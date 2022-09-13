HT Thích Tuệ Sỹ giới thiệu Sách 'Chánh niệm – Chất liệu Tỉnh Giác trong Cuộc sống và Học đường' của Htr. Tâm Thường Định Bạch X. Phẻ và Nhà báo Doãn Quốc Hưng



Một người, do bất cẩn, gây ra tai nạn chết người. Người ta nói, người ấy hành động vô ý thức. Mỗi năm có vô số hành động vô ý thức gây tai nạn chết người như vậy trên khắp thế giới. Đó là chưa nói đến những tai hại nhỏ mà hầu như nhiều người trong chúng gây ra cho chính mình và cũng gây ra cho những người chung quanh mình không ít trong sinh hoạt thường nhật vì những hành động được nói là vô ý thức ấy.





Tuy vậy, nói rằng “vô ý thức” chỉ là một cách nói. Không có hành động nào, từ nói năng cho đến những cử động tay chân, mà không có sự tham dự của thức. Duy có điều, hỏi cái gọi là thức ấy là gì, thì từ các nhà thần học trong các tôn giáo, các nhà triết học, tâm lý học hay tâm học, não học, đều mơ hồ, dù các vị này có quả quyết “nó là gì” hay “nó như cái gì”, hoặc nó không là gì cả; những quả quyết ấy không hoàn toàn được chấp nhận một cách phổ biến. Vậy thì nói “thức là gì?”, đây không phải là câu hỏi mà chúng ta cần phải trả lời, nhưng cũng nên thận trọng khi áp đặt điều được nói là “hành động vô ý thức.”





Quả thực, một điều vẫn xảy ra hằng ngày cho mọi hành động của chúng ta mà ai cũng thừa nhận, đó là “mọi hành động hữu ích đều được hướng dẫn bởi phán đoán đúng.” Phán đoán đúng có nghĩa là nhận thức đúng. Nhận thức đúng, nếu nguồn thông tin được tiếp thu đúng. Nguồn thông tin đúng nếu các cơ quan nhận thức (căn-cảnh-thức) trong điều kiện tốt và không bị chi phối bởi những xúc cảm nguy hại (destructive emotions). Điều này có nghĩa là mọi nhận thức đều bắt đầu bằng sự giao tiếp nội và ngoại giới, và lộ trình nhận thức (the pathway of recognition) tiến đến giai đoạn quyết định là ký ức được truy xuất để nhận biết đối tượng đang được bắt nắm này là gì, là ai, và kế tiếp, tập trung trên đó để phán đoán: “ta sẽ/ phải làm gì?” Nếu phán đoán bị tác động bởi những xúc cảm nguy hại thì nó sẽ dẫn đến hành động gây tai họa.





Trên đây tóm tắt lộ trình nhận thức dẫn đến hành động gây tai họa hay cho kết quả tốt đẹp như ý. Khâu quan trọng quyết định trong lộ trình này, nói theo dụng ngữ Phật học, đó là niệm, định, và huệ. Niệm trong đây, Pāḷi nói là sati, Sanskrit nói là smṛti, mà trong ý nghĩa tốt đẹp ta thường được nghe nói là chánh niệm. Điều mà trong tâm lý học học là ký ức (memory).





Không có nhận thức nào diễn ra với phán đoán và quyết định mà vắng mặt yếu tố ký ức. Với hành động hầu như phản xạ tự nhiên, cũng nên biết đó là ký ức ẩn súc (implicit memory). Những hành vi tức thời, làm rồi quên, cũng cần đến loại ký ức đang hành động (working memory). Khi mà những xúc cảm nguy hại tác động lên khả năng phán đoán, bấy giờ nó kích động các chức năng tâm lý, như là những phần mềm được cài sẵn trong bộ vi xử lý, tức thì tai họa lớn hay nhỏ sẽ xảy ra. Các chức năng này thuộc nhóm gây nhiễu loạn nhận thức mà cuối cùng trong số đó được kể là thất niệm, tán loạn, bất chánh tri; chúng làm đảo lộn quá trình phán đoán của nhận thức với những chức năng tâm lý tương ứng là niệm, định, và huệ.





Cho nên, khi chúng ta nói, những hành động bất cẩn, hay những hành động vô ý thức, đấy là muốn nói đến nhận thức bị tác động bởi xúc cảm nguy hại khiến kích hoạt các chức năng tâm lý thất niệm, tán loạn, bất chánh tri.





