Song ngữ: THIỀN TẬP ĐƠN GIẢN & SIMPLE MEDITATION và 2 videos



THIỀN TẬP ĐƠN GIẢN

Video do Nguyên Giác thực hiện để cúng dường Tam Bảo. Tác giả không giữ bản quyền. Bất kỳ ai cũng có thể sử dụng, sao chép, phổ biến mà không cần xin phép.

Sau đây là một thiền pháp tổng hợp và đơn giản hóa từ Kinh Pháp Cú và nhiều kinh khác, thích nghi cả cho Phật tử và không phải Phật tử. Nơi đây, người tập có thể quán sát và cảm thọ qua các pháp quán: quán như huyễn, quán vô thường, và quán vô ngã.

Trong Kinh Pháp Cú, có ba bài kệ, trong ba trường hợp, cho thấy, sau khi mỗi lần Đức Phật nói kệ xong, có 500 vị sư đắc quả A La Hán. Nghĩa là, các vị sư trong kinh đã chứng ngộ, chứng quả và an trú tâm giải thoát ngay trong hiện tại. Trong đó, bài kệ 170 dạy quán các pháp như bọt nước, như cảnh huyễn ảo. Bài kệ 277 dạy quán tất cả hiện tượng hữu vi đều vô thường. Và bài kệ 279 dạy quán tất cả các pháp đều vô ngã. Đó là 3 pháp thiền tập trực tiếp nhất.

Nếu vị nào giữ giới nghiêm túc, sẽ vào định dễ dàng. Pháp thiền này có thể tập trong mọi tư thế đi, đứng, nằm, ngồi. Dù vậy, người tập vẫn nên ngồi mỗi ngày, thời lượng tùy, có thể ngồi trên ghế và hai bàn chân áp sát mặt đất, giữ lưng thẳng, mắt lim dim cúi nhìn thấp, hai tay để lên nhau dưới rốn, thả lỏng toàn thân.

Trong mọi thời, hãy mặc kệ tất cả những suy nghĩ, tư niệm hay cảm thọ nào có khởi lên trong tâm, hãy tỉnh thức và để mặc, hãy buông cho trôi qua đi. Bạn hãy tập trung vào cảm giác của hơi thở vào và hơi thở ra. Nếu tâm trôi lang thang, chỉ cần nhẹ nhàng đưa sự chú tâm trở lại hơi thở để cảm nhận hơi thở.

Bạn nên thở tự nhiên, có thể thở hơi thở ngắn hay dài tùy theo cơ thể bạn. Bạn chỉ cần tỉnh thức và nhận biết, khi thở vô hơi dài thì bạn biết bạn đang thở vô dài. Khi thở ra hơi dài thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở ra dài.

Khi thở vô hơi ngắn thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở vô ngắn. Khi thở ra hơi ngắn thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở ra ngắn.

Rồi bạn thở vào và hướng tâm rằng bạn đang cảm giác hơi thở vào nơi cả toàn thân. Tương tự, bạn thở ra và hướng tâm rằng bạn đang cảm giác hơi thở ra nơi cả toàn thân.

Rồi bạn thở vào và cảm nhận rằng hơi thở vào đang làm an tịnh toàn thân. Tương tự, bạn thở ra và cảm nhận rằng hơi thở ra đang làm an tịnh toàn thân.

Qua hơi thở, bạn đang tỉnh thức, nhận biết và cảm thọ vô thường trôi chảy trên toàn thân và tâm, bạn nhận biết rằng không có chỗ nào gọi là cái tự ngã nơi toàn thân và tâm, nơi mắt, tai, mũi, lưỡi, thân, ý.

Bạn tỉnh thức, nhận biết như thế và bạn biết cái biết này không vuông hay tròn, không xanh hay đỏ, không hôm qua hay ngày mai, không vướng vào bất cứ gì. Tất cả cái bây giờ bạn nhận biết chỉ là dòng chảy của cái biết trên cái đang là, và cái đang là đang trôi chảy trên thân và tâm cũng chính là hiển lộ của vô thường, của vô ngã, của như huyễn. Hãy để tâm tỉnh thức và an nghỉ trên cái biết về cái đang là. Như thế là thiền.

