Thông Báo Các Khóa Thiền Chánh Niệm 2025 Của Thầy Thiện Trí – Trị Liệu: Tự Thân & Chuyển Hoá



Chương trình Thiền Chánh Niệm năm 2025 của trường The University of the West, giảng viên là Thầy Thiện Trí (cựu giảng viên Trường Đại Học Xavier & Loyola-New Orleans tiểu bang Louisiana), sẽ được khai giảng như sau:

1. Thiền Căn Bản: (Lớp 1) 8 tuần (2:00- 4:00PM mỗi Chủ Nhật): Khai giảng mỗi tháng. Địa điểm: Trung Tâm Thiền Phật Giáo Sri Lanka, Anaheim (2780 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801)

2. Thiền Nâng Cao: (Lớp 2) 10 tuần (2:30 -5:00PM mỗi Thứ Bảy). Địa điểm: Trung Tâm Thiền Phật Giáo Sri Lanka, Anaheim

3. Thiền Nghiên Cứu và Thực Nghiệm (Lớp 3) 16 tuần (5:30 – 8:00PM mỗi Thứ Bảy). Địa Điểm: Trung Tâm Kiều Đàm Di, 9057 La Crescenta Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

4. Thiền tập và pháp đàm: Mỗi tháng một lần (5:00PM – 7:00PM Chủ Nhật): Cho thiền sinh các lớp và cho mọi người muốn tham gia để chia xẻ cùng Thầy và gia đình Thiền Thực Nghiệm.

Địa Điểm: Trung Tâm Thiền Phật Giáo Sri Lanka, Anaheim

5. Có những khóa tu Miên Mật và YOGA dã ngoại: tổ chức vùng núi/biển thiên nhiên, giúp cho người học Thiền chạm sâu với hơi thở, giúp các mạch máu, từng tế bào, và não bộ vượt ra mọi căng thẳng từ cuộc sống...

Những khoá học có mời các thiền Sư Sri Lanka, Myanmar, thiền sư các dân tộc khác chia xẻ sự trải nghiệm.

Sau khi hoàn tất khóa học, mỗi lớp Trường University of the West tổ chức & cấp phát tín chỉ (Certificate) cho các thiền Sinh.

Để biết thêm chi tiết xin liên lạc:

Email: thienthucnghiemchanhniem@gmail.com

Tel: 626-866-1653 / Text: 714-425-9834

Mindfulness Therapy: Self-Discovery & Transformation

The Mindfulness Meditation Program of The University of the West, presented by Instructor Monk Thiện Trí (former instructor at Xavier University & Loyola University-New Orleans, Louisiana), will open as follows:

1. Basic Meditation (Level 1) 8 weeks (Every Sunday from 2:00-4:00PM): Opens every month. Location: Sri Lanka Buddhist Meditation Center, Anaheim (2780 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801)

2. Advanced Meditation (Level 2) 10 weeks (Every Saturday from 2:30-5:00 PM)

Location: Sri Lanka Buddhist Meditation Center, Anaheim, CA

3. Research and Experimental Meditation (Level 3) 16 weeks (Every Saturday from 5:30 – 8:00PM) Location: Kiều Đàm Di Center, 9057 La Crescenta Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

4. Meditation Practice and Dharma Talk: Once a month (Sunday from 5:00PM – 7:00PM): For students of all levels and for anyone who wants to join. During this time, participants are encouraged to practice mindfulness and share the experienceswith Ven. Thiện Trí. Our Meditation Family has energy and love among us. Location: Sri Lanka Buddhist Meditation Center, Anaheim, CA

5. MEDITATION and YOGA retreats: organized in natural mountain/sea areas, helping the participants to deeply touch the breath, helping blood vessels, each cell, and the brain overcome all stress from life.

Guest speakers are invited from Sri Lanka, Myanmar and many other countries dealing with more specific techniques and methods, tools and strategies.

After completing each class, Participants will receive certificates from the University of the West.

As the holiday season approaches, we want to share our adjusted schedule to help you plan your mindfulness practice!

More Information: EMAIL: thienthucnghiemchanhniem@gmail.com PHONE: 626-866-1653 / TEXT: 714-425-9834