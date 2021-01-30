Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật
Việt Báo Văn Học Nghệ Thuật

Hội chợ Tết San Diego Năm 2021, "Xuân An Lành", sẽ được chiếu trực tuyến

30/01/202116:20:00(Xem: 135)
tet-at-home.923c55eb
Cũng như nhiều sinh hoạt văn hóa gần đây của cộng đồng, Liên Hội Tuổi Trẻ San Diego (VAYA) và Hiệp Hội Người Việt San Diego (HHNV-SD) đã thông báo hủy bỏ Hội Chợ Tết San Diego thường niên. Một sự kiện từng thu hút hàng nghìn người dân ở tại Mira Mesa và các vùng phụ cận, đã được ấn định vào ngày 12-14 tháng 2 năm 2021.

Thay vào đó, VAYA / HHNV-SD sẽ tổ chức Hội Chợ Tết trên mạng, dự tính từ 12 giờ trưa đến 5 giờ chiều thứ Bảy, ngày 13 tháng 2 năm 2021, với chủ đề "Xuân An Lành". Mời quí vị đón xem trên mạng tại sdtet.com hoạc trên trang nhà Facebook của hội chợ Tết, facebook.com/sandiegotetfestival.
Thành phần văn nghệ gồm có: ca sĩ Quốc Khanh, Hoàng Thục Linh, Nguyên Khang, Diễm Liên, Hồ Hoàng Yến, Thiên Kim, Đoàn Phi, Huỳnh Phi Tiễn, Tuấn Quỳnh, Cát Lynh và một số nghệ sĩ khác cùng với văn nghệ thiếu nhi, muá lân và một vài tiết mục nữa.

Chúng tôi dự tính sẽ tổ chức Hội Chợ Tết San Diego hàng năm lần thứ 17 vào ngày 28-30 tháng 1 năm 2022, với mọi thứ mà cộng đồng chúng ta mong đợi qua các màn biểu diễn về văn hóa nghệ thuật, múa lân, cuộc thi Hoa hậu Việt Nam và sự trưng bày các biểu tượng của di tích lịch sử.

***

ENGLISH VERSION

16th Annual San Diego Tet Festival Goes Virtual For 2021 

Organizers of San Diego Tet Festival hope to host an in-person celebration in Mira Mesa on Jan. 28-30, 2022. 

 

SAN DIEGO — As with many recent community and cultural events, the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance (VAYA) announced the cancellation of the in-person 16th annual San Diego Tet Festival. The event, which typically attracts thousands of visitors to Mira Mesa, was scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021. 

 

Instead, VAYA will host the event virtually, tentatively scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The event will be live streamed on sdtet.com as well as on our social media pages. 

 

"We had hoped to be able to have an in-person Tet Festival, as the Tet is often the time where families gathered to reconnect and bring in the new year," said Dennis Duong, VAYA's president. "But with the surge in COVID-19, we knew that it was unlikely any live events would be permitted in the foreseeable future. Still, it's important to recognize the new year and give the community a safe option to celebrate from home." 

 

VAYA plans on hosting the 17th annual San Diego Tet Festival on Jan. 28-30, 2022, with everything the community expects from the cultural event, including lion dances, the Miss Vietnam Pageant and replicas of historical monuments. 

 

"There were a few surprises that we would have unveiled at an in-person celebration, but it will wait for 2022," Duong said. "San Diegans can still expect a memorable celebration online for 2021 as we welcome the Year of the Ox." 

In Trang
Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> https://youtu.be/ngEjjyOByH4
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối

Ban Tổ Chức Diễn Hành Tết xin thông báo đến toàn thể quí đồng hương là cuộc Diễn Hành Tết tại Little Saigon năm nay sẽ bị hủy bỏ vì lý do đại dịch. Thay vào đó, Ban Tổ Chức Diễn Hành Tết sẽ cộng tác với Cộng Đồng Người Việt Nam California và Ủy Ban Dựng Cờ Chính Nghĩa Quốc Gia để treo cờ Việt Mỹ dọc theo Đại Lộ Trần Hưng Đạo (tức Bolsa Avenue) trong khu Little Saigon trong suốt hai tuần, từ trước Tết cho đến mồng 10 Tết.

