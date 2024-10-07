Hôm nay,  

Song Ngữ: Thiền Tập Đơn Giản & Simple Meditation Và 2 Videos

07/10/202408:53:00(Xem: 116)

Song ngữ: THIỀN TẬP ĐƠN GIẢN & SIMPLE MEDITATION và 2 videos

THIỀN TẬP ĐƠN GIẢN
.
Video do Nguyên Giác thực hiện để cúng dường Tam Bảo. Tác giả không giữ bản quyền. Bất kỳ ai cũng có thể sử dụng, sao chép, phổ biến mà không cần xin phép.
.
Sau đây là một thiền pháp tổng hợp và đơn giản hóa từ Kinh Pháp Cú và nhiều kinh khác, thích nghi cả cho Phật tử và không phải Phật tử. Nơi đây, người tập có thể quán sát và cảm thọ qua các pháp quán: quán như huyễn, quán vô thường, và quán vô ngã.

Trong Kinh Pháp Cú, có ba bài kệ, trong ba trường hợp, cho thấy, sau khi mỗi lần Đức Phật nói kệ xong, có 500 vị sư đắc quả A La Hán. Nghĩa là, các vị sư trong kinh đã chứng ngộ, chứng quả và an trú tâm giải thoát ngay trong hiện tại. Trong đó, bài kệ 170 dạy quán các pháp như bọt nước, như cảnh huyễn ảo. Bài kệ 277 dạy quán tất cả hiện tượng hữu vi đều vô thường. Và bài kệ 279 dạy quán tất cả các pháp đều vô ngã. Đó là 3 pháp thiền tập trực tiếp nhất.

Nếu vị nào giữ giới nghiêm túc, sẽ vào định dễ dàng. Pháp thiền này có thể tập trong mọi tư thế đi, đứng, nằm, ngồi. Dù vậy, người tập vẫn nên ngồi mỗi ngày, thời lượng tùy, có thể ngồi trên ghế và hai bàn chân áp sát mặt đất, giữ lưng thẳng, mắt lim dim cúi nhìn thấp, hai tay để lên nhau dưới rốn, thả lỏng toàn thân.

Trong mọi thời, hãy mặc kệ tất cả những suy nghĩ, tư niệm hay cảm thọ nào có khởi lên trong tâm, hãy tỉnh thức và để mặc, hãy buông cho trôi qua đi. Bạn hãy tập trung vào cảm giác của hơi thở vào và hơi thở ra. Nếu tâm trôi lang thang, chỉ cần nhẹ nhàng đưa sự chú tâm trở lại hơi thở để cảm nhận hơi thở.

Bạn nên thở tự nhiên, có thể thở hơi thở ngắn hay dài tùy theo cơ thể bạn. Bạn chỉ cần tỉnh thức và nhận biết, khi thở vô hơi dài thì bạn biết bạn đang thở vô dài. Khi thở ra hơi dài thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở ra dài.
.
Khi thở vô hơi ngắn thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở vô ngắn. Khi thở ra hơi ngắn thì bạn nhận biết bạn đang thở ra ngắn.

Rồi bạn thở vào và hướng tâm rằng bạn đang cảm giác hơi thở vào nơi cả toàn thân. Tương tự, bạn thở ra và hướng tâm rằng bạn đang cảm giác hơi thở ra nơi cả toàn thân.

Rồi bạn thở vào và cảm nhận rằng hơi thở vào đang làm an tịnh toàn thân. Tương tự, bạn thở ra và cảm nhận rằng hơi thở ra đang làm an tịnh toàn thân.

Qua hơi thở, bạn đang tỉnh thức, nhận biết và cảm thọ vô thường trôi chảy trên toàn thân và tâm, bạn nhận biết rằng không có chỗ nào gọi là cái tự ngã nơi toàn thân và tâm, nơi mắt, tai, mũi, lưỡi, thân, ý.

Bạn tỉnh thức, nhận biết như thế và bạn biết cái biết này không vuông hay tròn, không xanh hay đỏ, không hôm qua hay ngày mai, không vướng vào bất cứ gì. Tất cả cái bây giờ bạn nhận biết chỉ là dòng chảy của cái biết trên cái đang là, và cái đang là đang trôi chảy trên thân và tâm cũng chính là hiển lộ của vô thường, của vô ngã, của như huyễn. Hãy để tâm tỉnh thức và an nghỉ trên cái biết về cái đang là. Như thế là thiền.

