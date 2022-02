VDF phát quà Tết cho bà con đồng bào ở Biển Hồ

In keeping with our tradition at each Lunar New Year, the ViDan Foundation (VDF) organized a Special Food Sharing Trip a week before Lunar New Year Day.

The trip distributed 11 metric tons of rice, 500+ bottles of cooking oil, and 500+ kg of sugar to 500 needy families at five locations in Pursat and Kampong Chhnang, and an orphanage in Kampong Cham. The total expense for the trip is $9,688.50

At the same time, VDF also distributed gifts to 340 students and children at each location.

Thanks to the great generosity of all donors. Together We Have Made A Difference!

Please continue your great support!