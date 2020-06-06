Song Ngữ: The Terrible Burden Of A Skin Color / Khốn Khổ Một Màu Da

THE TERRIBLE BURDEN OF A SKIN COLOR



Loc Vu, San Jose

In 1926, almost a century ago, this country designated a week in February as the Negro History Week. About 50 years later, many in the US thought one week was not long enough and decided to call the entire month of February as the African American History Month. The name pays tribute to the origin of this race, but to be fair, Black Americans have continued to experience considerable hardship. Regardless whether the white policeman was right or wrong, or whether the black man was good or bad, the image of a white man pressing his knee on the neck of a black man lying on the ground until he suffocated resembles scenes from the era of slavery even 300 years ago from the nation’s founding.

At the time, the founding fathers of the United States drafted a Constitution with noble proclamations about the equality of man that resonated all the way to the moon and the stars. The young country endured much suffering and countless lives were lost, including during the Civil War, when for 3 long years heroic white men and some former slaves killed each other by the hundreds of thousands, only to have white men suffocating black men 150 years later. Today, NASA regularly transports people into space and back. As their next step, they plan to send the first woman to the moon as a rest stop on the way to Mars. America’s progress moves at a stunning pace with hundreds of satellites monitoring us from space. Yet, black people still must resort to marches and occasionally violence to demand basic equality and justice.

The terrible burden of a skin color!

So tragic! What have the young people of all colors outside the White House done that our ‘beloved president’ threatened to sic ferocious dogs to deal with them? What crime did they commit? He even went so far as to criticize state governors for being ‘weak’ and to order the use of guns and bullets against looters. No decent American soldiers would have the heart to open fire on citizens just for breaking into grocery stores to steal rather worthless things.

The terrible burden of a skin color indeed!

All through this past week, politicians, community leaders, business leaders and billionaires, of all colors, have spoken out to chastise the blacks, most likely destitute folks, who took advantage of the situation to loot stores but in reality, weren’t able to steal much of value. At the same time, many young people of all colors protested peacefully against the germ of racism that has spread throughout society. As for those who burn down buildings, vandalize cars and loot stores, they also represent the anger of the people. Those in position of wealth and power, regardless of skin colors, need to listen to these voices of anger from all levels of society. Sooner or later, the police and military will surely put down all protests and looting. But thanks to the media, through radio, TV and the internet, these flames of anger, the broken shop windows, the lawful and orderly marches, have been brought straight into our cozy living rooms for all of us to ponder upon.

From evil deeds comes goodness.

Does anyone really like breaking shop windows?

Does anyone really want to send their children to vandalize cars on the street?

Does anyone really want to spend all night protesting just so that blacks could breathe?

And who, from the safety of his own home, would want to sic dogs to attack those protesting outside?

After 300 years, a skin color must still bear a terrible burden in this country. Even though America is about to build bases on the moon to send rockets to Mars, we still have an urgent need of a President Lincoln to bring us together. We need a government of the people, by the people, for the people. A government to unite the country. A government that does not use its military to ‘deal with’ its people. We need a government that does not put burdens on any skin color.

Vũ Văn Lộc, pen name Giao Chỉ, served as Colonel in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam prior to 1975. Coming to the United States as a refugee at the end of the war, he was among the first Vietnamese Americans to lead a social service non-profit organization, the IRCC (Immigrant Resettlement and Cultural Center). He later founded the Viet Museum in San Jose's History Park. He is the author of several books, including Cõi Tự Do, published shortly after his arrival in the US. His articles appear frequently in Vietnamese publications in the US.

Thắng Đỗ is a board member of PIVOT (The Progressive Vietnamese American Organization). He translated and adapted the Vietnamese original into English, with permission of the author.

Khốn khổ một màu da.

Giao Chỉ, San Jose

Cách đây gần 100 năm, năm 1926 nhân loại dành một tuần lễ của tháng 2 gọi là tuần lễ của người da đen. Khoảng 50 năm sau, tuần lễ không đủ dài ngay tại nước Mỹ nên người ta gọi cả tháng hai là tháng của người Mỹ gốc Phi Châu. Danh hiệu lấy từ nguồn gốc cho văn vẻ nhưng xem ra dưới cái nhìn của mọi người sắc tộc, da đen sống ở Mỹ cũng vẫn có phần vất vả. Bất kể anh cảnh sát da trắng hay dở ra sao, bất kể anh Mỹ đen xấu tốt thế nào, cái hình ảnh ông Mỹ trắng lấy đầu gối chèn cổ ông Mỹ đen nghẹt thở gửi cho toàn thế giới, tưởng chừng Hoa Kỳ đang diễn lại cảnh tượng chế độ nô lệ 300 năm trước của thời kỳ lập quốc.