Khi bạn muốn rời thiền, hãy dịu dàng cử động trở lại, xoa bóp chân cho máu huyết lưu thông bình thường. Khi rời thiền, bạn hãy giữ tâm tỉnh thức và nhận biết, nơi dòng sông trôi qua thân và tâm, tất cả đều là như huyễn, là vô thường, là vô ngã, mà 1.500 vị sư đã chứng quả A La Hán ngay khi nghe xong ba bài kệ.
.
Video:


https://youtu.be/abkphu8OE9M 
.
.... o ....

SIMPLE MEDITATION

This video was created by Nguyên Giác as an offering to the Triple Gem. The author does not claim copyright; therefore, anyone is free to use, copy, and distribute it without permission.
.
The following is a simplified and synthesized meditation method derived from the Dhammapada and various other sutras, suitable for both Buddhists and non-Buddhists. In this practice, the practitioner can engage in the following meditation techniques: contemplation of illusion, contemplation of impermanence, and contemplation of non-self.

In the Dhammapada, three verses illustrate that after each time the Buddha completed a verse, 500 monks attained the fruit of Arhat. This indicates that the monks in the sutra realized, achieved, and resided in a liberated state of mind in the present moment. Among these verses, verse 170 encourages contemplation of all dharmas as bubbles or illusory phenomena. Verse 277 instructs practitioners to view all conditioned phenomena as impermanent. Lastly, verse 279 teaches the contemplation of all dharmas as not-self. These verses represent the three most direct meditation practices.

If one adheres strictly to the precepts, one can easily enter samadhi. This meditation method can be practiced in any posture—walking, standing, lying down, or sitting. However, the practitioner should still dedicate time each day to sitting. One may sit on a chair with both feet firmly planted on the ground, maintaining a straight back, with eyes half-closed and gazing downward. The hands should be placed one on top of the other below the navel, while the entire body remains relaxed.

At all times, release any thoughts, ideas, or feelings that arise in your mind. Be aware of them and let them go. Concentrate on the sensations of your inhalation and exhalation. If your mind begins to wander, gently guide your attention back to your breath and immerse yourself in the experience.

You should breathe naturally, adjusting the length of your breaths according to your body's needs. It is important to be mindful and aware of your breathing. When you take a long inhalation, recognize that you are doing so. Similarly, when you exhale slowly, be conscious of the length of your breath out.

When you take a short breath in, you are aware that you are inhaling a short breath. Similarly, when you exhale a short breath, you recognize that you are breathing out a short breath.

Then, you inhale and focus your mind on the sensation of the in-breath throughout your entire body. Similarly, as you exhale, direct your attention to the feeling of the out-breath resonating within your whole body.

Then, you inhale and sense that the in-breath is soothing your entire body. Similarly, as you exhale, you feel that the out-breath is also calming your whole being.

Through mindful breathing, you cultivate awareness and experience the impermanence that flows throughout your body and mind. You recognize that there is no distinct entity known as the self within your body and mind, including your eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body, and consciousness.

You are mindful and aware, recognizing that this awareness is neither square nor round, neither blue nor red, and not confined to yesterday or tomorrow. It is not entangled in anything. All that you are aware of in this moment is simply the flow of knowing what is. The sensations flowing through the body and mind also represent the manifestation of impermanence, non-self, and illusion. Allow the mind to remain awake and immerse itself mindfully in the present moment. This is meditation.
 

When you are ready to conclude your meditation, gently shift your position and massage your legs to promote healthy blood circulation. As you exit your meditative state, maintain a mindful and aware mindset, recognizing that the sensations flowing through your body and mind are akin to an illusion—impermanent and devoid of a permanent self. It is said that 1,500 monks attained Arhatship immediately after hearing these three verses.

Video:


https://youtu.be/0tQSkoxy_kA 
.

.... o ....

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
)
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Giải Nobel Y học đã được trao cho hai nhà khoa học người Mỹ Victor Ambros và Gary Ruvkun hôm Thứ Hai vì đã khám phá ra microRNA, một nguyên lý cơ bản chi phối cách thức hoạt động của gen được điều hòa. Hội đồng Nobel cho biết khám phá của họ "có tầm quan trọng cơ bản đối với

Seoul - Trung Quốc và Bắc Hàn đã cam kết tăng cường hợp tác song phương nhân kỷ niệm 75 năm quan hệ ngoại giao giữa hai quốc gia, thông tin từ hãng thông tấn nhà nước KCNA của Bắc Hàn cho biết, theo Reuters ngày 6 tháng 10.

