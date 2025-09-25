McDonald’s Invites Fans to TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup 🎶 🍟
McDonald’s invites fans to step into the world of TinyTAN with the Happy Meal Magic Meetup in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of the new TinyTAN Happy Meal.
This immersive, multisensory event features music, gaming, and collectible Happy Meal toys. Attendees can:
- Trade and complete their TinyTAN toy collection
- Explore vibrant, photo-ready backdrops
- Dance and enjoy Happy Meal magic like never before
Event Details:
- Dates: Saturday, September 27 – Sunday, September 28, 2025
- Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM PST
- Location: NYA WEST, 1520 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
For more information and RSVPs, visit: https://www.happymealmagicmeetup.com
