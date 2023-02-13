thơ Phan Tấn Hải
HÃY ĐỂ BỤI MỜ TRANG GIẤY
.
Trích từ trang 107-110 trong tuyển tập:
KHÁNH TRƯỜNG & BẰNG HỮU
Phỏng vấn - Nhận định - Tâm Cảm - Thơ
Nhiều người viết về Khánh Trường
dày 620 trang, NXB Mở Nguồn
đang lưu hành trên mạng Barnes & Noble:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/9798823180344
--- Tặng Khánh Trường, một thời Hợp Lưu
Hãy khép trang giấy lại
còn thoang thoảng những ước mơ
hãy tự để bút mực
làm trôi chảy những dòng thơ
chữ đã viết xuống rồi
là hóa thân thành hoa cho đời
cũng như gió đã viết
kịp lên trang giấy bầu trời
giữa những muôn trùng chảy xiết
thành những bạt ngàn chữ của mây
thành những bạt ngàn chữ sinh rồi diệt
để thấy đời người có hạn
cũng như mây tan vào vô tận
ai níu được gió hôm nay
ai nhốt được thơ ngày mai
Hãy mặc gió cuốn đi
tháng ngày tuổi trẻ của chúng ta
khi rượu còn đầy ly
khi nồng say còn sóng sánh môi hoa
khi những đôi mắt giai nhân còn chưa xa
còn ẩn hiện giữa dòng thơ trên báo
để rồi chúng ta phiền muộn trong mơ
để rồi chúng ta đưa nỗi nhớ mơ hồ
quyện vào mực, vào chữ để giấy ướp mùi hương
để rồi ẩn tiếng cười giai nhân vào tranh
để rồi gọi tên em là nhan sắc giữa vô thường
cứ ngỡ là bất tử
nhưng thực sự là không
khi mùa thu làm vàng trang giấy cũ
khi mùa đông làm nhạt nét tranh nơi môi cười
có phải vì chúng ta chạy trốn quê nhà
nơi nước mắt như dường miên viễn dặm xa.
Hãy khép trang giấy lại
bụi thời gian đang lặng lẽ bay tới
đang phủ mờ đi một thời trí nhớ
đang xóa mất dấu chân một thời lặn lội
chúng ta đã muốn tìm mùa xuân lưng trời trận gió
để đưa vào giấy hợp lưu những mùa hoa nở
một thời chúng ta đã sống dài như bất tận
đã ồn ào nói cười như đêm vui mừng không ngủ
một thời chúng ta còn tin vào hồn giấy mực
còn suy tính về những dòng thơ sắp viết
còn cân nhắc với những chữ như dường siêu thực
một thời chúng ta còn tin vào tranh
còn đi tìm cho ra những sắc màu phép thuật
hy vọng làm đẹp hơn cho những chiều tối sáng trưa
khi chúng ta còn tin vào những dòng chữ hợp lưu
rồi sẽ nối kết được cả muôn trùng quê nhà
rồi xếp giấy, chép thơ để làm cầu
rồi vẽ tranh, phác họa để nối cả thiên hà
rồi dòng chữ đã thành mưa để ngập ướt ưu sầu
rồi sắc màu đã thành gió để bay tìm mây dặm xa.
Hãy để bụi mờ trang giấy
chúng ta chỉ là quáng nắng chiều qua
chúng ta chỉ là ảnh hiện trong gương
chúng ta chỉ là bọt sóng mưa sa
chúng ta chỉ là tia chớp dặm trường
chúng ta chỉ là giấc mộng sát na
chúng ta chỉ là buổi sớm giọt sương
nhưng đã thơ mộng như kim cương bất hoại
nhưng đã xót thương như lòng mẹ từ bi
nhưng đã tắm dòng hợp lưu từ trời xa phương ngoại
nhưng đã hóa thân thành thơ giữa những chiều ánh tà huy
nhưng đã đi đứng nói cười với ước mơ Hùng Vương cổ đại
khi trang sách khép lại
từng đàn chim từ các dòng thơ bay lên.
LET DUST BLUR THE PAGES
-- To Khánh Trường, for the ancient days with Hợp Lưu
Let's close the pages, where the dreams still linger
let pen and ink flow the lines of poetry on their own
words written down are the incarnation of flowers for life
just like the wind has written on the page of the sky
amidst the fast-blowing gales
to become thousands of clouds
to become thousands of words that arise and fade away
to see that life is too short
just like the clouds melt into infinity
who can hold the wind today
who can lock up poetry tomorrow
Let the wind blow away our youthful days.
when the cup of wine is still full
when passion still shines on the lips
when the eyes of the beautiful
are still not far away
still bob around in lines of poems in the newspaper.
then we are sorrowful in our dreams
then we put the vague nostalgia mixed
into ink, into words so that the paper can give off a scent.
then we hide the giggling of the beautiful into paintings
then we name her as the beauty among impermanence
we believe those are deathless
actually -- not.
the autumn turns the old pages yellow
the winter fades the smiling lips in paintings
is it because we run away from home,
where tears seem to be far away?
Let's close the pages
The dust of time is quietly flying in,
blurring ancient memories,
erasing footprints of a time of the laborious walk.
We wanted to find the spring with the wind
to put on paper the confluence of the blooming seasons.
Once upon a time, we lived as long as eternity,
talked, and laughed like nights of sleepless joy.
Once upon a time, we still believed in the spirit of paper and ink,
and chew over the lines of poetry that were about to be written
weighing the seemingly surreal words
Once upon a time, we still believed in painting
looking for magical colors
hoping to beautify the afternoons, evenings, mornings, and noons.
Once upon a time, we still believed in confluence words
then we would connect all the broken souls in the homeland.
then we would fold the papers and write down poems to make the bridges.
then we would sketch and paint to link all the galaxies.
then the words would become the rain to flood all the sorrow
then the colors would become winds to search for the clouds in faraway miles.
Let dust blur the pages
we are just a mirage of sunshine yesterday
we are just an image shown in the mirror
we are just the foams raising up from the rain on a river
we are just a flash of lightning in a faraway sky
we are just a fleeting dream
we are just a drop of morning dew
but we lived poetically like the undestroyable diamond
but we lived compassionately like merciful mothers
but we bathed in the confluence of rivers from faraway horizons
but we transformed into poetry in the sunset afternoons
but we stood, walked, talked, and laughed in a dream from the ancient Hung Vuong dynasty.
when the page closes
flocks of birds fly up from the lines of poetry.
(Note: The English version is not in the book.)
