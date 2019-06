Biển Ơi Trả Cho Ta

Oh Sea, Give Everything Back To Me…

Written by Dao Van Binh

(Translated into English and published by Hanh Trinh Bien Dong 2005)

A morning on Zone C beach of Bidong Island would attract only a few people, who went there for a walking exercise. In the water not far from the beach a few heads would be seen bobbing up and down with the waves. They were early bathers, who believed in the myth that immersing themselves in the sea water in the morning would rejuvenate their muscles and skin and help cure diseases, including tuberculosis. But in the afternoon, many refugees, young and old, would converge on Zone C beach to take a dip, play soccer, breath in the fresh air, or look in the far distance in the hope of spotting a refugee boat that might be drifting to this shore.

Usually, the water in a low ebb would recede, and the beach would stretch far into the sea, baring pell-mell to the sun sundry things, such as water plants, mosses, shells, torn pieces of fishing nets, and empty soft-drink cans and bottles. Each time a surging wave came rushing onto the beach, it would produce white foam and, in its retreat, pull the trash a few meters to the sea, bury it for a while, and then bring it back to the shore again, as if the sea and the land were involved in an endless see-saw battle.

On this island, the sky, the sea, the land and the vegetation seemed to be muffled in the sweltering tropical climate, so that everything exuded a sluggish and tiring mood - an atmosphere as melancholic and gloomy as in a Muslim temple full of kneeling, lamenting faithful.

The Tu Bi pagoda, a shanty - like building with corrugated roofs perched on a mountain top, could be seen from the beach. It was recognizable as a pagoda because of the Buddhist emblem protruding from the middle of its rooftop and sandwiched between two bent-up brown beams, lending a pagoda look to the structure. A bell toll would occasionally echo in the air, seemingly in a bid to be welded onto the sultry, torrid climate on this forlorn, tiny island. When the early morning Buddhist mass was over, the people slowly emerged from the pagoda on their way home to begin their Saturday morning, when they were not required to do manual chores in the camp, and when the ship Budat would bring in fresh food from Terengganu. But there was shadow of a person who, instead of going home, walked down the sloping, rocky trail leading to the beach – a small, frail-looking shadow, that of the girl named Chi Mai.

Today, Chi Mai wore a colored, flowered, western gown donated by the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The unaltered garment was too big for her. Its length and its loose collar made her look as thin as a lath. The sun and the ocean wind gave her a deep tan, so dark that, if seen wandering about at the Terrengganu market place, she would be mistaken for a homeless, deprived little Malaysian girl. Only observance eyes could identify her as a Vietnamese child, because of her uncurled hair, which dropped on her shoulders, her quite elegant Oriental face, and her two crescent-like, not-so-black eyebrows. Her dimpled cheeks and particularly her smile made her look quite charming. Her eyes, though beautiful, always cast a scary look, the aftermath of a series of horrible incidents which befell her during her terror-stricken sea journey. As was customary, instead of wandering along the beach, she headed for a row of rocks near the water and sat down on a preferred flat rock. After settling herself comfortably, she looked out to the open sea, her eyes intensely focused on looking for some beloved thing that had been lost forever in the sea. And as always, her horrible past experiences on the sea came back to her mind.

She remembered the day she and her parents left Saigon aboard a bus for Binh Dai, Kien Hoa province. Upon arriving in Binh Dai, they were hidden in a thatched hut by a guide. They stayed there for a few days before they were taken by a “taxi” boat to the “big fish” – the ocean-bound boat – to begin a journey for Freedom. When the boat’s helmsman reported that the boat had reached international waters, her mother told her in a serious tone, “ Although you are just thirteen years old, there is no guarantee that Thai pirates will spare you. So be careful!” Then she smeared her daughter’s face with black soot and stained her pants with a red colored medicinal liquid from a small bottle kept in her coat pocket. From this moment on, Chi Mai became a dirty, blemished little girl nervously cowering in a corner in anticipation of possible horrors.