Thất niệm, quên lãng quên khuấy điều ta đang làm, không nhớ ta đang làm gì. Nói rằng “Nó không biết nó đang làm gì”, câu nói này chính xác nên hiểu rằng “Nó quên nó đang làm gì.” Đây là nhận thức hướng dẫn hành động trong từng sát-na. Có thể nhà khoa học não đo đạc thấy nó xảy ra trong 180 cho đến 200 mili giây. Nhận thức dẫn đến hành động tức thời này, với nhà tâm lý học hay nhà khoa học não, nó được gọi là ký ức đang hành động (working memory). Tất nhiên, nhiều khi nhận thức được chi phối bởi những xúc cảm tăng ích (constructive emotions), mà yếu tố quan trọng trong số đó là bất phóng dật: không buông lung, không buông thả, không phóng túng. Như Đức Phật đã nói: Trong các loại dấu chân, dấu chân voi lớn nhất. Cũng vậy, trong các pháp thiện, không buông lung (bất phóng dật) là tối thắng.





Người thợ mộc hay thợ hồ thận trọng không buông lung, nghĩa là chú ý một cách khả dĩ gọi là vô thức, với ký ức đang hành động, sẽ không gây tai họa cho mình và cho những người gần gũi mình. Cũng vậy mà, không buông lung cũng sẽ không gây tai nạn chết người.





Thế nhưng, không phải lúc nào nhận thức cũng khống chế được những cảm xúc nguy hại và hành động với các cảm xúc tăng ích. Có rất nhiều xúc cảm nguy hại, từ các nguồn thông tin ngoại giới, thông qua mắt, tai, các thứ, vượt ngoài tầm kiểm soát của ý, để cho tâm viên ý mã hoạt động buông lung qua lộ trình điên đảo của nhận thức: thất niệm, tán loạn, bất chánh tri.





Tập sách này, được viết bởi Bạch Xuân Phẻ, cũng với các cộng sự trong ngành giáo dục, bằng kinh nghiệm tu tập bản thân, cùng với kinh nghiệm hướng dẫn các đồng nghiệp, các học sinh của mình, cho đến những nạn nhân của bất công xã hội và ức chế dẫn đến cảnh tù tội; với những kết quả có được, giới thiệu để được chia sẻ với với những người mong muốn tự làm chủ xúc cảm bản thân trong giới hạn có thể và hướng giúp các thế hệ tương lai tự làm chủ bản thân, tự xác định hướng đi của chính mình, tự tìm thấy giá trị của sự sống trong hiện tại, để không dẫn đến những quyết định sai lầm tai hại.





Tập sách không phải tập hợp một mớ lý thuyết, mà dẫn dụng những ứng dụng cụ thể và những kết quả đạt được, hoặc lớn hoặc nhỏ, rất đáng khích lệ.

Đối với các huynh trưởng Gia Đình Phật tử, với tâm nguyện, với trách nhiệm tự nhận, ước mong hướng dẫn các đoàn sinh, các đàn em của mình, trưởng thành trong Chánh pháp; bằng nhận thức và hành động được tu dưỡng, được tài bồi, của Phật pháp trong nhiều năm, tập sách này là tư liệu tham khảo cần thiết để tăng trưởng nhận thức, phát huy những tinh hoa trong Phật pháp trao truyền cho các thế hệ đàn em, vì một xã hội hài hòa, an lạc, một dân tộc bao dung nhân ái trong một đất nước thanh bình.





Tiết Nhi đồng Việt Nam 2021

Tuệ Sỹ





FOREWORD



Due to carelessness, a person caused a deadly accident. He was said to have acted without consciousness. Each year, all over the world, there are innumerable cases of unconscious acts that cause human deaths. Not to mention the small accidents that many of us mostly have caused to ourselves and to others around us during our daily activities. More than a few of them have been caused by those same acts described as lack of consciousness.

However, “lack of consciousness” is just an expression. No acts, no language, no limb movements can be made into use without consciousness. Yet, if asked to define “what is consciousness”, all experts, from theologists, to philosophers, psychologists, neurologists, or psychiatrists will stumble over vagueness. Even if they can affirm “what it is”, “what it looks like”, or that it is nothing at all, their assertions can never be widely accepted. So the question “What is consciousness?” is not one you need to answer in this respect. But you do need to be cautious when judging an act as “done with lack of consciousness”.





