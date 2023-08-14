Song ngữ: A friend with tea / Bạn Trà

Thích Trung Hữu

Tôi uống trà từ khi tôi còn rất nhỏ, hình như chưa được mười tuổi, thật ra là uống ké, hay nói đúng hơn là uống trà dư của ba tôi. Ba tôi uống trà mỗi ngày, một ngày ít nhất một bình vào buổi sáng. Ngày nào có khách tới chơi thì nhiều bình. Bình trà là loại bình lớn bằng sành, được giữ ấm trong cái vỏ làm bằng vỏ trái dừa khô. Đến tối má tôi kiểm tra bình trà, nếu còn thì bà lấy uống, nói là bỏ uổng. Và bà cũng đưa cho tôi uống, bảo, “Con uống đi, trà vẫn còn ấm nè, ngon lắm”. Đó là loại trà con dơi hoặc trà bánh ú vì bao trà in hình con dơi và có hình dáng như cái bánh ú. Một gói như vậy pha được chừng hai ba bình. Mùi vị có lẽ giống như trà lài bây giờ.

Khi tôi đi học đại học ở Đà Lạt thì tôi uống trà thường xuyên hơn. Vì Đà Lạt lạnh nên tôi uống trà cho ấm. Từ khi tôi đi học ở Ấn Độ, tôi lại càng uống trà nhiều hơn nữa. Lần đầu tiên xa quê hương đất nước như vậy nên rất buồn và nhớ người thân. Và thế là đem trà ra uống. Trà Việt Nam chính hiệu, mang từ Việt Nam qua. Người Ấn không uống trà xanh như mình mà họ uống trà sữa, gọi là Chai, là hỗn hợp của trà đen, sữa và các loại gia vị khác. Tôi mời những người bạn Ấn Độ thưởng thức trà xanh thì họ không uống được, cho là đắng. Và không biết từ khi nào, trà trở thành người bạn không thể thiếu của tôi. Một người bạn trung thành, chung thủy và lúc nào cũng có mặt khi tôi cần. Nếu lúc đó mà không có trà làm bạn, tôi không biết mình có thể “tồn tại” nỗi những ngày đầu xa xứ như vậy hay không nữa. Hơn nữa, ở Ấn Độ, mùa đông rất lạnh, lạnh hơn Đà Lạt nhiều, ở trong phòng phải có lò sưởi mới chịu nỗi. Nhưng đối với tôi, đó lại là dịp rất tốt để thưởng thức trà, nhất là buổi sáng và buổi tối. Tôi bật lò sưởi lên, rồi pha bình trà nóng, thường thì một mình, nhưng cũng có khi có vài huynh đệ nữa đến chơi, vừa nhâm nhi chén trà, lại nghe mùi thơm hoa sữa len lén bay vào. Sau này học xong rồi về Việt Nam, tôi thỉnh thoảng vẫn nhớ cái cảm giác đó, một chút cô đơn nhưng thật bình yên và hạnh phúc vô cùng!

Cũng không biết từ khi nào, trà cũng trở thành nguồn cảm hứng cho mọi sáng tác của tôi. Khi nào muốn suy nghĩ hay sáng tác cái gì thì tôi đều phải uống trà. Không có trà thì không suy nghĩ tốt được. Khi chuẩn bị viết bài này thì tôi đã pha sẳn một bình trà rồi. Tôi rót trà vào ly đặt kế bên laptop, vừa thưởng thức, vừa sáng tác. Trà càng ngon thì tư tưởng càng được thăng hoa. Tôi thích uống loại trà búp hay trà nõn, mà phải tự nhiên hoàn toàn chứ không pha ướp bất cứ thứ gì, kể cà ướp nhân sâm như trà King. Trà rót ra nước phải xanh trong, có mùi thơm nhẹ nhàn thoang thoảng và vị thì hơi đắng chát nhưng có cái hậu ngọt ngọt sau khi uống qua khỏi cổ họng. Tôi có dịp thưởng thức trà của một số nước như Nhật, Tích Lan, Anh… thấy rằng trà Việt Nam là ngon nhất.