Four days after they left Binh Dai estuary, everybody was nervous and ignorant of what would be in store for them. “Folks, we’re going to reach Malaysia pretty soon!” hollered the helmsman, spotting a black dot far in the western horizon. His announcement had the effect of a revitalizing pill, making the boat alive with excited, noisy comments. Clothes were collected and burned to make an SOS. signal to appeal the kindness of a coastal patrol people or fishermen who might happen to be working in the area. But the helmsman proved to be an ignoramus, whose maritime navigational knowledge was limited only to river traveling, and whose tools consisted only of an army compass and a student - teaching map bought from a cheap store. He lacked a device to measure the wind force and the speed of the boat’s drifting. What he thought to be Malaysia was actually the Gulf of Thailand, and the smoke from the boat turned into “We are here” bait for Thai fishing boats to attack.

Moments later, as the boat moving westward, two big fishing boats approached, loaded with blackish men jumping and dancing menacingly and brandishing machetes, bats and rifles. Barbarous piratical acts began. The boat was ransacked, and a number of young females were taken away. Chi Mai had been pulled out of her corner. One of the pirates who was about to shove her over to his boat, was told about the red stains on her paints. She was then shoved away and sent falling on her back.

Those hiding in the boat hold were also picked out by the devils. When Chi Mai’s mother was pulled over to one of the Thai boats, her father lunged forward, grabbed her feet, and knelt down to plead for her release. The pirate, far from listening to the pleading, roared with laughter and swung his machete and struck down. Luckily, in that critical moment, her father succeeded in warding off the blow with his raised arm, and the machete cut a piece of skin off his head and hit one of his shoulders. He let out a loud scream and succumbed as the laughing pirates dragged his wife away. As if these violent criminal acts were not enough, the pirates ordered the rest of the boat people to squeeze themselves in the hold, and the boat was chained for towing.

Nobody knew how long the boat was towed until they no longer heard the sound of the water flapping against the boat. All was quiet now, and the boat rocked gently. The people were absolutely silent, to the point of nearly suffocating inside the boat. Some people made a bold move to peep through the hold cover. Coughing was feigned and noises were made to invite a response from outside. Absent the response and regardless of dangers, people began climbing out of the hold only to discover that the Thai pirates had already abandoned the boat. Chi Mai crawled up toward where her father had been attacked. He was lying in a pond of blood, almost breathless. Some refugees immediately gave him first-aide care by feeding him some water and tearing his shirt off to bandage his wound. His profuse bleeding reduced his body to a physical wreck.

Amid cries and laments, a check on the casualties revealed that five women and three teenage girls had been kidnapped, two young males had been kicked into the ocean, and one man, Chi Mai’s father, had been seriously wounded. There was no time for crying now; the only recourse was to keep the boat on its southbound course. Following the brutal piratical attack, the helmsman and the boat owner stopped acting arrogantly and authoritatively and became very obliging.

Two days later, unable to survive his wound, Chi Mai’s father left her forever. Before breathing his last, he had strained himself to say his last words to his daughter, “ Sweetheart, if you make it to a refugee camp, please wait for your mother to join you go to the resettle in another country.” The passenger wrapped his body with all his clothes, burned some incense sticks to pray for his soul, and slid him down into the water. Chi Mai’s suffering was too much for her to endure. Before her eyes, the blended colors of the blue sea water and the dazzling red sun light formed a purple cloud that twisted like a tornado. Dizzy and unstable, she passed out and dropped down on the deck.

Three days later, the boat miraculously drifted toward Bidong’s shore. As usual, upon a boat’s arrival, camp residents turned out to the beach in droves. They alerted the newcomers the fact that, unless they destroyed their boat, they would face a tow back to the open sea by the Malaysian police. Ignoring the warning, the newcomers immediately abandoned the boat in a higgledy-piggledy manner. Persons still strong enough dragged themselves on the beach, while the serious sick were carried by young males to the camp’s “Sick Bay” clinic. Chi Mai was among those who were hospitalized. The Malaysian police and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugee officials quickly turned up to do the necessary investigation and interviewing. After their records were filed, the newcomers began their new life as refugees.

