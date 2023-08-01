Song ngữ: Buông / Letting Go

Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

(Kính tặng Thầy Thanh Từ, 99 tuổi.)

Tôi thỉnh thoảng có được những buổi trực tiếp gặp gỡ với riêng Thầy. Được gặp Thầy một mình như vậy, được trò chuyện trực tiếp với Thầy như vậy, tôi không chỉ học được những kiến giải sâu sắc của Thầy mà quan trọng hơn, còn học được cái “thân giáo”: ân cần, niềm nở, hết sức từ tốn, chân thành... của một bậc chân tu.

Một lần gặp Thầy ở Vũng Tàu, Thiền viện Chơn Không. Trưa hôm đó, thầy Thích Thông Thiền đưa tôi đến thăm Thầy, thầy đang bị đau khớp gối. Vì có buổi Pháp thoại với Phật tử ngay sau buổi nghỉ trưa nên tôi rút lui sớm. Một lần khác đến thăm Thầy ở Bệnh viện 115. Bệnh viện không cho ai vào thăm nhưng tôi trong ngành nên được cho phép vào. Thầy vui, ân cần nắm lấy tay tôi.

Lần khác nữa, gặp Thầy cũng ở Chơn Không thì lần này Thầy đã ngồi xe lăn, còn nhận ra và nói ít tiếng. Tôi vẫn theo dõi tình hình sức khỏe Thầy qua các Thầy ở Thiền viện Thường Chiếu, đặc biệt với Thầy Thích Thông Hạnh, Ni sư Hạnh Chiếu...

Nhưng lần thăm Thầy ấn tượng nhất với tôi là gặp Thầy tại Thiền viện Trúc Lâm Đà Lạt, cách đây đã 17 năm, vào khoảng tháng chạp, trời hơi lạnh và có chút mưa. Tôi có hội thảo gì đó bên Y tế. Thầy vừa đi Hà Nội về, húng hắng ho, cảm lạnh.

Khi tôi đến Thiền viện thì cơn mưa vừa tạnh. Nắng vàng tỏa rực trên mặt Hồ Tuyền Lâm. Tôi không hẹn trước, chỉ đi cầu may. Có duyên thì gặp, không thì vô duyên vậy. Vị thị giả mở cổng tịnh xá nho nhỏ như một cái cốc, kiểu nhà sàn thấp, có một hòn đá rất lớn trước sân ghi 4 chữ: Chơn Tâm Vô Niệm. Một con chó trắng to đang nằm thiu thỉu ở bậc tam cấp.

Chú thị giả nói chó hiền lắm. Tôi bước vào, chắp tay chào Thầy. Trông thấy thầy khỏe, sắc mặt tươi vui. Thầy choàng thêm áo khoác và nói vừa ở Hà Nội về, ngoài đó lạnh quá. Tôi hỏi thăm Thầy về sức khỏe, về chuyện ăn ngủ các thứ... rồi quan sát chung quanh: góc phòng có cặp tạ nhỏ, nặng khoảng 1ký, Thầy nói để tập tay; một đôi dép cỏ cỡ lớn, Thầy nói ngày ngày đi bộ một vòng quanh núi.

Dịp này, tôi đang viết Gươm báu trao tay (về Kinh Kim Cang) nên được dịp hỏi Thầy cho rõ thêm vài chỗ như nghĩa của cụm từ “Như như bất động” và chuyện “dĩ sắc, dĩ âm thanh” để thấy Như Lai có phải là... hành tà đạo?

Tôi hỏi tảng đá to trước sân của Thầy thấy viết “Chơn Tâm Vô Niệm”, trong khi Lục tổ Huệ Năng chỉ nói “Vô Niệm” là đủ? Thầy cười, Ổng là Tổ, nói tắt vậy, còn mình phải nói rõ chớ. Thầy rất cởi mở, vui vẻ, hỏi đâu đáp đó nhanh nhẹn dù Thầy lúc đó cũng đã ngoài 80. Tôi lại hỏi về các tác phẩm xưa của thầy như “Lục diệu pháp môn” và “Ba vấn đề trọng đại trong đời tu của tôi”... Thầy nói “Lục diệu pháp môn” dịch hồi còn trẻ (xưa rồi!). Tôi đề nghị thầy nên cho tái bản cuốn Ba Vấn Đề... vì rất cần cho giới trẻ hôm nay. Thầy có vẻ rất quan tâm.

Đã gần cả tiếng đồng hồ ngồi bên Thầy, tôi đứng dậy xá Thầy và nói: Nãy giờ học với Thầy nhiều quá rồi, giờ xin Thầy cho một chữ thôi trước khi ra về, Thầy cười: “BUÔNG”!

