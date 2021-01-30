Hội chợ Tết San Diego Năm 2021, "Xuân An Lành", sẽ được chiếu trực tuyến

Thành phần văn nghệ gồm có: ca sĩ Quốc Khanh, Hoàng Thục Linh, Nguyên Khang, Diễm Liên, Hồ Hoàng Yến, Thiên Kim, Đoàn Phi, Huỳnh Phi Tiễn, Tuấn Quỳnh, Cát Lynh và một số nghệ sĩ khác cùng với văn nghệ thiếu nhi, muá lân và một vài tiết mục nữa.



Chúng tôi dự tính sẽ tổ chức Hội Chợ Tết San Diego hàng năm lần thứ 17 vào ngày 28-30 tháng 1 năm 2022, với mọi thứ mà cộng đồng chúng ta mong đợi qua các màn biểu diễn về văn hóa nghệ thuật, múa lân, cuộc thi Hoa hậu Việt Nam và sự trưng bày các biểu tượng của di tích lịch sử.



ENGLISH VERSION

16th Annual San Diego Tet Festival Goes Virtual For 2021

Organizers of San Diego Tet Festival hope to host an in-person celebration in Mira Mesa on Jan. 28-30, 2022.

SAN DIEGO — As with many recent community and cultural events, the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance (VAYA) announced the cancellation of the in-person 16th annual San Diego Tet Festival. The event, which typically attracts thousands of visitors to Mira Mesa, was scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021.

Instead, VAYA will host the event virtually, tentatively scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The event will be live streamed on sdtet.com as well as on our social media pages.

"We had hoped to be able to have an in-person Tet Festival, as the Tet is often the time where families gathered to reconnect and bring in the new year," said Dennis Duong, VAYA's president. "But with the surge in COVID-19, we knew that it was unlikely any live events would be permitted in the foreseeable future. Still, it's important to recognize the new year and give the community a safe option to celebrate from home."

VAYA plans on hosting the 17th annual San Diego Tet Festival on Jan. 28-30, 2022, with everything the community expects from the cultural event, including lion dances, the Miss Vietnam Pageant and replicas of historical monuments.