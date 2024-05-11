Thơ song ngữ: Anh ngồi trong nỗi nhớ / I sat in nostalgia

Thơ Phan Tấn Hải



Anh ngồi trong nỗi nhớ



Anh ngồi ngó rừng hoa lá

nửa đêm em tới như trăng

lặng lẽ đất trời ngập sáng

thở vào hồn anh dịu dàng



Anh ngồi với trang giấy trắng

chờ em như chữ hiện về

nỗi nhớ làm nghiêng nét mực

vẫn buồn như dáng tóc thề.



Anh ngồi nhìn qua cửa sổ

thì thầm mưa bụi khắp trời

nửa khuya em về ngập nắng

mang theo nước mắt trên môi



Anh ngồi vẽ lên trang giấy

mối tình ngàn năm chưa phai

có em một thời xanh tóc

theo anh bộ lạc đêm dài



Anh ngồi giữa rừng hú gọi

nhớ em như tiên với rồng

nhớ em nụ cười tiền kiếp

nhớ em như nhớ trống đồng



Anh ngồi buồn như tượng đá

giữa trời vạt nắng chia đôi

tiếng cười một thời rạn vỡ

bay theo trận gió bên đồi.



.



I sat in nostalgia



I sat, looking across the sky at flowers and leaves.

You walked quietly into the moonlight,

filling the sky with light,

and gently breathed into my soul.



I sat in front of a blank page,

waiting for you as if waiting for words to appear,

while nostalgia tilted the ink lines

that were always as melancholic as the days when you were growing up.



I sat, looked through the window,

and whispered to the rain drizzle outside,

waiting for you to return in the moonlight,

with tears glistening on your lips.



I sat, drawing on the page

a thousand-year-old love that has not yet faded,

where you, the teenage girl at the time,

ran after me at the ancient tribe of the long night.



I sat in the middle of the forest, howling

because I missed you like a fairy missed a dragon,

missed you with your smile from my past life,

and missed you like I miss the sounds of bronze drums.



I sat as sad as a stone statue

standing in the sky, dividing the sunlight in two,

as desolate as the laughter of shattered days

carried by the wind on the hillside.



Translated by Phan Tan Hai