Khi bạn muốn rời thiền, hãy dịu dàng cử động trở lại, xoa bóp chân cho máu huyết lưu thông bình thường. Khi rời thiền, bạn hãy giữ tâm tỉnh thức và nhận biết, nơi dòng sông trôi qua thân và tâm, tất cả đều là như huyễn, là vô thường, là vô ngã, mà 1.500 vị sư đã chứng quả A La Hán ngay khi nghe xong ba bài kệ.

Video:



https://youtu.be/abkphu8OE9M

SIMPLE MEDITATION



This video was created by Nguyên Giác as an offering to the Triple Gem. The author does not claim copyright; therefore, anyone is free to use, copy, and distribute it without permission.

The following is a simplified and synthesized meditation method derived from the Dhammapada and various other sutras, suitable for both Buddhists and non-Buddhists. In this practice, the practitioner can engage in the following meditation techniques: contemplation of illusion, contemplation of impermanence, and contemplation of non-self.

In the Dhammapada, three verses illustrate that after each time the Buddha completed a verse, 500 monks attained the fruit of Arhat. This indicates that the monks in the sutra realized, achieved, and resided in a liberated state of mind in the present moment. Among these verses, verse 170 encourages contemplation of all dharmas as bubbles or illusory phenomena. Verse 277 instructs practitioners to view all conditioned phenomena as impermanent. Lastly, verse 279 teaches the contemplation of all dharmas as not-self. These verses represent the three most direct meditation practices.



If one adheres strictly to the precepts, one can easily enter samadhi. This meditation method can be practiced in any posture—walking, standing, lying down, or sitting. However, the practitioner should still dedicate time each day to sitting. One may sit on a chair with both feet firmly planted on the ground, maintaining a straight back, with eyes half-closed and gazing downward. The hands should be placed one on top of the other below the navel, while the entire body remains relaxed.



At all times, release any thoughts, ideas, or feelings that arise in your mind. Be aware of them and let them go. Concentrate on the sensations of your inhalation and exhalation. If your mind begins to wander, gently guide your attention back to your breath and immerse yourself in the experience.



You should breathe naturally, adjusting the length of your breaths according to your body's needs. It is important to be mindful and aware of your breathing. When you take a long inhalation, recognize that you are doing so. Similarly, when you exhale slowly, be conscious of the length of your breath out.

When you take a short breath in, you are aware that you are inhaling a short breath. Similarly, when you exhale a short breath, you recognize that you are breathing out a short breath.



Then, you inhale and focus your mind on the sensation of the in-breath throughout your entire body. Similarly, as you exhale, direct your attention to the feeling of the out-breath resonating within your whole body.

Then, you inhale and sense that the in-breath is soothing your entire body. Similarly, as you exhale, you feel that the out-breath is also calming your whole being.



Through mindful breathing, you cultivate awareness and experience the impermanence that flows throughout your body and mind. You recognize that there is no distinct entity known as the self within your body and mind, including your eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and consciousness.



You are mindful and aware, recognizing that this awareness is neither square nor round, neither blue nor red, and not confined to yesterday or tomorrow. It is not entangled in anything. All that you are aware of in this moment is simply the flow of knowing what is. The sensations flowing through the body and mind also represent the manifestation of impermanence, non-self, and illusion. Allow the mind to remain awake and immerse itself mindfully in the present moment. This is meditation.



When you are ready to conclude your meditation, gently shift your position and massage your legs to promote healthy blood circulation. As you exit your meditative state, maintain a mindful and aware mindset, recognizing that the sensations flowing through your body and mind are akin to an illusion—impermanent and devoid of a permanent self. It is said that 1,500 monks attained Arhatship immediately after hearing these three verses.



Video:



https://youtu.be/0tQSkoxy_kA

.... o ....