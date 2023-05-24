Song ngữ: Bãi chiến trường / The Battlefield

Thích Nữ Huệ Trân

Tựa bài viết có vẻ bạo động quá, nhưng xin thưa ngay, đây chỉ là bãi chiến trường của tâm, không có gươm đao chém giết gì cả.

Nhưng ai bảo bãi chiến trường này không khốc liệt bằng bãi chiến trường của những đối tượng thù nghịch, quyết tiêu diệt nhau bằng khí giới thế gian?

Trong kinh Phạm Võng hình như có dạy đại khái thế này: “Niết-bàn tùy thuộc nơi khả năng buông bỏ của mình. Dù ta có gạn lọc phiền não, an trú được trong hiện tại nhưng nếu tâm ta vẫn phải cẩn thận theo dõi xem phiền não đã đi chưa? an lạc đã tới chưa? Và nếu an lạc đã tới thì phải vội vã nắm bắt ngay, thì đấy chưa thực là Niết-bàn”

Chúng ta thường dễ dàng chấp nhận cái tương đối bằng khái niệm “không có gì tuyệt đối”. Nhưng thực tế, định lực, trí lực của ta thường nhiều hơn ta tưởng. Như người đang đau chân, đi khập khiễng, chậm chạp nhưng nếu bất ngờ bị kẻ gian rượt đuổi thì người ấy sẽ chạy rất nhanh, rất khỏe, quên hẳn cái chân đau, vì khi ấy là chạy để sống còn! Chỉ khi đã thoát hiểm, dừng lại mới cảm nhận sự ê ẩm của toàn thân và … đau chân tiếp.

Quán tâm để tìm ra những vi tế của cảm thọ cũng thế. Nương vào lẽ Vô Thường để xả bỏ những hệ lụy ngỡ là Thường, ta đã vội tưởng đạt được an lạc rồi ư? Chưa chắc đâu vì chỉ khi ý thức an lạc chứ không cần dụng công nắm bắt nó, khi ấy mới thực sự là thong dong, an lạc; chứ mới xả được chút phiền não đã tưởng an lạc, vội giữ chặt, nắm bắt vì sợ nó bay đi, thì mới chỉ là vỏ ngoài của an lạc, chỉ cần một hạt sương phiền não rơi xuống, cũng đủ vỡ tan cái vỏ mong manh ấy. Nghĩa là, khi phải vất vả chống trả với khổ đau, phải biến ta thành “bãi chiến trường” để tìm an lạc thì an lạc đó chỉ ngắn ngủi, nhất thời. Khổ đau và phiền não như những giặc cướp luôn túc trực trước cửa nhà, chỉ cần ta lơ là, hé mở (lục căn) là chúng xâm nhập ngay và muốn tìm an lạc, ta lại phải “ra chiến trường” để vất vả chiến đấu tiếp!

Nhưng phàm, muốn đạt tới mục đích gì đã đặt ra mà không dụng công quyết tâm quyết chí đi tới thì làm sao có thành quả!

Với Tâm, hành động quyết đi tới mục đích là hành động quyết xông pha vào bãi chiến trường, nơi giặc vô minh, phiền não, thường xuyên hoành hành, dẫn dắt hành giả vào những vọng tưởng mờ mịt, tạo nghiệp chập chùng chẳng thấy lối ra. Loại giặc này vô hình vô tướng nên khí giới để diệt trừ chúng cũng phải cực kỳ vi tế. Trong trận chiến này, trước hết, hành giả phải có niềm tin rằng bên trong hình hài của thân tứ đại này là sự hiện hữu vô tướng nhưng thường hằng của Chân Tâm.

“Ngoại hiện phàm phu chi tướng

Nội bí Bồ Tát chi tâm”

Bên ngoài hiện tướng là phàm phu nhưng bên trong ẩn tâm Bồ Tát.