As fate would have it, the next day, Chi Mai’s father’s body was found washed ashore. Whether it had been brought here by the water current, or was prompted by divine power to accompany the boat to this island, was beyond anybody’s knowledge. The body was identified as her father because some boat mates recognized the knife wound on the shoulder and the clothes. Out of compassion, the Catholic church, the Buddhist pagoda and the camp’s service group jointly provided a makeshift coffin and buried it on a hill, where there were score of graves with wooden crosses planted on them. Deceased refugees were buried there so that, as the camp residents believed, the souls of the deceased, while resting in peace on this hill, would have a chance to face their beloved Vietnamese Fatherland and to search for the images of their beloved ones who had also perished on the South China Sea.

A simple funeral took place on the deserted hill during a morning bathed in bright sunlight. Chi Mai, wearing a white mourning band on her head, knelt down before her father’s grave. Nobody knew whether she was able to cry any more, but her shoulders were shaking. She knelt there until some of her boat companions came to walk her back to the camp. Thereafter, every Sunday afternoon, she would visit the grave and place on it a bunch of wild flowers, which she had picked up on the hill. And every morning after the Buddhist mass, she would come and sit on the same rock and stare at the open sea.

She preferred morning time because the beach was packed with people in the afternoon. She needed the morning quiet to nurse her dream of seeing her mother join her there one day. Occasionally, she would be struck with fear at the thought that her kidnapped mother would not be able to escape from her detention and that she might have been killed and thrown into the sea by the pirates. That thought prompted her to constantly check on the mosses and seaweeds washed against the rocks, hoping to find some of her mother’s strand of long hair entangled in those things. She would sometimes fancifully wish that her mother was being held captive on a certain deserted island and that, in order to communicate with the outside world, her mother would insert a letter into a bottle and let it drift away so it would reach someone. Therefore, whenever she happened to see a bottle bobbing in the water, she would retrieve it with high hopes. But she found nothing.

As the sun was rising high, the intense heat broke the hanging fog, disclosing a faraway horizon line that cut across the sea. Chi Mai, heaving a long sigh, started back on the trail leading to the rows of houses in the Long House Zone. By this time, the island was pretty busy. The open air market place was thronged with people, who were engaging in trading fish, canned food, instant egg noodles, cigarettes, and vegetables. Blaring out of the loudspeakers was a female voice, calling out the names of refugees who were going to leave the island for resettlement in a foreign country. The announcement ended with a song entitled “I Miss the Sea”, a song which was usually played at send-off times. Its lyrics and melody were sad and melancholic, invoking the farewell sentiments shared by departers and those remaining behind.

Snaking through the busy crowd, Chi Mai headed for the Long House Zone. When she got near her place, she heard a woman’s loud voice coming out of a nearby house. “Chi Mai, get home quickly! Today is your turn to get the distributed food for us. Go get it right away before it’s too late. Take a bucket with you for the stuff. Look, remember to request frozen chicken drumstick, instead of those bony pieces that are of no use.”

Chi Mai said “yes” as she hurriedly entered her house. When she was about to turn back to the door, a man walked up the narrow trail. He made a few more steps forward and was recognized by the woman, who quickly addressed him. “ Hello, Mr. boat owner. What are you doing here?”

The boat owner to whom the woman talked was a man in his fifties with a receding hairline and a seemingly alcohol - intoxicated face. A first glance at his obese structure made one believe that he was a kind-hearted man, but his thick lips and his eyes, which occasionally flashed a malicious look, turned him into a type of man to be avoided. He had barely been on this island for two weeks – a period when nobody could have had time to contact their relatives at home; yet he dressed himself in Malaysian brand T-shirt, Western-style pants, and shoes, unlike other male newcomers, who wore shorts and walked about with bare feet and without a shirt. This would suggest that he had carried lots of gold with him on board. His manners showed that he didn’t come from a working class, nor was his background easily known. He could be a work contractor, or a business broker, or a smuggling kingpin. Anyhow, it was certain that he was mart and that his many good tricks could have helped him survive in a cruel society back home, where he had succeeded in organizing a sea-going boat trip with the tacit agreement of the local security men.