In fact, there is one thing that happens to all of our actions that we can all agree to: “all useful acts are guided by right judgment (good assessments)”. Good assessments mean the right view (good recognition). A right view (good recognition) comes from accurate sources of information. A good source of information can be identified if the recognition senses are of good quality and void of destructive emotions. This means all consciousness starts from inner and outer communications, then the pathway of recognition will lead to a decisive stage when memory can access the object, identify what it is, who it is, and then focus on it to assess: “what will I do?”, “what must I do?” If this assessment is affected by destructive emotions, it will lead to destructive actions.





Above is the summary of the path of recognition that leads to either damaging or beneficial actions. The important, decisive factors on this path, according to Buddhist terms, are memory, concentration, and recognition. The term “memory” (sati in Pali, smriti in Sanskrit) is often mentioned in its best state as “mindfulness”. In psychology studies, it is called memory.





No recognition together with assessment and decisions could happen without memory. As to actions that take place as natural reflexes, be aware that it’s due to implicit memory. Instant actions, done and instantly forgotten, are results of working memory. When destructive emotions affect someone’s judgment (assessment skills), they put into action psychological factors readily set in small processes, and large or small destructions will instantly take place. Those mental functions belong to the psychological category that disturbs the mind, the last of which are considered to be forgetfulness, disturbance, and unrightful knowledge; they turn upside down the assessment process of consciousness that matches with mindfulness, attentiveness, and recognition.





Therefore, when we note that certain actions are careless or without consciousness, we mean that our sense of recognition has been affected by destructive emotions, which activates the psychological sense of forgetfulness, distraction, and inattentiveness.





Forgetfulness, lack of memory, forgetting what one is doing. The statement “He does not know what he is doing” actually means “He forgets what he is doing.” This is the recognition that guides one’s actions in each fraction of time. The brain scientist who measures it may find that it happens for 180 to 200 milliseconds. To the psychologist or brain scientist, this recognition leading to instant actions can be identified as working memory. Evidently, recognition is often dominated by constructive emotions, among which the most important factors are indulgence: no free reins to emotions, no self-indulgence. In Buddha’s words, among all footprints, those of elephants are the biggest. Similarly, among the merits, that of vigilance is the ultimate.

The cautious carpenter or mason does not give free reins to emotions; that is, he subconsciously gives attention to working memories that will not cause harm to himself or to others who are surrounding him. In this way, not giving free reins to emotions means not causing deadly accidents.





However, it is not always possible for the sense of recognition to dominate destructive emotions and act in accordance with constructive emotions. There are many destructive emotions coming from outer sources of information, via the human eyes and ears, that go beyond the human mind’s control, allowing the mind to move restlessly like a monkey or gallop like a horse, thus acting without restraints along the crazy path of recognition: no thoughts, disorders, no righteous knowledge.





Being aware of this situation is not uncommon in theology, philosophy, and psychology research works; however, not many training exercises or religious cultivations have been devised to efficiently keep it under control. Over 2500 years ago, Buddha gave instructions for a rather easy method that had proved to be quite efficient. Since the early stages of Buddhism in our country, Master Khuong Tang Hoi recommended the method that focuses on one’s breath, keeps mindfulness on one’s breath, and prevents immediate memory from being dominated by destructive emotions, leading to the psychological situations of thoughtlessness, disorders, and misconceptions.





This book was authored by Phe Xuan Bach and his collaborators in the education field. It was based on his personal cultivation, his experience guiding his colleagues, as well as his own students, and his experience dealing with victims of social injustice and frustrations that led to imprisonment. Now that he has acquired some results, Phe Xuan Bach would like to share them with anyone who would acquire a sense of self control, the ability to determine one’s life direction, to find the value of one’s existence in the present life so that no wrong decisions would be made.





This collection does not comprise a series of theories, but demonstrates specific applications and results. All the results, no matter big or small, deserve encouragement.





To Vietnamese Buddhist Youth Family leaders, we are willing to take responsibility in guiding our youths, so they grow up in Buddha’s wisdom and guidance, and spend many years cultivating a sense of recognition and a path of actions enlightened by Buddha’s teachings. This collection will serve as the necessary reference for developing a sense of recognition and conveying the essence of Buddhism to the young generations. It will also contribute to the building of a harmonious and happy society and a peaceful nation with ideals of generosity and humanitarianism.





Vietnamese Children’s Festival, 2021

Tue Sy