Chân Tâm này có nhiều tên gọi, tùy tông phái, tông môn, tùy ngay cả nơi ý thích của hành giả. Gọi là gì cũng được nhưng bản chất của nó thì không hề đổi thay. Bản chất đó là sự nhận biết đến, đi của mọi sự vật, mọi cảm thọ bằng cái nhận biết thuần khiết, không qua một lăng kính phân biệt nào.

Cũng bởi không khởi tâm phân biệt nên cái nhận biết đó rỗng rang, thảnh thơi, bình đẳng, khoáng đãng. Chân Tâm này là không gian mênh mông, tĩnh lặng, vô ngôn nhưng lại có khả năng siêu việt nhận biết tất cả mọi cảm thọ đang vận hành, từ ở tầng cạn là Ý đến tầng sâu là Thức. Nếu cái nhận biết này có một trái tim thì ta có thể hình dung trái tim đó luôn mở rộng với vạn hữu, mọi người và mọi loài, thinh lặng và sáng rỡ.

Hình hài phàm phu chỉ là khối thịt xương do duyên hợp từ đất, nước, gió, lửa mà thành. Tự nó không có khả năng thấy, nghe, hay cảm nhận gì, mà cái thấy được, nghe được, nhận biết được là từ Chân Tâm (cái-nhận-biết-bên trong), là con-người-thật, là Phật-tánh.

Mỗi hình hài phàm phu đều mang một Đức Phật bên trong, nhưng phàm phu vẫn rong ruổi khổ nhọc đi tìm ông Phật bên ngoài vì không đủ niềm tin là đang sẵn có ông Phật bên trong! Đức Thế Tôn biết thế, thương nhân gian quá, mà phải xác quyết rằng: “Ta là Phật đã thành. Chúng sanh là Phật sẽ thành”

Lời Phật nói, chúng ta từng nghe. Kinh Phật dạy, chúng ta từng học nhưng nghiệp chướng phiền não cũng vẫn theo chúng ta từng bước vì những huân tập sâu dầy của kiếp nhân sinh không một sớm một chiều gột bỏ được.

Chính tấm màn vô minh này đã che mờ Ông Phật hằng có bên trong. Ông Phật này luôn lặng thinh, tỉnh sáng, tọa ngay nơi lằn ranh rất mỏng giữa mê và ngộ. Vì lằn ranh quá vi tế nên ta vẫn vấp ngã, lạc nẻo mà không hay!

Tôi và Buồn phải ở hai hình thái, chủ thể và đối tượng; nếu mơ màng nói “Tôi buồn” là rất dễ biến thành “Nỗi buồn của tôi” để bị nhận chìm trong hố thẳm đau buồn đó; trong khi thực thể, “Tôi” là chủ, đứng nhìn “Buồn” là khách. Chủ không đổi rời, chỉ có khách đến rồi đi nhưng vọng tâm vô minh đã không kịp nhìn ra lằn ranh đó mà đồng hóa hai vai trò.

Chính nơi đây, bãi chiến trường thường xảy ra khi một lúc nào đó, ta bị sức ép quá nặng của khổ đau mà bật lên ước muốn tìm cầu giải thoát.

Trên đường tìm giác ngộ, việc chọn pháp môn hay tư thế thích hợp căn cơ mình chỉ là hình thức để nương tựa. Động lực thiết yếu phải khởi từ niềm khát khao mãnh liệt, cực kỳ mạnh mẽ và nghiêm túc.

Như câu chuyên bà già cô đơn trong chòi lá dưới chân núi. Bà cụ chỉ học lóm được dăm câu kệ, trong đó có câu đúng, câu sai nhưng cụ nào biết, mà chí tâm chí thành, tận lực trì tụng ngày đêm nên chính cái Chân Tâm ấy đã chiêu cảm tới Chư Phật, biểu hiện thành hào quang rực rỡ phát ra từ căn chòi nghèo nàn đó.

