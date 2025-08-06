Creative World Of South Vietnam And Overseas 1954 – To The Present – Volume 1

CREATIVE WORLD OF SOUTH VIETNAM AND OVERSEAS

1954 – 1975 TO THE PRESENT

Author: Ngô Thế Vinh

Translator: Eric Henry

Epilogue: Trịnh Y Thư





Copy Editor: Trần Thị Nguyệt Mai

Jacket Painting by Tạ Tỵ

Cover Design by Uyên Nguyên

Publishing Group: Việt Ecology Press & Văn Học Press

Language: ‎ English

Print length: ‎628 pages

Softcover – color

Price: $55 USD



Dr. Eric Henry, translator : This book is a translation of a collection of personal, literary, and journalistic vignettes of Vietnamese individuals who have made notable contributions to literature, art, and science. It is a rich source of information on the social, cultural, and political history of South Vietnam, as well as the individual careers of its human subjects. The people described for the most part came into prominence in the period 1954 – 1975. After the fall of the South to North Vietnamese forces in 1975, most of them were imprisoned for some number of years in communist reeducation camps after 1975. Later, in the 1980s, some of them made their way to the U.S., and most continued to be creatively active.