Tôi còn có được một bài học khác từ một bài thơ rất ngắn của Thầy: MỘNG. Bài thơ này thầy viết năm 1980, thấy dán trên cột Thiền viện Chơn Không ở Vũng Tàu:

Mộng

Gá thân mộng,

Dạo cảnh mộng.

Mộng tan rồi,

Cười vỡ mộng.

Ghi lời mộng,

Nhắn khách mộng.

Biết được mộng,

Tỉnh cơn mộng. (Thiền viện Chơn Không, tháng 7/1980)

Gá là gán, là gắn, là ghép... tạm bợ vậy thôi. Thân là ngũ uẩn, năm thành tố với sắc, thọ, tưởng, hành, thức. Gắn gán ghép tạm bợ mấy thứ đó vào đâu? Vào mộng. Gá Thân Mộng. Mộng là ảo, là không thực. Đã gán, ghép tạm bợ, lại đặt vào chỗ không thực nữa thì tội nghiệp quá! Nhưng để làm gì? Để múa may quay cuồng, tự tạo bao cảnh khổ đau... cho đáng kiếp! Chịu không chịu cũng phải chịu. “Nó vậy đó”!

Như một đứa bé lắp ghép trò chơi puzzle với mấy mảnh carton tạo ra người này người nọ, con thú này thú kia, phố xá, xe cộ, lâu đài, rồi xóa đi, rồi lắp ghép lại ra trăm ngàn thứ đồ chơi... trong chớp mắt. Thân đã vậy rồi lại Dạo trong cảnh mộng nữa thì thật đáng tức cười.

Cảnh là thanh, hương, vị, xúc, pháp, những cái tưởng ở bên ngoài kia thực ra cũng là mộng. Nó không có thực. Nó do tâm tạo ra. Không dễ mà ý thức được điều đó. Đấu đá tranh giành hơn thua vinh nhục trong cảnh mộng đó mà nào có biết. Khi giật mình tỉnh dậy thì nồi kê chưa chín.

Mộng tan rồi. Đành cười thôi.

Cười vỡ mộng. Cười một mình. Nụ cười tủm tỉm của Phật chính bởi sự thấy biết đó.

Khi Phật giơ cành hoa sen lên, ai nấy đều trầm tư suy nghĩ, chỉ có lão Ca Diếp tủm tỉm cười, Phật bèn truyền ngay “Chánh pháp nhãn tạng” cho ông. Nhưng nếu chỉ dừng ở đó, rồi tủm tỉm cười một mình thôi sao? Không. Đó là lý do vì sao Phật rời khỏi cội Bồ đề, lang thang xuống núi. Và vì thế bài thơ có phần thứ hai:

Ghi lời mộng. Nhưng Ghi lời mộng mà không khéo thì người ta lại tưởng thiệt, bám vào câu chữ, vào lý thuyết suông. Nên phải Nhắn khách mộng. Nhắn là chỉ vẽ, là khuyến khích thực hành, phải trải nghiệm tự thân. Có vậy mới mong Biết mà Tỉnh ra.

Biết được mộng. Tỉnh cơn mộng. Tỉnh cơn mộng chính là BUÔNG đó vậy!

Tôi thấy ở đây rất rõ tấm lòng của một vị Bồ tát, thực hiện theo con đường Hạnh nguyện Phổ Hiền

Letting Go / Buông

Author: Đỗ Hồng Ngọc

Translated by Nguyên Giác

(The original article was published in Từ Quang Magazine, issue 41, in July 2022, as a tribute to Master Thanh Từ, who was 99 years old at the time.)

I occasionally had face-to-face meetings with Thầy Thanh Từ. Being able to meet Thầy alone and have a direct conversation with Thầy, I not only learned from his profound insights, but more importantly, I also witnessed the embodiment of his teachings: affection, kindness, gentleness, and a sincere attitude... of a true practitioner.

Once, I met Thầy at Chơn Không Zen Monastery in Vũng Tàu. That afternoon, Master Thích Thông Thiền took me to visit Thầy as Thầy was suffering from knee pain. Because there was a Dharma talk with Buddhists right after the lunch break, I left early. Another time, I visited Thầy at Hospital 115. The hospital doesn't allow anyone in, but as I am in the medical profession, I was granted permission to enter. Thầy was happy and kindly took my hand.

Another time, I encountered Thầy at Chơn Không Zen Monastery. During this encounter, Thầy was in a wheelchair, recognized me, and managed to speak a few words. I still monitor his health situation through the monks at Thường Chiếu Zen Monastery, particularly with Venerable Thích Thông Hạnh and Senior Nun Hạnh Chiếu.

The most impressive visit to Thầy was when I met Thầy at Trúc Lâm Zen Monastery in Đà Lạt seventeen years ago, around December of the lunar calendar. It was a bit cold and slightly rainy. I attended a seminar in the medical field. Thầy Thanh Từ just returned from Hanoi with a cough and cold.

