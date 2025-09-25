Hôm nay,  

McDonald’s Invites Fans to TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup 🎶 🍟

25/09/202522:14:00(Xem: 26)


Tan-Tan2

TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup Comes to Los Angeles 🎶 🍟

McDonald’s invites fans to step into the world of TinyTAN with the Happy Meal Magic Meetup in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of the new TinyTAN Happy Meal.

This immersive, multisensory event features music, gaming, and collectible Happy Meal toys. Attendees can:

  • Trade and complete their TinyTAN toy collection
  • Explore vibrant, photo-ready backdrops
  • Dance and enjoy Happy Meal magic like never before

Event Details:

  • Dates: Saturday, September 27 – Sunday, September 28, 2025
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM PST
  • Location: NYA WEST, 1520 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028


For more information and RSVPs, visit: https://www.happymealmagicmeetup.com

In Trang
Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
)
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Chủ nhật, ngày 21/9/2025, Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tại 3010 W Harvard, thành phố Santa Ana, tổ chức đại lễ Vu Lan. Hòa Thượng trụ trì Thích Minh Tuyên, Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới, hệ phái này có nhiều chùa khắp nơi trên thế giới. Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên là Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Điều Hành Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Viện Nam Thống Nhất Hoa Kỳ, một trong những vị lãnh đạo tinh thần của Hội Đồng Liên Tôn, gồm có Phật giáo, Công giáo, Tin Lành, Hòa Hảo và Cao Đài, tranh đấu cho Tự Do, Dân Chủ, Nhân Quyền, Tự Do Tôn Giáo cho Việt Nam. Vì Hòa Thượng trụ trì là một trong những vị lãnh đạo trong Hội Đồng Liên Tôn, cho nên mỗi lần chùa có lễ, chúng tôi đến đây thường được gặp các vị lãnh đạo của các tôn giáo khác.

Tại Hội Trường Miriam Warner Community Center số 14491Beach Blvd Thành Phố Westminster CA 92683 vào lúc 2 giờ chiều Chủ Nhật ngày 21 tháng 9 năm 2025, Đảng Việt Tân đã long trọng tổ chức Lễ Tưởng niệm Phó Đề Đốc Hoàng Cơ Minh, Chiến Hữu Nguyễn Kim và các anh hùng Đông Tiến.

Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) hân hạnh giới thiệu cuộc triển lãm “On Refuge: 50 Years of Recomposition” (“Nơi Tị Nạm: 50 Năm Tái Tạo”), nhằm kỷ niệm 50 năm cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt. Triển lãm diễn ra từ ngày 4 đến 24 tháng 10 năm 2025 tại Orange County Center for Contemporary Art - OCCCA (Trung tâm Nghệ thuật Đương đại Quận Cam), quy tụ 13 nghệ sĩ Việt Nam thuộc thế hệ 1.5 và thế hệ thứ 2 với các tác phẩm khám phá bản sắc Việt vốn không ngừng tiến hóa tại Hoa Kỳ.

TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup đến Los Angeles 🎶 🍟 McDonald’s trân trọng mời bạn bước vào thế giới TinyTAN với sự kiện Happy Meal Magic Meetup tại Los Angeles, chào mừng ngày ra mắt Happy Meal TinyTAN mới. Chi tiết sự kiện: ● Thời gian: Thứ Bảy 27/9 – Chủ Nhật 28/9/2025 ● Giờ: 11 giờ sáng – 7 giờ tối (giờ California) ● Địa điểm: NYA WEST, 1520 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Để biết thêm chi tiết và ghi danh tham dự, xin vào: https://www.happymealmagicmeetup.com.

Tại nhà hàng Diamond Seafood Palace 3 vào lúc 10 giờ sáng Chủ Nhật 14 tháng 9 năm 2025, Hội Đồng Quản Trị Tượng Đài “Tái Chiếm Cổ Thành Quảng Trị” do Bác Sĩ Nguyễn Hoàng Quân làm Chủ Tịch, cùng các chiến hữu: Tsu A Cầu, Phó Nội Vụ, Nguyễn Văn Hùng, Phó Ngoại Vụ, Văn Công Mẫn, Thủ Quỹ, KS.Phạm Ngọc Lân, Tổng Thư Ký, cùng các thành viên: Tần Nam, Bùi Phát, Bùi Đẹp, Đinh Quang Truật, Đỗ Sơn, Hà Thế Đơn, Nguyễn Trung Việt, Lê Văn Sáu đã tổ chức buổi tiệc gây quỹ xây dựng tượng đài Tái Chiếm Cổ Thành Quảng Trị.