Instead of warmly responding to the woman’s greetings, he cautiously looked around and lowered his tone. “ Let Mrs. Bay call me old Mr. Nam. It’s no good to continue referring me as ‘boat owner’. People on this island are all strangers, and we don’t know who is who.” Not giving the old woman a chance to react, he continued, “Where are the helmsman and that little girl whose dead father was tossed into the sea?”

“Tan, the helmsman is out for foodstuffs. The little girl, Chi Mai, will come out very shortly,” Mrs. Bay quickly replied. No sooner had the woman finished talking than Chi Mai came out of the house.

“ Good morning old Mr. Nam, “ said Chi Mai respectfully, her hands clasped in front of her.

Instead of returning Chi Mai’s greetings, the man turned to the woman. “Mrs. Bay, could you find someone to take this girl’s place at the food distribution line? Those aboard my boat are said to be listed for departure from the island, and I have something important to discuss with her.”

The woman was hesitant for few seconds. Then, seemingly out of consideration for the old boat owner, she hollered to someone inside the house. “Where are you, Dung? Can you substitute for Chi Mai for today? Old Mr. Nam wants to say to her.”

After the woman’s son left with a bucket, the boat owner told her, “ I need you to be my witness to this matter. I am a reasonable man. If everything goes well, I’ll never forget your favor.”

Caught suddenly in a dilemma, the woman didn’t know what to do. If she declined, would she offend him? How would the unfolding story affect her if she agreed? Then, feeling that she was indebted to a certain degree to the boat owner for her safety in the piratical attack (although it was a safety which could have been due to the fact that the pirates had spared her because of her age), the woman reluctantly sat down by Chi Mai’s side. The boat owner said to Chi Mai in a low, gentle voice, “ Girl, prior to boarding the boat, did your parents confide anything to you, or did they give you any instructions?”

“ Yes, old Mr. Nam. My mother advised me, if caught by the security people, not to tell them the truth about my name, my address and my parents,” the stupefied little girl replied timidly. Her reference to the trip must have revived the pain in her, as her eyes were now brimming with tears.

Old Mr. Nam, not much interested in her pain, anxiously fired another question. “I am not interested in that matter. I want to know if yours parents gave you keep something for them.” After a moment of hesitation, he went straight to the matter. “ For instance, what about gold?”

“No, not at all.”

Apparently angered by the reply, he rolled up his eyes. “ I don’t believe it.” He then talked to the woman in a very serious tone. “ Mrs. Bay, please search her body for me. All parents on a sea journey entrust their children with money and gold to hide.”

As soon as he finished talking, old Mr. Nam grabbed Chi Mai and shoved her on to the woman’s lap. The woman, becoming suddenly passive in such an tense situation, and at the same time intimidated by the authoritative attitude of the wealthy boat owner, awkwardly moved her arms and ran her hands along the girl’s body from top to bottom. She repeated the search several times as the boat owner watched with wide-open eyes. He clearly saw the woman’s hands run up and down without coming across any solid objects that could be suspected to be gold or jewelry. The woman now felt relieved.

“You see, old Mr. Nam, nothing has been found,” she said in a pleading tone.

Refusing to be a loser, the boat owner, after a few seconds in thought, told Chi Mai in a raised voice, “Bring all your belongings out here for a check.”

Now as docile as a lamb, Chi Mai threw a scared look at the woman and ran into the house. She came out with a bag, the last thing left by her mother. Without saying a word to her, he grabbed the bag. He took out lots of things, including a warm blouse, a comb, a mirror, a small ointment bottle and a few undergarments. His hands carefully squeezed the seam of each piece of clothing in search for gold. Angry at his failure to find anything valuable, he tossed her belongings away, walking back and forth with his clasped hands behind him. “Besides entrusting nothing to you, did your parents give you any instructions?” he finally repeated what he had said before, stressing each spoken word.

“Nothing,” Chi Mai replied.

“You should have known something. Do you know that your parents owed me some money?”

“No, I knew nothing.”