When I arrived at the Zen Monastery, the rain had just stopped. The golden sun shone on Tuyền Lâm Lake. I didn't make an appointment; I simply went and hoped for a stroke of luck. If I were lucky, I would meet him. The attendant monk opened the gate of the tiny temple, which resembled a low-stilt house. In front of the yard, there was a large stone with four words inscribed on it: "Chơn Tâm Vô Niệm" (The true mind has no thought). A big, white dog was lying on the steps.

The attendant monk said that the dog was very gentle. I walked in and put my palms together to greet Thầy Thanh Từ. Thầy looked healthy, and his face was happy. Thầy put on a coat and mentioned that Thầy had recently returned from Hà Nội, emphasizing that it was very cold outside. I asked Thầy about his health, including his eating and sleeping habits. Then, I looked around and noticed a pair of small weights, each weighing about 1 kg, in the corner of the room. Thầy mentioned that Thầy used the weights to exercise his arms. There was also a pair of large grass sandals, which Thầy said Thầy wore to walk around the mountain every day.

At that time, I was writing the book "Gươm báu trao tay" ("Treasure Sword Handing Over"), which focused on the Diamond Sutra. This gave me the chance to seek clarification from Thầy Thanh Từ on certain aspects, such as the interpretation of the phrase "Như như bất động" ("the motionless Thusness") and the story of "if based on what is seen, or on what is heard..." to see if the Tathagata is practicing the wrong path.

I asked Thầy Thanh Từ about the large rock in front of his yard that had the words "Chơn Tâm Vô Niệm," while the Sixth Patriarch Huệ Năng simply stated that "Vô Niệm" (No Thoughts) was sufficient. Thầy Thanh Từ laughed and said that Huệ Năng was a patriarch known for his concise speech, but Thầy felt the need to provide more words. Thầy was very open and happy. I asked Thầy, and Thầy answered quickly, even though Thầy was already in his 80s at the time. I asked again about his previous works, such as "The Six Marvelous Dharma Gates" (“Lục diệu pháp môn”) and "The Three Important Problems in My Monastic Life" (“Ba vấn đề trọng đại trong đời tu của tôi”) Thầy said, "The Six Marvelous Dharma Gates" translated when Thầy was young, long ago. I suggested that Thầy republish the book "The Three Important Problems..." because it is highly relevant for young people today. Thầy seemed very interested.

After nearly an hour of sitting beside Thầy, I stood up, clasped my hands together, and said, "I have been studying with you extensively, and now I would like to have a word from you before I depart." Thầy laughed and said, "LET GO!"

I also have another lesson from a very short poem by Thầy Thanh Từ titled "DREAM." This poem, written in 1980, was seen adhered to a pillar at Chơn Không Zen Monastery in Vũng Tàu.

Dream

Leaning on this dream body,

traveling in the dream,

and now seeing the dream broken,

I laugh at the shattered dream,

write down words in the dream,

and notify guests in the dream.

Realize such a dream and

awaken from the dream.

(At Chơn Không Monastery, July 1980)

Leaning on means temporarily attaching or pasting something onto... it's just temporary. The body is composed of five aggregates, which are the five elements: form, feeling, perception, mental formations, and consciousness. Where should I paste or attach something to those objects? Onto the dream. Leaning on the dream body. The dream is unreal and illusory. Leaning on others temporarily and placing them in an unrealistic position is truly pitiful! But for what? To dance and spin around, creating numerous scenes of suffering... for the thrill! Like it or not, we have to endure it. "That's it!"

See that, just like a child who assembles a puzzle game with pieces of cardboard, creating this person, that person, this animal, that animal, the street, the car, the castle, then wiping it out, and then reassembling hundreds of thousands of toys... in the blink of an eye. My body is like that and is traveling in the realm of dreams, and it's quite funny.

Seeing the dream broken, then laughing. Laughing at the shattered dream. Laughing alone. The half smile of the Buddha. Thus, the smile of seeing and understanding.

When the Buddha raised the lotus flower, everyone was deep in thought. Only the old Kasyapa smiled, and then the Buddha immediately transmitted the "Treasury of the True Dharma Eye" to him. But what if the story just stopped there, and then the Buddha smiled to himself? No. That's why Buddha left the Bodhi tree and wandered down the mountain. And so, the poem has a second part.

Writing down words in the dream. However, if Thầy writes down words in the dream unskillfully, readers may cling to barren theorized words. So, Thầy has to notify guests in the dream. Notifying means showing the way and encouraging others to practice and experience it. So practitioners would realize and awaken from the dream.

Realize such a dream. Awaken from the dream. Awakening from the dream means LETTING GO.

I see very clearly here the heart of a bodhisattva who is following the path of Samantabhadra Bodhisattva.

... o ....