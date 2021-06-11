Phật và Thơ - Poems about Buddha





PHẬT VÀ THƠ/ POEMS ABOUT BUDDHA

Tìm Phật ở đâu?

Phật ở khắp mọi nơi, hãy lắng nghe bài thơ sau và nghe video nói về Phật:

Cái thiền, cái đẹp, cả lời ca,

Đều từ tay mắt Phật mà ra

Cả vũ trụ này đâu cũng Phật

Sao lầm, cứ tưởng Phật đâu xa?



https://youtu.be/aAGdEJps1k0

.

Where do you find Buddha?

Buddha is everywhere as the following poem describes:

Meditation, beauty, lyrics

All come from Buddha.

There are Buddhas everywhere in this universe.

Why do you feel that Buddha is far away?