Ni sư Thích Nữ Minh Từ, trụ trì chùa Hương Tích, 4821 W đường số 5, thành phố Santa Ana, gửi thiệp đến quý Phật tử về chùa tham dự đại lễ Vu Lan thắng hội - Đại lễ trai đàn vào 3 ngày ngày: thứ sáu, thứ bảy và chủ nhật ngày 12, 13, và 14 tháng 9/2025. Ngày nào cũng có Phật tử đến chùa đọc kinh, cầu nguyện cho đồng bào Phật tử bình yên, ông bà, cha mẹ bình yên. Chùa Hương Tích trang hoàng rất đẹp, hoa rực trời, lều ở sân chùa với bàn ăn. Phật tử ở trong chùa tụng kinh, Phật tử trong bếp lo nấu thức ăn chay để đãi khách. Nhân mùa Vu Lan Báo Hiếu, mùa hiếu hạnh là nét đẹp thiêng liêng, với truyền thống uống nước nhớ nguồn và đạo lý tri ân, báo ân với tổ tiên, ông bà, cha mẹ theo lời Đức Phật dạy, đồng thời cũng để cầu nguyện cho các vị tiền hậu công đức quá cố ân nhân, các vị hương linh đang thờ tự tại chùa Hương Tích, các chiến sĩ trận vong, đồng bào tử nạn trên con đường vượt biển tìm cầu chân lý tự do, chùa Hương Tích phát nguyện trang nghiêm tổ chức: Đại lễ Vu Lan Báo Hiếu- Trai Đà.

Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) bắt đầu bán vé cho Viet Film Fest 2025. Đây là lễ hội điện ảnh quốc tế lớn nhất của cộng đồng người Việt hải ngoại, nhằm tôn vinh những câu chuyện Việt Nam từ khắp nơi trên thế giới. Năm nay, khán giả có thể thưởng thức phim online từ ngày 4–19 tháng 10, đồng thời tham dự các buổi chiếu phim và trò chuyện cùng với các đoàn làm phim tại rạp The Frida Cinema, số 305 E. 4th Street #100, thành phố Santa Ana, vào các ngày 10, 11 và 12 tháng 10.

Ai cũng muốn tận dụng tối đa giá trị đồng tiền giải trí của mình. Pechanga Resort Casino nay giới thiệu chương trình Ghép đồng Hạng Thẻ (Tier Matching) hoàn toàn mới, cho phép khách hàng được hưởng các quyền lợi tốt nhất từ hầu hết các khu nghỉ dưỡng/song bài ở Nam California mà họ đã có thẻ và hạng thành viên. Từ ngày 01 tháng 8 đến ngày 31 tháng 12 năm 2025, bất kỳ hội viên mới hay hiện tại của Pechanga Club sẽ được tự động ghép đồng hạng theo thứ hạng mà họ đang có tại bất kỳ sòng bài nào trong số 16 sòng bài khu vực.

Ban trị sự Phật Giáo Hòa Hảo miền nam California trang trọng tổ chức Đại Lễ Vu Lan vào ngày 7-9-2025 tại Hội Quán PGHH số 2114 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, California. Chương trình bắt đầu bằng diễn văn khai mạc của cô Dãn Thanh Trang, Thủ quỹ ban trị sự và là Trưởng ban tổ chức buổi lễ.

Vào ngày Chủ Nhật 7 tháng 9, 2025 Ban Trị Sự Phật Giáo Hòa Hảo Miền Nam California do Đồng Đạo Trần Văn Tài làm Hội Trưởng đã long trọng tổ chức đại lễ Vu Lan tại Hội Quán PGHH ở địa chỉ 2114 W. McFadden Ave, Santa Ana, California. Rất đông đảo tín đồ PGHH đến tham dự, một số đồng đạo cao niên có cụ 90, 80 tuổi vẫn còn khỏe mạnh với đôi chân vững vàng. Ban Trị sự PGHH kể từ ông Trần Văn Tài làm Hội Trưởng đến nay, ông chú tâm vào việc hướng dẫn giới trẻ PGHH gánh vác công việc
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.