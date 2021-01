Covered California Bắt Đầu Năm Mới với Con Số Kỷ Lục về Các Chọn Lựa Bảo Hiểm, Phục Vụ cho Những Người Bị Ảnh Hưởng Do Đại Dịch Nặng Nhất, Trong Lúc Tiểu Bang Trải Qua Số Ca Nhiễm COVID-19 Tăng Vọt Sau Những Ngày Lễ

[i] Data through Dec. 31, 2020. Renewal data for 2021 reflect net plan selections as of this release. The final count of renewal plan selections reported at end of the open-enrollment period may be slightly lower due to lags in carrier transactions; based on 2020 plan year data patterns, the final number of net renewals may decrease an estimated 1.0 and 1.5 percent of renewals, or ~25,000 consumers from what is seen as of Dec. 31, 2020. Open enrollment began on Oct. 15 for the 2020 coverage year and Nov. 1 for 2021.