THIÊN LÝ ĐỘC HÀNH

Thơ Tuệ Sỹ1.I come back to the realm of the empty mindStill listeningTo the pastFlooding into the dying sunStill lovingThe time of UncertaintyHoarding in countless of shining midnight starsInto the deep eyes2.Walking in the sunny day on the side of the PassListening to our own soulAnd the grass droopingUnder the sunsetPristine – a lovely formSuddenly, everything is upside-down on the lonely shoreStillThere is a corner with a solitary mountainFor thousands of yearsStillWe are waiting for the peakOf an absolute truth3.On the side of the passThereA hidden soul shrineIsIn the skyThereAn illusion of lanternsFlickering and flowersIsThe shadows of the old trees spreadI grasp the mountain grassDreamingMesmerized by beauty4.AlreadyThousands of yearsOf waitingIn anguishThe shadow of a lone stepOn earthly sunsetBecauseWe are the soulOf rockIn sadnessThe shores of sadnessEmbracingCompletelySunlight5.From the beginning we are hereAround usTree leaves change colorsSuddenly hearing in every singleBreathAnxietyLoomingIn our soul behind the reed6.On the peak of the high PassLooking out to the vast forestCloudsClear waterAnd skyIncrediblyFrom usWe pave the wayKnitting the fabricsOf experienceAnd thoughtOur former lifeExistsOn the empty shore7.Coming back, we tilt our cone in greetingMeeting on the passThe reed forest waitingIsMisfortuneTime, from the beginningFlowing in our future lifeIsWe are still as helplessAs the lonely dustPerhaps along the road.8.As darkness sets inPouring like waterfallsRain in the forestThe roadProtruding as the cliffThreatens to tilt the skyWho would be at faultlike a specterof a century?Altogether marchingToward the ReincarnationRealmAcross the town like olden daysWhere we traveled by horseAcross the townIs another herdOf the DevilUps and downsTheir blinded eyesUnder floodwaterStepping inOur feet rollAs the sand driftsThenWe tumble downListening to the streamPour down bloodThe body itself is the bodyLike the changing of leaf and grassBumpyWaiting for the rain to stopThe moon used as a mattressAfter thousands of yearsWhite flowers are blossomingOn the hill9.Sending back my loveAs the forest grassI am coming to townAs the greater loveFor allIncensesGiving lifeShiningSpiritedA rockAs deep as the seaAnd mistIn the stratosphere10A pebbleMy lifeSunshine flowing along streamsOrThe pensive old reedsAskingHow old are we?11The grass glitters with dewAs we are walkingDeep in the dreamlike forestInto the state of empty mindRolling clouds and particles become clear12All are hereTo continueAs day after dayContinuesBlindedIn the lingering imageThe forest leavesFollowing the old pathAlong the mountain trenchStillWhy are weImprinted in the solitary stray?13.RememberWhenever we go or come backDon’t forget to fasten the cone hatIt is the cold rainIn the high pass without anyone to look after!Remember:EmptinessThe human realmIsPoem by Tue Sy