Her answer drove him into uncontrolled anger. Turning to the woman, he explained, “Prior to our departure, her parents pleaded with me for a favor. Instead of the regular fee of six ounces of gold for her family, I settled on five ounces. Three ounces had been paid, and the rest were to be paid after they reached a shore from where they would contact their family back home by mail so the payment could be made to my family there. You know the money which I spent for this trip was hard earned, not coming from my stealing from anyone else. Now that her parents have died, she ought to pay me the remainder of the free.”

The whole thing was now as clear as the day. But seeking a solution to it would not be easy. Understanding this, the woman said noncommittally, “How can a little girl like this be able to solve this problem?”

“Is she too young to do this? I’m going to give her some money so she can send a telegram home urging her family to pay me.”

“Do you have any relatives living in foreign country?” the woman said to Chi Mai in a compassion tone. “Any aunt or uncle, for instance?”

“No, none of my relatives live abroad.”

“How about anyone living in Saigon?”

“My grandparents are all deceased. My maternal grandmother in the countryside is very poor.”

Chi Mai negative reply made the man understand that it was all but impossible for him to claim his money back. Pointing his finger at her face, he threatened, ”Write your grandmother to pay me what your parents owe me; otherwise, I will see to it that the Malaysian police keep you here - until you rot on this land.”

Horrified by the boat owner’s threat, Chi Mai looked at him, twiddled with the flap of her blouse, and burst into tears. By now a handful of people in the Long House area had returned from their food-receiving chores. Among this crowd of men, women and children was a young man who, unaware of what had caused the old man’s rage, greeted him.” Uncle Nam, what are you doing here?”

When he saw Tan, his former helmsman, the old man, probably realizing that the helmsman was as much a target as Chi Mai was, temporarily let her alone and turned to face him.” How am I not here without a cause? Hey, I want to have a little chat with you.”

The helmsman, about thirty years old, wore a khaki trousers and a Malaysian-made T-shirt. His eyes and his bearing and figure proved him to be a very smart guy. But his horse-shaped face gave people the impression that he was a wicked person capable of bad things for personal gains. Though sensing the boat owner’s less-than-friendly tone, the helmsman produced a teeth-baring smile and teasingly answered, “I respect you as much as I do my parents. So you can see me any time you want.”

“I declined to be treated as such. Look, I want to ask you something.”

“Please go ahead,” the helmsman started raising his voice.

“I don’t think this is a good place to talk. Can I have a private meeting with you? Was there any change of heart once the journey was no longer dangerous? Look, Tan, we are not in America yet.”

Aware that something was not going right, Tan was trying to find a way to cope the situation. “At least allow me to carry these things inside,” he said. Having said that, he took his food bucket inside the house. When he stepped back outside, he was stared at by the old man, and the two pairs of eyes stared at each other intensely. The boat owner quickly headed to the back of the house, followed by the helmsman. When the two men were five or xix meters away form the house, the boat owner stopped at a cluster of big rocks that could be used as seats, He sat down on one of them and waited until the helmsman came and sat facing him before he raised his voice. At first, nobody heard what they were saying to each other, but their discussion became increasingly heated, and their voices became even louder.

“Who the hell was it that could steal your money?” the helmsman asked.

“Don’t you try to play a trick on me. When the Thai boat attacked us, I tossed a bag containing twenty ounces of gold into the oil drum. You and I were the only ones authorized in the engine compartment. So did the gold have wings that flews away?”

“Wait a minute. Aren’t you afraid of being strangled to death by the ‘Deity at Ba Chieu mausoleum’? Why do you take me for a suspect when anyone from among the sixty people on board could be a thief? In addition, didn’t you see that the pirates ransacked every corner of the boat, including even the engine room?”

“Agreed, they went there, but they didn’t pry the lid of the fuel drum. Do you think that I’m a blind man? You took advantage of the time of the pirates’departure and of the chaos aboard to steal that gold. Was I so dumb as to know nothing about you? I’ve been watching your every move since we came on this island. Where was the money that you have for such things as the gold pendent and the ring you’re wearing?