Sở Xã Hội Quận Cam (SSA) thông báo rằng sở sẽ bắt đầu mở lại bốn văn phòng với chức năng hạn chế, có hiệu lực vào Thứ Hai, Ngày 1 Tháng 2 Năm 2021, theo sự gỡ bỏ lệnh phải ở nhà của của Tiểu Bang. Việc mở cửa trở lại sẽ bổ sung cho cư dân Quận Cam thêm khả năng tiếp cận các phúc lợi trợ giúp công cộng và các dịch vụ liên quan, đồng thời tiếp tục cung cấp các biện pháp giúp duy trì sự bảo vệ của khách hàng và nhân viên SSA trong khi đại dịch COVID-19 đang diễn ra.

Trong khi COVID-19 là ưu tiên hàng đầu đối với tất cả cư dân của California trong năm nay, các chủ nhà và những nhà trồng cây thương mại được nhắc nhở rằng có một loại bệnh thực vật không thể chữa khỏi, bệnh Huanglongbing (HLB) hay còn gọi là bệnh vàng lá gân xanh, vẫn đang đe dọa giống cây cam quýt, vườn tược và nền kinh tế liên quan của tiểu bang. Dịch bệnh HLB lây lan bởi một loại côn trùng nhỏ bé nhưng vô cùng nguy hiểm, giống rầy chổng cánh châu Á (ACP), vì chúng ăn lá cây cam quýt. Bệnh không nguy hiểm cho người hoặc vật nuôi trong nhà nhưng giết chết giống cây trái có múi cam quýt và hiện tại chưa có thuốc chữa. Một khi cây được xác nhận mắc bệnh, chắc chắn cây sẽ chết và phải được loại bỏ khỏi vườn cây càng sớm càng tốt để bảo vệ các cây cam quýt có múi lân cận khỏi bị nhiễm giống bệnh không thể cứu chữa này.

Sau thông báo của Tổng thống Biden, Covered California công bố hôm thứ Năm rằng họ sẽ thiết lập thời gian ghi danh đặc biệt để mang lại cho mọi người nhiều cơ hội hơn để ghi danh bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe trong khi cả nước tiếp tục đối mặt với đại dịch COVID-19 và kinh tế. suy thoái. Sự việc này diễn ra sau khi tổng thống thiết lập thời gian ghi danh mở đặc biệt trên toàn quốc cho 36 tiểu bang phục vụ thị trường bảo hiểm do liên bang điều hợp và sau khi tuyên bố cam kết thực hiện một chiến dịch tiếp thị để thúc đẩy việc ghi danh.

Hiện nay các nhà hàng và các nơi thờ phượng, các phòng tập thể thao hoặc các rạp chiếu phim chỉ được mở bên ngoài. Các shopping Centers và các tiệm bán lẻ thì được mở bên trong với giới hạn 25% khách vào. Các chợ hoặc cửa hàng tạp hóa thì có thể lên đến 50%. Tuy nhiên các tiệm tóc, nail hay dịch vụ săn sóc da và massage được quyền mở bên trong. Xin lưu ý, sự cho phép mở lại nêu trên đòi hỏi các cơ sở thương mại phải theo các đề nghị an toàn đã được ấn định bởi tiểu bang, quận hạt hoặc thành phố.

Chúng ta đang trải qua một giai đoạn đầy thử thách năm vừa qua do dịch Covid-19, đặc biệt cũng gây ảnh hưởng đối với những sinh viên mới tốt nghiệp đại học và tìm kiếm cơ hội làm việc. Vì vậy, Thành phố Garden Grove sẽ tổ chức Lễ Tuyên Dương Các Sinh viên Tốt nghiệp tại Garden Grove vào tháng Năm tới đây qua mạng (virtual event).

