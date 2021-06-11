Hôm nay,  
Phật và Thơ - Poems about Buddha

Phật và Thơ - Poems about Buddha

PHẬT VÀ THƠ/ POEMS ABOUT BUDDHA
Tìm Phật ở đâu?
Phật ở khắp mọi nơi, hãy lắng nghe bài thơ sau và nghe video nói về Phật:
Cái thiền, cái đẹp, cả lời ca,
Đều từ tay mắt Phật mà ra
Cả vũ trụ này đâu cũng Phật
Sao lầm, cứ tưởng Phật đâu xa?
 

https://youtu.be/aAGdEJps1k0 
.
Where do you find Buddha?
Buddha is everywhere as the following poem describes:
Meditation, beauty, lyrics
All come from Buddha.
There are Buddhas everywhere in this universe.
Why do you feel that Buddha is far away?

                   
Laura Thuy-Loan Nguyen, Ph.D.
Wisdom Today
Vietnamese-English YouTube Channel
     
YouTube Channel: Wisdom Today