“Look, don’t be so absurd. I never took anything from you, alright! Are you ready for my death-inflicting curse? Hey, my curse is that anyone who took your gold ought to be torn to pieces by a bullet without his family knowing about it !”

They helmsman’s curse had the damaging effect of adding oil to a fire, especially when it came from that not-so-trustworthy face.

“God damn it! Are you ready to give the gold back to me? “the old man shouted, his anger reaching the breaking point. “ I don’t want to listen to you any more.” Before he finished his last words, he dealt a fist blow at the helmsman’s face. The helmsman raised his hand to ward it off. Feeling like a wounded tiger, the old man grabbed a piece of firewood nearby, grit his teeth in anger, and struck hard.

Caught in panic, the helmsman stepped back and ran toward the Long House area. When he came back, he had a kitchen knife in hand. For his part, the no-less-threatening old man, with the firewood in hand, ran up to his opponent.

By now, the loud voices, the cursing abuses and the thumping of running feet alerted the people in the Long House area that something unusual was going on. They came out of their dwelling places for a closer look. Their presence seemed to have helped further increase the adrenalin of the disputing parties to the effect that their faces got even redder and then turned green. The old man turned to the crowd and pointed a finger at the helmsman. “ Let all you here know that I gave this man a free boat ride. Now he returned my favor by daring to steal my money. You are a son of a bitch!”

Not to be outdone, the helmsman pointed his knife at the old man. “You, and nobody else, is son of a bitch. Do you think any man with some money like you can get the right to heap abuses on other people? Got the guts to step up here?”

Having heard that, the old man roared up in anger and jumped forward to meet the helmsman, the firewood stick swung high. Probably in haste, he didn’t see the few elevated steps between him and the helmsman, and he missed his foot and lost his balance, with his stick still up in the air. The helmsman, sure that the stick was about to hit him, thrust out his knife to ward off the blow. As fate would have it, the knife struck the old man in the neck, and a jet of blood spurted out profusely. As the helmsman stepped back, the old man let go of the stick and grabbed his neck. The wound must have been at a vulnerable spot because the blood flow couldn’t be stopped, sending him to the ground in a matter of a few seconds. The incident happened so quickly that the crowd only stood there, dumbfounded. Seconds later, no more blood came out of the wound and his neck, now stained with red froth, was throbbing. With his eyes rolled up and his head flipped to one side, he became immobile.

At this point, the crowd exploded into noisy chaos. They rushed toward the dead man, pointing at him, talking to each other and screaming hysterically. Moment later, along with the arrival of young men and women from the other sectors, the camp security men and the Malaysian police appeared with rifles and wooden sticks. Through an interpreter, the police made an initial investigation, then took the body to the Sick Bay Clinic and ordered the green-faced, trembling helmsman tied up and taken to the barbed-wire police compound. They were escorted by the crowd, which was now as jumbled up as the festive parade in an African country. Other people, talking and speculating endlessly, still hung round where the old man’s blood still wet the ground.

One week after the incident, the passengers who had been on Chi Mai’s boat were informed over the public – address system that they were going to have interviews with a foreign delegation. Being called up for an interview was the most important moment in a refugee’s life. Whether a refugee’s resettlement in a foreign country was approved or rejected (to be left to rot in a refugee camp) depend on such an interview. Therefore, the refugees would dress themselves properly and report anxiously to the interview office ahead of the schedule time. Chi Mai was on the list of interviewees. She wore her large-sized western dress to report to the interview. When her name was called by a Vietnamese office worker, she shyly stepped into the house to meet a foreign delegation.

Her interview took place in 1982, the time when Indochinese refugees still enjoyed decent treatment in term of their resettlement in third countries. According to a U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees agreement, children under eighteen years of age and unaccompanied by parents were categorized as orphans, and their files were to be reviewed in priority by the U.S. delegation. Seated next to a Vietnamese interpreter, she looked across the desk and saw an American lady shuffled a stack of files. After a moment of reviewing the files, the lady raised her head, heaved a sigh and said to the interpreter in an emotional tone, “ Please tell the girl that the U.S. delegation has approved her resettlement in the United States.”