Dự báo có thêm các trận mưa bão mùa đông ở miền Nam, quý vị và gia đình có thể làm theo chín bước sau đây để giữ an toàn. Khi có mưa bão lớn và lũ lụt, điều quan trọng là phải lập kế hoạch từ trước và chuẩn bị sẵn sàng. Hãy làm theo những lời khuyên này để giúp đảm bảo rằng quý vị và người thân được an toàn và thoải mái khi các trận bão xảy ra ở Miền Nam California.

Vào chiều ngày 24-1-2021, một nhóm người Mỹ gốc Việt đã mang thức ăn đến tặng cho khoảng một trung đội của Guam National Guards đang dưỡng sức ở khách sạn Hyatt tại National Harbor, Maryland. Chỉ huy trung đội này là hai đại úy Atalib và Campell. Sinh hoạt ý nghĩa này do ông Hoàng Duy Linh khởi xướng và tổ chức. Ông là một người rất năng động, từng ra tranh cử chức nghị viện quận Fairfax, Virginia.

Tại đây mọi người đã cùng nhau chuẩn bị hằng trăm phần ăn tươi với những thức ăn ngon mua từ Costco và các khu chợ Việt, Mỹ cùng các nhà hàng. Tất cả được bỏ vào hộp riêng mỗi phàn ăn cũng như quà tặng vào một túi cho mỗi người, mỗi phần ăn trị giá là $5.00. Sau khi vào hộp xong, tất cả quý thiện nguyện viên chia nhau lãnh một số phần ăn lên xe đem đi phân phát cho những người vô gia cư đang sống rải rác khắp nơi trong một số các thành phố thuộc Quân Cam.

Chương trình Ước Mơ Việt sẽ tổ chức CHƯƠNG TRÌNH CHÚC TẾT TÂN SỬU để con em chúng ta vẫn được vui hưởng không khí ngày Tết. Qua màn ảnh ZOOM của chương trình Ước Mơ Việt này, các gia đình Việt Nam ở hải ngoại từ khắp mọi nơi trên thế giới sẽ: - trao đổi với nhau về những sinh hoạt, phong tục ngày Tết, những câu ca dao, tục ngữ, hay những bài đồng dao về Tết, về con trâu. - chúc Tết ông bà, cha mẹ, họ hàng ... và sẽ được nhận phong bao mừng tuổi. - mặc áo dài - hát nhạc Xuân giúp vui (nếu muốn, không bắt buộc).
1234567Trang sauTrang cuối
TIN TỨC
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.
Người Việt Phone

Theo thông cáo từ Bộ Nội vụ Đức hôm thứ Năm (28/01/2021), Ủy ban vaccine Đức cảnh báo không nên tiêm vaccine Covid-19 của AstraZeneca cho người trên 65 tuổi, do chưa xác thực được hiệu quả.

Hôm thứ Năm (28/01/2021), phát ngôn viên Lầu Năm Góc cho biết cơ quan đang đánh giá đề nghị hỗ trợ triển khai tiêm vaccine Covid-19 từ Cơ quan Quản lý Khẩn cấp Liên bang Mỹ (FEMA - Federal Emergency Management Agency).

Hôm thứ Tư (27/01/2021), Bộ An ninh Nội địa Mỹ ban bố tình trạng báo động khủng bố toàn quốc do mối đe dọa tiềm tàng từ phần tử cực đoan phản đối ông Joe Biden làm tổng thống.

Hôm thứ Tư (27/01/2021), Thủ tướng Anh Boris Johnson cho biết lệnh phong tỏa ở Anh có thể kéo dài đến ngày 08/03/2021, cùng thời điểm trường học được phép mở cửa trở lại.

Hôm thứ Hai (25/01/2021), thượng viện Mỹ đã phê chuẩn bà Janet Yellen là người phụ nữ đầu tiên lãnh đạo Bộ Tài chính.