LS Bách cho biết anh và mọi người tuyệt thực từ 28/9, đến nay là ngày thứ 6 rồi, 3 anh em vẫn đảm bảo sức khỏe tốt (vì ai cũng có kinh nghiệm rồi), tinh thần rất ổn, vững vàng, lần này làm kiên quyết nên đã chuẩn bị tinh thần để tuyệt thực dài. Anh kể đã từng tuyệt thực 24 ngày khi bị tạm giam ở Hỏa Lò, lúc đó hoàn toàn không thể trao đổi tin tức với bên ngoài mà vẫn vững vàng nên gia đình đừng lo. Lần này anh tin là mọi người đủ sức khỏe để kiên trì đi tiếp.

Ngày 6/10, UBND phường Hoài Hương (thị xã Hoài Nhơn, tỉnh Bình Định) xác nhận, 4 ngư dân trên tàu cá số hiệu BĐ 97543 TS bị tàu chưa rõ số hiệu đâm chìm.

Hôm nay, Sở Thống Kê Lao Động công bố phúc trình tháng 9, một tháng trước ngày bầu cử. Theo đó tổng số việc làm không kể khu vực nông nghiệp tăng 254,000 trong tháng 9, cao hơn con số 150,000 mà nhiều kinh tế gia ước đoán, và làm tỷ lệ thất nghiệp hạ xuống chút ít ở mức 4.1%. Việc thuê người tiếp tục có xu hướng gia tăng trong các dịch vụ ăn uống, chăm sóc sức khỏe, khu vực chính phủ, trợ giúp xã hội, xây dựng. Ngoài ra, các số thống kê của hai tháng 7 và 8 được cập nhật hóa cho thấy có thêm 72,000 công nhân mà ban đầu bị bỏ sót. Tỷ lệ thất nghiệp trong tháng 9 giảm đối với mọi nhóm sắc tộc, bao gồm cả nam và nữ. Tỷ lệ thất nghiệp của khối công nhân da đen giảm xuống 5.7% và khối công nhân gốc Tây Ban Nha là 5.1%. Trong khi đó, mức lương lại gia tăng mạnh mẽ khoảng 0.4% so với tháng 8. Lương giờ trung bình tăng 4% trong năm 2024 tới mức $35.36 / giờ. Việc làm trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ ăn uống tăng thêm 69,000 trong tháng 9. Khu vực chăm sóc sức khỏe có thêm 45,000 việc

Ngày 5/10, thông tin từ Công an tỉnh Lạng Sơn cho biết, bước đầu, cơ quan chức năng xác định nguyên nhân gây ra vụ cháy tại Công ty TNHH MTV Xe điện DK Việt Nhật (gọi tắt là DK Bike), trụ sở tại xã Hoàng Đồng, TP Lạng Sơn là do chập điện. Vụ việc cũng khiến hơn 3.000 xe máy điện thành phẩm bị thiêu rụi hoàn toàn. Ngoài ra còn hàng nghìn linh kiện, dùng để lắp ráp hơn 2.000 xe điện khác cũng bị thiệt hại hoàn toàn.

Xe taxi robot đang tới gần bạn. Công ty con tự lái Waymo LLC của Google và Hyundai Motor Company đã công bố hôm thứ sáu rằng họ đã ký kết quan hệ đối tác nhiều năm về công nghệ lái xe tự động.

Độc giả Việt Báo phần nào đã quen thuộc qua các bài viết về họa sĩ Nguyễn Việt Hùng cũng như họa sĩ Nguyễn Bảo Khang. Cuối tuần này, mời quý vị ghé đến với buổi tiếp tân khai mạc triển lãm “The Universal & The Particular” tại Santa Ana College Arts Gallery.

Bộ Ngoại giao thông báo rằng hệ thống gia hạn sổ thông hành (Passport) trực tuyến hiện đã đi vào hoạt động hoàn toàn. Công dân Hoa Kỳ tuổi từ 25 trở lên và có sổ thông hành đã hết hạn trong vòng năm năm qua hoặc sẽ hết hạn trong năm tới sẽ không cần phải điền hoặc in đơn, gửi séc, đặt lịch hẹn hoặc in ảnh passport mới. Một người có thể tạo tài khoản trên trang web của Bộ Ngoại giao để bắt đầu quy trình gia hạn. Bạn có thể chụp ảnh cho sổ thông hành bằng điện thoại di động và tải lên, miễn là ảnh mới chụp gần đây và không phải là ảnh chụp theo kiểu selfie. Bạn cần đứng trước phông nền trắng và không đeo mắt kính.