Hành giả đi từng bước, phải lần tìm cái nguồn sinh ra vọng rồi “lâm chiến” với nó bằng tất cả sự tự tin, dũng mãnh của ý chí tìm cầu giải thoát giác ngộ. Trận chiến này nhẹ nhàng hay khốc liệt, trường kỳ hay đoản kỳ là tùy thuộc trí tuệ và quyết tâm của hành giả.

Theo kinh nghiệm của bao người xưa thì khi công phu tu tập đạt tới trạng thái rỗng-không-tuyệt-đối là lúc ta có thể nhìn thấy mặt-mũi-thật của bao khổ đau mà ta từng bị giam hãm ngày đêm.

Hóa ra, cái khổ đau đó vẫn đứng tách rời. Nó là đối tượng bị nhìn. Ta là kẻ đứng nhìn. Nó và ta chẳng có chi ràng buộc, sao nó lại có khả năng khiến ta khổ đau?

Khi Tâm-Vọng bị Tâm-Không nhận diện một cách dũng cảm như thế, nó sẽ lập tức biến dạng từ khổ đau thành phương tiện giải thoát hữu hiệu nhất cho hành giả!

Đó là, sự kỳ diệu khi ta nhận ra cái ta quyết diệt, quyết tìm, đã hòa tan thành cái rỗng rang, cái nhận biết mọi sự vật hoàn toàn qua cảm quan khác.

Đó là, qua bao nhiêu quá trình tu tập khổ nhọc, cái ta tìm ra chẳng có gì là mới mẻ! Nó chính là những cái vẫn Từng-Là, Đang-Là; chỉ khác, ta không lầm lẫn nhìn nó Là-Ta hay Của-Ta nữa. Ta vừa giải thoát khỏi sự ràng buộc với nó. Ta đã bước ra, đã tách rời. Ta trở về được ngôi vị chủ-nhân-ông mà ta vẫn-hằng-là.

Tới đây, bãi chiến trường đã lặng!

Ôi, để bước qua được lằn ranh Mê và Ngộ rất vi tế này, biết bao bãi Chiến-Trường-Tâm khốc liệt đã và đang xảy ra, đã cứu vớt hoặc dìm sâu bao hành giả miệt mài khổ lụy. Có lẽ biết thế nên Ngài Tuệ Trung Thượng Sỹ đã sách tấn chúng ta qua ba câu thơ ngắn nhưng thật đầy đủ, khi diễn tả về Tâm:

“Tâm, tâm, tâm, nan khả tầm

Khoan thời biến pháp giới,

Trách gĩa bất dung châm”

Một thiền-sư đã dịch rất sát nghĩa là:

“Tâm, tâm, tâm, khó thể tìm

Rộng thời trùm pháp giới,

Hẹp không dung mũi kim”

Nghe được lời khuyến tấn này, dù đã bị quần thảo tả tơi, tôi lại hăng hái lên đường.

Ra bãi chiến trường lần này, khí giới tôi mang theo là hạnh thứ ba, thứ tư và thứ năm trong Lục Độ Ba La Mật. Đó là Nhẫn Nhục, Tinh Tấn và Thiền Định.

Tôi tự biết, năng lượng của mỗi hạnh, tôi đều chỉ có rất giới hạn, nhưng nương theo lời cổ nhân “Biết mình biết người, trăm trận trăm thắng”, tôi có thể thành thật tự nhủ rằng: “Biết mình biết người, trăm trận …. một thắng!”

Chiến đấu với những đối thủ hữu hình còn dễ, chứ đối tượng đã vô hình, lại khi bao trùm cả pháp giới, khi nhỏ như mũi kim thì trận chiến này chẳng đơn giản đâu! Chiến sỹ lơ mơ như tôi, trăm trận thắng một cũng là … kỳ công lắm! Nhưng nếu thắng được một, rồi thừa thắng xông lên, tiếp tục chiến đấu, biết đâu …..

Vâng, biết đâu …. biết đâu …..

Đó là lời các Bậc Thầy Từ Bi luôn khuyến khích chúng ta.

