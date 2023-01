Sky River Casino Tiếp Đón Trên 33 Cơ Quan Truyền Thông Á Châu Đến Trải Nghiệm Trọn Vẹn Quần Thể Kiến Trúc Trị Giá 500 Triệu Đô Và Tầm Mức Chiêu Đãi Thật Cao

Trên sân khấu từ trái sang phải: Kaywan Samadani, VP of Food and Beverage / Tim Burke, Senior VP of Casino Operations / Dahlton Brown, Executive Director of Administration for Wilton Rancheria / Jesus Tarango, Chairman of the Wilton Rancheria Tribe / Carrie Gordon, VP of Marketing

Trước sân khấu: Asian Executive and Host team và Khin Lay, Player Development Manager / Roni Phillips, Director of Property Marketing / Robyn Hood, Director of Player Development