Người ta nói uống trà là thú vui tao nhã, thanh cao. Thú vui cuộc đời nói chung có hai loại là thanh cao và không thanh cao. Thú vui không thanh cao là thú vui nghiên về vật chất, chạy theo tình tiền danh lợi, tranh giành được mất hơn thua; nó bắt nguồn và cũng là nguyên nhân của ích kỷ và kết quả là đưa đến khổ đau cho mình và người khác. Còn thú vui thanh cao thì nghiên về tinh thần, tình cảm, không ích kỷ tranh giành mà là chia sẻ. Càng chia sẻ thì niềm vui càng phong phú. Cho nên uống trà phải có bạn, còn làm thơ phải có người thưởng thức là vậy.

Nói uống trà là một thú vui thanh cao, tao nhã, bao hàm hai ý nghĩa. Một là bản thân việc uống trà là thanh tao và hai là uống trà làm cho tâm hồn người ta trở nên thanh tao. Rượu làm cho người ta say, tiền làm cho người ta mê, địa vị và danh tiếng làm cho tâm hồn người ta đen tối và gây ra tội lỗi; còn uống trà chỉ làm cho tâm hồn người ta tỉnh táo và thánh thiện hơn mà thôi. Từ xưa đến nay có rất nhiều câu chuyện về trà nhưng chưa thấy có câu chuyện nào nói rằng người ta uống trà rồi gây ra tội lỗi, mà chỉ có những câu chuyện về sự cao quý của trà mà thôi, như trong truyện Những chiếc ấm đất, Chén trà trong sương sớm của nhà văn Nguyễn Tuân. Ngoài ra còn có không biết bao nhiêu là triết lý nhân sinh liên quan đến trà như triết lý sau đây chẳng hạn: “Cuộc sống cũng giống như cách pha trà! Hãy đun sôi cái Tôi của bạn, làm bay hơi mọi Lo Lắng, pha loãng mọi Buồn Phiền, lọc đi mọi Sai Lầm, và bắt đầu thưởng thức sự Hạnh Phúc”. Bản thân tôi lúc cảm hứng cũng có viết vài bài thơ về trà, như bài thơ sau đây:

Không ham địa vị giàu sang

Chỉ mong cuộc sống bình an mỗi ngày

Tiền vô rĩ rã đủ xài

Trà ngon đủ uống bạn bè đủ chơi

Khi buồn đi quét lá rơi

Khi vui đọc sách thảnh thơi tâm hồn

Tham nhiều thì khổ càng nhiều

Thôi tham ít ít còn yêu mến đời

Công danh dù có bằng trời

Không bằng một tiếng... bạn ơi uống trà.

Giờ thì tôi uống trà gần như cả ngày. Mọi người xung quanh tôi nói vui rằng mai mốt tôi chết khỏi liệm bằng xác trà vì toàn thân tôi đều là trà rồi. Có lẽ tôi đã nghiện trà. Nghiện thì không tốt rồi. Nhưng so với các thứ nghiện khác thì nghiện trà không tác hại bằng. Huống chi khoa học chứng minh rằng trà rất tốt cho sức khỏe, như chống lão hóa… Thảo nào ai nhìn tôi cũng nói rằng tôi trông trẻ hơn tuổi rất nhiều. Mà tôi cũng thấy vậy nữa… mới ghê chứ.

A friend with tea

Author: Thích Trung Hữu

Translated by Nguyên Giác

I have been drinking tea since I was very young, maybe even before I turned ten years old. That time, I was drinking alongside my father, or rather, I was drinking my father's leftover tea. My father drank tea daily, at least one pot in the morning. Whenever a guest came to visit, my father would drink more than one teapot of tea that day. The teapot is a large ceramic pot kept warm in a shell made of dried coconut husks. In the evening, my mother would check the pot of tea. If it was still there, she would take it and drink it, saying it would be a waste to throw away the leftover tea. My mother also gave me the tea to drink, saying, "Drink it while it's still warm. It's delicious." "Bat tea" or "bánh ú tea" got its name from the tea bags that were adorned with bat images and shaped like "bánh ú cakes." Such a package would make about two or three pots of tea. The taste was probably similar to that of jasmine tea now.