Điều quan trọng là hãy can đảm cất bước.

NAM MÔ THƯỜNG TINH TẤN BỒ TÁT

TN Huệ Trân

(Độc-Cư-Am)

Bilingual: The Battlefield / Bãi chiến trường

Author: Thích Nữ Huệ Trân

Translated by Nguyên Giác

The article's title makes it appear too violent to read; yet, this is merely a mental battlefield where there is nothing to be killed by a sword.

Who, however, would argue that this battlefield is not as fierce as the one where opposing armies are seeking to kill each other with worldly weapons?

It would appear that the Phạm Võng Sutra states something as follows, “Nirvana depends on our ability to let go. If you can purify your defilements and stay in the present, but if your mind still has to carefully monitor whether the defilements have gone, whether peace has come? And if peace has come and has to be quickly grasped, then it is not really Nirvana.”

We often easily accept the relative by the concept of “nothing is absolute.” But in reality, our capacity for concentration and wisdom is frequently greater than we realize. Like a person who limps and slows down due to leg pain, if he is suddenly pursued by a thief, he will run very fast and strong, forgetting the pain in his legs because he is running for his life. He stopped when he got away, felt numbness all over, and... continued leg pain.

So is the act of observing the mind to see the subtleties of feelings. Do we rush to believe that we have already achieved peace when we rely on the truth of impermanence to let go of the consequences of believing that grasping something is permanent? It is doubtful because the consciousness can only truly be at ease and at peace when it can do so without exerting much effort to grasp it or capture it. But after releasing a little defilement, you think that your mind is already joyfully peaceful, and afterward, you quickly hold on to it, and quickly grasp it for fear of it flying away -- that state of mind is simply just the external shell of joyful peace: That fragile shell would then be broken by a single drop of the defilement dew that fell on it. That is, when you have to struggle against suffering and your mind becomes a "battlefield" to find joyful peace, that joyful peace is only short-lived and temporary. Suffering and afflictions are like bandits who always ambush in front of the house, as long as your six senses are negligent, they will invade immediately. Thus, in order to find joyful peace, you have to "go to the battlefield" to fight hard again.

However, if you want to achieve the established objective, you must be determined, study hard, and practice constantly.

When one is resolved to achieve a goal with the Mind, this is akin to charging into a battlefield with decisiveness. Here, the adversary of ignorance and defilement is continually ambushing to lure the practitioner into nebulous delusions that would result in innumerable unseen karma. This type of enemy is invisible and formless, so the weapons to destroy them must also be extremely subtle. In this battle, the practitioner must first have faith that within this body of the four elements lies the formless but permanent existence of the True Mind.

The outside shows the appearance of an ordinary person,

but inside is the mind of a Bodhisattva.

This True Mind is referred to by a variety of names, depending on the sect and even the practitioner's preference. Whatever name you give it, its fundamental nature hasn't altered. That essence is the perception of the comings and goings of all things, of all sensations: it is pure awareness, without any discriminatory prism.

Also because it is not inherently discriminating, that awareness is empty, relaxed, equal, and open. This True Mind is a vast, quiet, speechless space but has the transcendent ability to recognize all operating sensations, from the shallow level of thoughts to the deep level of consciousness. If this awareness has a heart, we can imagine that that heart is silently and radiantly always open to all beings, people, and species.

The physical body of a secular human is just a mass of flesh and bones formed by the elements of earth, water, wind, and fire. There is nothing that this physical body can see, hear, or feel; The True Mind (the inner awareness), the true person, or Buddha nature, actually is the awareness that sees, hears, or feels.

Every worldly person carries a Buddha inside of them, but because they lack sufficient trust, they continue to look for the Buddha outside of their bodies. Seeing that, the World-Honored One affirmed with great compassion for humanity, "I am the accomplished Buddha. And sentient beings are the future Buddhas."

What Buddha said, we have heard. What the Buddhist scriptures taught, we have studied. However, because the deeply ingrained secular habits of human life cannot be changed overnight, karma and afflictions continue to hang over us like a shadow.

