into poetry in the sunset afternoons

but we stood, walked, talked, and laughed in a dream from the ancient Hung Vuong dynasty.

when the page closes

flocks of birds fly up from the lines of poetry.

(Note: The English version is not in the book.)

.