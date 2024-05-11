Hôm nay,  

Thơ song ngữ: Anh ngồi trong nỗi nhớ / I sat in nostalgia

Thơ Phan Tấn Hải


Anh ngồi trong nỗi nhớ
  

Anh ngồi ngó rừng hoa lá
nửa đêm em tới như trăng
lặng lẽ đất trời ngập sáng
thở vào hồn anh dịu dàng
   

Anh ngồi với trang giấy trắng
chờ em như chữ hiện về
nỗi nhớ làm nghiêng nét mực
vẫn buồn như dáng tóc thề.
 

Anh ngồi nhìn qua cửa sổ
thì thầm mưa bụi khắp trời
nửa khuya em về ngập nắng
mang theo nước mắt trên môi
 

Anh ngồi vẽ lên trang giấy
mối tình ngàn năm chưa phai
có em một thời xanh tóc
theo anh bộ lạc đêm dài
 

Anh ngồi giữa rừng hú gọi
nhớ em như tiên với rồng
nhớ em nụ cười tiền kiếp
nhớ em như nhớ trống đồng
 

Anh ngồi buồn như tượng đá
giữa trời vạt nắng chia đôi
tiếng cười một thời rạn vỡ
bay theo trận gió bên đồi.

.

I sat in nostalgia

I sat, looking across the sky at flowers and leaves.
You walked quietly into the moonlight,
filling the sky with light,
and gently breathed into my soul.
  

I sat in front of a blank page,


waiting for you as if waiting for words to appear,
while nostalgia tilted the ink lines
that were always as melancholic as the days when you were growing up.
 
I sat, looked through the window,
and whispered to the rain drizzle outside,
waiting for you to return in the moonlight,
with tears glistening on your lips.
  

I sat, drawing on the page
a thousand-year-old love that has not yet faded,
where you, the teenage girl at the time,
ran after me at the ancient tribe of the long night.
 
I sat in the middle of the forest, howling
because I missed you like a fairy missed a dragon,
missed you with your smile from my past life,
and missed you like I miss the sounds of bronze drums.
 
I sat as sad as a stone statue
standing in the sky, dividing the sunlight in two,
as desolate as the laughter of shattered days
carried by the wind on the hillside.

Translated by Phan Tan Hai