The interpreter had barely finished his sentence in Vietnamese when Chi Mai said aloud, “What about my mother?” Cathy, the American woman, after talking to the interpreter, raised her voice, tears sparkling in her eyes.” Your mother? We can’t do anything about it as long as she isn’t here yet.”

“ So I have to wait for my mother. My father told me not to go anywhere until my mother shows up here. She isn’t dead yet.”

As soon as she was finished, Chi Mai burst in tears. It took Cathy some time to calm her down before she could go on. “ You have to leave the island. Otherwise, nobody knows when your file will be reviewed again. Bidong Island is not where you will grow up. I promise to you that, when your mother shows up here, I will immediately take her to you, no matter where you are.”

“No, I’m not going any where. I’m supposed to meet my mother here.” Suddenly, Chi Mai stood up and sprinted outside. Caught off guard by the girl’s sudden, quick action Cathy and the interpreter couldn’t react promptly. Like a panicky deer, Chi Mai ran toward the beach while crying, “Mom, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to stay here until you com!”

When she reached the water line, she staggered for a few seconds and fell down on the sand, probably overwhelmed with emotions. Cathy and the interpreter came up and saw her face turn green and her body tremble spasmodically. The interpreter lifted Chi Mai up and carried her in his arms to her place in the Long House zone, while Cathy said comforting words to calm down her sobbing. Cathy recommended that Chi Mai be watched over by a security team and that the camp clinic help her with some milk for the night.

At about two p.m. the next day, while Bidong Island was still deep in a siesta lulled by the flapping waves echoing from the beach, the public-address system broadcast the names of departers who were to board the Budat ship, which was due to arrive at about five p.m. Comforted by some of her boat companions and the security men, Chi Mai felt better, but she didn’t speak to anybody. In silence, she washed herself, the excused herself to go to the pagoda to get a few incense sticks to burn at her father’s grave.

Along the winding trail leading to the cemetery, she picked up some wild flowers for her father. The afternoon sun cast her long shadow in front of her, while gusts of ocean wind blew her long hair behind her. She silently stepped forward to the grave, lighted the incense sticks with a match, prayed for a while, and knelt down, tears running down her cheeks. With tears blurring her eyes, she saw her parents walking hand in hand; suddenly, her father disappeared, and her mother was left alone aboard a tiny, fragile boat, waving to her, “ Chi Mai ! Mom is here. Wait for me, sweetheart!” Overjoyed by the image of her mother, she stood up in an attempt to hold her mother’s hand, but her illusion sent her falling face down on the dirt as her mother’s image evaporated in the air. As she was lifting herself up, a hand touched her shoulder, and she heard a low voice, “That should be enough, Chi Mai. Bow to your father and come back to the camp. It’s kind of late.” Those were the words of the security man charged with watching over her.

She bowed three times, then turned around and noticed a freshly formed heap of earth near her father’s grave, with a wooden signboard reading “Nguyen Van Nam, born 1931, owner of the boat MB-105, deceased 1982.” She recognized right away that the late Mr. Nam was none of other than the man who had come to see her. Just to be sure, she asked the guard, “ Is that the man who was fatally stabbed the other day?” The man nodded in silence.

Without a word, she moved toward the new grave, lighted some incense sticks, and planted them in front of the grave. She knelt down and talked to Mr. Nam as if he was sitting in front of her.” Mr. Nam, please don’t claim any debt from me. I don’t have any money to pay it. When I grow up and have money, I’ll come back here to build a nice grave for you. Please don’t follow me for money. The ocean has taken away everything from me.”

Right at that moment, over a loud speaker, the song “I Miss the Sea” was played to signal another send-off ceremony, similar to a thousand previous send-offs. The sad organ tune, while exciting the departers, ached the hearts of those remaining behind. The entire vast ocean area seemed to be playing another melancholic song to bid farewell to those who had once ridden the waves and played with the Demon of Death, and who would shortly depart from this tiny island to begin a new journey to an undetermined future. ♥♥♥