Thời tiền sử, một tiểu hành tinh (asteroid) có đường kính hơn 6 dặm (khoảng 10 km) đã đâm vào khu vực Trung Mỹ, gây ra một đợt dao động nhiệt độ trên toàn bộ địa cầu và mùa đông giá lạnh khắc nghiệt kéo dài suốt nhiều năm. Thảm họa này đã xóa sổ hơn 60% các loài sinh vật có trên địa cầu vào thời điểm đó, và là nguyên nhân gây ra sự kiện nổi tiếng: khủng long tuyệt chủng. Từ các loài khủng long không bay được (non-avian dinosaurs) như Tyrannosaurus rex và các loài thuộc loại Triceratops, đến các loài bò sát bay được (Pterosaurs), và cả các loài thủy quái thuộc loại Mosasaurus cùng hàng loạt các loài bò sát khác, tất cả đều dần dần biết mất.

Một nghiên cứu mới đã chỉ ra rằng gen di truyền (genes) đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc xác định loại ung thư vú phụ nữ có thể mắc phải. Cụ thể, các gen này quyết định cách mà epitopes – là những protein trên bề mặt tế bào, quyết định vị trí gắn của kháng nguyên (antigenic) với kháng thể – thể hiện ra bên ngoài. Các epitope giống như cái bảng hiệu của một cửa hàng, giúp cơ thể nhận biết tế bào nào là bình thường và tế bào nào có thể là ung thư.

Ở Hoa Kỳ, có rất nhiều người thường phải chật vật với các hóa đơn y tế, nên họ thậm chí không dám đi bác sĩ hoặc lỡ có đi bác sĩ thì đành phải chịu cảnh giật gấu vá vai. Nhìn vào các hóa đơn y tế, rất khó để hiểu rõ chúng ta đang bị tính tiền cho những cái gì, bởi vì ngay cả các chuyên gia trong nghề có khi phải vò đầu bứt tai để giải thích những mục ghi trên hóa đơn và quyền lợi bảo hiểm. Trong nghiên cứu Understanding America Study được công bố gần đây của khoa học gia Erin Duffy từ Đại học Southern California, một cuộc khảo sát được thực hiện với trên 1,135 người lớn ở Hoa Kỳ để tìm hiểu cách giải quyết khi họ gặp phải các hóa đơn y tế rắc rối và phiền toái. Kết quả cho thấy việc tự bảo vệ quyền lợi của mình, chẳng hạn như liên lạc trực tiếp với phòng tài chính của bệnh viện, có thể mang lại lợi ích đáng kể khi giải quyết các hóa đơn y tế.

Trong cuối tháng 9, trong một nỗ lực phát tán những thông tin sai lệch về vaccine, Bộ Y Tế Florida đã yêu cầu người cao niên Florida, những người có nguy cơ mắc covid-19 cao, không nên chích ngừa Covid-19 lập lại trong năm nay. Joseph Ladapo, người đại diện Bộ Y Tế Florida , nói rằng những loại vaccine này không có hiệu quả, thậm chí có khả năng gây nguy hiểm cho con người! Ngay lập tức, nhiều bác sĩ và các nhà khoa học y tế trên toàn quốc đã lên án thông điệp này. Họ cho rằng Bộ Y Tế Florida đang gây ra sự gây hoang mang với động cơ chính trị, làm sói mòn niềm tin của người dân về vaccine Covid nói riêng, cũng như các loại vaccine cần thiết khác.

Nó mắng tôi, đánh tôi. Nó đã thắng tôi, đã cướp của tôi. Ai ôm hiềm hận ấy, thì hận thù sẽ không thể nguôi. Nó mắng tôi, đánh tôi. Nó đã thắng tôi, đã cướp của tôi. Không ôm hiềm hận ấy, thì hận thù sẽ được tự nguôi.

Công ty Amazon.com, Inc. thông báo hôm thứ năm rằng họ sẽ tuyển dụng 250.000 nhân viên cho các vị trí toàn thời gian, bán thời gian và theo mùa trong hoạt động hoàn thiện đơn hàng và vận chuyển trên khắp Hoa Kỳ trước kỳ nghỉ lễ năm nay.
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.