It is the veil of ignorance that obscures the ever-existing Buddha within. This Buddha is always silent and awake, sitting exactly where the line between enlightenment and delusion is very thin. The border is so subtle that we continue to trip over it and lose our way.

For example, "I" and "Sad" must be in two entities, subject and object. If I dreamily say "I am sad" it is very easy to turn those two entities into "My sadness" which will drown me in an abyss of sadness. In the meantime, the entity "I" in the host position is standing and observing the guest "Sad." The host remains unchanged, only guests come and go, but an ignorant mind can not see that very fine borderline and assimilates the two roles.

It is here that the battlefield frequently reveals itself when sooner or later, you are overpowered by the tension of affliction and turn on the will to look for freedom.

Picking a method or a stance that works for you is only a form to rely upon on the path to enlightenment. The essential motivation must come from extremely intense, serious aspirations.

An old legend describes a solitary elderly woman living in a cabin at the base of a mountain. The old woman only learned a few verses, including correct and incorrect sentences, yet she accepted that every one of them was valid for the Buddha's words. The old lady was devoted, reciting the verses day and night with all her might, so the True Mind inspired the Buddhas, manifesting into a brilliant aura emanating from that poor hut.

Practitioners must go step by step, see the source of the false thoughts, and then "struggle" with it with all the confidence and courage of the will to seek enlightenment and liberation. This battle is gentle or fierce, long-term or short-term depending on the wisdom and determination of the practitioner.

According to the experience of many ancient practitioners, when our practice reaches the state of absolute emptiness, we can see the true face of the suffering that we have been confined to day and night.

It is shown that the suffering still stands apart. It is the thing being observed. I am the one who is watching. It has nothing to do with me, so why is it capable of causing me suffering?

When the False Mind is so bravely recognized by the Void Mind, delusions will immediately transform from suffering into the most effective means of liberation for the practitioner.

That is, the wonder we experience when we realize that the thing we are determined to destroy has vanished into emptiness, which sees everything in its entirety through a different lens.

That is, through so much arduous practice, what we find is nothing new! It is the What-Was and the What-Is; the difference is that we neither mistakenly see it As-The-Myself nor As-The-Mine anymore. We have just escaped from attachment to it: We have stepped out, and have detached. I returned to the position of the master that I have always been.

Now, the battlefield has become quiet!

Alas, to cross this very fine line between Delusion and Enlightenment, so many fierce battlegrounds of the mind have been taking place, saving or drowning so many ardent practitioners. That must be the reason that Tuệ Trung Thượng Sỹ encouraged us through three lines of poetry on the Mind, short but full of meaning.

Mind, mind, mind. It is hard to see the mind.

It is vast, covering the entire Dharma Realm.

It is narrow, smaller than the tip of a needle.

Hearing this exhortation, even though I was exhausted, I set out again with enthusiasm.

Entering the battlefield this time, the weapons I brought with me were the third, fourth, and fifth practices in the Six Paramitas. These are Patience, Diligence, and Meditative Concentration.

I know for myself, the energy for each practice, I have only very limited. While the ancient people say, "After knowing yourself and the enemies, when you enter a hundred battles, you will win a hundred victories," I can honestly say to myself that "After knowing myself and the enemies, when I enter a hundred battles, I would win only one battle."

It's easy to fight visible opponents, but it's hard to fight the invisible entity that would cover the entire Dharma Realm and be as small as the tip of a needle! For a half-asleep warrior like me, entering a hundred battles and winning just one is also… a feat! And after winning a battle, then I rush forward and keep fighting... who knows...

Yes. Who knows…. who knows...

That is the teaching of the compassionate masters who always encourage us.

It's crucial to have the bravery to begin walking.

NAMO THE CONSTANTLY DILIGENT BODHISATTVA

Thích Nữ Huệ Trân

(Độc Cư Am - June 2019)

