Phim "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - Dương Tử Quỳnh, Quan Kế Huy đóng chính - dẫn đầu để cử Oscar năm nay với 11 hạng mục.





Mỗi năm vào tháng một, cộng đồng giải trí và người hâm mộ điện ảnh trên toàn thế giới lại hướng sự chú ý đến Giải Oscar. Sự quan tâm và mong đợi tăng lên thành cơn sốt trước buổi phát sóng truyền hình giải Oscar, khi hàng trăm triệu người yêu điện ảnh theo dõi buổi lễ hoành tráng và tìm hiểu xem ai sẽ nhận được danh hiệu cao quý nhất trong kỹ nghệ lớn danh tiếng ở Hoa Kỳ, kỹ nghệ làm phim. Lễ công bố đề cử năm nay diễn ra vào Thứ Ba, ngày 24 tháng 1 năm 2023. Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 sẽ được phát sóng trực tiếp trên kênh ABC vào Chủ nhật, ngày 12 tháng 3 năm 2023. Sau đây là danh sách đề cử Oscar 2023.

Phim hay nhất





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"





Tài Tử Nam chính xuất sắc





Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"





Tài Tử Nữ chính xuất sắc





Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Tài Tử Nam Phụ xuất sắc





Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Tài Tử Nữ Phụ xuất sắc





Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Đạo diễn xuất sắc





Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"





Dựng phim xuất sắc





"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Kịch bản gốc hay nhất





"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"





Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"





Quay phim xuất sắc





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"





Phim hoạt hình hay nhất





"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"





Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất





"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"





Phim quốc tế hay nhất





"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"





Phim tài liệu hay nhất





"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"





Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất





"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"





Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc





"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"





Phim ngắn người đóng hay nhất





"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"





Nhạc phim gốc hay nhất





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"





Âm thanh hay nhất





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"





Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc hay nhất





"Applause" - "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" - "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" - "RRR"

"This Is A Life" - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc





"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"