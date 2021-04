S.T.T.D Tưởng Năng Tiến – Thuyền Nhân & Thùng Nhân

Jacqueline Desbarats and Karl Jackson (“Vietnam 1975-1982: The Cruel Peace”, in The Washington Quarterly, Fall 1985) estimated that there had been around 65,000 executions. This number is repeated in the Sept. 1985 Dept. of State Bulletin article on Vietnam.

Orange County Register (29 April 2001): 1 million sent to camps and 165,000 died.

Estimates for the number of Boat People who died:

Elizabeth Becker (When the War Was Over, 1986) cites the UN High Commissioner on Refugees: 250,000 boat people died at sea; 929,600 reached asylum

The 20 July 1986 San Diego Union-Tribune cites the UN Refugee Commission: 200,000 to 250,000 boat people had died at sea since 1975.

The 3 Aug. 1979 Washington Postcites the Australian immigration minister’s estimate that 200,000 refugees had died at sea since 1975.

Also: “Some estimates have said that around half of those who set out do not survive.”

The 1991 Information Please Almanac cites unspecified “US Officials” that 100,000 boat people died fleeing Vietnam.

Encarta estimates that 0.5M fled, and 10-15% died, for a death toll of 50-75,000.