Thời đó, các tiền nhân của Hiệp chúng quốc ban hành bản hiến pháp thần thánh với những tuyên ngôn làm sao xuyến cả trăng sao về chuyện con người bình đẳng. Biết bao nhiêu đau thuong nhân loại đã trải qua bao gồm cả cuộc nội chiến Nam Bắc Hoa Kỳ với những người da trắng anh hùng và một số cựu nô lệ giết nhau suốt 3 năm dài chết hàng trăm ngàn để rồi đến ngày nay da trắng vẫn làm cho da đen không thở được. Ngày nay NASA thường xuyên đưa đón người lên vũ trụ. Kỳ tới các khoa hoc gia không gian sẽ phóng cả phụ nữ Hoa Kỳ lên mặt trăng tạm nghỉ để chuẩn bị chuyến đi từ mặt trăng lên thăm sao Hỏa. Sự tiến bộ thần kỳ của nước Mỹ hiện đang có hàng trăm vệ tinh canh gác ngoài bầu khí quyển của địa cầu mà sao dân da đen vẫn còn phải lợi dụng cuộc biểu tình chống kỳ thị để đập phá các nhà hàng để đem về nhà các vật dụng thực sự chẳng đáng giá so với bản án nặng nề về cả tinh thần lẫn pháp lý.



Khốn khổ cho một mầu da.

Đau thương thay! Những thanh thiếu niên Hoa Kỳ đủ các sắc tộc biểu tình quanh Bạch Cung đã làm gì nên tội mà vị tổng thống thân yêu của nước Mỹ phải hăm dọa sẽ thả chó rất hung dữ ra giải quyết? Ông còn chê bai các thống đốc yếu đuối và cho chỉ thị nếu có cướp bóc là phải dùng súng đạn. Những chiến binh anh hùng của nước Mỹ nỡ lòng nào mà nổ súng bắn dân vào các tiệm tạp hóa ôm ra những mở hàng thực sự chỉ đáng bỏ đi?



Thật khốn khổ cho một màu da.

Suốt tuần qua, các chính khách, các nhân sĩ, các đại gia, các nhà tỷ phú kể cả da trắng lẫn da đen đều lên tiếng mắng mỏ đám dân đen trăm phần trăm là nghèo đói đã lợi dụng hoàn cảnh ra tay đập phá các cửa hàng và thực sự không lấy được những gì đáng giá. Vẫn có rất nhiều tuổi trẻ nam nữ đủ màu da biểu tình ôn hòa để bày tỏ thái độ với mầm dịch kỳ thị tràn ngập trong xã hội. Nhưng ngay cả đám phá hoại đốt nhà, đập xe và hôi của thực sự cũng là những tiếng nói công phẫn của dân chúng. Nếu quý vị là những người cả trắng lẫn đen đang sống trong giai cấp cao sang quyền quý cũng rất cần phải lắng nghe những tiếng nói cổng phẫn của hạ từng xã hội. Chắc chắn rằng rồi đây với cảnh sát và quân đội, các cuộc biểu tình và cướp phá rồi cũng được dập tắt. Nhưng thực sự chính nhờ truyền thông, TV và hệ thống Mạng toàn cầu những ngọn lửa công phẫn, những tấm kính nhà hàng bị đập phá, những bước chân biểu tình ôn hòa đã được đưa đến những phòng khách ấm cúng từng gia đình để mọi người cũng suy nghĩ.



Ở trên đời này, chính những cái xấu sẽ làm ra những điều tốt.

Ai muốn đóng vai đi đập phá các cửa kính nhà hàng sang trọng?

Ai muốn cho con cái đi đập phá các xe hơi dọc đường?

Ai muốn đi biểu tình suốt đêm để đòi hỏi cho dân da đen được thở?

Và ai ngồi trong nhà còn định sua chó dữ ra cắn những kẻ nổi lửa ngoài đường?



Đất nước này sau 300 trăm năm vẫn khốn khổ vì một màu da. Ngày nay dù Hoa Kỳ sắp sửa xây nhà trên mặt trăng để bắn hỏa tiễn lên Sao Hỏa nhưng chúng ta vẫn rất cần ông tổng thống Lincoln để hàn gắn đất nước. Một chính quyền bởi dân do dân và vì dân. Một chính quyền thực đoàn kết toàn dân. Một chính quyền không sản xuất ra những người dân trộm cướp và một chính quyền không dùng lính đàn áp dân. Chúng ta cần một chính quyền không để cho những màu da khốn khổ.



Vũ Văn Lộc, bút hiệu Giao Chỉ, từng giữ chức Đại tá trong Quân lực Việt Nam Cộng Hòa trước 1975. Tị nạn ở Mỹ sau khi cuộc chiến kết thúc, ông là một trong những người gốc Việt đầu tiên điều hành một cơ quan thiện nguyện, IRCC (Immigrant Resettlement and Cultural Center). Sau này, ông sáng lập Bảo tàng Thuyền nhân trong History Park ở San Jose. Ông đã cho ra mắt nhiều tác phẩm kể cả Cõi Tự Do, viết chỉ vài năm sau khi đặt chân đến Mỹ. Các bài viết của ông có mặt thường xuyên trên các phương tiện truyền thông ở Mỹ.

Thắng Đỗ là thành viên Hội đồng Quản trị của PIVOT (Hội Người Mỹ Gốc Việt Cấp Tiến). Ông chuyển ngữ bản gốc tiếng Việt sang tiếng Anh, với sự đồng ý của tác giả.