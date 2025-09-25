McDonald’s Invites Fans to TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup 🎶 🍟









TinyTAN Happy Meal Magic Meetup Comes to Los Angeles 🎶 🍟





McDonald’s invites fans to step into the world of TinyTAN with the Happy Meal Magic Meetup in Los Angeles, celebrating the launch of the new TinyTAN Happy Meal.





This immersive, multisensory event features music, gaming, and collectible Happy Meal toys. Attendees can:

Trade and complete their TinyTAN toy collection

Explore vibrant, photo-ready backdrops

Dance and enjoy Happy Meal magic like never before



Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, September 27 – Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM PST

Location: NYA WEST, 1520 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028



For more information and RSVPs, visit: https://www.happymealmagicmeetup.com