When I attended university in Da Lat, I found myself drinking tea more frequently. Because Dalat was cold, I drank tea to stay warm. Since I went to school in India, I have been drinking increasing amounts of tea. That was the first time I had been away from my hometown, so I was feeling very sad and missing my loved ones. And so I had tea to drink. I brought authentic Vietnamese tea from Vietnam. Indians do not drink green tea like we do, but they prefer milk tea, known as "Chai," which is a blend of black tea, milk, and various spices. I invited my Indian friends to enjoy some green tea, but they couldn't drink it because they found it too bitter.

And ever since, tea has become my indispensable friend—a loyal and faithful companion who is always available when I need it. If I didn't have tea as a friend at that time, I don't know if I would have been able to "survive" those early days away from home or not. Moreover, in India, winter was very cold—much colder than Da Lat—so the room must have had a fireplace to withstand it. But for me, it was a great opportunity to savor tea, especially in the morning and evening. I turned on the heater and made a pot of hot tea. Usually, I would enjoy it alone, but sometimes a few more Dharma brothers would join me. We would sip our tea and listen to the scent of milk flowers wafting in. After finishing school and returning to Vietnam, I sometimes still remember that feeling—a little lonely but so peaceful and incredibly happy!

I don't know when, but tea has also become an inspiration for all of my compositions. Whenever I want to think or write something, I must drink tea. Without tea, I cannot think well. When I was about to write this article, I had already brewed a pot of tea. I poured tea into a cup and placed it next to my laptop, savoring the beverage as I wrote. The better the tea is, the more uplifting it is for my mind. I enjoy drinking pure and unadulterated bud or young tea. It should be completely natural and free from any additives, including ginseng-infused varieties like "King" tea. When the tea is poured, the water should be clear and green, with a light and delicate aroma, and a slightly bitter taste. However, there is a pleasant sweetness that lingers in the throat after drinking it. I have had the opportunity to enjoy tea from various countries, including Japan, Ceylon, and England, and I have found that Vietnamese tea is the best.

It is said that drinking tea is an elegant and noble pleasure. The pleasures of life are generally classified into two types: noble and ignoble. The ignoble pleasure is a pleasure that is focused on materialistic pursuits such as love, money, fame, and profit. It revolves around the constant pursuit of gain and loss and the competition between winners and losers. This type of pleasure stems from selfishness and ultimately leads to suffering for both oneself and others. Noble pleasures are spiritual, compassionate, and unselfish, not about competing but about sharing. The more you share, the richer the joy. So, drinking tea must have friends, and writing poetry must have thoughtful readers enjoy it.

Saying that drinking tea is a noble and elegant pleasure has two meanings. One reason is that the act of drinking tea itself is ethereal, and another reason is that it can make one's soul become ethereal. Alcohol intoxicates people, money confuses people, and status and fame cloud the mind, leading to sinful actions. Drinking tea not only makes one's mind more alert but also enhances a sense of holiness. From time immemorial, there have been many stories about tea, but none of them suggest that people drink tea and then commit sins. Instead, these stories focus on the virtues and nobility of tea, as seen in the short stories "The Earthen Pots" ("Những chiếc ấm đất") and "Tea Cup in the Morning Dew" ("Chén trà trong sương sớm") by the writer Nguyễn Tuân.

In addition, there are many philosophies about life-related to tea, such as the following philosophical saying: "Life is like making tea!" Boil your Ego, evaporate all Worries, dilute all Sadness, filter out all Mistakes, and start enjoying Happiness." When I felt inspired, I wrote a few poems about tea, including the following one:

I do not aspire to be wealthy;

I simply want a peaceful life each day,

with little money to spend,

sufficient high-quality tea to savor, and a handful of friends to mutually socialize with.

When I am sad, I go out to the yard to sweep up the fallen leaves.

When I am happy, I read books, relaxing my mind.

Because the more greed, the more suffering,

so I covet less to still love life.

Even if life grants me fame and a career that reaches the sky,

it is still not as valuable as a simple message that says, "Dear friend, let's have a cup of tea."

Now I drink tea almost all day. People around me jokingly say that in the future, when I die, there will be no need to cover me with tea because my whole body is actually made of tea. Maybe I am addicted to tea. Addiction is not good. But compared to other addictions, a tea addiction is not as harmful. What's more, science proves that tea is very good for health, such as its anti-aging properties. No wonder anyone who looks at me says that I appear much younger than my actual age. And that is what I think too. That's cool.

